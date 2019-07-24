Nearly three dozen journalists at a broad range of major publications have been targeted by a far-right group that maintains a Deep Web database listing the personal information of people who threaten their views. This group specializes in encouraging others to harass those targeted by their ire, and has claimed responsibility for dozens of bomb threats and “swatting” incidents, where police are tricked into visiting potentially deadly force on the target’s address.
At issue is a site called the “Doxbin,” which hosts the names, addresses, phone number and often known IP addresses, Social Security numbers, dates of birth and other sensitive information on hundreds of people — and in some cases the personal information of the target’s friends and family.
A significant number of the 400+ entries on the Doxbin are for journalists (32 at last count, including Yours Truly), although the curators of Doxbin have targeted everyone from federal judges to executives at major corporations. In January 2019, the group behind Doxbin claimed responsibility for doxing and swatting a top Facebook executive.
At least two of the journalists listed on the Doxbin have been swatted in the past six months, including Pulitzer prize winning columnist Leonard G. Pitts Jr.
In some cases, as in the entries for reporters from CNN, Politico, ProPublica and Vox, no reason is mentioned for their inclusion. But in many others, the explanation seems connected to stories the journalist has published dealing with race or the anti-fascist (antifa) movement.
“Anti-white race/politics writer,” reads the note next to Pitts’ entry in the Doxbin.
Many of those listed on the site soon find themselves on the receiving end of extended threats and harassment. Carey Holzman, a computer technician who runs a Youtube channel on repairing and modding computers, was swatted in January, at about the same time his personal information showed up on the Doxbin.
More recently, his tormentors started calling his mobile phone at all hours of the night, threatening to hire a hit man to kill him. They even promised to have drugs ordered off the Dark Web and sent to his home, as part of a plan to get him arrested for drug possession.
“They said they were going to send me three grams of cocaine,” Holzman told KrebsOnSecurity.
Sure enough, earlier this month a small vial of white powder arrived via the U.S. Postal Service. Holzman said he didn’t open the vial, but instead handed it over to the local police for testing.
On the bright side, Holzman said, he is now on a first-name basis with some of the local police, which isn’t a bad idea for anyone who is being threatened with swatting attacks.
“When I told one officer who came out to my house that they threatened to send me drugs, he said ‘Okay, well just let me know when the cocaine arrives,'” Holzman recalled. “It was pretty funny because the other responding officer approached us and only caught the last thing his partner said, and suddenly looked at the other officer with deadly seriousness.”
The Doxbin is tied to an open IRC chat channel in which the core members discuss alt-right and racist tropes, doxing and swatting people, and posting videos or audio news recordings of their attacks.
The individual who appears to maintain the Doxbin is a fixture of this IRC channel, and he’s stated that he also was responsible for maintaining SiegeCulture, a white supremacist Web site that glorifies the writings of neo-Nazi James Mason.
Mason’s various written works call on followers to start a violent race war in the United States. Those works have become the de facto bible for the Atomwaffen Division, an extremist group whose members are suspected of having committed multiple murders in the U.S. since 2017.
Courtney Radsch, advocacy director at the nonprofit Committee to Protect Journalists, said lists that single out journalists for harassment unfortunately are not uncommon.
“We saw in the Ukraine, for example, there were lists of journalists compiled that led to harassment and threats against reporters there,” Radsch said. “We saw it in Malta where there were reports that the prime minister was part of a secret Facebook group used to coordinate harassment campaigns against a journalist who was later murdered. And we’ve seen the American government — the Customs and Border Protection — compiling lists of reporters and activists who’ve been singled out for questioning.”
Radsch said when CPJ became aware that the personal information of several journalists were listed on a doxing site, they reached out and provided information on relevant safety resources.
“It does seem that some of these campaigns by extremist groups are being coordinated in secret chat groups or dark web forums, where they can talk about the messaging before they bring it out into the public sphere,” she said.
In some ways, the Doxbin represents a far more extreme version of Exposed[.]su, a site erected briefly in 2013 by a gang of online hoodlums that doxed and swatted celebrities and public figures. The core members of that group were later arrested and charged with various crimes — including numerous swatting attacks.
One of the men in that group — convicted serial swatter and stalker Mir Islam — was arrested last year in the Philippines and charged with murder after he and an associate allegedly dumped the body of a friend in a local river.
Swatting attacks can quickly turn deadly. In March 2019, 26-year-old serial swatter Tyler Barriss was sentenced to 20 years in prison for making a phony emergency call to police in late 2017 that led to the shooting death of an innocent Kansas resident.
My hope is that law enforcement officials can shut down this Doxbin gang before someone else gets killed.
Tags: Atomwaffen Division, Carey Holzman, Doxbin, James Mason
Excellent reporting by my favorite journalist!! Congrats! Keep up the good work!
Doxbin you’re speaking of is a copycat made by Julius Kivimäki.
Doesn’t Kivimäki control the original private keys? I thought he got them in like 2014 or so.
So there is a real conflict between the right to free speech (1st amendment in the US) and the right for societies to not be harmed by free speech.
Perhaps it is a quandary that has no solution other than total control or total anarchy. Perhaps the concept of a cooperative society will always have these battle with winners and losers. Perhaps humankind will never be content.
In my view the right to free speech trumps everything else, too many people died fighting to preserve that right and it is vital to maintain that right whether we like what is being said or not.
No amount of speech can actually harm anyone, people simply need to develop the emotional maturity to control their reactions to what they hear.
Having said that, inciting to violence or repression against anyone for any reason is not covered by free speech. That is always a crime.
Also allowing these groups to openly speak their vitriol means we know who they are, banning them won’t stop them from saying these things, it will simply drive them underground.
I can tell you why VOX and CNN were targeted. Probably because of their incessant false reporting of ‘unnamed sources’ and their terribly liberal and CONSISTENT Anti-Trump crusade.
So it’s okay to dox someone if you disagree with their politics. Gotcha.
Just because you don’t like it doesn’t make it “false reporting”. Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham lie every day on their shows. Even if one admits to the “false reporting” trope, does that mean the victims DESERVE to be shot by the police in a SWATting incident?
Hmm, let me guess, the “fair and balanced” channel doesn’t get swatted, hah?
Well then this wouldn’t fit your narrative, then, would it, Dennis: https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2018/11/08/they-were-threatening-me-my-family-tucker-carlsons-home-targeted-by-protesters/
Well, threats and physical protests are NOT swatting, which is sending armed SWAT teams on false reports, and endangering the targets of a police SWAT raid.
Get real.
Neo-NAZI’s are NOT far RIGHT nor ALT right… their just WRONG.
I’m a far right Christian and RACISM is the furthest thing from FAR RIGHT.
RACISM/Neo-Naziism is part of a Humanistic Darwinistic Cult.
The term RIGHT originated from the Bible.
Ecclesiastes 10:2. “The heart of the wise inclines to the right, but the heart of the fool to the left.”
The political usage of “left” and “right” dates from the time of the French revolution.
Although “right” is used in the Bible, that’s not in the political sense.
Something needs to change in the emergency response system so that swatting is no longer effective.
Note to Michael: your characterization of Ecclesiastes 10:2 is not the view of many. That language is generally not viewed as related to the modern usage of the terms right and left as being indicative of political conservatism or liberalism, respectively. Such labeling had its roots in France prior to the French Revolution, where conservative members of the legislative assembly sat to the right of the king, while the liberal members sat to the king’s left.
Nice piece of reporting!
It’s always best to shine the light into this darkness.
Thanks for reporting this, Brian!
Let’s hope this gets the law enforcement folks to take this stuff seriously.
There’s enough things they are asked to do that aren’t clear-cut Good-Guy actions, maybe they’ll take this opportunity to go after 100% Bad Guys.
“secret Facebook group” – isn’t that an oxymoron?
Minor nit: no they did not “take responsibility”. They might have claimed to have done it. Taking responsibility for something means owning up to having done the deed and facing the consequences. These guys do not know what these words even mean.
