Tyler Barriss, a 26-year-old California man who admitted making a phony emergency call to police in late 2017 that led to the shooting death of an innocent Kansas resident, has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.
Barriss has admitted to his role in the Kansas man’s death, as well as to dozens of other non-fatal “swatting” attacks. These dangerous hoaxes involve making false claims to emergency responders about phony hostage situations or bomb threats, with the intention of prompting a heavily-armed police response to the location of the claimed incident.
On Dec. 28, 2017, Barriss placed a call from California to police in Wichita, Kan., claiming that he was a local resident who’d just shot his father and was holding other family members hostage.
When Wichita officers responded to the address given by the caller — 1033 W. McCormick — they shot and killed 28-year-old Andrew Finch, a father of two who had done nothing wrong.
Barriss admitted setting that fatal swatting in motion after getting in the middle of a dispute between two Call of Duty online gamers, 18-year-old Casey Viner from Ohio and Shane Gaskill, 20, from Wichita. Viner and Gaskill are awaiting their own trials in connection with Finch’s death.
Barriss pleaded guilty to making hoax bomb threats in phone calls to the headquarters of the FBI and the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C. He also made bomb threat and swatting calls from Los Angeles to emergency numbers in Ohio, New Hampshire, Nevada, Massachusetts, Illinois, Utah, Virginia, Texas, Arizona, Missouri, Maine, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, New York, Michigan, Florida and Canada.
“I hope that this prosecution and lengthy sentence sends a strong message that will put an end to the juvenile and reckless practice of ‘swatting’ within the gaming community, as well as in any other context,” said Kansas U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a written statement. “Swatting is just a terrible idea. I also hope that today’s result helps bring some peace to the Finch family and some closure to the Wichita community.”
Many readers have commented here that the officer who fired the shot which killed Andrew Finch should also face prosecution. However, the district attorney for the county that encompasses Wichita decided in April 2018 that the officer will not face charges, and will not be named because he isn’t being charged with a crime.
As the victim of a swatting attack in 2013 and two other attempted swattings, I’m glad to finally see a swatting prosecution that may actually serve as a deterrent to this idiotic and extremely dangerous crime going forward.
But as I’ve observed in previous stories about swatting attacks, it would also be nice if more police forces around the country received additional training on exercising restraint in the use of deadly force, particularly in responding to hostage or bomb threat scenarios that have hallmarks of a swatting hoax.
For example, perpetrators of swatting often call non-emergency numbers at state and local police departments to carry out their crimes precisely because they are not local to the region and cannot reach the target’s police department by calling 911. This is exactly what Tyler Barriss did in the Wichita case and others. Swatters also often use text-to-speech (TTY) services for the hearing impaired to relay hoax swat calls, as was the case with my 2013 swatting.
Completely earned every year of his sentence and more. Sociopath.
20 yr sentence is not long enough for what amounts to a 1st degree murder (albeit of a different victim).
He should be sentenced to life without parole. This was not the first time he attempted murder by this means.
And he trashed two families — that of the victim and that of the law enforcement officer who fired the shot.
This is certainly justified. The policemen should have been prosecuted, too. That’s trigger-happiness at its worst.
I agree with more police training
I love you armchair quarterbacks talking about the police. You internet badasses would’ve pissed your pants and called for your mommies to bring you your tendies. Respect your police, respect the rule of law, or this society is doomed. Goddamn keyboard warriors.
Absolutely right my man. If a cop fatally shoots someone in your family, you had better give them your respect. I mean, even if they didn’t violate any laws, who cares? It’s the men in blue!
It’s not like innocent people being shot by those who protect has any implications of where society is heading…
Tragic all ’round, but I’m glad he will at least be off the phone networks for a decade or so. I really don’t see why this was ever a thing; the police response should be more deliberate. Good on you and all who work to make it obvious how foolish this is. I should hope gamers will censure those who espouse such actions.
Im still waiting for that idiotic commenter to say that “we shouldn’t be putting people in prison.”
Until then, I’m gonna say, AMEN! That human waste deserved every single second of it. Now hang on buddy and don’t drop the soap! PS. With a crime like his he’d be a good gf.
We shouldn’t be putting this person in prison. He is a victim of racist, capitalist, patriarchal hegemony and should get lots of hugs and free stuff.
The only thing wrong with this 20 year sentence is that the schmuck will probably only actually do 8 of that.
Unless I’m mistaken, he will serve all 20 years. There is no parole in the U.S. federal prison system. They can earn time for good behavior but this guy has shown zero remorse and the last time he was incarcerated he reportedly tried to swat someone from jail, so that seems unlikely.
20 isn’t enough.
Worse, the COP SHOULD HAVE BEEN CHARGED. Did you see the bodycam video? The resident came out of his house, raised his hands, and then got shot. His head popped. The cop shot him FROM ACROSS THE STREET WHILE THE VICTIM HAD HIS EMPTY HANDS UP. Then the cops claimed that they “felt” threatened. Bull$#!+. That cop should share a cell with the swatter.
The trigger happy policeman should have been charged with murder.
Throw away the key.
For what it’s worth, if organized crime (or even local gangs) realized how easy it is to swat someone and used it as a distraction while carrying out more serious crimes it would be even worse. At least it’s still 20 somethings and young adults upset over gaming instead of … (use your imagination crimes swat would normally get called for).
Brian, was this just for the charges for this one incident? I’m guessing that the charges for all of the other bomb threats and SWATtings are still pending and he could be seeing a lot more trials and prison time?
As I recall, Canada is also interested in him.