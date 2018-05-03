Federal prosecutors have charged three men with carrying out a deadly hoax known as “swatting,” in which perpetrators call or message a target’s local 911 operators claiming a fake hostage situation or a bomb threat in progress at the target’s address — with the expectation that local police may respond to the scene with deadly force. While only one of the three men is accused of making the phony call to police that got an innocent man shot and killed, investigators say the other two men’s efforts to taunt and deceive one another ultimately helped point the gun.
According to prosecutors, the tragic hoax started with a dispute over a match in the online game “Call of Duty.” The indictment says Shane M. Gaskill, a 19-year-old Wichita, Kansas resident, and Casey S. Viner, 18, had a falling out over a $1.50 game wager.
Viner allegedly wanted to get back at Gaskill, and so enlisted the help of another man — Tyler R. Barriss — a serial swatter known by the alias “SWAuTistic” who’d bragged of “swatting” hundreds of schools and dozens of private residences.
The federal indictment references transcripts of alleged online chats among the three men. In an exchange on Dec. 28, 2017, Gaskill taunts Barriss on Twitter after noticing that Barriss’s Twitter account (@swattingaccount) had suddenly started following him.
Viner and Barriss both allegedly say if Gaskill isn’t scared of getting swatted, he should give up his home address. But the address that Gaskill gave Viner to pass on to Barriss no longer belonged to him and was occupied by a new tenant.
Barriss allegedly then called the emergency 911 operators in Wichita and said he was at the address provided by Viner, that he’d just shot his father in the head, was holding his mom and sister at gunpoint, and was thinking about burning down the home with everyone inside.
Wichita police quickly responded to the fake hostage report and surrounded the address given by Gaskill. Seconds later, 28-year-old Andrew Finch exited his mom’s home and was killed by a single shot from a Wichita police officer. Finch, a father of two, had no party to the gamers’ dispute and was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Just minutes after the fatal shooting, Barriss — who is in Los Angeles — is allegedly anxious to learn if his Kansas swat attempt was successful. Someone has just sent Barriss a screenshot of a conversation between Viner and Gaskill mentioning police at Gaskill’s home and someone getting killed. So Barriss allegedly then starts needling Gaskill via instant message:
Defendant BARRISS: Yo answer me this
Defendant BARRISS: Did police show up to your house yes or no
Defendant GASKILL: No dumb fuck
Defendant BARRISS: Lmao here’s how I know you’re lying
Prosecutors say Barriss then posted a screen shot showing the following conversation between Viner and Gaskill:
Defendant VINER: Oi
Defendant GASKILL: Hi
Defendant VINER: Did anyone show @ your house?
Defendant VINER: Be honest
Defendant GASKILL: Nope
Defendant GASKILL: The cops are at my house because someone ik just killed his dad
Barriss and Gaskill then allegedly continued their conversation:
Defendant GASKILL: They showed up to my old house retard
Defendant BARRISS: That was the call script
Defendant BARRISS: Lol
Defendant GASKILL: Your literally retarded
Defendant GASKILL: Ik dumb ass
Defendant BARRISS: So you just got caught in a lie
Defendant GASKILL: No I played along with you
Defendant GASKILL: They showed up to my old house that we own and rented out
Defendant GASKILL: We don’t live there anymore bahahaha
Defendant GASKILL: ik you just wasted your time and now your pissed
Defendant BARRISS: Not really
Defendant BARRISS: Once you said “killed his dad” I knew it worked lol
Defendant BARRISS: That was the call lol
Defendant GASKILL: Yes it did buy they never showed up to my house
Defendant GASKILL: You guys got trolled
Defendant GASKILL: Look up who live there we moved out almost a year ago
Defendant GASKILL: I give you props though you’re the 1% that can actually swat babahaha
Defendant BARRISS: Dude MY point is You gave an address that you dont live at but you were acting tough lol
Defendant BARRISS: So you’re a bitch
Later on the evening of Dec. 28, after news of the fatal swatting started blanketing the local television coverage in Kansas, Gaskill allegedly told Barriss to delete their previous messages. “Bape” in this conversation refers to a nickname allegedly used by Casey Viner:
Defendant GASKILL: Dm asap
Defendant GASKILL: Please it’s very fucking impi
Defendant GASKILL: Hello
Defendant BARRISS: ?
Defendant BARRISS: What you want
Defendant GASKILL: Dude
Defendant GASKILL: Me you and bape
Defendant GASKILL: Need to delete everything
Defendant GASKILL: This is a murder case now
Defendant GASKILL: Casey deleted everything
Defendant GASKILL: You need 2 as well
Defendant GASKILL: This isn’t a joke K troll anymore
Defendant GASKILL: If you don’t you’re literally retarded I’m trying to help you both out
Defendant GASKILL: They know it was swat call
The indictment also features chat records between Viner and others in which he admits to his role in the deadly swatting attack. In the follow chat excerpt, Viner was allegedly talking with someone identified only as “J.D.”
Defendant VINER: I literally said you’re gonna be swatted, and the guy who swatted him can easily say I convinced him or something when I said hey can you swat this guy and then gave him the address and he said yes and then said he’d do it for free because I said he doesn’t think anything will happen
Defendant VINER: How can I not worry when I googled what happens when you’re involved and it said a eu [sic] kid and a US person got 20 years in prison min
Defendant VINER: And he didn’t even give his address he gave a false address apparently
J.D.: You didn’t call the hoax in…
Defendant VINER: Does t [sic] even matter ?????? I was involved I asked him to do it in the first place
Defendant VINER: I gave him the address to do it, but then again so did the other guy he gave him the address to do it as well and said do it pull up etc
Barriss is charged with multiple counts of making false information and hoaxes; cyberstalking; threatening to kill another or damage property by fire; interstate threats, conspiracy; and wire fraud. Viner and Gaskill were both charged with wire fraud, conspiracy and obstruction of justice. A copy of the indictment is available here.
The Associated Press reports that the most serious charge of making a hoax call carries a potential life sentence because it resulted in a death, and that some of the other charges carry sentences of up to 20 years.
As I told the AP, swatting has been a problem for years, but it seems to have intensified around the time that top online gamers started being able to make serious money playing games online and streaming those games live to thousands or even tens of thousands of paying subscribers. Indeed, Barriss himself had earned a reputation as someone who delighted in watching police kick in doors behind celebrity gamers who were live-streaming.
This case is not the first time federal prosecutors have charged multiple people in the same swatting attacks even if only one person was involved in actually making the phony hoax calls to police. In 2013, my home was the target of a swatting attack that thankfully ended without incident. The government ultimately charged four men — several of whom were minors at the time — with conducting that swat attack as well as many others they’d perpetrated against public figures and celebrities.
But despite spending considerable resources investigating those crimes, prosecutors were able to secure only light punishments for those involved in the swatting spree. One of those men, a serial swatter and cyberstalker named Mir Islam, was sentenced to to just one year in jail for his role in multiple swattings. Another individual who was part of that group — Eric “Cosmo the God” Taylor — got three years of probation.
Something tells me Barriss, Gaskill and Viner aren’t going to be so lucky. Barriss has admitted his role in many swattings, and he admitted to his last, fatal swatting in an interview he gave to KrebsOnSecurity less than 24 hours after Andrew Finch’s murder — saying he was not the person who pulled the trigger.
The Wichita police are not amused, and an officer said on a KSN news broadcast that he felt he had to shot the victim because he put his hands down and reached for his belt line.
To think all of this is over a bet of pocket change. Very sad indeed, for the families of this poor man.
Agreed @JCitizen. Throw the book at them, then once they are out of jail, the victim’s relatives should all file wrongful death lawsuits so they stay bankrupt the rest of their lives.
They need to be made an example to discourage these kiddies out there.
I would not care if the one who made the call got the death sentence. Reading those transcripts shows no conscience. I understand that people skip a beat while messaging, but his replies show that he read the information and didn’t care. The guy who gave the fake address maybe shouldn’t get a death sentence, but something severe. I guess one knotch down is life without parole. He should know that Swautistic is going to send out a swat, so he knowingly endangered any potential new tenants of his old house. Then, there’s his attempt to delete and cover it up. These seem like reasonable sentences. Thoughts?
The man who “won the prize” played no game. He walked out of his house without understanding what was happening and was shot by the police
where’s the stupid prize for the only guy that killed someone for no good reason? did he even get fired for killing an innocent man? needs to be some consistency. somebody said to should not be a legitimate legal defense after killing someone. there needs to be police accountability.
Hey Brian,
While I appreciate the story and the personal impact it’s had on you, I would love it if you could zoom out to the ten thousand foot level in this subject and consider preaching about fixing the problems that even make this act possible. In the rush to push e911 systems into the cloud to save money, and into SIP systems to add on better location and service features, Law Enforcement failed to have trained Cyber Security Professionals do IV&V (independent verification and validation) that the systems they purchased were installed correctly, to do the right thing, and could do that thing right. Now we have an entire nation with cheap, cobbled together SIP 911 interchanges that any numbskull with a wardialer can use to confuse first responders into making critical mistakes. If federal, state, and/or local authorities hadn’t been so quick to save a dime on the newest, latest, and niftiest technology, that they didn’t understand and didn’t bother to verify was installed and working correctly, this wouldn’t even be possible. You can’t fix stupid. Prank 911 calls have happened since the invention of 911. But our 911 infrastructure personnel could go a long way toward fixing this problem if they were convinced they should. PS….swautistic is the quintessential oxygen thief for whom prisons were constructed. He can’t be fixed. But our “secure” first responder systems are getting dangeriusly more vulnerable with every budget cycle, and they can.
I’m not sure this incident had anything to do with that? He called into 911 remotely, from a different location. E911 couldn’t have been involved, he recited the address over the phone. I’m assuming he was ‘smart’ enough to not enable his location or E911 status.
Even though this ended in tragedy, I wouldn’t advocate for a 911 system that makes first responders slower to respond. I don’t want a ‘cybersecurity expert’ scrutinizing my 911 call. If I’m having a heart attack I’d rather not get hassled on the phone because my E911 location isn’t coming through. I’ll voice my address and that should be enough.
In this case it was a matter of someone taking advantage of a system that’s based on trust, and perhaps an overzealous police officer lacking training in this kind of situation. One shot from one officer when (presumably) many were present. My guess is that the officer wasn’t trained in deescalation methods, maybe wasn’t even SWAT, and grossly overreacted to a non-threat situation.
@MattyJ…with a heart attack, that should be no issue. Don’t think someone is going to knock down your door with a set of defibs in their hands.
That’s an interesting set of angles, Jeff & Matty. It would be more interesting to read that than seeing how far the article goes before BK makes it about himself because of his prior experience. Seriously, the firsthand experience isn’t necessary in an article that’s about someone else actually getting killed.
Read the report that Krebs wrote after the police officer murdered the man on his front porch. It indicated that the swatter called town hall and was transferred to the town’ police.
911 wasn’t involved here.
E911 wasn’t involved here.
You do make some good points, however.
I wonder about the victim’s family…..
Social Media is such a double bladed sword. That is ultimately what got this guy killed. My heart goes out to the family of this victim and I agree with JCitizen, they need to throw the book at them to set an example.
The real shame here is that the trigger happy cop will get away scot free.
That’s a big part of the problem.
The authorities absolutely have culpability here. These 911 systems are way too easy to exploit, and SWAT officers clearly make almost no attempt to assess and deescalate these situations in an effective manner, and instead run in like hot shots, killing people. They absolutely should be held to account. That individual officer should at the very least be seriously reprimanded. The very least. And the 911 system that was exploited should also be party to the wrongful death lawsuit.
It should not be so easy to turn local policy into a weapon of mass destruction by loser script kiddies. That is a systemic failure.
It would seem prudent for them to at least approach these situations with an attitude other than that the caller is a fine upstanding citizen and that everything they told the operator is the Gospel truth.
The cop failed to use his brains….. the shoot first mentality. He is no longer in Iraq.
But think about this… cops go to the wrong address all the time, because emergency callers get confused under stress. Beware.
‘Swatting’ –even when no physical harm is caused by it, should be made a Felony offense, immediately .
This is not a joke, it is a criminal offense — and it should be treated as one by our laws.
It threatens lives — every time it happens, period.
Our Police Officers in particular –who already risk death every day on the job — deserve better than to suffer more of that risk because of a few thoughtless jackasses.
Just plain common sense in my humble opinion.
I agree with Jeff B above. Even if nothing bad happens to the people at the swatted site, all that manpower has been pulled from others places, putting more people at risk.
Whatever prison time to which any of those 3 might be sentenced is both too little, and nowhere near the degree of obligationary compensation or substitution for the death of a completely innocent family man. I’m not at all sure there’s a reasonable way for all of them to provide any sort of restitution, either while they’re in prison or afterward, but that liability is something the court should explicitly require in the sentence.
The excuse is always the same: I’m not at fault because I’m not part of the swat team. This guy thinks he’s not responsible because he didn’t show up and pull the trigger. How he doesn’t understand that the cop who did show up and shoot wouldn’t have been there had he not made the phony call is … well, it’s irritating. What kind of piece of garbage do you have to be to not connect those dots (whether the connection is missed purposefully or not)?
Yeah okay, but nobody cares. Ask the FBI why they’ve allowed Kiwifarms.net, a website which exists for the sole purpose of felonious cyber-bullying, to continue operating unhindered for years? That is the kind of place where people will coordinate these kinds of terrorist actions, and yet the FBI does nothing.
The police should be held accountable, both for their failure in the line of duty and their refusal to take action against these people when they are alerted to their behaviors.
The actions that most likely led to this murder was the failure of the justice system to take previous acts of this type seriously and dish out serious penalties; the result was foreseeable by anyone with reasonable intelligence.
The police, federal authorities and prosecutors are far from perfect, but if they do find someone, arrest and charge them, and get a guilty verdict and the perpetrators get only a relative slap on the wrist the system is not going to waste its limited resources the next time.
Then, once the deterrent is all gone, the vandals run wild – until the inevitable end.
The guys who called this in are clearly responsible — but so are the police. He had to kill the man who came to the door because his hands weren’t up over his head? This is madness. They know that swatting exists, but they just go ahead and kill the poor guy, who had no idea what was going on, without first verifying that what the caller said was true. This is not the only time this has happened. We are all at risk here because of an incompetent, reckless policy that, apparently, is still in place all across the USA.
I heartily agree with every word you wrote.
I would add that this series of unfortunate events was entirely preventable. The cops shouldn’t have been there. The swatter call should never have been transferred to police dispatch from town hall. The gamers and the swatter shouldn’t have exploited a vulnerability in emergency operations. And, most importantly, that vulnerability should not exist.
The blame for the fatality should rest squarely on the unnamed and unindicted police officer who fired the bullet, murdering a man on his front porch, for absolutely no legitimate reason. That officer should be fired and put in jail. But his supervisor and training officers deserve shame, too.
One of the top rules of firearm safety is to never point a firearm at anyone you don’t intend to kill. Who routinely violates this rule? AMERICAN POLICE. It’s a fundamental failure in their training, based on fear and outdated safety statistics.
Police are responsible for one third of all American firearm deaths. Once our protectors, they have become instruments of death, set loose by an oppressive government and unhinged swatters.
It shouldn’t be so easy to cause mayhem by calling police. Something needs to change.
Umm … when a police officer points his weapon at you he is most certainly indicating he is willing to destroy you. They aren’t violating any rules of firearm safety. He isn’t doing it to scare or threaten you (brandishing/menacing), he’s doing it because he is 100% willing to pull the trigger.
That said, we can talk about better training and overly aggressive responses – those are real things. But the idea that cops violate the second basic rule of firearm safety is simply incorrect.
All cell phone companies are selling our precise real-time physical location to anyone who will pay for it, and there’s no way for anyone to opt out except to abandon phones… and yet 911 operators can’t figure out where anybody is unless they are told? What kind of stupid upside-down world is this?
If the police were competent and professional, instead of the trigger happy, self-important thugs they are, no one would have gotten hurt.
The justice department needs to make examples of people like this. They robbed a man of his right to life liberty and the pursuit of happiness. How much more fundamental does crime get??
