For the second year in a row, denizens of a large German-language online forum have donated more than USD $250,000 to cancer research organizations in protest of a story KrebsOnSecurity published in 2018 that unmasked the creators of Coinhive, a now-defunct cryptocurrency mining service that was massively abused by cybercriminals. Krebs is translated as “cancer” in German.
On March 26, 2018, KrebsOnSecurity published Who and What is Coinhive, which showed the founder of Coinhive was the co-creator of the German image hosting and discussion forum pr0gramm[dot]com (not safe for work). I undertook the research because Coinhive’s code at the time was found on tens of thousands of hacked Web sites, and Coinhive seemed uninterested in curbing widespread abuse of its platform.
Pr0gramm’s top members accused KrebsOnSecurity of violating their privacy, even though all of the research published about them was publicly available online. In protest, the forum’s leaders urged members to donate money to medical research in a bid to find a cure for Krebs (i.e. “cancer”).
All told, thousands of Pr0gramm’s members donated more than USD $250,000 to cancer cure efforts within days of that March 2018 story. This week, the Pr0gramm administrators rallied members to commemorate that successful fundraiser with yet another.
“As announced there will be a donation marathon at anniversary day of Krebsaction,” Pr0gramm’s administrators announced. “Today, March 27th, we’re firing the starting shot for the marathon. Please tag your donation bills properly if they shall be accounted. The official tag is ‘krebsspende.’
According to a running tally on Pr0gramm’s site, this year’s campaign has raised 252,000 euros for cancer research so far, or about USD $284,000. That brings the total that Pr0gramm members have donated to cancer research to more than a half-million dollars.
As a bonus, Coinhive announced last month that it was shutting down, citing a perfect storm of negative circumstances. Coinhive had made structural changes to its systems following my 2018 story so that it would no longer profit from accounts used on hacked Web sites. Perhaps more importantly, the value of the cryptocurrency Coinhive’s code helped to mine dropped precipitously over the past year.
So just to make sure I’ve got this straight, you exposed some scammers and in response they ran a collection for charity? Twice?
Has anyone confirmed that these donations are actually going to charity and not to the scammers? Just wondering, because dkms.de is in Ireland, and Deutsche Krebshilfe is krebshilfe.de.
He exposed some shady stuff regarding Coinhive, e.g. them profiting from hacked websites were code was inserted that generated crypto-currency without visitors or the owners knowing.
While the Coinhive Guys didnt hack those sites or whatever, they still got profit from it and didnt actively surpress or work against profit from hacked sites. There were some connections between the Coinhive Admins and some Admins (I think?) from the Imageboard. I am not a 100% sure what exactly the connection was, but I think some of the Coinhive Guys also ran the Imageboard.
The Imageboard Guys were not happy to have their data exposed (although it was technically publicly available? – In Germany Privacy is valued higher/differently then in America though, the Outrage is kind of an cultural thing. In Germany you usually also do not expose the Names of accused criminals until proven guilty in a court, just to give you some insight on why those peeps react the way they do.
Regarding if the charity actually receives the money – Yes, they do. The money isnt really collected by pr0gramm, instead every individual user donates the money directly to the charity and only posts the receipt afterwards, which is then (manually? not sure how they do it) counted and added to the total donation sum.
The charitys themself are well known and legit, so no scam there 🙂 All in all.. I mean… if you wanna protest.. thats the way to go I think.
The users donate directly to the charitys. Dkms was chosen because some members of pr0gramm shared storys on how they donated bone marrow.
Yes it is genuine.
And the protest is not because of the scammers, but because our mods were targeted!
The community started the donations and the members choose to which organisation they want to donate. Then they post a screenshot of the bill and upload it.
Its 100% legit, i’m a member of the community and i also know the diffrent organisations.
They did’nt invented coinhive to scam people, but to implement ist on the website so some users could voluntary use it in order to get premium. It later was used as a scam and Krebs also doxxed some operators of pr0gramm who didn’t worked on coinhive, as far as i know.
“They did’nt invented coinhive to scam people.” — You actually expect anyone outside your little group to believe this BS.
“Krebs also doxxed some operators of pr0gramm who didn’t worked on coinhive” — Doxxed them??? He stated their names which was already available publicly anyway. You Germans do realize that there is no other society on Earth that treats publicly available information as a matter of privacy. Your pathology has led to the EU passing some ridiculous laws that is only going to make cyber crime worse and the criminals harder to find. Maybe we should send you the bill.
It might help you to understand the European mindset. We value among other things honesty, compassion and privacy, values you Ameriturds lacks an understanding of. Just look at your president, the Orange Emperor.
You are as ignorant as you are pathetic. A masterpiece.
You can be sure that the money will reach the organizations. The money is not transferred to the website, but directly from the people to a desired organization. Only the Paypal confirmation or similar will be published as proof that the person has donated money.
There are also Facebook entries about the massive donations from the German krebshilfe. Last year there were so many people that the website went offline.
At the first action the responsible person did not know what was going on. With every donation he receives an SMS on one day he has received several thousand SMS.
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2556348221059689&id=1405929412768248
It’s true. The organisations published statements about it
lol Dave, serious question… are you dumb?
There was never „a bunch of scammers“
Krebs is a disease on cyber criminals
Giving cyberthieves a nasty case of the Krebs, eh? No, wait – a digital-age remake of the Stallone vehicle Cobra: “You’re the malware (aims keyboard, hits enter) . . . I’m the patch!” (Fade to blue screen of death)
Change it to Mr. WOLFMAN.
yuk, he he.
No confusion.
A good story, pleasing much.
Fabulous humerous twist on a story. Even cypercrooks have a sense of humor and use it to try to twist around who is the villain.
Selling guns doesn’t make you an accessory to murder.
Selling software doesn’t make you an accessory to fraud.
Are you serious? You have no grasp on the whole story it seems.
To maybe give some insight into what happened from a pr0gramm-user’s point of view.
Krebs published the name of the creater of CoinHive. That’d be illegal in Germany, and rightly so, but fine, I guess he deserves it.
The CoinHive creator was the former administrator of pr0gramm.com. The current administrators of the site know him, but were not involved in the creation of CoinHive. They did allow him to test CoinHive on their platform, however the users were not scammed – they had to open a dedicated link and thereby consent to the utilisation of their resources. It was actually framed as a game, where you could deliberatly dedicate your computing resources to “feed admins”, as it were, and earn “pr0mium” time. All of this contributed greatly to the view among us pr0grammers that Krebs had done the current administrators injustice. Hence the protests.
Make of this what you will, but given that CoinHive itself is not the problem, but its abuse by actual scammers, I find it unjustified to publish the names of the current administrators. Doxxing is generally a shady tactic, but it’s detestable when done to people who have done nothing wrong.
Funny to think that in under 2 years, the EU will be partitioned from the rest of the Internet due to Article 13 legislation.
The EU will be placing themselves behind a new Cyber Iron Copyright Curtain.
even funnier to think that if in a few years, the us adopts something similar to article 13, krebs wont be able to publish stories like this where-in he doxxes individuals over mere speculation with no technical evidence, because he will be in violation of the law by doing so.