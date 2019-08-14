“Bluetana,” a new mobile app that looks for Bluetooth-based payment card skimmers hidden inside gas pumps, is helping police and state employees more rapidly and accurately locate compromised fuel stations across the nation, a study released this week suggests. Data collected in the course of the investigation also reveals some fascinating details that may help explain why these pump skimmers are so lucrative and ubiquitous.
The new app, now being used by agencies in several states, is the brainchild of computer scientists from the University of California San Diego and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, who say they developed the software in tandem with technical input from the U.S. Secret Service (the federal agency most commonly called in to investigate pump skimming rings).
Gas pumps are a perennial target of skimmer thieves for several reasons. They are usually unattended, and in too many cases a handful of master keys will open a great many pumps at a variety of filling stations.
The skimming devices can then be attached to electronics inside the pumps in a matter of seconds, and because they’re also wired to the pump’s internal power supply the skimmers can operate indefinitely without the need of short-lived batteries.
And increasingly, these pump skimmers are fashioned to relay stolen card data and PINs via Bluetooth wireless technology, meaning the thieves who install them can periodically download stolen card data just by pulling up to a compromised pump and remotely connecting to it from a Bluetooth-enabled mobile device or laptop.
According to the study, some 44 volunteers — mostly law enforcement officials and state employees — were equipped with Bluetana over a year-long experiment to test the effectiveness of the scanning app.
The researchers said their volunteers collected Bluetooth scans at 1,185 gas stations across six states, and that Bluetana detected a total of 64 skimmers across four of those states. All of the skimmers were later collected by law enforcement, including two that were reportedly missed in manual safety inspections of the pumps six months earlier.
While several other Android-based apps designed to find pump skimmers are already available, the researchers said Bluetana was developed with an eye toward eliminating false-positives that some of these other apps can fail to distinguish.
“Bluetooth technology used in these skimmers are also used for legitimate products commonly seen at and near gas stations such as speed-limit signs, weather sensors and fleet tracking systems,” said Nishant Bhaskar, UC San Diego Ph.D. student and principal author of the study. “These products can be mistaken for skimmers by existing detection apps.”
BLACK MARKET VALUE
The fuel skimmer study also helps explain how quickly these hidden devices can generate huge profits for the organized gangs that typically deploy them. The researchers found the skimmers their app found collected data from roughly 20 -25 payment cards each day — evenly distributed between debit and credit cards (although they note estimates from payment fraud prevention companies and the Secret Service that put the average figure closer to 50-100 cards daily per compromised machine).
The academics also studied court documents which revealed that skimmer scammers often are only able to “cashout” stolen cards — either through selling them on the black market or using them for fraudulent purchases — a little less than half of the time. This can result from the skimmers sometimes incorrectly reading card data, daily withdrawal limits, or fraud alerts at the issuing bank.
“Based on the prior figures, we estimate the range of per-day revenue from a skimmer is $4,253 (25 cards per day, cashout of $362 per card, and 47% cashout success rate), and our high end estimate is $63,638 (100 cards per day per day, $1,354 cashout per card, and cashout success rate of 47%),” the study notes.
Not a bad haul either way, considering these skimmers typically cost about $25 to produce.
Those earnings estimates assume an even distribution of credit and debit card use among customers of a compromised pump: The more customers pay with a debit card, the more profitable the whole criminal scheme may become. Armed with your PIN and debit card data, skimmer thieves or those who purchase stolen cards can clone your card and pull money out of your account at an ATM.
“Availability of a PIN code with a stolen debit card in particular, can increase its value five-fold on the black market,” the researchers wrote.
This highlights a warning that KrebsOnSecurity has relayed to readers in many previous stories on pump skimming attacks: Using a debit card at the pump can be way riskier than paying with cash or a credit card.
And as the above graphic from the report illustrates, there are different legal protections for fraudulent transactions on debit vs. credit cards. With a credit card, your maximum loss on any transactions you report as fraud is $50; with a debit card, that protection only extends for within two days of the unauthorized transaction. After that, the maximum consumer liability can increase to $500 within 60 days, and to an unlimited amount after 60 days.
In practice, your bank or debit card issuer may still waive additional liabilities, and many do. But even then, having your checking account emptied of cash while your bank sorts out the situation can still be a huge hassle and create secondary problems (bounced checks, for instance).
Interestingly, this advice against using debit cards at the pump often runs counter to the messaging pushed by fuel station owners themselves, many of whom offer lower prices for cash or debit card transactions. That’s because credit card transactions typically are more expensive to process.
For all its skimmer-skewering prowess, Bluetana will not be released to the public. The researchers said the primary reason for this is highlighted in the core findings of the study.
“There are many legitimate devices near gas stations that look exactly like skimmers do in Bluetooth scans,” said UCSD Assistant Professor Aaron Schulman, in an email to KrebsOnSecurity. “Flagging suspicious devices in Bluetana is a only a way of notifying inspectors that they need to gather more data around the gas station to determine if the Bluetooth transmissions appear to be emanating from a device inside of of the pumps. If it does, they can then open the pump door and confirm that the signal strength rises, and begin their visual inspection for the skimmer.”
One of the best tips for avoiding fuel card skimmers is to favor filling stations that have updated security features, such as custom keys for each pump, better compartmentalization of individual components within the machine, and tamper protections that physically shut down a pump if the machine is improperly accessed.
How can you spot a gas station with these updated features, you ask? As noted in last summer’s story, How to Avoid Card Skimmers at the Pumps, these newer-model machines typically feature a horizontal card acceptance slot along with a raised metallic keypad. In contrast, older, less secure pumps usually have a vertical card reader a flat, membrane-based keypad.
The researchers will present their work on Bluetana later today at the USENIX Security 2019 conference in Santa Clara, Calif. A copy of their paper is available here (PDF).
If you enjoyed this story, check out my series on all things skimmer-related: All About Skimmers. Looking for more information on fuel pump skimming? Have a look at some of these stories.
Tags: Aaron Schulman, Bluetana, Nishant Bhaskar, pump skimmers, U.S. Secret Service, University of California San Diego, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, USENIX
It seems the “best”/most secure dispensers are from Gilbarco/Veeder Root. I’ve found it’s easy to identify those on the dispenser right below the fuel grade buttons. Look for those and it seems quick to determine which to use. YMMV
Gilbarco and Wayne have a duopoly on the dispenser market. Almost all of the Gilbarco dispensers which are old can be easily skimmed.
The Costco near me has the new pumps, security tape in multiple locations on the pump, and most importantly, an employee who almost constantly walks around the fueling area. I’d buy my gas there even if it wasn’t less expensive than the Valero across the street.
Is the mobile app available for download?
From the article…
“For all its skimmer-skewering prowess, Bluetana will not be released to the public. The researchers said they the primary reason for this is highlighted in the core findings of the study.
“There are many legitimate devices near gas stations that look exactly like skimmers do in Bluetooth scans,” said UCSD Assistant Professor Aaron Schulman, in an email to KrebsOnSecurity.”
So, no.
From Brian’s post:
For all its skimmer-skewering prowess, Bluetana will not be released to the public. The researchers said they the primary reason for this is highlighted in the core findings of the study.
This seems rather short sided on the surface. If everyone could check before they put their card in it would prevent a lot more loss than the present approach ever will. It seems that, as always, the authorities are not really concerned about preventing the public from getting ripped off. They are more concerned about their own priorities of being able to publicize finding the skimmers. The fallacy in that is that there is no way they can keep up with the constant attempts of skimmers, many of which will just return in the future to re-attack detected pumps.
In point of fact this device will do the public very little good the way it is being used.
I’d like to have it too, but if everyone had access to it the miscreants who create the skimming hardware (who may not be the ones who install them in retail pumps) would also, and could find it much easier to modify their hardware designs to avoid detection and stay well ahead of the app’s developers in catching up.
Limiting its availability to key regulators and relevant security professionals will significantly enhance their ability to detect skimmer installations in the field more quickly (thus greater coverage and response capability with more effective/efficient use of their time and resources) while retarding miscreant designers’ capability to purvey an undetectable version of their hardware.
There is an app called Skimmer Scanner on Google’s app store that use’s bluetooth to look for common skimmer hardware. It’s existed for a couple of years now.
I still don’t understand why, when new pumps are installed, they still lack chip readers or contactless payment terminals. In 2019. I can’t help but feel that the (American) payments industry miscalculated in the timing of their transition away from magnetic stripes.
Same reason why they don’t enable the door and tamper alarms with auto shut-off that come standard in most of the new pumps-convenience and/or laziness. They just DGAF… it isn’t their money, so until the individual state’s regulating agencies and legislatures get involved, like Florida and some other states finally are, nothing will be done at the vendor level. We just hitting over 4800 pumps at over 500 stations in 3 parishes last week and only 1 vendor had the alarms/cut-offs enabled that I am aware of.
It’s really about who owns the loss in a fraud which is determined by payment card rules. This is from Visa:
Visa has been working with merchants, acquirers, and fuel-industry providers to support migration to the more secure EMV technology. However, due to challenges with EMV Automated Fuel Dispensers (AFD) solution readiness, Visa is delaying the U.S. domestic AFD EMV liability shift date to 1 October 2020.
And, while they’re delaying it to 2020, I’d be willing to bet it still won’t be widely used for at least 3-5 more years. I work in the hospitality industry as a vendor and there still aren’t that many EMV readers available where I am, and it’s been 2+ years now, almost, since the liability shift.
I still think in the US that NFC will be a more readily available solution. That way you don’t even need to swipe an actual card. Just pull your phone out and use a one-time token or another stand-in for your actual card number.
NFC also includes newer credit cards, not just phones. My recent credit card has NFC. I use NFC wherever I can, instead of either swipe or chip reader.
Matthew, many gas pumps do use chip readers. They just have to be enabled. The Kroger stations I frequent recently posted signs on their pumps that you now need to insert your card and leave it in the slot until directed on the display to remove it. This is a change from the old insert/remove “swipe-style” operation.
Another great read !
Regulators need to do more than just confiscate the skimmer HW. They need to shut the station down and force the station to improve security before they can reopen. Yes, I know that the station can also be considered a victim of the skimmers, but franchised station operators will NEVER spend a dime on upgrades unless they are forced to. In addition, shutting the station down (and also shutting down the % of sales that goes to the franchisor) will also put pressure on the parent brand (Exxon, Mobil, Shell, etc) to implement security upgrade programs that are affordable for their franchisees. Nothing makes a national brand move faster than something that interferes with their revenue stream.
I have 30+ years in the retail petroleum industry.
Most skimmers we find are not blue tooth but a simple device that is connected to the card reader inside the pump. Consumers should look for a pump with a gas pump alarm installed. These station owners have taken an extra step to protect customers.
Aaannd…. how do we identify these alarms?
The article mentions Android. I’m assuming the app will be available on iOS as well, right?
No, it won’t. From the researchers: “It is only available on Android. The Bluetooth scanning API in iOS only shows classic Bluetooth devices that are authorized to pair with Apple devices. Most Bluetooth-to-serial devices have not been authorized to pair with iOS (although they can pair with MacOS).”
This would explain why, when I went to Mexico a few years ago to do that story on the bluetooth skimmers behind hidden inside ATMs by the cash machine technicians, my iPhone couldn’t detect any of them. I had to buy a cheapo Huawei phone from a local Telcel store before I could find any of them.
https://krebsonsecurity.com/2015/09/tracking-a-bluetooth-skimmer-gang-in-mexico/
I ran across a station that is using chip readers that has vertical card acceptance slots. Apparently, nothing is absolute.
Hi Brian, you can find an App called “Skim Plus” on android. Bluetana looks like a copy…
Hi guys, you can buy it for 1.99$. The App is good and able to ignore false positives (legitimate bluetooth). Scanning rogue devices everywhere will also help the police.
Btw, skimming devices dont contact their c&c with bluetooth anymore. Skimmers are using GSM for evasion.
Cheers
False positives a problem? I believe there is a form of step-attenuator built into cell phones which could probably be coded to eliminate distant interference.
I have some experience with this issue, so maybe I can help. Yes, the older style pumps are the ones targeted by thieves, almost exclusively, older Gilbarco models. Practically, you can identify an older model by the pin pad, as they will be flat with a plastic cover. Raised buttons on a pin pad means encryption at the pin pad itself, versus the old style where the encryption happens at the motherboard.
And yes, there are a lot of dispensers out there with universal locks/keys, but even with site specific locks/keys those older style dispenser doors are easily pried open to gain access to the internal card reader and Crind Board.
The increase in skimmer activity is due to several reasons, but the main reasons are the EMV deadline and new tactics by the criminals. The EMV shift is the driving force, because the thieves know their game will be up soon. That forced them to change tactics, which included Bluetooth chips, and now GSM chips. Additionally, the thieves now install the device deeper inside the dispenser on the Crind Board vs the Card Reader. The switch in placement combined with the new connectivity options make it extremely hard to catch at the store level. Hell, I have seen them hard wire a skimmer in a card reader and replace the entire card reader with their own compromised one.
All that said, the company I work for is moving to EMV, we are replacing dispensers, or retrofitting them with kits. Before too long, all our dispensers will be alarmed, encrypted, contactless(if you choose), and EMV ready. I would imagine other companies will follow suit. So these Bluetooth apps are late to the game, and as Androweed mentioned, the devices are already shifting to GSM.
Hope this helps to some degree…
How is this different from Sparkfun’s Skimmer Scanner app?
$25 to buy the skimmer hardware? Obviously not all gangs are competent at building a circuit out of junk, or they wouldn’t be paying that much! Of course if they are using GSM, they may have to pay for an account on a burner phone, perhaps.