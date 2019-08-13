Most Microsoft Windows (ab)users probably welcome the monthly ritual of applying security updates about as much as they look forward to going to the dentist: It always seems like you were there just yesterday, and you never quite know how it’s all going to turn out. Fortunately, this month’s patch batch from Redmond is mercifully light, at least compared to last month.
Okay, maybe a trip to the dentist’s office is still preferable. In any case, today is the second Tuesday of the month, which means it’s once again Patch Tuesday (or — depending on your setup and when you’re reading this post — Reboot Wednesday). Microsoft today released patches to fix some 93 vulnerabilities in Windows and related software, 35 of which affect various Server versions of Windows, and another 70 that apply to the Windows 10 operating system.
Although there don’t appear to be any zero-day vulnerabilities fixed this month — i.e. those that get exploited by cybercriminals before an official patch is available — there are several issues that merit attention.
Chief among those are patches to address four moderately terrifying flaws in Microsoft’s Remote Desktop Service, a feature which allows users to remotely access and administer a Windows computer as if they were actually seated in front of the remote computer. Security vendor Qualys says two of these weaknesses can be exploited remotely without any authentication or user interaction.
“According to Microsoft, at least two of these vulnerabilities (CVE-2019-1181 and CVE-2019-1182) can be considered ‘wormable’ and [can be equated] to BlueKeep,” referring to a dangerous bug patched earlier this year that Microsoft warned could be used to spread another WannaCry-like ransomware outbreak. “It is highly likely that at least one of these vulnerabilities will be quickly weaponized, and patching should be prioritized for all Windows systems.”
Fortunately, Remote Desktop is disabled by default in Windows 10, and as such these flaws are more likely to be a threat for enterprises that have enabled the application for various purposes. For those keeping score, this is the fourth time in 2019 Microsoft has had to fix critical security issues with its Remote Desktop service.
For all you Microsoft Edge and Internet
Exploiter Explorer users, Microsoft has issued the usual panoply of updates for flaws that could be exploited to install malware after a user merely visits a hacked or booby-trapped Web site. Other equally serious flaws patched in Windows this month could be used to compromise the operating system just by convincing the user to open a malicious file (regardless of which browser the user is running).
As crazy as it may seem, this is the second month in a row that Adobe hasn’t issued a security update for its Flash Player browser plugin, which is bundled in IE/Edge and Chrome (although now hobbled by default in Chrome). However, Adobe did release important updates for its Acrobat and free PDF reader products.
If the tone of this post sounds a wee bit cantankerous, it might be because at least one of the updates I installed last month totally hosed my Windows 10 machine. I consider myself an equal OS abuser, and maintain multiple computers powered by a variety of operating systems, including Windows, Linux and MacOS.
Nevertheless, it is frustrating when being diligent about applying patches introduces so many unfixable problems that you’re forced to completely reinstall the OS and all of the programs that ride on top of it. On the bright side, my newly-refreshed Windows computer is a bit more responsive than it was before crash hell.
So, three words of advice. First off, don’t let Microsoft decide when to apply patches and reboot your computer. On the one hand, it’s nice Microsoft gives us a predictable schedule when it’s going to release patches. On the other, Windows 10 will by default download and install patches whenever it pleases, and then reboot the computer.
Unless you change that setting. Here’s a tutorial on how to do that. For all other Windows OS users, if you’d rather be alerted to new updates when they’re available so you can choose when to install them, there’s a setting for that in Windows Update.
Secondly, it doesn’t hurt to wait a few days to apply updates. Very often fixes released on Patch Tuesday have glitches that cause problems for an indeterminate number of Windows systems. When this happens, Microsoft then patches their patches to minimize the same problems for users who haven’t yet applied the updates, but it sometimes takes a few days for Redmond to iron out the kinks.
Finally, please have some kind of system for backing up your files before applying any updates. You can use third-party software for this, or just the options built into Windows 10. At some level, it doesn’t matter. Just make sure you’re backing up your files, preferably following the 3-2-1 backup rule. Thankfully, I’m vigilant about backing up my files.
And, as ever, if you experience any problems installing any of these patches this month, please feel free to leave a comment about it below; there’s a good chance other readers have experienced the same and may even chime in here with some helpful tips.
I run windows in a VM and checkpoint it before patching. if it crashes after updates, I just restore to the previous checkpoint.
On a side note, when installing patches, Windows automatically creates a restore point before its installation…. so manually creating one, while makes sure you have a restore point, is sort of redundant.
That’s a different story. The Windoze restore point may be handy in case the System boots after the update failed. If not – well. 🙁
On the other hand, the checkpoint of the VM containing the System is a complete image of the system before updating. It can be restored OUTSIDE and independently of the potentially screwed system. I for one work the same way. Host is debian; Windoze is caged and controlled in VirtualBox VM. 🙂
Security update KB4505903 blue screened my Windows 10 machine
This is why I never apply patches until at least the following weekend, being reasonably confident that all bugs were worked out.
Same here. Last month’s update messed up my important workstation. Not to the point of blue screening it but badly enough that some things still don’t work even today. To make sure that I can actually work on it I had to “relax” my security settings. Then on the other workstation backups stopped working. And on the third all my custom ACLs were reset. Not good, Microsoft.
So there was one sure fix for me — kill those updates for good!
I know there’re zero days and stuff, but ask yourself these two simple questions that will tell you what to do. For the last year or two, how many times have you been affected by a malware that creeped into your computer through a zero-day vulnerability? And then, how many times was your system crippled by an update?
This is my point.
There is a balance between applying updates and testing and waiting. To each their own and backup early and often.
I have yet to have a windows update fubar my machine, but it is quite discouraging to know that you have run into this, Brian. Is there a way to tell windows to automatically update your pc, say, 3 days after the patches are released instead of the same day? Otherwise I think I might miss a few.
Yes, if you have the Win 10 PRO edition, not the Win 10 Home edition. See the following column: https://www.computerworld.com/article/3431378/its-the-monday-before-patch-tuesday-make-sure-windows-auto-update-is-off.html
Also, I follow this site written by Woody Leonhard in order to know when to apply the updates from Microsoft to my Windows machines: https://www.askwoody.com/
Otherwise, we just end up being beta testers for Microsoft. They don’t test their updates like they used to.
You can pause updates on home edition, but must do it for every instance.
I hate being the tester for Win 10. Last updates trashed my laptop with SSD. I’m about to switch to ubuntu desktop and only run Windows in a vm when I need it. Mess up the vm, copy from the last backup. I have no time to sit and reload all my apps when Redmond decides to be stupid. This needs to stop. Sick of the BS.
Totally agree.
You would think by now Microsoft would be able to implement a self correction if the patch fails.
There is an update for Adobe Flash, but the AX version is not yet available for Win10 through Microsoft (probably will come in a few days). If you're using Firefox (or are running an older version of Windows), then you should grab v32.0.0.238 updates in whatever flavors are needed
https://helpx.adobe.com/flash-player/kb/installation-problems-flash-player-windows.html
Scroll down to the “still having problems” section for the relevant direct download links.
“… this month’s patch batch from Redmond is mercifully light…”
That only makes me wonder what MS missed.
Also, having read all distressed comments from Windows 10 users, I am more determined than ever to cling to Windows 7 OS on my home and work machines. I at least will cough up the $50 extortion to continue receiving security updates for a year past 01-20-2020. It’s time worth buying.
I am also interested in keeping my PC on Windows 7 for as long as possible. Please tell me the URL where I can purchase extended updates for Win7 beyond Jan 2020. Thanks
Me too. I have an old(er) netbook running 32-bit W-7. I’ve convinced it to dual-boot both W-7 and Linux. (“Convincing” almost deteriorated to editing the hard drive with a 3-pound sledge and a cold chisel, but I digress.) If all goes as hoped, this is The Plan for my 64-bit machines running W-7 for when W-7 support for mere mortals ends. But continuing security updates for W-7 would be nice: belt & suspenders.
Jay, I believe I have the site bookmarked on my work computer but, alas, not on the one from which I comment here. The former is W7 Pro. The latter is W7 Home.
My greater concern is the work computer, because I watched as every other computer in my small township office was switched to W10 and all experienced serious, time-consuming problems. My own did not.
My less-than-clear recollection is that Pro will be eligible for extended updates, but Home might not.
I am holding off for now on any purchase of extended coverage because a) there’s still lots of time left, and b) the probability of hardware failure in older systems only increases with time. A simple Google search can probably get you quickly to the extended coverage link you seek.
I’ll likely pull the trigger–or not–sometime in December.
Unless Microsoft changes its mind, Windows 7 after-EOL patches will be available for purchase only by organizations with Enterprise licensing.
How about an exploit giving local untrusted users SYSTEM privileges on all versions of Windows?
https://thehackernews.com/2019/08/ctfmon-windows-vulnerabilities.html?m=1
I always wait a few days or more to apply my patches. I like having unpatched vulnerabilities in my Windows, as the bad guys reverse engineer the patches and create exploits….
Started at 7:30 p.m. At 10:30, finally at 90%! I’ve been at 90% for 10 minutes. We need to be warned that things will take 4-5 HOURS. I’m in a city, not the boondocks.
Perhaps Microsoft is reading your back-issues and took your advice to heart. Following your suggestion, when a .NET Framework update is part of the package, I de-select it and install it after the other update file(s) install successfully. This month is the second time the .NET Framework update (KB4503548) check-box wasn’t — by default — checked when the updates downloaded. Installed subsequently, all went well.
Windows become a virus. Each time you download a patch or up date. You wanna cry. Luckily I dont use windows no more.
For those with Win 7 and Norton on their systems and are puzzling over why the August security rollup isn’t being offered after running Windows Update, DO NOT MANUALLY INSTALL THE SECURITY PATCH until Norton issues a fix. Here’s the advisory from MS:
Microsoft has temporarily placed a safeguard hold on devices with an affected version of Symantec Antivirus or Norton Antivirus installed to prevent them from receiving this type of Windows update until a solution is available. We recommend that you do not manually install affected updates until a solution is available.
Guidance for Symantec customers can be found in the Symantec support article.
https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/4512506/windows-7-update-kb4512506
I have windows xp which not supported by windows how can I secure my pc
Buy a Mac.
Stop trolling. Not everyone has an extra 500$ to 1000$ to spend for a machine of the same hardware specs.
