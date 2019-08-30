Many companies are now outsourcing their marketing efforts to cloud-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM) providers. But when accounts at those CRM providers get hacked or phished, the results can be damaging for both the client’s brand and their customers. Here’s a look at a recent CRM-based phishing campaign that targeted customers of Fortune 500 construction equipment vendor United Rentals.
Stamford, Ct.-based United Rentals [NYSE:URI] is the world’s largest equipment rental company, with some 18,000 employees and earnings of approximately $4 billion in 2018. On August 21, multiple United Rental customers reported receiving invoice emails with booby-trapped links that led to a malware download for anyone who clicked.
While phony invoices are a common malware lure, this particular campaign sent users to a page on United Rentals’ own Web site (unitedrentals.com).
In a notice to customers, the company said the unauthorized messages were not sent by United Rentals. One source who had at least two employees fall for the scheme forwarded KrebsOnSecurity a response from UR’s privacy division, which blamed the incident on a third-party advertising partner.
“Based on current knowledge, we believe that an unauthorized party gained access to a vendor platform United Rentals uses in connection with designing and executing email campaigns,” the response read.
“The unauthorized party was able to send a phishing email that appears to be from United Rentals through this platform,” the reply continued. “The phishing email contained links to a purported invoice that, if clicked on, could deliver malware to the recipient’s system. While our investigation is continuing, we currently have no reason to believe that there was unauthorized access to the United Rentals systems used by customers, or to any internal United Rentals systems.”
United Rentals told KrebsOnSecurity that its investigation so far reveals no compromise of its internal systems.
“At this point, we believe this to be an email phishing incident in which an unauthorized third party used a third-party system to generate an email campaign to deliver what we believe to be a banking trojan,” said Dan Higgins, UR’s chief information officer.
United Rentals would not name the third party marketing firm thought to be involved, but passive DNS lookups on the UR subdomain referenced in the phishing email (used by UL for marketing since 2014 and visible in the screenshot above as “wVw.unitedrentals.com”) points to Pardot, an email marketing division of cloud CRM giant Salesforce.
Companies that use cloud-based CRMs sometimes will dedicate a domain or subdomain they own specifically for use by their CRM provider, allowing the CRM to send emails that appear to come directly from the client’s own domains. However, in such setups the content that gets promoted through the client’s domain is actually hosted on the cloud CRM provider’s systems.
Salesforce told KrebsOnSecurity that this was not a compromise of Pardot, but of a Pardot customer account that was not using multi-factor authentication.
“UR uses a third party marketing agency that utilizes the Pardot platform,” said Salesforce spokesman Bradford Burns. “The third party marketing agency is who was compromised, not a Pardot employee.”
This attack comes on the heels of another targeted phishing campaign leveraging Pardot that was documented earlier this month by Netskope, a cloud security firm. Netskope’s Ashwin Vamshi said users of cloud CRM platforms have a high level of trust in the software because they view the data and associated links as internal, even though they are hosted in the cloud.
“A large number of enterprises provide their vendors and partners access to their CRM for uploading documents such as invoices, purchase orders, etc. (and often these happen as automated workflows),” Vamshi wrote. “The enterprise has no control over the vendor or partner device and, more importantly, over the files being uploaded from them. In many cases, vendor- or partner-uploaded files carry with them a high level of implicit trust.”
Cybercriminals increasingly are targeting cloud CRM providers because compromised accounts on these systems can be leveraged to conduct extremely targeted and convincing phishing attacks. According to the most recent stats (PDF) from the Anti-Phishing Working Group, software-as-a-service providers (including CRM and Webmail providers) were the most-targeted industry sector in the first quarter of 2019, accounting for 36 percent of all phishing attacks.
Update, 2:55 p.m. ET: Added comments and responses from Salesforce.
This article doesn’t even make sense. Salesforce doesn’t just “have access” to Pardot accounts. The end-client, in this case UR, would have to GIVE them access to their Pardot account, and that would be clearly visible in the audit trail in Pardot.
Moreover, Pardot isn’t an “outsourced” service. It’s a marketing automation tool that end-users use for their own marketing purposes. Whether UR outsources their marketing to a third-party firm and THAT third-party then uses Pardot is an entirely difference scenario than the one described in this article.
Article makes perfect sense.
Pardot is email marketing service owned by Sales Force. All on needs to do is to get hold of UR’s dedicated domain used for email marketing.
What are tie security controls in an email marketing service? Practically none.
Except the emails could *easily* have been generated as a result of UR not having appropriate user access controls in place for Pardot. If someone compromised one of UR’s Pardot accounts, the emails, landing page, etc. could have been sent directly through the end-user’s (UR’s) account without Salesforce ever having been compromised. It’s a bit of a leap to say that Salesforce/Pardot was compromised here.
Stephanie, it is a leap that United Rentals seems to be making, and it’s a perfectly rational one at that. For the record, Salesforce initially said they would get back to me, but despite repeated requests to respond to this open question, they have chosen silence.
Cloud providers need to stop accommodative security which doesn’t follow standards.
Enterprises need to really get people who has in-depth knowledge of security. All encryption for confidentiality, integrity and non-repudiation is not the same, all key management is not the same and all TLS connections does not provide the level of security needed for data-in-motion.
One more thing, organizations needs stop listening to application developers on security. Calling an secure API is not real security. I have worked and still working in the cyber security space and have not seen a single developer with in-depth app security knowledge.
Great article on the subject of “Phishing” and “social engineering”
Oh, this is so true. The company I work for uses this cloud based accounting software that allows login passwords with just 4 letters. Also stores them in plaintext (they can email you the password in clear text as “forgot my password” feature.) Obviously has no 2FA and I just discovered today that small and capital letters in login passwords don’t matter.
When I tried to address it with high ups in the company I was told that it’s ok, as otherwise employees will have a hard time remembering passwords. I also tried to contact that Cloud based company directly and it turns out their strategy to fixing security holes is to try to intimidate whoever brings it up to their attention. After my call, the owner of that company contacted my boss and tried to fire me, then threatened them with a lawsuit. So yeah, I’m sure this is not just a single company that does this kinda stuff ;(
Keep a diary of notes on these kinds of communications; keep the notes in a matter of fact tone, so that it doesn’t read as prejudicial. That way, if you are fired for incorrect causes, you have a good defense in a court case. If permitted, it might even be wise to print screen shots of email communications relevant to the facts. A good security operator such as yourself relies on a good reputation – don’t let anyone compromise that. Good luck, and God speed!
That’s a very scary story, Dennis. You’ve done the right thing to try to bring this to the attention of the companies.
I suggest you keep meticulous records of your interactions for possible use in lawsuits; particularly if the company you work in is compromised because of their non-existent security policies.
If anyone is particularly curious about the malware used, it was a very new Trickbot variant. At the time of submission, it was picked up by only 10 AV engines on VT.
SHA1: 2da82b8e0ca7b4c82ff651cef93cd8fa402304c7
If we are to assume that the CRM was compromised, the attacker used two valid UR employee identities. The question remains then, would replies be filtered back through the CRM prior to hitting the actual users inbox, enabling the attacker to redirect replies without them reaching the reply-to user? The from and reply-to didn’t match, but, the addresses were both valid UR sales employees.
A client of mine got these e-mails, seven employees total. All had subject lines personalized with their first names.
What is the significance of the “wVw” in “wVw.unitedrentals.com” in the emailed link? Are there any legitimate URLs that contain “wVw” instead of “www” ? Thanks.
When I initially saw that, I assumed it was because someone had hijacked the company’s DNS and added a cleverly crafted subdomain. But it turns out UR created that themselves several years ago for the purposes of marketing.
If the services are secured with device independent authentication then the users accounts can’t be can’t be compromised by credential stealing malware. Its really tiresome to continue to hear about these disasters when there are easily implemented solutions to put an end to them.