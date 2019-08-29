PerCSoft, a Wisconsin-based company that manages a remote data backup service relied upon by hundreds of dental offices across the country, is struggling to restore access to client systems after falling victim to a ransomware attack.
West Allis, Wis.-based PerCSoft is a cloud management provider for Digital Dental Record (DDR), which operates an online data backup service called DDS Safe that archives medical records, charts, insurance documents and other personal information for various dental offices across the United States.
The ransomware attack hit PerCSoft on the morning of Monday, Aug. 26, and encrypted dental records for some — but not all — of the practices that rely on DDS Safe.
PercSoft did not respond to requests for comment. But Brenna Sadler, director of communications for the Wisconsin Dental Association, said the ransomware encrypted files for approximate 400 dental practices, and that somewhere between 80-100 of those clients have now had their files restored.
Sadler said she did not know whether PerCSoft and/or DDR had paid the ransom demand, what ransomware strain was involved, or how much the attackers had demanded.
But updates to PerCSoft’s Facebook page and statements published by both PerCSoft and DDR suggest someone may have paid up: The statements note that both companies worked with a third party software company and were able to obtain a decryptor to help clients regain access to files that were locked by the ransomware.
Update: Several sources are now reporting that PerCSoft did pay the ransom, although it is not clear how much was paid. One member of a private Facebook group dedicated to IT professionals serving the dental industry shared the following screenshot, which is purportedly from a conversation between PerCSoft and an affected dental office, indicating the cloud provider was planning to pay the ransom:
Another image shared by members of that Facebook group indicates the ransomware that attacked PerCSoft is an extremely advanced and fairly recent strain known variously as REvil and Sodinokibi.
Original story:
However, some affected dental offices have reported that the decryptor did not work to unlock at least some of the files encrypted by the ransomware. Meanwhile, several affected dentistry practices said they feared they might be unable to process payroll payments this week as a result of the attack.
Cloud data and backup services are a prime target of cybercriminals who deploy ransomware. In July, attackers hit QuickBooks cloud hosting firm iNSYNQ, holding data hostage for many of the company’s clients. In February, cloud payroll data provider Apex Human Capital Management was knocked offline for three days following a ransomware infestation.
On Christmas Eve 2018, cloud hosting provider Dataresolution.net took its systems offline in response to a ransomware outbreak on its internal networks. The company was adamant that it would not pay the ransom demand, but it ended up taking several weeks for customers to fully regain access to their data.
The FBI and multiple security firms have advised victims not to pay any ransom demands, as doing so just encourages the attackers and in any case may not result in actually regaining access to encrypted files. In practice, however, many cybersecurity consulting firms are quietly urging their customers that paying up is the fastest route back to business-as-usual.
It remains unclear whether PerCSoft or DDR — or perhaps their insurance provider — paid the ransom demand in this attack. But new reporting from independent news outlet ProPublica this week sheds light on another possible explanation why so many victims are simply coughing up the money: Their insurance providers will cover the cost — minus a deductible that is usually far less than the total ransom demanded by the attackers.
More to the point, ProPublica found, such attacks may be great for business if you’re in the insurance industry.
“More often than not, paying the ransom is a lot cheaper for insurers than the loss of revenue they have to cover otherwise,” said Minhee Cho, public relations director of ProPublica, in an email to KrebsOnSecurity. “But, by rewarding hackers, these companies have created a perverted cycle that encourages more ransomware attacks, which in turn frighten more businesses and government agencies into buying policies.”
“In fact, it seems hackers are specifically extorting American companies that they know have cyber insurance,” Cho continued. “After one small insurer highlighted the names of some of its cyber policyholders on its website, three of them were attacked by ransomware.”
Read the full ProPublica piece here. And if you haven’t already done so, check out this outstanding related reporting by ProPublica from earlier this year on how security firms that help companies respond to ransomware attacks also may be enabling and emboldening attackers.
Tags: Brenna Sadler, DDS Safe, Digital Dental Record, PerCSoft, ProPublica, Wisconsin Dental Association
FIRST!!!!!! Good article Brian
The obvious Q: does solving the source of this malware effectively take a bite out of crime? It was too easy to “say” that.
“byte”
Here’s another obvious question: what is the solution to these malicious attacks? Further, if there is one, why aren’t more of these companies using it? Otherwise, they are just leaning over and saying “Enter Here.”
Its not difficult at all, these companies just don’t want to spend the money to implement basic protections or they hire incompetent people that fail to do the right thing. I have been doing this professionally for over 25 years and its been the same since day one, companies just don’t care. You want to protect against ransomware then remove admin rights for users, implement a decent firewall with content filtering, CnC protection, malware scanning and sandboxing, install halfway decent A/V on the systems (Malwarebytes and Defender works fine) and configure it properly, use least privilege for your shares and services, turn on auto patching for ALL systems and 3rd party software, enable 2FA in Office 365 or whatever productivity system you use and do a couple other small things that don’t cost money and you will stop pretty much all attacks. Sure there will always be extreme outliers depending on your risk profile but those are much smaller populations of companies. But again it takes commitment that most don’t want to do or are just not smart enough.
By the way I am speaking of small to mid market companies, large enterprise is mostly the same but add on a few other things that cost a little more. Still very easily preventable. I could go to hundreds of companies and count on 1 hand the number who have implemented basic CIS benchmarks configurations which by the way cost nothing other than IT staff work, but they are too busy watching cat videos.
I don’t think you understand what you just said. You started by saying it’s “not difficult at all” to prevent ransomware. Then you go on to list the following controls to prevent ransomware:
–remove admin rights for users
–implement a decent firewall with content filtering
–CnC protection
–malware scanning and sandboxing
–install halfway decent A/V on the systems
–use least privilege for your shares and services
–turn on auto patching for ALL systems and 3rd party software
–enable 2FA
–do a couple other small things that don’t cost money
None of those are easy. They all take time to plan, configure, and implement in the network. Also, “turn on auto patching for ALL systems and 3rd party software”… I hate to say this, but I question that you have 25 years of experience as you say. There’s no way that you can tell me that you can just patch ANY and ALL systems in the environment. There are exceptions. There are outdated systems that cannot be patched. There may be embedded systems that you can’t just flip a switch and patch. You don’t have the same control over 3rd party assets than you do with ones you own yourselves. You can’t just blindly patch systems without first testing.
I also see no process-related controls, i.e., backups. This should be #1. Also, there was no mention of email controls–the vast majority of ransomware IoC’s initiate via email. Those two controls should trump every other on that list. To say that preventing ransomware is “not difficult at all” is a stretch. A very large stretch.
Have you ever personally done just 2FA / MFA for a company? Or been involved with the planning? That is not an easy task by any means. That’s not something you can plan on a napkin at an Applebee’s. That takes many months from start to finish. There are a lot of assets you have to consider. Where will it apply? Will there be exceptions? What factor(s) will we use? How will those factors be implemented? My company is in process of it right now, and let me tell you, this was not “not difficult at all”. This was extremely challenging and takes a LOT of planning, developing, assurance, testing… you get the point.
He is only saying there are things you can do. The solutions are largely already available… is it simple? Probably not, but the answers exist out there. (and have been for many years)
I would probably list backups before all those other things, but regardless, it should be part of your solution.
My post was about preventing ransomware, not restoring from it after you have been hit. That’s a different scenario.
“auto patch for ALL” begs the question “How do we know that the ‘auto-patch’ systems including the uSoft monthly, are not compromised? Surely ‘auto patch’, the most intimate access to a system, is the Holy Grail for super hackers. Could a human factor be the weak point there too, as always?
Trust has to leave off at some point if you are using someone else’s stuff. How do I know Azure or AWS isn’t fully compromised and attackers don’t own every hypervisor via a CPU backdoor? It can run deep, but 99.99% of people are going be protected by handling just the basics as I listed.
Backups! Backups! Backups!
All these companies need to do is basic IT knowledge, The 3-2-1 Backup Rule.
Take 3 Copies of your data, store 2 of those copies on different devices or storage media (Tapes), and keep at least 1 backup off site. Then when you are compromised by ransomware you can just revert to your offsite backup in the worse case scenario. Sadly most companies don’t want to fork over the money or properly test these types of backup solutions.
After an attacker has established wide access to your systems and likely installed back doors and other malware, do you think you can flip a switch and restore from back-ups? That is an uniformed myth. In reality, with the latest wave of ransom attacks, it can take days or weeks to wipe/rebuild/restart systems after a ransomware attack, even with back-ups.
There is more than one method of backing up; in the old days we used to have dated media storage with limited backups – time your choice – all separated physically, in other words not on a network, and clearly marked with the dates and times. Most used tape backups, and although it seems complicated, it really isn’t in practice.
The only problem is coming up with a plan on restoring, and what sequence you want to restore. Obviously several weeks or months may have gone by with the malware backed up with the data as well. If you are brave and want to save time, you can restore all the way minus the last month or so – then either scan the last backups for the malware, and or start restoring slowly each recursive backup until you reach the estimated attack date. It takes lot of guts, but that was how it was done. Malware wasn’t as damaging then – and they didn’t have such sophisticated ways of sleeping in the files and avoiding detection with special techniques.
The way I figure it – somewhere in the time line the malware attack package lost it zero day significance, and can be found and then it is anybodies guess what management wants to do with the remaining backups. My experience bears this out – but never were these attacks as sophisticated as they are now. Robert’s advice is good, and should have been implemented before the attack in the 1st place – of course.
I just saw a recent ransom attack. It was very sophisticated, but the good old Microsoft Server Backup was untouched–even on the currently connected USB drive (by design).
Boot from CDROM, do Cold Metal Restore, and all better same day.
Worse case you didn’t choose an old enough backup and have to go to an older one–a good malware scan after Restore might fix that.
Obviously, any newer data files won’t be in older backup, which is why you have a cloud backup (with versioning) of the data files that get changed, for restore of that smaller data set.
Thanks for posting! Folks might find that instructive! I am surprised the malware didn’t jump the USB connection; because I keep reading that the bug can see anything attached, even some types of cloud based storage. I also hear that some cloud providers like Carbonite, or similar are bullet proof backup can provide a clean restore backup complete. Hope that is correct – it would sure be easier to do it that way – especially if you have a fiber high speed connection and don’t have to wait forever for the data retrieval.
Me – I don’t have anything to lose, so I like playing with freeware like Cryptoprevent and/or the pay version of Malwarebytes Anti-Ransomware. Bigger businesses would need Enterprise solutions, of course. So far no ransomware has defeated Cryptoprevent in my lab- but it changed hands, and I quit testing it.
Actually, it did jump the other USB drives I looked at (plugged in to workstations). In fact it had no problem encrypting the supposed backup for Windows 10: File History.
I did find, on one of these other drives, an undamaged old backup that was made in Windows 7. Thank Microsoft for depreciating that nice backup feature in later versions.
My focus of the post was on preventing ransomware, not recovering from it after you have been hit. Backups and recovery are a whole different conversation, most companies just backup to the same machine or another system sitting on the network or next to it even. Another example of incompetence and laziness.
“When when you are compromised by ransomware you can just revert to your offsite backup in the worse case scenario.” <<< Only problem is you forgot about that Golden Ticket they wrote so they will be back in no time via the RAT they installed on other systems that they pivoted to and bam your entire network is ransomed this time. Backups only go so far, ask Sony about that. Not saying they are not important but its also extremely important to use best practices and prevent it in the first place.
Agreed. No excuse not to be at least 98% How much would that cost? For a small business, maybe few thousand (the hard part is finding a good provider).
Then a proper backup to cover the other 2% But local storage (with swaps off-site); the cloud is no good for a proper cold metal recovery that all systems should get.
Cloud is good for latest version of data, as a backup to the backup. The data just before encryption can be picked from the backup after all the OS’s are running clean. Just have be sure not to restore a RAT…
That ProPublica article that you posted was real informative , I read it a few days ago.
Of course they pay the ransom. It sure costs them less than paying for a good IT team to secure the data in the first place.
Darn. Now, even my teeth aren’t safe anymore!
feel bad for the employee who shared via chat that they are paying the ransom. probably sacked
Automatic, versioned, “pulled” backups that the client machines have no direct access to.
Don’t use any network storage protocol for backups like cifs/samba, dfs, nfs, etc.
“Pulled” is critical. Never use pushed backups.
Filesystem snapshots should be the first line of defense.
ZFS server storage (like FreeNAS or XigmaNAS) is even better, as those snapshots are not targeted by malware, and would be extremely difficult for malware to manipulate in any case.
Backups with something like Tarsnap, SpiderOak or Borgbackup to offisite storage: All store encrypted differential blocks — suddenly see a lot of new blocks going off to storage indicates a lot of changed files. All three allow you to roll back file systems very quickly to a previous point in time. Since they only store differential blocks, storing years of hourly snapshots is very cheap.
For Small and Medium Business, server storage with XigmaNAS is especially robust — the server runs FreeBSD, not Windows, and the entire server config is an xml file that allows you to wipe and reinstall your server environment in minutes. It also runs an Active Directory server in SAMBA.
TurnKey Linux also does something like this, but not as “turn-key” as XigmaNAS.
Brian,
One minor typo, you have:
…PerCSoft and an affected dental office indicating the cloud provider was planing to pay the ransom
You mean “planning” not “planing” both real words, so the spell catch won’t flag it.
I love your site,
Sofa
I wonder what will be the next announcement from PaySoft and/or DDS?
“Dear PaySoft Customers, we are working hand-in-hand with DDS to fully assure all of DDS customer data “Encrypted. Integrated, Simplified by ransom thieves. ”
“We strive to pay all ransom thieves softly and quietly. Unfortunately, our customers including DDS and their clients will find their next bill to be very hard and expensive to pay. Send us your data and your money now!”
Brian, have you heard of any ransomware on Macs?
I haven’t yet except for a bootlegged version of some expensive program like Photoshop that was on a torrent site years ago.
Several of my offices use only or mostly Macs now. Windows seems like Russian roulette.