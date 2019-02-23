Payroll software provider Apex Human Capital Management suffered a ransomware attack this week that severed payroll management services for hundreds of the company’s customers for nearly three days. Faced with the threat of an extended outage, Apex chose to pay the ransom demand and begin the process of restoring service to customers.
Roswell, Ga. based Apex HCM is a cloud-based payroll software company that serves some 350 payroll service bureaus that in turn provide payroll services to small and mid-sized businesses. At 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19, Apex was alerted that its systems had been infected with a destructive strain of ransomware that encrypts computer files and demands payment for a digital key needed to unscramble the data.
The company quickly took all of its systems offline, and began notifying customers that it was trying to remediate a security threat. Over a series of bi-hourly updates, Apex kept estimating that it expected to restore service in a few hours, only to have to walk back those estimates almost every other time a new customer update went out.
Contacted Wednesday by an Apex client who was nervous about being unable to make this week’s payroll for his clients, KrebsOnSecurity reached out to Apex for comment. Ian Oxman, the company’s chief marketing officer, said the ransomware never touched customer data, but instead encrypted and disrupted everything in the company’s computer systems and at its off-site disaster recovery systems.
“We had just recently completed a pretty state-of-the-art disaster recovery plan off-site out and out of state that was mirroring our live system,” Oxman said. “But when the ransomware bomb went off, not only did it go through and infect our own network, it was then immediately picked up in our disaster recovery site, which made switching over to that site unusable.”
Oxman said Apex hired two outside security firms, and by Feb. 20 the consensus among all three was that paying the ransom was the fastest way to get back online. The company declined to specify how much was paid or what strain of ransomware was responsible for the attack.
“We paid the ransom, and it sucked,” Oxman said. “In respect for our clients who needed to get their businesses up and running that was going to be obviously the quicker path.”
Unfortunately for Apex, paying up didn’t completely solve its problems. For one thing, Oxman said, the decryption key they were given after paying the ransom didn’t work exactly as promised. Instead of restoring all files and folders to their pre-encrypted state, the decryption process broke countless file directories and rendered many executable files inoperable — causing even more delays.
“When they encrypt the data, that happens really fast,” he said. “When they gave us the keys to decrypt it, things didn’t go quite as cleanly.”
One of Apex’s older business units — ACA OnDemand — is still offline, but the company is now offering to move customers on that platform over to newer (and more expensive) software-as-a-service systems, and to train those customers on how to use them.
Experts say attacks like the one against Apex HCM are playing out across the world every day, and have turned into a billion-dollar business for cyber thieves. The biggest group of victims are professional services firms, according to a study by NTT Security.
Ransomware victims perhaps in the toughest spot include those offering cloud data hosting and software-as-service, as these businesses are completely unable to serve their customers while a ransomware infestation is active.
The FBI and multiple security firms have advised victims not to pay any ransom demands, as doing so just encourages the attackers and in any case may not result in actually regaining access to encrypted files.
In practice, however, many cybersecurity consulting firms are quietly urging their customers that paying up is the fastest route back to business-as-usual. It’s not hard to see why: Having customer data ransomed or stolen can spell the end of cloud-based business, but just being down for more than a few days can often be just as devastating. As a result, the temptation to simply pay up may become stronger with each passing day — even if the only thing being ransomed is a bunch of desktops and servers.
On Christmas Eve 2018, cloud data hosting firm Dataresolution.net was hit with the Ryuk strain of ransomware. More than a week later on Jan. 2, 2019, this blog reported that the company — which had chosen not to pay the ransom and instead restore everything from backups — was still struggling to bring its systems back online.
One dataresolution.net client said the company didn’t succeed in rebuilding its server or turning over his company’s database stored there until Jan. 9 — 16 days after the ransomware outbreak.
“From my understanding it was another two weeks until all of the clients were rebuilt,” said the customer, who works as an IT manager at a benefits management firm that used dataresolution.net and its now transitioning away from the company. “The vendor never provided any analysis on how it occurred and how they would prevent it from occurring again. Other than different antivirus and not allowing RDP connections to the internet they don’t seem to have put any additional safeguards in place. They did not proactively offer any compensation for the outage. I am in the process of documenting the business financial impact to request a ‘credit’ at the same time as planning on bringing the system in house.”
For its part, Apex is still trying to determine how the ransomware got into its systems.
“That’s where this forensic analysis is still going on,” Oxman said. “For us, the emergency response team literally worked 48 hours straight getting our systems back up, and secondary to that is now trying to figure out what the hell happened and how do we prevent this from happening again. We had just completed a security audit and we were feeling pretty good. Obviously, these cyber hackers found a way in, but I’m sure that’s how every company feels that gets hit.”
Here are a few tips for preventing and dealing with ransomware attacks:
-Patch, early and often: Many ransomware attacks leverage known security flaws in servers and desktops.
-Disable RDP: Short for Remote Desktop Protocol, this feature of Windows allows a system to be remotely administered over the Internet. A ridiculous number of businesses — particularly healthcare providers — get hit with ransomware because they leave RDP open to the Internet and secured with easy-to-guess passwords. And there are a number of criminal services that sell access to brute-forced RDP installations.
-Filter all email: Invest in security systems that can block executable files at the email gateway.
-Isolate mission-critical systems and data: This can be harder than it sounds. It may be worth hiring a competent security firm to make sure this is done right.
-Backup key files and databases: Bear in mind that ransomware can encrypt any network or cloud-based files or folders that are mapped and have been assigned a drive letter. Backing up to a secondary system that is not assigned a drive letter or is disconnected when it’s not backing up data is key. The old “3-2-1” backup rule comes into play here: Wherever possible, keep three backups of your data, on two different storage types, with at least one backup offsite.
-Disable macros in Microsoft Office: Block external content in Office files. Educate users that ransomware very often succeeds only when a user opens Office file attachment sent via email and manually enables Macros.
-Enable controlled folder access: Create rules to disallow the running of executable files in Windows from local user profile folders (App Data, Local App Data, ProgramData, Temp, etc.)
Sites like nomoreransom.org distribute free tools and tutorials that can help some ransomware victims recover files without paying a ransom demand, but those tools often only work with specific versions of a particular ransomware strain.
When will those silly companies learn that it is worth hiring a security professional AHEAD of time to review their system and software rather than paying North Koreans, Russians or Chinese for those services later (by paying the ransom.)
Also anyone who pays that ransom, I hope they realize that they have a very slim chance to get their working system back, if any at all. That Sergei guy that wrote the encryption portion of the ransomware software wasn’t really interested in getting the decryption part right. So please don’t play the ransom. You’re just losing money and encourage the thieves! Learn your lesions ahead of time. And don’t just pile all your money into marketing dept.
From the post: “We had just completed a security audit and we were feeling pretty good.“ Sometimes, it’s just not enough.
The article doesn’t say how much the ransom was or how the the destructive strain of ransomware breached onto the computer/server .
Bummer !
“We had just recently completed a pretty state-of-the-art disaster recovery plan off-site…when the ransomware bomb went off…it was then immediately picked up in our disaster recovery site…”
Hmmm..is that “state-of-the-art”?? Isn’t that exactly what SHOULDN’T happen?
Whoever devised that “disaster recovery” plan should be fired.
Of the 60ish people who identify as employees of the company on LinkedIn, none of them have titles that would indicate that they do cybersecurity as their full-time role. While it’s understandable that many small firms can’t justify someone in a full-time role, it seems negligent for a company that does HCM and payroll.
https://acaondemand isn’t up but https://www.acaondemand.com/ is.
I’m also wondering how Apex’s backups weren’t able to resurrect the system to at last the prior non-infected day/hour.
And with decent incrementals and DB backups, this should not be any worse than someone tripping over the power cord.
How do mission-critical companies end up looking like a couple of teenagers that think they’ve built the holy grail?
It sounds like they set up a mirroring system which mirrored the infection.
Mirrors are how one is able to do near instant failover.
They also don’t protect against this problem.
To get backups right, the sender must not be able to have full access to the destination (backup) server. It sounds like this wasn’t the case here.
You forgot the most important tip – don’t run Windows.
And oh, step your users through new-school security awareness training.
A good followup story would be about how many users sue Apex for negligence, and what Apex’s insurance company did, or didn’t, require as conditions of coverage.
When we got hit by Ryuk at the end of 2018 all shares that had BUILTIN\Administrators permissions where infected. It seems like some Windows bug that a process can include local group (or something that looks like BUILTIN\Admins) in its security token to be used against network resources. This is (probably) already patched as the infected systems were 6 moths behind on patches.
Nevertheless since this incident we are securing both shares and NTFS permission with domain groups which goes against every security recommendation but this what real-life experience showed to be best. . .
The real lesson here is to hire a accounting staff or a payroll company that can do its work on-site. Do nothing online.
The cloud is a failure for secure and reliable business and government operations. It’s great for fun and educational content, but it’s hopelessly insecure.
No amount of training, preparation, and resources can fix it.
Apex Human Capital:
“Our Story…technology leadership remains at the heart of Apex HCM… Five values… Own It …Know Your Sh**… Do It Right… Push The Limits… Be Successful”-Apex HCM
https://apexhcm.com/about-us/#
Yes! Words to live by…cough… cough.
That is why you need to hire security professions for periodical vulnerability assessments,pen testing and system hardening so it lowers your chances of attacks. Paying the ransom doesn’t help either, but encourage the bad guys.
Is it wise to store client files and data on drop box or other as long was they are encrypted and well backed up?
I wonder if KISS or Keep It Simple has any merit? I remember a rather large British advertising firm some thirty years ago and they had at least three back-ups on storage medium (tape). One was physically offsite, one was in a safe onsite and the other not sure. All of this was Cobol and well before Cloud (mainframe off site). Its almost impossible to stop penetration of a system and depending on the code this can and will attack other parts of the system or cloud storage. Perhaps we need to go back thirty years and KISS and make regular backups that are separate in cannot be violated by code in the cpu? These backups cannot be so called RW medium, they have to be one time write and in reinstalling the system must not have the ability to be affected. The main problem with business is bottom line profits and cutting costs, so sadly these precautions or plans to have a complete backup/failsafe system are not incorporated. Paying ransomware crooks is poor economy and generally data is not recovered as it was. A complete failsafe backup system however would be running very quickly and in the long run far more economical.