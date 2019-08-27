Imperva, a leading provider of Internet firewall services that help Web sites block malicious cyberattacks, alerted customers on Tuesday that a recent data breach exposed email addresses, scrambled passwords, API keys and SSL certificates for a subset of its firewall users.
Redwood Shores, Calif.-based Imperva sells technology and services designed to detect and block various types of malicious Web traffic, from denial-of-service attacks to digital probes aimed at undermining the security of Web-based software applications.
Earlier today, Imperva told customers that it learned on Aug. 20 about a security incident that exposed sensitive information for some users of Incapsula, the company’s cloud-based Web Application Firewall (WAF) product.
“On August 20, 2019, we learned from a third party of a data exposure that impacts a subset of customers of our Cloud WAF product who had accounts through September 15, 2017,” wrote Heli Erickson, director of analyst relations at Imperva.
“We want to be very clear that this data exposure is limited to our Cloud WAF product,” Erickson’s message continued. “While the situation remains under investigation, what we know today is that elements of our Incapsula customer database from 2017, including email addresses and hashed and salted passwords, and, for a subset of the Incapsula customers from 2017, API keys and customer-provided SSL certificates, were exposed.”
Companies that use the Incapsula WAF route all of their Web site traffic through the service, which scrubs the communications for any suspicious activity or attacks and then forwards the benign traffic on to its intended destination.
Rich Mogull, founder and vice president of product at Kansas City-based cloud security firm DisruptOps, said Imperva is among the top three Web-based firewall providers in business today.
According to Mogull, an attacker in possession of a customer’s API keys and SSL certificates could use that access to significantly undermine the security of traffic flowing to and from a customer’s various Web sites.
At a minimum, he said, an attacker in possession of these key assets could reduce the security of the WAF settings and exempt or “whitelist” from the WAF’s scrubbing technology any traffic coming from the attacker. A worst-case scenario could allow an attacker to intercept, view or modify traffic destined for an Incapsula client Web site, and even to divert all traffic for that site to or through a site owned by the attacker.
“Attackers could whitelist themselves and begin attacking the site without the WAF’s protection,” Mogull told KrebsOnSecurity. “They could modify any of the security Incapsula security settings, and if they got [the target’s SSL] certificate, that can potentially expose traffic. For a security-as-a-service provider like Imperva, this is the kind of mistake that’s up there with their worst nightmare.”
Imperva urged all of its customers to take several steps that might mitigate the threat from the data exposure, such as changing passwords for user accounts at Incapsula, enabling multi-factor authentication, resetting API keys, and generating/uploading new SSL certificates.
Alissa Knight, a senior analyst at Aite Group, said the exposure of Incapsula users’ scrambled passwords and email addresses was almost incidental given that the intruders also made off with customer API keys and SSL certificates.
Knight said although we don’t yet know the cause of this incident, such breaches at cloud-based firms often come down to small but ultimately significant security failures on the part of the provider.
“The moral of the story here is that people need to be asking tough questions of software-as-a-service firms they rely upon, because those vendors are being trusted with the keys to the kingdom,” Knight said. “Even if the vendor in question is a cybersecurity company, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re eating their own dog food.”
Well… this is awkward.
Indeed; appreciate the irony.
Love how the Akamai (competitor to Imperva) ad appears at the end of the article. Opportunistic marketing.
“We want to be very clear that this data exposure is limited to our Cloud WAF product,”
Uhhh, thanks for clearing up literally the worst possible sentence ever.
“Just to be clear, the car crash only killed the occupants of the car and anyone nearby.” ?!?!?!
Their response reminded me of Councilman Dexhart from Parks and Rec. “I just want to be clear: in my defense, it was my birthday and I really wanted to do it.”
Imperva also provides an on-prem WAF product called SecureSphere, so the point of that sentence is to clarify that only Incapsula was affected, and even further, only Incapsula WAF users and not customers who use only the Incapsula DDOS protection and other Incapsula services. And to narrow it even further only WAF customers who had actually uploaded SSL keys might have had them exposed.
In fairness, Imperva provide other tools and services so I dont see anything wrong in emphasizing that only Cloud WAF related data had been exposed vs secure sphere for example.
It is helpful to customers using their other services. Now those customers can focus on finding another provider instead of having to scramble to clean up the mess like their Incapsula customers.
So… passwords and certs that have changed since 2017 are OK or what?
I was wondering about that. The way it’s cut off at a certain time/date makes me wonder if a test system seeded with old customer data was exposed, or if some old backups themselves were exposed.
It would be interesting to get a forensic analysis of this one day and, uh, what steps this allegedly professional cybersecurity firm is taking to prevent this sort of thing in the future.
Moral of the story is – NO data is safe these days. 🙁
I thought the moral of the story was: how good of a cybersecurity firm could they be, if they can’t keep their own computers from getting hacked? And it took a “third party” to point out to them that they had been hacked (were you that third party Krebs?). If I was there customer, I’d be immediately looking to replace them with another firm.
Besides Brian, it could also have been Hold Security, someone Brian has partnered with in the past. Reference https://krebsonsecurity.com/tag/hold-security/.
The truth is they have two WAFs. One on-prem and one in the cloud.
This is double exposure.
In other news, cybersecurity firm Imperva announced today they are changing their name to Penetrova. /s
Dang. I thought I had the perfect pun all lined up but I was beaten to the punch by a better one.
LOL!!!
I wonder if instead of using usernames and passwords, they used Gibson’s SQRL technology would Imperva be protected?
Seems a little sad to salt and hash passwords, but leave the API keys and private certificates just hanging around in plain text.
I don’t run a WAF, but I do have Nginx flag certain words that are obviously used in hacking. Even if you do have a WAF, I would also flag on keywords. For instance no request should have wget in it. I look at my error log to find new hacks and of course errors. Nginx also has a return code of 400 which catches a lot of hackers. If the IP is from a data center, they get on the banned list.
`According to Mogull, an attacker in possession of a customer’s API keys and SSL certificates could use that access to significantly undermine the security of traffic flowing to and from a customer’s various Web sites.`
So every customer had the same access to do the same ?
I don’t know Imperva, but seems they put more trust into their customers than they do.