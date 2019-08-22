On Tuesday of this week, one of the more popular underground stores peddling credit and debit card data stolen from hacked merchants announced a blockbuster new sale: More than 5.3 million new accounts belonging to cardholders from 35 U.S. states. Multiple sources now tell KrebsOnSecurity that the card data came from compromised gas pumps, coffee shops and restaurants operated by Hy-Vee, an Iowa-based company that operates a chain of more than 245 supermarkets throughout the Midwestern United States.
Hy-Vee, based in Des Moines, announced on Aug. 14 it was investigating a data breach involving payment processing systems that handle transactions at some Hy-Vee fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops and restaurants.
The restaurants affected include Hy-Vee Market Grilles, Market Grille Expresses and Wahlburgers locations that the company owns and operates. Hy-Vee said it was too early to tell when the breach initially began or for how long intruders were inside their payment systems.
But typically, such breaches occur when cybercriminals manage to remotely install malicious software on a retailer’s card-processing systems. This type of point-of-sale malware is capable of copying data stored on a credit or debit card’s magnetic stripe when those cards are swiped at compromised payment terminals. This data can then be used to create counterfeit copies of the cards.
Hy-Vee said it believes the breach does not affect payment card terminals used at its grocery store checkout lanes, pharmacies or convenience stores, as these systems rely on a security technology designed to defeat card-skimming malware.
“These locations have different point-of-sale systems than those located at our grocery stores, drugstores and inside our convenience stores, which utilize point-to-point encryption technology for processing payment card transactions,” Hy-Vee said. “This encryption technology protects card data by making it unreadable. Based on our preliminary investigation, we believe payment card transactions that were swiped or inserted on these systems, which are utilized at our front-end checkout lanes, pharmacies, customer service counters, wine & spirits locations, floral departments, clinics and all other food service areas, as well as transactions processed through Aisles Online, are not involved.”
According to two sources who asked not to be identified for this story — including one at a major U.S. financial institution — the card data stolen from Hy-Vee is now being sold under the code name “Solar Energy,” at the infamous Joker’s Stash carding bazaar.
Hy-Vee said the company’s investigation is continuing.
“We are aware of reports from payment processors and the card networks of payment data being offered for sale and are working with the payment card networks so that they can identify the cards and work with issuing banks to initiate heightened monitoring on accounts,” Hy-Vee spokesperson Tina Pothoff said.
The card account records sold by Joker’s Stash, known as “dumps,” apparently stolen from Hy-Vee are being sold for prices ranging from $17 to $35 apiece. Buyers typically receive a text file that includes all of their dumps. Those individual dumps records — when encoded onto a new magnetic stripe on virtually anything the size of a credit card — can be used to purchase stolen merchandise in big box stores.
As noted in previous stories here, the organized cyberthieves involved in stealing card data from main street merchants have gradually moved down the food chain from big box retailers like Target and Home Depot to smaller but far more plentiful and probably less secure merchants (either by choice or because the larger stores became a harder target).
It’s really not worth spending time worrying about where your card number may have been breached, since it’s almost always impossible to say for sure and because it’s common for the same card to be breached at multiple establishments during the same time period.
Just remember that while consumers are not liable for fraudulent charges, it may still fall to you the consumer to spot and report any suspicious charges. So keep a close eye on your statements, and consider signing up for text message notifications of new charges if your card issuer offers this service. Most of these services also can be set to alert you if you’re about to miss an upcoming payment, so they can also be handy for avoiding late fees and other costly charges.
As long as institutions continue to rely on device based validation for transactions on wide area networks these compromises are going to continue.
How does the code name “Solar Energy” equate to the “Hy-Vee” Confused ?
Uh, read the article… The data stolen from “Hy-Vee” is being sold on “Joker’s Stash” in a bundle named “Solar Energy”. Some people’s kids…
The base name has no bearing on the victim company, it’s just something catchy that lends itself to a nice graphic, AFAICT.
Thanks for the clarification.
Do you know what malicious software type they installed?
We don’t even know when the breach began or ended at the point. How would we know the malware used?
Home Deport? Who dat?
Someone correct me if I am wrong. I thought Credit Cards were insured and the card-holder is not responsible for fraudelent transactions, but I thought Debit Cards were a different matter (not insured; cardholder responsible).
Until I got to this statement, I just assumed the malware read the card strips in real-time from memory before it could be encrypted for point-to-point encryption.
“These locations have different point-of-sale systems than those located at our grocery stores, drugstores and inside our convenience stores, which utilize point-to-point encryption technology for processing payment card transactions,”
Does that mean these other locations that got breached do not have encryption in place? How old are the systems? Doesn’t PCI negligence come into play here?
I guess maybe we need to find out more before answering those questions.
There are two pieces of equipment in play here. The credit card reader and the point-of-sale terminal (POS AKA cash register). If the card reader encrypts the info *before* it is sent to the terminal, then it is called point-to-point, meaning from one end point to the other. It can theoretically only be decrypted by the card processor. Register and retailer have no access to any of the data. And thus can’t be stolen. Thus the POS terminal and the retailers network are considered out-of-scope for PCI.
OTOH, if the card reader sends the data to the terminal, the POS software then encrypts it before sending it to the card processor, and PCI is fully in play. This is when the thieves have an opportunity to install malware on the terminal to read memory and find data that looks like it might be card data. If it doesn’t get encrypted immediately on the POS, then they have even more opportunity. HTH
Credit and debit cards are both covered under Federal Regulation E (please search and read). If my memory serves me right, both have requirements on time frame and an individual’s failure to report leads to what you can be liable for; and debit cards have a larger liability than a credit card if you don’t report timely. But if you report it right after it happens or when you receive your statement, then you shouldn’t liable for any amount. Now, financial institutions might try to have you eat the charge because any reimbursement by them might just be a loss on their books if there are not chargeback rights on the transaction(s) and/or their own plastic card insurance doesn’t cover the loss caused by the fraudulent charge(s).
Yes those liability protections in the law are detailed in the second graphic in this recent story: https://krebsonsecurity.com/2019/08/meet-bluetana-the-scourge-of-pump-skimmers/#more-48568
If I understand the technology correctly all of this could have been prevented by chip based transactions which are by design one time codes rather than swiping the mag stripe which includes persistent data.
When is this crap going to stop!
