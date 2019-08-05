If you bank online and choose weak or re-used passwords, there’s a decent chance your account could be pilfered by cyberthieves — even if your bank offers multi-factor authentication as part of its login process. This story is about how crooks increasingly are abusing third-party financial aggregation services like Mint, Plaid, Yodlee, YNAB and others to surveil and drain consumer accounts online.
Crooks are constantly probing bank Web sites for customer accounts protected by weak or recycled passwords. Most often, the attacker will use lists of email addresses and passwords stolen en masse from hacked sites and then try those same credentials to see if they permit online access to accounts at a range of banks.
From there, thieves can take the list of successful logins and feed them into apps that rely on application programming interfaces (API)s from one of several personal financial data aggregators which help users track their balances, budgets and spending across multiple banks.
A number of banks that do offer customers multi-factor authentication — such as a one-time code sent via text message or an app — have chosen to allow these aggregators the ability to view balances and recent transactions without requiring that the aggregator service supply that second factor. That’s according to Brian Costello, vice president of data strategy at Yodlee, one of the largest financial aggregator platforms.
Costello said while some banks have implemented processes which pass through multi-factor authentication (MFA) prompts when consumers wish to link aggregation services, many have not.
“Because we have become something of a known quantity with the banks, we’ve set up turning off MFA with many of them,” Costello said. “Many of them are substituting coming from a Yodlee IP or agent as a factor because banks have historically been relying on our security posture to help them out.”
Such reconnaissance helps lay the groundwork for further attacks: If the thieves are able to access a bank account via an aggregator service or API, they can view the customer’s balance(s) and decide which customers are worthy of further targeting.
This targeting can occur in at least one of two ways. The first involves spear phishing attacks to gain access to that second authentication factor, which can be made much more convincing once the attackers have access to specific details about the customer’s account — such as recent transactions or account numbers (even partial account numbers).
The second is through an unauthorized SIM swap, a form of fraud in which scammers bribe or trick employees at mobile phone stores into seizing control of the target’s phone number and diverting all texts and phone calls to the attacker’s mobile device.
But beyond targeting customers for outright account takeovers, the data available via financial aggregators enables a far more insidious type of fraud: The ability to link the target’s bank account(s) to other accounts that the attackers control.
That’s because PayPal, Zelle, and a number of other pure-play online financial institutions allow customers to link accounts by verifying the value of microdeposits. For example, if you wish to be able to transfer funds between PayPal and a bank account, the company will first send a couple of tiny deposits — a few cents, usually — to the account you wish to link. Only after verifying those exact amounts will the account-linking request be granted.
Alex Holden is founder and chief technology officer of Hold Security, a Milwaukee-based security consultancy. Holden and his team closely monitor the cybercrime forums, and he said the company has seen a number of cybercriminals discussing how the financial aggregators are useful for targeting potential victims.
Holden said it’s not uncommon for thieves in these communities to resell access to bank account balance and transaction information to other crooks who specialize in cashing out such information.
“The price for these details is often very cheap, just a fraction of the monetary value in the account, because they’re not selling ‘final’ access to the account,” Holden said. “If the account is active, hackers then can go to the next stage for 2FA phishing or social engineering, or linking the accounts with another.”
Currently, the major aggregators and/or applications that use those platforms store bank logins and interactively log in to consumer accounts to periodically sync transaction data. But most of the financial aggregator platforms are slowly shifting toward using the OAuth standard for logins, which can give banks a greater ability to enforce their own fraud detection and transaction scoring systems when aggregator systems and apps are initially linked to a bank account.
That’s according to Don Cardinal, managing director of the Financial Data Exchange (FDX), which is seeking to unite the financial industry around a common, interoperable, and royalty-free standard for secure consumer and business access to their financial data.
“This is where we’re going,” Cardinal said. “The way it works today, you the aggregator or app stores the credentials encrypted and presents them to the bank. What we’re moving to is [an account linking process] that interactively loads the bank’s Web site, you login there, and the site gives the aggregator an OAuth token. In that token granting process, all the bank’s fraud controls are then direct to the consumer.”
Alissa Knight, a senior analyst with the Aite Group, a financial and technology analyst firm, said such attacks highlight the need to get rid of passwords altogether. But until such time, she said, more consumers should take full advantage of the strongest multi-factor authentication option offered by their bank(s), and consider using a password manager, which helps users pick and remember strong and unique passwords for each Web site.
“This is just more empirical data around the fact that passwords just need to go away,” Knight said. “For now, all the standard precautions we’ve been giving consumers for years still stand: Pick strong passwords, avoid re-using passwords, and get a password manager.”
Some of the most popular password managers include 1Password, Dashlane, LastPass and Keepass. Wired.com recently published a worthwhile writeup which breaks down each of these based on price, features and usability.
Sadly, some banks and other financial institutions don’t allow strong passwords due to restrictions on password length or not allowing all special characters. I no longer do business with those institutions. If they are too lazy to do the programming work to handle more secure passwords, I assume they are lax in their overall security practices.
Thanks, Mike. Yes, I meant to include a mention of this in the story, how some banks only allow a certain number of characters or stop paying attention after a certain number.
Places that do weird password policies like that (truncating early) can be an indicator that they are storing plain text passwords.
This is completely my assumption, but isn’t the reason that some institutions do not allow various special characters are for SQLi / XSS or other injection attacks? But, if that is true, that’s not always the case in every situation like you mentioned. I’m sure there are other reasons, I just thought that was a bigger one.
I have always thought, why haven’t the banks taken steps to fix it. Financial institutions gets attacked second to the Pentagon, so one has to wonder why.
Suppose they are willing to pay millions after a breach instead spending money to fix the software.
Have to wonder how the business brain works.
Unfortunately since most banks require a password on your phone to login, a shortish, easy to remember password is usually used. I’ve used RoboForm for 15+ years to manage my passwords, and it is great and free on a PC, but costs monthly to use on a phone.
A password manager with a monthly subscription? Ugh… there are better ones, and cheaper.
I’m always wary of the convenience features of the password manager living in the browser. Of all the security vulnerabilities found, they seem to be all related to these convenience features.
A better alternative for mobile, is to have a password manager also include it’s own keyboard, which can type into fields. It is browser/app agnostic, and doesn’t use the clipboard (which is accessible from any app).
The “new-improved” quicken FORCES an online sync of saved financial institution passwords for downloading transactions. Another weak link in the chain.
Dan,
Can you please expand your explanation on this “online sync”.
Does this deal with quicken online only (vs. quicken desktop)?
I have a ” Mint” account but don’t have it linked to my bank financial information, not in a million years would I do this This would be a security vector for a real good breach if it occurred again Mint.com
I use i the account mainly to check my credit score , nothing else
It’s one thing to understand the environment and rationalize the fear.. It’s completely not prudent to Fear something you don’t know or have not explored in detail.
If anything, the weakest list is us customers, we reuse passwords , we fall for social engineering attacks, we don’t take our security serious. Agreed, banks and other institutions have to do their part, but again barring those huge breaches, the most impactful ATO’s have often been a result of customer falling for something that they should not !
“avoid re-using passwords”? There is no avoid. Unique password at the maximum length and complexity allowed for each institution.
Also, people have don’t HAVE to use their phone to access financials shouldn’t.
Chase bank does not allow an email address to be used for a User ID.
Unfortunately, the reason is “Your User ID and Password cannot include special characters”. Oddly, this results in a more secure username and a less secure password. The username is more secure because otherwise many people would use their email address, and thus be in danger of the hacks described in this article.
Apple devices (Macs and iOS devices) have a built in password manager (Keychain) that works with Safari and most 3rd party apps. So do Chrome and Firefox.
My title here (for another couple of weeks, till I retire) is sr. linux sysadmin. I work for a federal contractor on site, and deal with a number of websites open to the world.
At home, I have my *own* router inside the Verizon one.
I do NOT DO ONLINE BANKING. How many breaches does it take before you decide to take a few extra minutes and go into a bank…?
Mark, how does your avoidance of online banking help to keep your financial institution from being hacked?
How does it keep an attacker from creating an account in your name? Your SSN is out there, and it’s cheap.
hello. call me dense but what are some more examples of these “financial aggregators”? someone mentioned mint. but the article also mentions paypal and zelle, which make wonder if paypal and zelle can be categorized as financial aggregators??? how about apps like privacy or token for disguising your real visa and mastercard numbers? sorry but, despite my being online since my old CP/M days, the term “financial aggregator” is really new to me.
I think in this sense a “financial aggregator” is any site or service that can connect to multiple financial accounts.
Mint is one. It’s service is to show you all your accounts on one site.
Paypal and Zelle could count since they let you pay via any one of the other accounts.
Plaid is also mentioned. Plaid is used by many cash back apps such as Dosh or Drop. Empyr is a similar service. (Note that I’m unsure if either Drop or Dosh actually use Plaid).
I’ve not heard of Yodlee before.
So do these financial aggregators gather my data? Or only the data of people who use them?
That is; if I’ve never signed up for any of these, am I safe from this attack vector?
Or do they do deals with banks to buy the financial data of all the bank’s customers? (Which used to be illegal, but I think Congress changed that years ago…)
Might be worth noting that the Wired article actually recommends KeePassXC over KeePass, a recommendation I agree with. It’s open source and not cloud-based, which are pluses in my book.
Your link actually does go to KeePassXC (yay!), but you may want to change the text so users don’t get confused. KeePass still exists, but is maintained by a different developer.
XC is more friendly if you’re looking to use it on Linux as well as Windows (it doesn’t require Mono).