A reader forwarded what he briefly imagined might be a bold, if potentially costly, innovation on the old Nigerian prince scam that asks for help squirreling away millions in unclaimed fortune: It was sent via the U.S. Postal Service, with a postmarked stamp and everything.
In truth these old fashioned “advance fee” or “419” scams predate email and have circulated via postal mail in various forms and countries over the years.
The recent one pictured below asks for help in laundering some $11.6 million from an important dead person that anyway has access to a secret stash of cash. Any suckers who bite are strung along for weeks while imaginary extortionists or crooked employees at these bureaucratic institutions demand licenses, bribes or other payments before disbursing any funds. Those funds never arrive, no matter how much money the sucker gives up.
It’s easy to laugh at this letter, because it’s sometimes funny when scammers try so hard. But then again, maybe the joke’s on us because sending these scams via USPS makes them even more appealing to the people most vulnerable: Older individuals with access to cash but maybe not all their marbles.
Sure, the lure costs $.55 up front. But a handful of successful responses to thousands of mailers could net fortunes for these guys phishing it old school.
The losses from these types of scams are sometimes hard to track because so many go unreported. But they are often perpetrated by the same people involved in romance scams online and in so-called ‘business email compromise” or BEC fraud, wherein the scammers try to spoof the boss at a major company in a bid to get wire payment for an “urgent” (read: fraudulent) invoice.
These scam letters are sometimes called 419 scams in reference to the penal code for dealing with such crimes in Nigeria, a perennial source of 419 letter schemes. A recent bust of a Nigerian gang targeted by the FBI gives some perspective on the money-making abilities of a $10 million ring that was running these scams all day long.
Reportedly, in the first seven months of 2019 alone the FBI received nearly 14,000 complaints reporting BEC scams with a total loss of around $1.1 billion—a figure that nearly matches losses reported for all of 2018.
I would imagine USPIS can trace that metered mail postmark to try to find out who is putting these in the mail.
What about the scams where you receive a check for, say, $2000 in the mail?
It’s always sunny here the FLA , I can’t wait for my 419 scam in the mail, it will certainly ” brighten” up my day
Looks like it cost $0.40, not $0.55.
I googled “what is yandex”and got back
yandex.ru as one of my choices. I stopped right there!
My thought would be to tell the scammer to take all the fees out of the 11.6 mill and send me the rest. ;-D
Yandex is the Russian version of Yahoo. Or was when yahoo still was a search engine that offered free email.
This must be a slow day for security news. But, seriously, who would fall for these letters? (And if your elderly can’t tell them apart from actual bills, why aren’t you taking over their legal affairs in that case.)
PS. By the way, yandex.com is not from Nigeria. It’s Russia.
As a person that has some old people in his family, I can tell you that sometimes they outlive their kin, sometimes they alienate anyone that would care for them, and sometimes they sneak past everyone by having a private checking account nobody knows about.
There’s a pretty hefty timeshare industry in the US which is predicated on the fact that old people often lose their marbles.
I remember receiving these 30 years ago. I had several that were handwritten and hand addressed. And were actually mailed from Nigeria. Except for one that was from the widow a Saudi prince and was mailed from Saudi Arabia.
We got a FAX machine back in 1987 and received one of these via that soon after
Throw a link to site you used to gather latest stats for BEC fraud losses if possible Krebs?
I had one of these, sorta, with a twist. Gal contacted me when I was on Skype, nice looking Caucasian woman about 28. Just chatted a lot with her. She never asked for anything but I sure she would have one day. Noticed a lot of African decor in the room. Then one time in a mirror I could see a very, very evil looking African man watching her as she spoke to me. I asked who the man was. And the twist part is, she became very very afraid, and after a few minutes she was gone never to be heard from again. Not sure why she was so terrified that I’d seen the man in the mirror, but I think she was afraid of the man. The image of that scared me, and those faces are burned in my mind, the stuff of nightmares. Some of these scammers are very dangerous and very evil.
That was her handler, basically her pimp, making sure she stayed on script and would move the scam along to the desired outcome. You’re never supposed to see them and they typically nuke the entire scam if you get them on camera because if you were recording the encounter you would then have a face for authorities to go after. The girl you spoke with is likely fine, just running scams on other people now.
There are very evil people running most of the scams but they very rarely are stupid enough to kill or even seriously injure their golden geese, at least in a way that would show on camera. Especially immediately after they were potentially recorded as being in the room with the person.
Look at the meter stamp — it’s a mere 40c because they got the presort rate, available if you send a lot of mail and batch it by recipient’s zip code. I wonder how many of these they sent. It has to be at least 500 letters per mailing, 5000 letters per year.
You do have to get a permit in advance so it’s not like it’s hard to track down who sent this.
The person who wrote this document is very smart (not in a good way, of course.) The paragraph that begins with the statement “It requires all confidentiality at this stage” might convince an elderly person not to confide in a grown child or internet savvy grandchild, who would likely warn them away from getting involved in the scam.
The writer of this document also avoided many of the “a-ha!” traps that usually reveal the fact that this is a scam. Such as, once in a while I will click on an email in my spam inbox, just out of curiosity. These types of emails are usually suspect because of the frequent use of the word “dear” or “my dear” because English-speaking Westerners don’t usually converse this way in a formal email, and there are often many obvious spelling errors that tell me that the writer’s first language isn’t English. So in my opinion, this person was a very talented writer and perhaps could find something more positive to do with their talents in this life.
It literally says “from your country” that should be enough of a giveaway….
Mail fraud is a serious crime. They should have stayed with email fraud.
I am a SCB account holder – the UK does not have domestic accounts
these are form letters. got the same letter with pretty much the same text. but was from some address in canada.
still waiting to get my $11 million….
About 15 years ago I received a similar letter (to my then PO box) advising that I was the beneficiary of a deceased estate. In order to receive a particular amount, all I had to do was forward a small sum to cover admin costs and postage – say, $100.00. I replied asking that the $100.00 be deducted from the larger amount and the balance sent to me ASAP. No response.
No doubt they also first stole access to somebody’s metered mail account.