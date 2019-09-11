MyPayrollHR, a now defunct cloud-based payroll processing firm based in upstate New York, abruptly ceased operations this past week after stiffing employees at thousands of companies. The ongoing debacle, which allegedly involves malfeasance on the part of the payroll company’s CEO, resulted in countless people having money drained from their bank accounts and has left nearly $35 million worth of payroll and tax payments in legal limbo.
Unlike many stories here about cloud service providers being extorted by hackers for ransomware payouts, this snafu appears to have been something of an inside job. Nevertheless, it is a story worth telling, in part because much of the media coverage of this incident so far has been somewhat disjointed, but also because it should serve as a warning to other payroll providers about how quickly and massively things can go wrong when a trusted partner unexpectedly turns rogue.
Clifton Park, NY-based MyPayrollHR — a subsidiary of ValueWise Corp. — disclosed last week in a rather unceremonious message to some 4,000 clients that it would be shutting its virtual doors and that companies which relied upon it to process payroll payments should kindly look elsewhere for such services going forward.
This communique came after employees at companies that depend on MyPayrollHR to receive direct deposits of their bi-weekly payroll payments discovered their bank accounts were instead debited for the amounts they would normally expect to accrue in a given pay period.
To make matters worse, many of those employees found their accounts had been dinged for two payroll periods — a month’s worth of wages — leaving their bank accounts dangerously in the red.
The remainder of this post is a deep-dive into what we know so far about what transpired, and how such an occurrence might be prevented in the future for other payroll processing firms.
A $26 MILLION TEXT FILE
To understand what’s at stake here requires a basic primer on how most of us get paid, which is a surprisingly convoluted process. In a typical scenario, our employer works with at least one third party company to make sure that on every other Friday what we’re owed gets deposited into our bank account.
The company that handled that process for MyPayrollHR is a California firm called Cachet Financial Services. Every other week for more than 12 years, MyPayrollHR has submitted a file to Cachet that told it which employee accounts at which banks should be credited and by how much.
According to interviews with Cachet, the way the process worked ran something like this: MyPayrollHR would send a digital file documenting deposits made by each of these client companies which laid out the amounts owed to each clients’ employees. In turn, those funds from MyPayrollHR client firms then would be deposited into a settlement or holding account maintained by Cachet.
From there, Cachet would take those sums and disburse them into the bank accounts of people whose employers used MyPayrollHR to manage their bi-weekly payroll payments.
But according to Cachet, something odd happened with the instructions file MyPayrollHR submitted on the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 4 that had never before transpired: MyPayrollHR requested that all of its clients’ payroll dollars be sent not to Cachet’s holding account but instead to an account at Pioneer Savings Bank that was operated and controlled by MyPayrollHR.
The total amount of this mass payroll deposit was approximately $26 million. Wendy Slavkin, general counsel for Cachet, told KrebsOnSecurity that her client then inquired with Pioneer Savings about the wayward deposit and was told MyPayrollHR’s bank account had been frozen.
Nevertheless, the payroll file submitted by MyPayrollHR instructed financial institutions for its various clients to pull $26 million from Cachet’s holding account — even though the usual deposits from MyPayrollHR’s client banks had not been made.
REVERSING THE REVERSAL
In response, Cachet submitted a request to reverse that transaction. But according to Slavkin, that initial reversal request was improperly formatted, and so Cachet soon after submitted a correctly coded reversal request.
Financial institutions are supposed to ignore or reject payment instructions that don’t comport with precise formatting required by the National Automated Clearinghouse Association (NACHA), the not-for-profit organization that provides the backbone for the electronic movement of money in the United States. But Slavkin said a number of financial institutions ended up processing both reversal requests, meaning a fair number of employees at companies that use MyPayrollHR suddenly saw a month’s worth of payroll payments withdrawn from their bank accounts.
Dan L’Abbe, CEO of the San Francisco-based consultancy Granite Solutions Groupe, said the mix-up has been massively disruptive for his 250 employees.
“This caused a lot of chaos for employers, but employees were the ones really affected,” L’Abbe said. “This is all very unusual because we don’t even have the ability to take money out of our employee accounts.”
Slavkin said Cachet managed to reach the CEO of MyPayrollHR — Michael T. Mann — via phone on the evening of Sept. 4, and that Mann said he would would call back in a few minutes. According to Slavkin, Mann never returned the call. Not long after that, MyPayrollHR told clients that it was going out of business and that they should find someone else to handle their payroll.
In short order, many people hit by one or both payroll reversals took to Twitter and Facebook to vent their anger and bewilderment at Cachet and at MyPayrollHR. But Slavkin said Cachet ultimately decided to cancel the previous payment reversals, leaving Cachet on the hook for $26 million.
“What we have since done is reached out to 100+ receiving banks to have them reject both reversals,” Slavkin said. “So most — if not all — employees affected by this will in the next day or two have all their money back.”
THE VANISHING MANN
Cachet has since been in touch with the FBI and with federal prosecutors in New York, and Slavkin said both are now investigating MyPayrollHR and its CEO. On Monday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called on the state’s Department of Financial Services to investigate the company’s “sudden and disturbing shutdown.”
The $26 million hit against Cachet wasn’t the only fraud apparently perpetrated by MyPayrollHR and/or its parent firm: According to Slavkin, the now defunct New York company also stiffed National Payment Corporation (NatPay) — the Florida-based firm which handles tax withholdings for MyPayrollHR clients — to the tune of more than $9 million.
In a statement provided to KrebsOnSecurity, NatPay said it was alerted late last week that the bank accounts of MyPayrollHR and one of its affiliated companies were frozen, and that the notification came after payment files were processed.
“NatPay was provided information that MyPayrollHR and Cloud Payroll may have been the victims of fraud committed by their holding company ValueWise, whose CEO and owner is Michael Mann,” NatPay said. “NatPay immediately put in place steps to manage the orderly process of recovering funds [and] has more than sufficient insurance to cover actions of attempted or real fraud.”
Requests for comment from different executives at both MyPayrollHR and its parent firm ValueWise Corp. went unanswered, and the latter’s Web site is now offline. Several erstwhile MyPayrollHR employees reached via LinkedIn said none of them had seen or heard from Mr. Mann in days.
Meanwhile, Granite Solutions Groupe CEO L’Abbe said some of his employees have seen their bank accounts credited back the money that was taken, while others are still waiting for those reversals to come through.
“It varies widely,” L’Abbe said. “Every bank processes differently, and everyone’s relationship with the bank is different. Others have absolutely no money right now and are having a helluva time with their bank believing this is all the result of fraud. Things are starting to settle down now, but a lot of employees are still in limbo with their bank.”
For its part, Cachet Financial says it will be looking at solutions to better detect when and if instructions from clients for funding its settlement accounts suddenly change.
“Our system is excellent at protecting against outside hackers,” Slavkin said. “But when it comes to something like this it takes everyone by complete surprise.”
I was shocked when I learned I could not prevent a debit from my accounts. I should be able to provide a white list of accounts that can debit mine. My payroll vendor would not be one of them.
My question exactly — what did the employees who get paid via MyPayrollHR do wrong?
Our banking system is so behind when it comes to basic security. Personally I think each bank should have a deposit account number and a withdrawal account number.
They would argue that they should… in case of an overpay mistake.
Yes, they would argue they should be able to debit in case of an overpayment mistake.
But if the banking industry stood up and said no, the payroll companies would just need to be a lot more careful about not making overpayment mistakes. And that wouldn’t be such a bad thing, honestly.
Easy, they could just short the next paycheck to account for the overpayment. No need for withdrawal permissions. The only time that wouldn’t be possible is with an employee’s final paycheck. In that case, just have a manual review in place to make sure you get those numbers right.
At least for commercial accounts this possible though rare even then. We set up ecommerce payment processing for a client, and they had to whitelist the processing company to make withdrawals. (It was a new sales channel, so on a given day it was theoretically possible, if unlikely, that refunds would be greater than revenue.) However, we had to chase through several levels of support at the processing company to find the right ID number to whitelist because even though they set up tons of merchants every day, a number of their staff had never heard of a need to whitelist like that.
Usually, when you sign up for direct deposit, you have to sign a form giving your employer the right to debit your account in case of an error. If you don’t sign the form, you won’t be allowed to have direct deposit.
If you’re concerned, you could set up a separate account just to receive payment. You could then set up an automatic transfer of that money to another account. If you kept a minimal balance in the receiving account, you would be protected from large withdrawals. Of course, the bank may charge you for having a low balance.
I used to create these NACHA files and I know it’s very simple to steal money from someone else’s account.
So here is what I do to limit fraud… I have two savings accounts.
Account 1: For normal Savings
Account 2: Used just for my direct debit only.
I schedule a bi-weekly withdrawal from Account 2 to Account 1 the very next day.
I do this for these reasons
* in the NACHA files, the account numbers and routing numbers are in plain text, this means almost anyone at any of these companies can steal and initiate a simple ACH transfer to their personal account.
* if the transfer is reversed the next day my money is gone to another account (this does not guarantee that my Account 2 won’t go negative but at least I have a fighting chance)
Wow…the epitome of an inside job, it would seem. Great reporting, Brian!
I read thru this a few times to piece it together but this paragraph thru me off.
“Nevertheless, the payroll file submitted by MyPayrollHR instructed financial institutions for its various clients to pull $26 million from Cachet’s holding account — even though the usual deposits from MyPayrollHR’s client banks had not been made.”
Would the following be more accurate?
“Nevertheless, the payroll file submitted by MyPayrollHR instructed financial institutions for its various >clients’ employees< to pull $26 million from Cachet’s holding account — even though the usual deposits from MyPayrollHR’s client banks had not been made.
As MyPayrollHR's clients would be the employees' employer. Right?
@System360 – when you sign up for direct deposit the form usually gives your Payroll Provider permission to withdraw funds as well. This is supposed to only be used to withdraw fund accidentally deposited but sounds like there was a screw up.
Wonder if a business email scam was involved…with the sudden wiring transfer change up before this all went down?
“Our system is excellent at protecting against outside hackers,” Slavkin said. “But when it comes to something like this it takes everyone by complete surprise.”
^^Wow, whodathunk insider threats are real…? (insert eyeroll emoji right here –> )
Control frauds are not anomalies
I have the same question as Sullaya, these two statements about the procedure :
“In turn, those funds from MyPayrollHR client firms then would be deposited into a settlement or holding account maintained by Cachet.”
then later this staement about what happened this time:
“even though the usual deposits from MyPayrollHR’s client banks had not been made.”
If the deposits from the client companies had not been made , what was in the Cachet holding account to disperse?
I also couldn’t understand based on the wording of the article. This comment on Hackernews sums it up well enough https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=20941960
Thanks! Makes more sense now…
Thank you for sharing the link
Basic “security” measures you must follow:
– an any account which is somehow exposed to 3rd party companies or have a debit card/checks should have a balance which you are Ok to loose/do not have access while an investigation is going on.
– add notifications (email, SMS, in an app) on any transfers which exceeds the value you are Ok to loose.
This is exactly why I have an account that is just for my payroll deposits which I then disperse to other accounts via banking automation. Good luck debiting a deposit only account 😛
It’s so cute that you believe your debit controls limit what your bank can ultimately process on that account.
In the mainstream media this is a footnote. Thank you Brian Krebs for this detailed article
My bank will charge me a fair amount of money to have a bank account if I do not have direct deposit. My utility providers will charge me a fair amount of money if I do not allow them to directly withdraw from my account. My insurance provider, my credit card company, my state DMV will all charge me a fair amount of money if I don’t let them withdraw money from my account when it is owed.
In principle, I don’t have a problem with the use of automation to move money, but it doesn’t seem like there are adequate protections in place to allow this to be a requirement of employment or of having a credit card.
If an employer chooses to use third party automation to pay employees and some harm occurs to the employee as a result, the employer should be liable for that harm. I know that’s not a popular position and I know that it would disadvantage small companies, but the only way to enforce good practices is to make the entity responsible for decision making liable for their decisions.
In this case, I also think that Cachet and the banks need to take some responsibility. Why would Cachet take a file that was obviously an anomaly and process it? Why would Cachet process a file without an independent authorization of the files authenticity? Why would any bank allow a company – even a reputable one – to “reverse a payment” without first identifying a corresponding payment to the identified account?
As a security professional, I have implemented plenty of systems that had the security controls necessary to protect against fraud. It’s not rocket science. It is deeply troubling to me that we have developed a status-quo process that is clearly lacking in control and as a matter of normal business practice force risk on people.
@Blee
I don’t know where you live but most of what you stated has never been true in my experience. Other than using direct deposit to receive funds from various employers, I have always avoided giving access to anyone else.
Utilities are paid monthly after I receive a bill using my bank account bill pay services. Ditto for almost everything else. A few places may want auto payment but I only allow that on a credit card and never from my bank account.
As someone else mentioned, it is best to minimize the funds in any account that someone else can credit/debit from. Once the money is credited to that account simply have it transferred to a separate account that the creditor/debtor cannot access.
These things happen very rarely but if you aren’t someone with multiple bank accounts and you lose access to needed cash then you may be in trouble for a period of time. I’ve always spread out my banking and investing accounts since things do happen.
Another good article , as usual !
“and how such an occurrence might be prevented in the future for other payroll processing firms.”
Did I miss something? I didn’t really read anything about HOW this might be prevented in the future.
“For its part, Cachet Financial says it will be looking at solutions to better detect when and if instructions from clients for funding its settlement accounts suddenly change.”
Please note MyPayrollHR’s tagline:
“We Make It Simple”
“We Make It Simple.” More like, “We Take it. Simple.”
Or perhaps “We Make It Simply Disappear.”
Well done Marsha.
Brian,
Did you see NACHA’s comment on the reversals. It looks like Cachet may be in trouble as well since there are specific rules governing the reversing of ACH transactions s (duplicate or erroneous file). This situation with mypayroll it appears is not a valid reason to process a reversal.
As someone who has formally done payroll and now does fraud I am “shocked” at how this could have happened. Any change from the norm involving that kind of money should have had several items to complete before processing the transaction.
The first would be confirm this with at least 2 people “verbally” from the company requesting the change.
Kudos at least to Cachet Financial for trying to make their mistake right for the employees without pay.
In your article, first you say the money is pushed and then you say it’s pulled.
Please clarify
> Cachet would take those sums and disburse them (PUSH) into the bank accounts of people whose employers used MyPayrollHR to manage their bi-weekly payroll payments.
> the payroll file submitted by MyPayrollHR instructed financial institutions for its various clients to pull (PULL) $26 million from Cachet’s holding account
Yikes! I can’t even begin to believe this story, yet I am sadly certain that it’s all true. I had expected that payroll clearinghouses like this would be watching for major variations in the processing request patterns, especially at an overall accounting level.
I’d have a client history ledger for each batch run – number of deposits/withdraws in each, total value of batch, and a running average of the last 10 batches run in value. A 5% variance in either direction (value or number of deposits/withdraws) deserves a cursory review, while a 10% variance would be worthy of an immediate auditor review.
Of course, that’s my opinion.
U need a Payroll company you can trust.
We use CHS PAYROLL already for 15 years and we never ever had a issue. They are always here for you.
Did MyPayrollHR’s client firms lose money? Is there a federal warrant out for the CEO Michael Mann?
It will be interesting to see how / if Mann actually was able to get money out of Pioneer Savings. Normally the built-in delays would make it impossible to turn around and wire out that quickly. Not to mention that it should have triggered serious fraud alarms at Pioneer Savings. After all, who routinely gets a $26 million lump and has to wire it out the same day?
Interestingly, Pioneer Savings Bank has a physical standalone branch in the parking lot adjacent to the MyPayrollHR offices. That is probably not a coincidence and makes it likely that whoever perpetrated the fraud (Mr Mann?) was actually working it’s Clifton Park office.
Here is something that makes me think, hmmm…I have only copied and pasted part of this – “But according to Cachet, something odd happened with the instructions file MyPayrollHR submitted on the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 4 that had never before transpired: MyPayrollHR requested that all of its clients’ payroll dollars be sent not to Cachet’s holding account but instead to an account at Pioneer Savings Bank that was operated and controlled by MyPayrollHR.” If the payroll request (regardless of where it was going) was sent on “SEP 4th” and that is for “every 2 weeks of payroll” Sep 4 -(next 2 weeks would be “Sep 15” SO WHY is Cachet reversing 2 weeks of checks, if the 15th wasn’t even requested for a submission? Is Cachet ALSO in on this scam? I can see Sep 4th being requested for pull (money) for the prior 2 weeks – but the next 2 weeks have not even been worked yet, for employees to get paid, so where would the 2nd reversal come from? Can someone explain this to me? Or, did I perhaps, turn on a lite, about Cachet?
Biweekly paychecks
The first withdrawal file had errors in it, and it should NOT have been processed. Cachet thought the banks wouldn’t process the first withdrawal file, because they aren’t supposed to process files with errors. So, to correct the mistake, Cachet sent a SECOND withdrawal file that was correctly formatted. The first file was processed at many institutions, though it shouldn’t have been. So, when the corrected file (second) file went through, many accounts were debited TWICE – the equivalent of a month’s pay (2 bi-monthly pay periods).
Remember this when the CFO of your company announces they’re outsourcing HR/Payroll to a previously unheard of payroll processor.