Microsoft today released updates to plug security holes in its software, including patches to fix at least 74 weaknesses in various flavors of Windows and programs that run on top of it. The November updates include patches for a zero-day flaw in Internet Explorer that is currently being exploited in the wild, as well as a sneaky bug in certain versions of Office for Mac that bypasses security protections and was detailed publicly prior to today’s patches.
More than a dozen of the flaws tackled in this month’s release are rated “critical,” meaning they involve weaknesses that could be exploited to install malware without any action on the part of the user, except for perhaps browsing to a hacked or malicious Web site or opening a booby-trapped file attachment.
Perhaps the most concerning of those critical holes is a zero-day flaw in Internet
Exploder Explorer (CVE-2019-1429) that has already seen active exploitation. Today’s updates also address two other critical vulnerabilities in the same Windows component that handles various scripting languages.
Microsoft also fixed a flaw in Microsoft Office for Mac (CVE-2019-1457) that could allow attackers to bypass security protections in some versions of the program that could let malicious macros through.
Macros are bits of computer code that can be embedded into Office files, and malicious macros are frequently used by malware purveyors to compromise Windows systems. Usually, this takes the form of a prompt urging the user to “enable macros” once they’ve opened a booby-trapped Office document delivered via email. Thus, Office has a feature called “disable all macros without notification.”
But Microsoft says all versions of Office still support an older type of macros that do not respect this setting, and can be used as a vector for pushing malware. Will Dornan of CERT/CC reports that while Office 2016 and 2019 for Mac will still prompt the user before executing these older macro types, Office for Mac 2011 fails to warn users before opening them.
Other Windows applications or components receiving patches for critical flaws today include Microsoft Exchange and Windows Media Player. In addition, Microsoft also patched nine vulnerabilities — five of them critical — in the Windows Hyper-V, an add-on to the Windows Server OS (and Windows 10 Pro) that allows users to create and run virtual machines (other “guest” operating systems) from within Windows.
Although Adobe typically issues patches for its Flash Player browser component on Patch Tuesday, this is the second month in a row that Adobe has not released any security updates for Flash. However, Adobe today did push security fixes for a variety of its creative software suites, including Animate, Illustrator, Media Encoder and Bridge. Also, I neglected to note last month that Adobe released a critical update for Acrobat/Reader that addressed at least 67 bugs, so if you’ve got either of these products installed, please be sure they’re patched and up to date.
Finally, Google recently fixed a zero-day flaw in its Chrome Web browser (CVE-2019-13720). If you use Chrome and see an upward-facing arrow to the right of the address bar, you have an update pending; fully closing and restarting the browser should install any available updates.
Now seems like a good time to remind all you Windows 7 end users that Microsoft will cease shipping security updates after January 2020 (this end-of-life also affects Windows Server 2008 and 2008 R2). While businesses and other volume-license purchasers will have the option to pay for further fixes after that point, all other Windows 7 users who want to stick with Windows will need to consider migrating to Windows 10 soon.
Standard heads-up: Windows 10 likes to install patches all in one go and reboot your computer on its own schedule. Microsoft doesn’t make it easy for Windows 10 users to change this setting, but it is possible. For all other Windows OS users, if you’d rather be alerted to new updates when they’re available so you can choose when to install them, there’s a setting for that in Windows Update. To get there, click the Windows key on your keyboard and type “windows update” into the box that pops up.
Keep in mind that while staying up-to-date on Windows patches is a good idea, it’s important to make sure you’re updating only after you’ve backed up your important data and files. A reliable backup means you’re probably not freaking out when the odd buggy patch causes problems booting the system. So do yourself a favor and backup your files before installing any patches.
As ever, if you experience glitches or problems installing any of these patches this month, please feel free to leave a comment about it below; there’s a decent chance other readers have experienced the same and may even chime in here with some helpful tips.
Tags: adobe, CVE-2019-1429, CVE-2019-1457, Internet Explorer zero-day, macros, microsoft, Office for Mac, Windows 7 end-of-life
Thanks for the reminder to update, but I haven’t been successful updating two desktop and one laptop since early summer of 2019. They all run Windows 7 and most important updates fail and cause the computers to lock up and eventually run the windows repair utility. Have spent alot of time searching for a good solution to no avail. Since update support for Win 7 ends in a couple of months, I have disabled MS Updates in order to not be inordinately irritated each month by a company that can’t even supply users with good, reliable updates. Microsoft has become a major disappointment.
Hi John,
I had the same problem a while back. Head over to the forums at sysnative.com and post your problem there. They have Windows experts and sorted my problem in a couple of hours.
Amen, brother, and cursed be KB4519976! Attempts to install this “essential” October “security” update on my W-7 laptop has left the latter dead in the water, circling a drain eddy of unrelenting system restores, computer “repairs” etc. Having jumped through as many hoops and more as you have, I am still trying to get out from under this “update attack.” To make things worse, it’s my sole, un-networked work computer.
Like you, I disabled automatic updates years ago. Probably also like you, I have waited a week past Patch Tuesday every month to be reasonably assured there were no problems with the latest update. Somehow I slept through the alarm clock this time.
Why worry about malicious actors and their malware when you have MS to cut you off at the knees?
The usual barrel of laughs… And no, my Mac does not run anything out of Redmond…
Thanks, Brian.
Internet users need to stop using Adobe Flash Player !
Internet users will have no choice but to stop using Adobe Flash Player next year when Adobe ceases providing support at the end of 2020. With the caveat, however, that you can’t fix stupid.
Sometimes it’s not up to the user. For instance, Xfinity Stream uses Adobe Flash on both Windows and OS X running in a browser. Works just fine without Flash on iOS, tho. So Internet developers will have to stop using it as well. I’m sure for cost reasons many of them will wait until the last possible moment to migrate their content.
No, no I don’t think I’ll be participating in this one. Thanks Ubuntu. Switched last month, haven’t looked back.
Brian, the article you cited on managing Windows 10 updates is from January 2018. Microsoft introduced some new controls in more recent versions of Windows 10 (1803, 1809, and 1903 builds) that make this a little more user friendly. The 1909 build rolls out this week. Looks like there is room for improvement.
See:
https://www.windowscentral.com/how-stop-updates-installing-automatically-windows-10.
https://www.ghacks.net/2019/09/06/surprise-microsoft-changed-windows-update-behavior-for-the-better-in-windows-10-1903/
I’ve delayed WU on my Win10 1903 machine for a few days until there was some feedback on this month’s round, but since that deferral option isn’t available I went ahead with them on my 1809 machine — all processed without trouble. The Win7Ult machine processed everything except MSRT, which consistently fails with the error 800B0109 — a number of people have reported the same issue on a ghacks blog Woody references, and the thread on the AskWoody forum covering the updates seems to indicate that it’s a sequencing problem. Someone there has provided links to the relevant manual downloads and installation sequencing protocol, so I’ll try that tomorrow and see if the gremlin is banished or remains present.
Windows Update for November 2019 did a terrible job on my laptop. I can’t use my keyboard and other controls. It’s good as I can’t use my laptop at all. Do you guys have any I idea to fix this?