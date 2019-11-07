Hospitals that have been hit by a data breach or ransomware attack can expect to see an increase in the death rate among heart patients in the following months or years because of cybersecurity remediation efforts, a new study posits. Health industry experts say the findings should prompt a larger review of how security — or the lack thereof — may be impacting patient outcomes.
Researchers at Vanderbilt University‘s Owen Graduate School of Management took the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) list of healthcare data breaches and used it to drill down on data about patient mortality rates at more than 3,000 Medicare-certified hospitals, about 10 percent of which had experienced a data breach.
As PBS noted in its coverage of the Vanderbilt study, after data breaches as many as 36 additional deaths per 10,000 heart attacks occurred annually at the hundreds of hospitals examined.
The researchers found that for care centers that experienced a breach, it took an additional 2.7 minutes for suspected heart attack patients to receive an electrocardiogram.
“Breach remediation efforts were associated with deterioration in timeliness of care and patient outcomes,” the authors found. “Remediation activity may introduce changes that delay, complicate or disrupt health IT and patient care processes.”
Leo Scanlon, former deputy chief information security officer at the HHS, said the findings in this report practically beg for a similar study to be done in the United Kingdom, whose healthcare system was particularly disrupted by the Wannacry virus, a global contagion in May 2017 that spread through a Microsoft Windows vulnerability prevalent in older healthcare systems.
“The exploitation of cybersecurity vulnerabilities is killing people,” Scanlon told KrebsOnSecurity. “There is a lot of possible research that might be unleashed by this study. I believe that nothing less than a congressional investigation will give the subject the attention it deserves.”
A post-mortem on the impact of WannaCry found the outbreak cost U.K. hospitals almost $100 million pounds and caused significant disruption to patient care, such as the cancellation of some 19,000 appointments — including operations — and the disruption of IT systems for at least a third of all U.K. National Health Service (NHS) hospitals and eight percent of general practitioners. In several cases, hospitals in the U.K. were forced to divert emergency room visitors to other hospitals.
But what isn’t yet known is how Wannacry affected mortality rates among heart attack and stroke patients whose ambulances were diverted to other hospitals because of IT system outages related to the malware. Or how many hospitals and practices experienced delays in getting test results back needed to make critical healthcare decisions.
Scanlon said although he’s asked around quite a bit over the years to see if any researchers have taken up the challenge of finding out, and that so far he hasn’t found anyone doing that analysis.
“A colleague who is familiar with large scale healthcare data sets told me that unless you are associated with a research institution, it would be almost impossible to pry that kind of data out of the institutions that have it,” Scanlon said. “The problem is this data is hard to come by — nobody likes to admit that death can be attributable to a non-natural cause like this — and is otherwise considered sensitive at a very high and proprietary level by the institutions that have the facts.”
A study published in the April 2017 edition of The New England Journal of Medicine would seem to suggest applying the approach used by the Vanderbilt researchers to measuring patient outcomes at U.K. hospitals in the wake of Wannacry might be worth carrying out.
In the NEJM study, morbidity and mortality data was used to show that there is a measurable impact when ambulances and emergency response teams are removed from normal service and redirected to standby during public events like marathons and other potential targets of terrorism.
The study found that “medicare beneficiaries who were admitted to marathon-affected hospitals with acute myocardial infarction or cardiac arrest on marathon dates had longer ambulance transport times before noon (4.4 minutes longer) and higher 30-day mortality than beneficiaries who were hospitalized on nonmarathon dates.”
“Several colleagues and I are convinced that the same can be shown about WannaCry, on the large scale, and also at the small scale when ransomware attacks impact a regional hospital,” Scanlon said.
In November 2018, I was honored to give the keynote at a conference held by the Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (H-ISAC), a non-profit that promotes the sharing of cyber threat information and best practices in the healthcare sector.
In the weeks leading up to that speech, I interviewed more than a dozen experts in healthcare security to find out what was top of mind for these folks. Incredibly, one response I heard from multiple healthcare industry experts was that there is currently no data available to support the finding of a negative patient outcome as a result of a cybersecurity vulnerability or attack.
As I kept talking to experts, it occurred to me that if smart people in this industry could say something like that with a straight face, it was probably because not a lot of people were looking too hard for evidence to the contrary.
With this Vanderbilt study, that’s demonstrably no longer true.
A copy of the new study is available here (PDF).
Tags: Department of Health and Human Services, HHS, Leo Scanlon, Owen Graduate School of Management, PBS, The New England Journal of Medicine, Vanderbilt University, WannaCry
Wow. That is truly depressing and reinforces the need for sound security practices at hospitals, physicians’ offices, labs…really any vital service.
Hospital’s are on “life support” when it comes to cyber-security
Starved of basic funding, most hospitals tend toward a lagging response in cybersecurity with priorities geared for medical equipment and personnel, not back-office functions — even in the for-profit business model.
“Starved of basic funding”? Not here in upstate (Rochester),NY.
The hospitals here(especially the 2 big ones) keep building.
They must have a lot of money at their disposal! Perhaps their security is top notch, IDK. I’m just an amateur IT geek.
Hospitals building and hospitals adequately funding IT security are two different things. Many of the back room employees are running off systems that are beyond antiquated. My sister left a large hospital organization a couple years ago and her desktop was still running Windows 9x because the hospital had refused to upgrade its custom software to support an NT-based OS, nor were they interested in upgrading systems to the point where the Windows 9x component could be virtualized due to cost of the new systems. The executives, of course, got fat bonuses every year and lavish salaries. Want to guess why she left?
We are in the midst of a paradigm shift in cyber-security and awareness. As those in the generations before and during the internet revolution slowly move on from industry, they are replaced by more and more cyber-security aware individuals. Over time, we will become more secure. I believe we are the tip of the spear and reading articles and studies like this show it. “The more you know…” continues to be the cry of those of us in the information security industry. We can’t scream loud enough for those in power to take serious action, but soon those in power will not be. Until then, sadly, perhaps only a ridiculously cataclysmic cyber event will truly awaken societies. Otherwise we slowly crawl toward actual cyber security.
seems like NOISE, not signal. study seems to be an ‘overfit’. (i.e. when the data is limited and noisy and when your understanding of the relationships is poor). read The Signal and the Noise by nate silver. however, a simple deduction can tell us if a hospital is not operational (ransomware or otherwise), people can/do die.
I am very interested in knowing how they accurately tracked the administration of an electrocardiogram study in their EMR. Set aside for a moment the likelihood that the EMR probably doesn’t have a discrete field for this information. What did they compare it to in order to determine that it was varying from prior studies? Admission time? Triage time? Order time? Did these times get populated automatically or were they entered later when the actual emergency was past and they had time for the “paperwork”?
2.7 additional minutes for an EKG? That’s (perhaps literally) a lifetime.
If I’m reading this article correctly, the issue is not simply that a major information security breach causes all kinds of chaos that impacts patient care at the time, but that the security measures implemented thereafter may also adversely affect patient care.
This is a critical observation that is probably more problematic for the health industry than any other.
As a cyber security professional, I am constantly balancing security against convenience: what it is right to allow vs. what users want. I want to see good security practices by personnel, well-guarded data and appropriately defended IT systems. But where a robust multi-factor authentication system might make sense for a banking platform, that same solution could be a terrible idea in a health system that supports the emergency room.
Imagine the doctor locking out her access or the physician’s assistant not being able to find his two-factor code in the heat of a medical emergency? There is a need to think very carefully about what appropriate security looks like, a particularly tough problem when existing technology is old and budgets—both for new solutions and seasoned security experts—are inadequate.
Great coverage of cybersecurity news always. At least the study didn’t find that the breaches led to an increased rate of intrusion of malware into the patient’s pacemakers… yet.
I submit that any digital attack on a medical facility, emergency facility (i.e., fire and police and ambulance services) should qualify for a death penalty or life imprisonment.
Such digital attacks are life threatening and should be treated as attempted murder. If a fatality has resulted, the attacker should be convicted of murder and prosicuted accordingly.
Hospitals with poor patient care also have poor cybersecurity. That’s how I read the study. I’ll add poor facilities maintenance, poor facilities cleanliness, and poor morale.
It works the same for any business. A well run business is well run for all aspects of the business. A poorly run business is poor in all aspects of the business. Has anyone seen an exception to this?
What’s the ICD-10-CM code for “acute myocardial infarction due to computer system failure”?
I hope this gets the other hospitals to sit up and take notice. On the other side of things, I wonder if this means that the ransomware operators could now be charged with murder if they’re ever found.