  1. Nobby Nobbs
    January 7, 2020 at 4:58 pm

    Wow!
    If only MS had some historical reference, like a system-integrated browser blindly allowing, oh, random ActiveX from the internet, that would let them understand how foolish this misfeature is.

    Thanks for the heads-up, Brian!

  2. Lee
    January 7, 2020 at 5:26 pm

    Thank you for bringing attention to this.

  3. The Sunshine State
    January 7, 2020 at 5:47 pm

    officesuited (dot) com is hosted on Bcloud in Bulgaria which doesn’t surprise me.

    • Robert
      January 7, 2020 at 6:38 pm

      Having lost count of the Microsoft account phishing sites I personally have seen hosted on Azure, I mildly surprised officesuited (dot) com was on Azure itself.

      It doesn’t help Microsoft’s abuse form seems designed to discourage complaints.

    • JP
      January 8, 2020 at 2:12 am

      Hosting is cheap and you can order it online, so it doesn’t matter where is hosted.
      And for info, the contact phone in hosting site is UK-wide (+44 330 ….)

  4. james
    January 7, 2020 at 6:00 pm

    There’s no way that this is a commonly-fell for tactic. It’s not any different than installing an app to your phone, nobody is really that dumb.

    • Kenny Blankenship
      January 8, 2020 at 8:20 am

      Are you referring to the app permissions page? I thought the same thing. The unfortunate thing is that people don’t read those and just blindly hit “Accept”. But, come on, “have full access to all files you have access to”, “read and write to your mailbox settings”… how are those not dead giveaways?

      • Woody
        January 8, 2020 at 9:02 am

        As a third party app developer, I can attest that my “advanced” email client will not work properly unless the user configures it to work with his/her email provider/host, which is O365 for subscribers. if developers do not educate their users/customers about the importance of the permissions being requested and the importance of knowing the requesting app (and the importance of checking which apps have gained access), then the developer has some degree of liability along with the users, who are blinded by the technology they use but do not understand and will click to enable access without reading it.

        A security-educated user is a better employee and spouse.

    • Mark
      January 8, 2020 at 9:12 am

      “Nobody is really that dumb”

      Famous last words.

    • Todd
      January 8, 2020 at 12:13 pm

      Over 90% of security incidents are caused by either people doing something they shouldn’t do, or someone not doing something they should do. Humans aren’t perfect, shocking, I know, but it’s true. The brightest people in the world, yes even “security experts,” can fall for a scam if you catch them at the right time.

  5. Omar Arizona
    January 7, 2020 at 6:04 pm

    My heart almost stopped I thought this was Google accounts but I have seen same fishing emails being sent as a Apple cloud account from Arab countries especially. Privacy is going to be uphill battle Thank you for giving us a heads up Please make it a priority if you have anything on Google because that’s where the mass is live with to step authentication. Anyway keep up the good work and thank you for bringing this to our attention.

  6. FYI
    January 7, 2020 at 6:13 pm

    For users with the right M365 licenses, Microsoft Cloud App Security can alert on these types of illicit OAuth grants.

  7. vb
    January 7, 2020 at 7:06 pm

    The root cause is the many years that Microsoft has taught users to click by rote: “Next > Next > Next ….”, “OK > OK > OK….” , “I Agree > I Agree > I Agree…”, “Accept > Accept > Accept…”

  8. Kwatcher201
    January 7, 2020 at 11:21 pm

    “…even if an organization requires multi-factor authentication at sign-in, recall that this phish’s login process takes place on Microsoft’s own Web site. That means having two-factor enabled for an account would do nothing to prevent a malicious app that has already been approved by the user from accessing their emails or files…” Brian Krebs

    The “Cloud” is getting darker by the day. I wonder if this is huge rigged three card Monty scam or a well choreographed multinational confidence game. I am dubious MS is actually putting their customer’s security over their corporate profits. Data harvesting seems to be a big winner for certain big players these days.

  9. Russ
    January 7, 2020 at 11:27 pm

    Is this only an MS/Outlook/Office365 issue? Or can this use Gmail or other sites? The article seems to say MS had to set up this feature before it could be used improperly. Are any other tools capable of allowing their users to be hoodwinked in a similar way?

    Reply
    • BrianKrebs
      January 7, 2020 at 11:29 pm

      Russ, from the second paragraph of the story:

      “Before delving into the details, it’s important to note two things. First, while the most recent versions of this stealthy phish targeted corporate users of Microsoft’s Office 365 service, the same approach could be leveraged to ensnare users of many other cloud providers. Second, this attack is not exactly new: In 2017, for instance, phishers used a similar technique to plunder accounts at Google’s Gmail service.”

  10. Povl H. Pedersen
    January 8, 2020 at 2:25 am

    I wrote to Brian Krebs when I published my article here in agreement with Microsoft (after a few request to delay disclosure)
    https://securityintheenterprise.blogspot.com/2019/11/microsoft-azuread-and-office365-not.html – But that was not interesting then, or drowned in his mailbox.

    I detail more attack vectors. The first is a link to MicrosoftOnline.com on a webpage or in a mail.

    I have a sample page fake product page. Any app or webservice posing as legitimate could abuse access. Maybe if the service gets in financial trouble they can start abusing at a later stage.

    One web only app that gets read/write access to onedrive is draw.io – Legitimate as far as I know. Certainly provides value. But from a GDPR point of view, I can not allow my users to give 3rd parties access to company data (on enterprise onedrive) without a data processing agreement.

  11. Jim Andrakakis
    January 8, 2020 at 8:14 am

    Sorry, I don’t get how this is sophisticated. Dangerous yes, definitely. Clever, maybe. But sophisticated?

    If I understand the story correctly -please feel free to correct me if needed- they found a way to get users to click on a link.

    The link contains standard OAuth functionality:

    – it directs Microsoft to give access to the users’ resources to a consumer (in this case, the attacker)
    – Microsoft correctly asks the users if they’re ok with this
    – The users reply “yes”, granting the attacker access

    Really the only cleverness here is getting the user in a context where such a prompt is not unexpected, therefore multiplying the chances that the users will click “yes”.

    IMHO the proposal from Phishlabs -essentially to defend against malicious links being presented to users- is little more than a stopgap. Bad actors will always find a way to present malicious links to users.

    I think the correct -more robust anyway- defence against this is to whitelist which applications get to ask for access. Not sure if this is standard functionality in Office 365 or other cloud providers though.

    Just my 2 rappen 🙂

  12. Ludicolo McGee
    January 8, 2020 at 8:23 am

    I mean pinch me if I am sleeping here BK, but this is a simple open redirect problem. Microsoft owns that. It’s their fault. Redirects are supposed to be whitelisted. It’s like a RFI vulnerability. It’s a vulnerability in their site and it needs to be restricted to valid domains, like any whitelisted app store or plugin architecture would. Openly allowing “Add-Ins” from any domain is grossly negligent–it doesn’t matter what level of sophistication is required to exploit it–at global scale, the sophistication will occur. What am I missing here? What a dumb excuse from Microsoft. Seems like a CVSS 10 bullethole in Microsoft’s cloud, to me. It’s like subjecting a world of O365 users to a Cydia-dumpster-reality by default.

    • Tom C
      January 8, 2020 at 9:41 am

      The Open redirect vulnerability has been on the OWASP Top 10 since 2010. It is so nice to see Microsoft ‘taking security seriously’. Did they do any real threat modeling or was that limited to playing the ‘Elevation of Privilege’ card game?

  13. Woody
    January 8, 2020 at 8:50 am

    Brian, thank you for incorporating links to change the settings in O365 in the article, you made it easy for me to improve my security posture even while simultaneously reading your article, well done.

  14. Adam
    January 8, 2020 at 9:21 am

    I recently bought a new desk top and approved a prompt similar to this when setting it up my office suite (I had not used the internet browser to go to any other sites). Should I be concerned?

  15. Joe
    January 8, 2020 at 10:51 am

    There is a less drastic step than Turning Integrated Apps on or off.
    The recommended configuration change is to disable end-user consent, and then enable a new preview feature that routes the oAuth request to an Administrator who can review the URL to make sure its safe. Here is the announcement about the new admin consent workflow in Azure AD:
    https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/active-directory/manage-apps/configure-admin-consent-workflow

  16. Louis Leahy
    January 9, 2020 at 1:30 am

    Yet another vector that demonstrates legacy 2fa implementations like FIDO are a waste of time and resources. Users need a custom key set to prevent being tricked by broad scale attacks. Claims that Users can be protected by observation the mantra of the cybersecurity elite have now been well and truly debunked.

