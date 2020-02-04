A Pennsylvania man who operated one of the Internet’s longest-running online attack-for-hire or “booter” services was sentenced to five years probation today. While the young man’s punishment was heavily tempered by his current poor health, the defendant’s dietary choices may have contributed to both his capture and the lenient sentencing: Investigators say the onetime booter boss’s identity became clear after he ordered a bacon and chicken pizza delivered to his home using the same email address he originally used to register his criminal attack service.
David Bukoski, 24, of Hanover Township, Pa., pleaded guilty to running Quantum Stresser, an attack-for-hire business — also known as a “booter” or “stresser” service — that helped paying customers launch tens of thousands of digital sieges capable of knocking Web sites and entire network providers offline.
Investigators say Bukoski’s booter service was among the longest running services targeted by the FBI, operating since at least 2012. The government says Quantum Stresser had more than 80,000 customer subscriptions, and that during 2018 the service was used to conduct approximately 50,000 actual or attempted attacks targeting people and networks worldwide.
The Quantum Stresser Web site — quantumstress[.]net — was among 15 booter services that were seized by U.S. and international authorities in December 2018 as part of a coordinated takedown targeting attack-for-hire services.
Federal prosecutors in Alaska said search warrants served on the email accounts Bukoski used in conjunction with Quantum Stresser revealed that he was banned from several companies he used to advertise and accept payments for the booter service.
The government’s sentencing memorandum says Bukoski’s replies demanding to know the reasons for the suspensions were instrumental in discovering his real name. FBI agents were able to zero in on Bukoski’s real-life location after a review of his email account showed a receipt from May 2018 in which he’d gone online and ordered a handmade pan pizza to be delivered to his home address.
While getting busted on account of ordering a pizza online might sound like a bone-headed or rookie mistake for a cybercriminal, it is hardly unprecedented. In 2012 KrebsOnSecurity wrote about the plight of Yuriy “Jtk” Konovalenko, a then 30-year-old Ukrainian man who was rounded up as part of an international crackdown on an organized crime gang that used the ZeuS malware to steal tens of millions of dollars from companies and consumers. In that case, Konovalenko ultimately unmasked himself because he used his Internet connection to order the delivery of a “Veggie Roma” pizza to his apartment in the United Kingdom.
Interestingly, the feds say their examination of Bukoski’s Internet browsing records showed he knew full well that running a booter service was punishable under federal law (despite disclaimers published on Quantum Stresser stating that the site’s owners weren’t responsible for how clients used the service).
“The defendant’s web browsing history was significant to investigators for a number of reasons, including the fact that it shows that the defendant browsed an article written by a prominent security researcher referencing both the defendant’s enterprise along with a competing service, including a link provided by the researcher in the article to an advisory posted by the FBI warning that the operation of booter services was potentially punishable under federal law,” reads the sentencing memo from Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Alexander.
That’s interesting because the article in question was actually a 2017 KrebsOnSecurity story about a mobile app tied to a competing booter service that happened to share some of the same content as Quantum Stresser.
That 2017 story referenced an FBI advisory that had just been issued warning the use of booter services is punishable under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, and may result in arrest and criminal prosecution.
Bukoski was sentenced to five years of probation and six months of “community confinement.” The government suggested a lenient sentence considering the defendant’s ongoing health complications, which include liver failure.
Tags: Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Alexander, David Bukoski, Quantum Stresser
You might want to mask that ZIP+4 or at least the last four digits. It took me less than a minute to find Bukoski’s address.
And blanking the name of the pizza place doesn’t do much when you leave the address 🙂
since when is a town’s zip code considered personal information? and the address is for the pizza store, not the booter guy
It’s a delivery order. It has both addresses. And zip+4 is pretty much the same as saying which block, if not the exact address.
I’ve prompted a fair few arrests while investigating card fraud because the crooks have followed up their successful online purchases (to drop addresses) with a celebratory pizza order. Pizza doesn’t go to a drop address 😉
Have you thought of becoming the headline writer for the N. Y. Post? I have insider information that the guy who has been doing it just retired.
I pray that Krebs wouldnt let himself get pulled back into the corrupt and heavily censored world of leading news agencies.
He’s better off doing this, both for himself and for the world.
Yikes! I have a customer right up the street at 1266 Sans Souci Parkway in the self-storage business. Small world. Been up and down that road lots of times.
Interesting. Google “David Bukoski Pennsylvania” and you get an article about a hit man going to Canada to kill Bukoski’s ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend. I wonder how much more there is to this story? https://www.mcall.com/news/police/mc-nws-lafayette-twitter-threats-casdorph-bombing-20190124-story.html
I just did the same thing before I read this comment! I didn’t go too deep in the weeds, but it is very interesting for sure.
if it’s the same Bukoski, I don’t think the story is over for him yet
Probation,,,,,, likely has a million bucks spread out in banks and crypto.
It’s a wonder everyone isn’t a computer criminal, the pay is great and the punishment is next to nothing. The average million dollar thief that gets caught spends less time in jail than it would take to earn a fraction of it. When you get out you still have it and live the rest of your life on easy street. If I wasn’t so old, it would be tempting to switch sides.
So the house he lives in shows on Zillow worth maybe 100K, what do these criminals do with all their money, if his site was as successful as it shows. Just thinking outside the box.
