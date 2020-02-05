Many modern vehicles let owners use the Internet or a mobile device to control the car’s locks, track location and performance data, and start the engine. But who exactly owns that control is not always clear when these smart cars are sold or leased anew. Here’s the story of one former electric vehicle owner who discovered he could still gain remote, online access to his old automobile years after his lease ended.
Mathew Marulla began leasing a Ford Focus electric vehicle in 2013, but turned the car back in to Ford at the end of his lease in 2016. So Marulla was surprised when he recently received an email from Ford.com stating that the clock in his car was set incorrectly.
Out of curiosity, Marulla decided to check if his old MyFordMobile.com credentials from 2016 still worked. They did, and Marulla was presented with an online dashboard showing the current location of his old ride and its mileage statistics.
The dashboard also allowed him to remotely start the vehicle, as well as lock and unlock its doors.
“It was a three-year lease from Ford and I turned it in to Ford four years ago, so Ford definitely knows I am no longer the owner,” Marulla said, noting that the dashboard also included historic records showing where the Focus had been driven in days prior.
“I can track its movements, see where it plugs in,” he said. “Now I know where the current owner likely lives, and if I watch it tomorrow I can probably figure out where he works. I have not been the owner of this vehicle for four years, Ford knows this, yet they took no action whatsoever to remove me as the owner in this application.”
Asked to comment on Marulla’s experience, a spokesperson for Ford said all Ford dealerships are supposed to perform a “master reset” as part of their used car checklist prior to the resale of a vehicle. A master reset (carried out via the vehicle’s SYNC infotainment screen by a customer or dealer) disassociates the vehicle from all current accounts.
“A master reset cleans phone data and removes previous Ford Pass and My Ford Mobile connections,” the company said in a statement released to KrebsOnSecurity. “Once complete, a previous owner will no longer be able to connect to the vehicle when they log in to My Ford Mobile or Ford Pass.”
As Marulla’s experience shows, if you’re in the market for a used car you should probably check whether it’s possible to reset the previous owner’s control and/or information before purchasing it, or at least ask the dealership to help you ensure this gets done once the purchase is made.
And if you’re thinking of selling your car, it’s a good idea to clear your personal data from the vehicle first. As the U.S. Federal Trade Commission advises, some cars have a factory reset option that will return the settings and data to their original state.
“But even after a factory reset, you may still have work to do,” reads an FTC consumer privacy notice from 2018. “For example, your old car may still be connected to subscription services like satellite radio, mobile Wi-Fi hotspots, and data services. You need to cancel these services or have them transferred to your new vehicle.”
By the way, this issue of de-provisioning is something of a sticky wicket, and it potentially extends well beyond vehicles to a number of other “smart” devices that end up being resold or refurbished. This is doubly so for Internet-connected/capable devices whose design may give the previous owner a modicum of access to or control over the device in question regardless of what steps the new owner takes to limit such access (particularly some types of security cameras).
It is not uncommon for satellite radio to be active when you purchase a used car. Typically the previous owner never canceled. Some people set this up as an auto bill pay so they may continue to pay your subscription for a long time before they figure it out.
GM required you to purchase a separate subscription for things like lock/unlock and remote start. I am guessing if you continue to pay that you probably have control of your old car until and if the new owner decides he wants that feature and trys to enable it. Factory reset is the only way to drive.
That’s all government tracking to watch where to go on a daily basis, because all that location data ends up at that NSA data storage building in Utah This guy just figured out that the data was still be collected, before it was being sent over the 4G network through a fiber cable to the top secret government database.
Okay I have my tin foil hat on !
I still get Carfax notifications for my old Camry. About two years ago the repair costs exceeded new car payments so I donated it to an animal shelter and bought another car. But I still get to see when it gets its oil changes and maintenance, which is kind of nostalgic, and kind of nice to see that it’s still going (I’d had it for 20 years).
So that’s yet another scenario – a complete third party (Carfax) has the VIN associated with my email and gets updates on everything that happens to it, like Facebook, then blabs it all to me.
And carfax is the outfit that throws away all the repair and maintenance receipts it finds in the car, depriving the next owner of knowing the car’s repair history. They claim it’s “to protect the privacy of the former owner,” and it’s my reason I’d never consider buying a car there.
Carfax doesn’t sell cars.
I believe he meant “Carmax”.
I had a similar experience when I bought a vintage car from a dealer. The former owner included all his receipts, maintenance records, and a lot of spare parts. The dealer threw all that away. I suppose they could make a case that they were protecting the identity of the former owner.
There was an article just the other day where a device, presumed to be a GPS tracker, was dislodged from under the dash somewhere. The owner was asking if it could be disconnected and feared it might immobilise the vehicle if removed.
Another poster said it was common for lease and finance companies to fit such devices to be able to trace the vehicle if the lessee stopped paying his monthly charge.
I recently bought a new car with all the electronic finery, a first for me. I will definitely keep this info in mind when the time comes to sell. Thank you for sharing this. Very helpful.
Great article, Brian. Going from a “non-connected” 2006 car to a “deeply-connected” 2018 is quite the eye opener. The metrics and information I can collect from my car via my iPhone is quite amazing, while also being very scary.
If I can collect that data I’m left to wonder who else is collecting it — my insurance company, big brother, Government sponsored data terrorists?
I’m just waiting for a story to emerge regarding the stored data for all this information: “{car company} left an exposed database wide-open on the internet containing driver information, GPS coordinates, owner addresses, etc.” All of the data that these phones collect and updates that can be done through them leads me to believe this data is stored somewhere — in a non-secure manner.
My 2016 Corvette used the myChevrolet app, and I still had access to lock/unlock/set off the alarms months after I sold it, I reported the vulnerability to GM via HackerOne but I’m not sure of any changes they made.
https://rskelton.com/myChevrolet-Android-App-Vulnerabilities/
Speculation: The satellite and its ground-based repeater network do not keep any individual receiver’s ID in its end-of-subscription command feed forever.
If the receiver is without power and remains that way after its ID disappears from the stream, the receiver has not been instructed that its paid subscription is over and it should continue receiving and decoding the programming after it is powered on.
Brilliant, you are spamming a guys site who wrote a book on spam.
As cars become more technical I’m not surprised that this would happen. You would sell your old cell phone or labtop with your information now remeber to do the same for your car.
I had the same issue with a recently purchased 2019 used Audi. The former leaseholder had everything set up. It was difficult to find someone at Audi that could tell us what to do to fix it. Once we did and followed factory reset instructions, we learned we needed a special tag Serial Number that is assigned to our Audi Account for the low price of $175. We got that straightened out and implemented but still not sure what kind of access the previous owner has. The other feature provided Audi includes Find my Audi, which suggests someone with access can find it and unlock the doors.
My 2016 VW came with satellite radio, and the service tried endlessly to pester me into the free trial.
I didn’t sign up because the terms clearly stated that only way to cancel was phone.
So I can see a lot of people being stymied trying to cancel recurring subscriptions…
The only way this is going to be fixed is that we refuse to purchase vehicles and/or return them if we cannot verify that the former owner cannot access the vehicle.
Dealerships unable to clear used cars from their parking lot WILL find a way and they WILL waive those $175 fees if enough consumers complain.