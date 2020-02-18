Crooks are constantly dreaming up new ways to use and conceal stolen credit card data. According to the U.S. Secret Service, the latest scheme involves stolen card information embedded in barcodes affixed to phony money network rewards cards. The scammers then pay for merchandise by instructing a cashier to scan the barcode and enter the expiration date and card security code.
Earlier this month, the Secret Service documented a recent fraud incident in Texas involving a counterfeit club membership card containing a barcode, and a card expiration date and CVV printed below the barcode.
“Located underneath the barcode are instructions to the cashier on the steps necessary to complete the transaction,” reads an alert the Secret Service sent to law enforcement agencies. “They instruct the cashier to select card payment, scan the barcode, then enter the expiration date and CVV. In this instance, the barcode was encoded with a VISA credit card number.”
The instructions on the phony rewards card are designed to make the cashier think it’s a payment alternative designed for use exclusively at Sam’s Club and WalMart stores. When the transaction goes through, it’s recorded as card-not-present purchase.
“This appears to be an evolution of the traditional card-not-present fraud, and early indications are linking this type of activity to criminal organizations of Asian descent,” the Secret Service memo observed.
“As a result of this emerging trend, instead of finding a large number of re-encoded credit cards during a search, a subject may only possess stickers or cards with barcodes that contain stolen card data,” the alert continues. “Additionally, the barcodes could be stored on the subject’s cell phone. If barcodes are discovered in the field, it could be beneficial to utilize a barcode scanning app to check the barcode for credit card data.”
Where to get C-C?? There is carding forums and carding shops but they are scammers!!
No good Stuff any more!
It’s totally appropriate that the first comment on this story should be from someone seeking info about where to buy stolen card data.
Maybe you should do just a little bit of research. One of the most popular card fraud bazaars on the Internet is actually named after this author and uses his likeness in their advertisements.
I Can’t fund nothing just typing on Google!!
I got scammed by Wu transfers I payed upfront 40% but no Wu transfer.
If he doesn’t trust the carding shops, he can acquire his card data the old fashioned way and steal it himself.
LOL! – For sure!
Another great article BTW, Brian! I wondered when we’d see something like gift card fraud come along.
Wtf?? U Can’t seal yourself I heared there is legit shops Only
He’d just steal his own card, which kind of defeats the purpose.
Art imitates life, which imitates art.
Poor Arthur.
Brian, card I purchased from your club does not work! PLEASE REFUND MY BITCOIN!
Want a surefire way to get a CC # every time?
Pull out your wallet, look for a card with either a VISA, Mastercard or Amex logo. Bingo bango bongo. If you need the CVV that’s also easy. Just flip the card over. #ThumbsUp
I tried that, but it stopped working after the 47th iPhone.
Do we know wht the entry mode would be? On file, manually entered, keyed? TY
I would expect that the entry mode would be “01” with cardholder presence code = 0, but the article is a little vague on it was Card Not Present. I do not know many stores that can do CNP from the check out lanes unless they are doing it from customer service for a special order, or pick up which of course would be entry mode 81.
This is either a sublime troll or a criminal who is only temporarily not in custody.
Not a big fan of China-Mart ( A.K.A. Wal-mart) they place way to much emphasis on retail theft and watching people , then doing anything serious about stopping credit card fraud.
RE: Walmart not stopping credit card fraud. There was a case a few years back where a wealthy business person had his cards canceled while on vacation because he purchased something from Walmart. Probably just a coincidence.
The title of the article DOES make it sound like a “how-to” guide on encoding credit card numbers on a barcode. I wonder how many disappointed crooks will find it.
I did a software project for a major bank a few years ago. I was required to take an online course on how to identify money laundering. It was a really good introduction on how to launder money without getting caught. I never applied what I learned, however.
Exactly this. Along those same lines, “in order to catch a hacker, you have to think like a hacker.” It’s not about the knowledge you have, but the wisdom you have in applying it (err… not applying it).
That sounds like those courses businesses send their employees to, that, instead of teaching the employees how to avoid sexual harassment situations, concentrate on how to fabricate evidence and file a lawsuit against their employer.
When I pointed this out to several of the management layers involved with the process, they claimed to have no idea what I was talking about. Though I did note that if they were taking any classes, they weren’t the ones the rest of us were attending.
I expect they reaped what they sowed, there…
“criminal organizations of Asian descent”
Well, not only is that not helpful, but it could be regarded as racist. What Asian? Russian, Chinese, Mongolian, Indian, Thai, etc. It might as well be African, or European.
Yes, all of them.
If the crooks have PAN, CVV and expiration, why not just imprint and encode a magstripe card? Are they missing fields they need for track1/track2 or is there some other reason for crafting their own format of card?
This is the reason (mentioned in the article):
“As a result of this emerging trend, instead of finding a large number of re-encoded credit cards during a search, a subject may only possess stickers or cards with barcodes that contain stolen card data”
Not using one of those Walmart cards, I have to say I don’t get the scam. Are the crooks making their own barcode?
At Walmart the clerk never touches my credit card (bank issued). In fact I try to never use a clerk. I go to the self check out.
If only there was something in the merchant services chain that detected no chip was present and rejected the card… This is only plausible by laziness of the merchant and their payment processor.
I think this boils down to “know your procedures” and “follow your procedures”. The cashier not being familiar with this form of payment should have engaged a supervisor who hopefully would have known better.