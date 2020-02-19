Networking software giant Citrix Systems says malicious hackers were inside its networks for five months between 2018 and 2019, making off with personal and financial data on company employees, contractors, interns, job candidates and their dependents. The disclosure comes almost a year after Citrix acknowledged that digital intruders had broken in by probing its employee accounts for weak passwords.
Citrix provides software used by hundreds of thousands of clients worldwide, including most of the Fortune 100 companies. It is perhaps best known for selling virtual private networking (VPN) software that lets users remotely access networks and computers over an encrypted connection.
In March 2019, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) alerted Citrix they had reason to believe cybercriminals had gained access to the company’s internal network. The FBI told Citrix the hackers likely got in using a technique called “password spraying,” a relatively crude but remarkably effective attack that attempts to access a large number of employee accounts (usernames/email addresses) using just a handful of common passwords.
In a statement released at the time, Citrix said it appeared hackers “may have accessed and downloaded business documents,” and that it was still working to identify what precisely was accessed or stolen.
But in a letter sent to affected individuals dated Feb. 10, 2020, Citrix disclosed additional details about the incident. According to the letter, the attackers “had intermittent access” to Citrix’s internal network between Oct. 13, 2018 and Mar. 8, 2019, and that there was no evidence that the cybercrooks still remain in the company’s systems.
Citrix said the information taken by the intruders may have included Social Security Numbers or other tax identification numbers, driver’s license numbers, passport numbers, financial account numbers, payment card numbers, and/or limited health claims information, such as health insurance participant identification number and/or claims information relating to date of service and provider name.
It is unclear how many people received this letter, but the communication suggests Citrix is contacting a broad range of individuals who work or worked for the company at some point, as well as those who applied for jobs or internships there and people who may have received health or other benefits from the company by virtue of having a family member employed by the company.
Citrix’s letter was prompted by laws in virtually all U.S. states that require companies to notify affected consumers of any incident that jeopardizes their personal and financial data. While the notification does not specify whether the attackers stole proprietary data about the company’s software and internal operations, the intruders certainly had ample opportunity to access at least some of that information as well.
Shortly after Citrix initially disclosed the intrusion in March 2019, a little-known security company Resecurity claimed it had evidence Iranian hackers were responsible, had been in Citrix’s network for years, and had offloaded terabytes of data. Resecurity also presented evidence that it notified Citrix of the breach as early as Dec. 28, 2018, a claim Citrix initially denied but later acknowledged.
Iranian hackers recently have been blamed for hacking VPN servers around the world in a bid to plant backdoors in large corporate networks. A report released this week (PDF) by security firm ClearSky details how Iran’s government-backed hacking units have been busy exploiting security holes in popular VPN products from Citrix and a number of other software firms.
ClearSky says the attackers have focused on attacking VPN tools because they provide a long-lasting foothold at the targeted organizations, and frequently open the door to breaching additional companies through supply-chain attacks. The company says such tactics have allowed the Iranian hackers to gain persistent access to the networks of companies across a broad range of sectors, including IT, security, telecommunications, oil and gas, aviation, and government.
Among the VPN flaws available to attackers is a recently-patched vulnerability (CVE-2019-19781) in Citrix VPN servers dubbed “Shitrix” by some in the security community. The derisive nickname may have been chosen because while Citrix initially warned customers about the vulnerability in mid-December 2019, it didn’t start releasing patches to plug the holes until late January 2020 — roughly two weeks after attackers started using publicly released exploit code to break into vulnerable organizations.
How would your organization hold up to a password spraying attack? As the Citrix hack shows, if you don’t know you should probably check, and then act on the results accordingly. It’s a fair bet the bad guys are going to find out even if you don’t.
Tags: Citrix Systems, CVE-2019-19781, fbi, Shitrix
An interesting example of what can be done with just a little bit of customer information in the news today: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-hampshire-51536747
Like any other form of crime, you’re right, it will never end. Globally, it’s probably impossible to stop criminals from attempting to infiltrate networks, but at least you have the power to stop your accounts from being accessed because of a weak password.
There are many suggestions available for password security, but my absolute favourites are:
1) Be a moving target. Moving (password) targets are extremely difficult to hit. Changing one’s password often verily increases the difficulty for anyone to crack your PW,
2) Never reuse a previous PW. Be unique; by always using a new PW, you’ll never be compromised by someone simply retrying a previously used PW,
3) Randomise your PWs. By using a PW consisting of randomly selected characters, you remove yourself from essentially all dictionary attacks (and spraying),
4) Use special characters. Each special character exponentially compounds the difficulty of guessing a PW and eliminates all dictionary attacks based only on real words,
5) Longest PW possible. Each site has a different rule on PW length, take advantage of their limit and use the longest PW permitted – each extra character in a PWs exponentially increases the difficulty to crack a PW,
6) Phrases. Don’t strain your brain trying to memorise complex PWs with special characters. Using an oddly constructed phrase makes your PW extremely difficult, if not impossible to guess – “mygoldfishhasawarmembrace” is not something anyone, anywhere will ever guess, especially if you don’t own a fish,
7) Complexity. Never use a simple one-word PW – any existing word, or altered word using numbers in place of letters, can be guessed or quickly cracked. If you’re going to use real words, similar to phrases, increase your security by chaining two or more random words together like “horsetreadmillwhiteboard”
There are many other rules, look for suggestions on this site and elsewhere.
Depending on the site’s limits, I use base-95 PWs up to 128 characters in length and I change my PWs frequently – I never worry about anyone cracking my passwords, even if it’s only 8 characters long on my Netflix account.
All you can really control is you not being the cause of a password breach from a weak PW.
My last suggestion is to use an encrypted PW manager on your computer – not a plain text file. Anyone can steal and read a text file, but an encrypted DB file is going to be virtually impossible to guess as long as it’s protected using a combination of the above PW rules – don’t undo the protection provided by an encrypted PW manager by using a single word, guessable, or reused PW.
Pen testing should be as common as a employee’s physical exam.
…pen testing and hunting for break-ins are two very different skills…
…they failed at hunting and detecting…
…there are only two kinds of organizations in the world – those that know they’ve been broken into, and those that don’t…don’t be the latter kind…
Any pen test is going to look for weak passwords. If they got caught by “password spraying” , they had some damn weak passwords.
Unlike brute force guessing, which tries many thousands of passwords, “password spraying” only tries a few of the most common, and likely weakest, passwords.
An IT stalwart like Citrix failing a “password spraying” hack should be unfathomable.
Having admin’d Citrix VPN/app/server solutions for a decade I can confidently assert none of the Citrix security issues of the last year are surprising in the least.
Also 2FA for remote access is basic common sense.
If their IT does not have 2FA implemented, they shouldn’t even work in IT…
To some extent, I get where you’re coming from.
But that’s just not how it always works in real life. Most likely, the IT professionals has recommended this (and other security recommendations) for years, and never got the funding from upper management.
I used to work for a company where management didn’t want to invest in IT, resulting not only in poor equipment but certainly also in poor security, yet the IT crowd, including myself, was always blamed for outages and breakdowns, which was why I eventually quit. Now I’m happy in my position, and while I’m not exactly happy that my former workplace is out of business, I can’t really say I’m surprised, because of the way it was (mis-)managed.
So, don’t blame IT… 🙂
We recently had a zero day detected in a version of Citrix receiver installer file. Its unclear weather this was a false positive or not since we were not able to recover the same file to submit for further research. I’ve long suspected that Citrix would be a target for embedded malware. Who know what the extent of this really is?
After almost a week with no Citrix support, they have stopped answering there phones during this crisis. Still unable to schedule work or process docs or payments. What to do?
Honestly if you are still having that many issues I would recommend looking elsewhere. I recently switched to FileCloud and they have some of the best support out there with a main focus on security.
I don’t understand how such a big company can fail so hard, even we’re using since years strict password rules..
At least one Special Symbol, Numbers, Small & Big Letters and no Common Words / Names.
Also the password expires every 3 months and the account permissions are limited, if you don’t login from the local network.
Luckily we don’t use Citrix.
Strict password rules never help. They force a culture of keyboard walks. Length and entropy are the only way to go. A strict minimum of 32 characters and no more than 1 repeat of each character is way better.
People just end up using things like
1qaz2wsx!QAZ@WSX with “strict rules”
A bit misleading, I expect more from a respected community member. You did not need to patch in order to be protected. The remediation steps were out and communicated before the exploit kits were released. If you ignored the remediation communication, bad on you. Oh and for more background on how fast the response actually was see here: https://www.techzine.eu/blogs/security/44687/exclusive-interview-citrix-ciso-fermin-serna-where-did-it-go-wrong/
I see nothing “misleading” about what I wrote. In regards to patches released by Citrix, it is factual. The difference between mitigations and patches is the former is “here are the steps you must take to fix/mitigate this,” versus “here, we fixed it for you.”
Thousands of Citrix (NetScaler) servers worldwide remain vulnerable to CVE-2019-19781. This critical vulnerability allows unauthenticated remote attackers to execute arbitrary commands on the targeted server – enabling them to steal credentials and install ransomware.
Our latest vulnerability scan results are freely available for authorized government CERT, ISAC, and law enforcement teams. Submit request here: https://forms.gle/eDf3DXZAv96oosfj6
Brian, this is not new information. The 5-month timframe and the type of data exposed have been known since July last year.
https://www.citrix.com/blogs/2019/07/19/citrix-concludes-investigation-of-unauthorized-internal-network-access/
Citrix Receiver?
Citrix replaced that at least a year ago with Citrix Workspace.
You’re not supposed to be using Receiver anymore.
Well, receiver it’s just a name. Citrix changed the name product to Workspace App or WPA which is AKA receiver. Just FYI