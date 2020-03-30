In 2018, KrebsOnSecurity unmasked the creators of Coinhive — a now-defunct cryptocurrency mining service that was being massively abused by cybercriminals — as the administrators of a popular German language image-hosting forum. In protest of that story, forum members donated hundreds of thousands of euros to nonprofits that combat cancer (Krebs means “cancer” in German). This week, the forum is celebrating its third annual observance of that protest to “fight Krebs,” albeit with a Coronavirus twist.
On March 26, 2018, KrebsOnSecurity published Who and What is Coinhive, which showed the founder of Coinhive was the co-creator of the German forum pr0gramm[dot]com (not safe for work). I undertook the research because Coinhive’s code at the time was found on tens of thousands of hacked Web sites, and Coinhive seemed uninterested in curbing widespread abuse of its platform.
Pr0gramm’s top members accused KrebsOnSecurity of violating their privacy, even though all of the research published about them was publicly available online. In protest, the forum’s leaders urged members to donate money to medical research in a bid to find a cure for Krebs (i.e. “cancer”). They ended up raising more than a quarter-million dollars worth of donations from members.
Last year’s commemoration of the protest fundraiser — dubbed “Krebsaction” by Pr0gramm — raised almost $300,000 for anti-cancer research groups. Interestingly, Coinhive announced it was shutting down around the same time as that second annual fundraiser.
This year’s Krebsaction started roughly three days ago and so far has raised more than 150,000 euros (~$165,000), with many Pr0gramm members posting screenshots of their online donations. The primary beneficiary appears to be DKMS, a German nonprofit that works to combat various blood cancers, such as leukemia and lymphoma.
This year, however, Pr0gramm’s administrators exhorted forum members to go beyond just merely donating money to a worthy cause, and encouraged them to do something to help those most affected by the COVID-19/Coronavirus pandemic.
“This year pr0gramm-members shall not only donate but do a good act in terms of corona (and prove it), for example bring food to old people, bring proof of volunteering and such stuff,” reads the Pr0gramm image kicking off this year’s Krebsaction. The message further states, “Posts mit geringem Einsatz können wir nicht akzeptieren,” which translates roughly to “Posts with little effort we cannot accept.”
This is a super cool outcome of investigative journalism. It’s also unexpected.
It’s protest for unnecessarily disclosing names of people that are not involved in coinhive and are threatened with physical violence on a weekly basis.
So it’s more like a good outcome after a mistake. Thanks for the inspiration anyways! 🙂
Why they would be threatened if they were not involved? Go to police then with evidence of threats. Or you’re afraid that police investigation will find they WERE actually involved in Coinhive?
They are threatened because some users on the platform don’t like them. It doesn’t have anything to do with coinhive. Think of it as random Reddit users raging against their moderators. They are now exposed to more physical harassment because the site was founded by someone who did coinhive and left it 10 years ago.
Thanks to Krebs, these users now have it easier to visit the current administrators.
Just do be correct here. He didn’t leave 10 years ago but 5.
This is a refreshing sidetrack into a new issue on KOS! Thank you so much Brian for reporting on this! How the times are changing because of COVID-19!
Dude, tell the whole story about your deeply shameful behavior instead of using this action to promote your “work”.
I don’t get your comment. Who do you mean by “thieves”?
Noone of the pr0gramm community or the current administrators was involved in coinhive – except one of the founders that left before he did coinhive.
So, hang on. Let me recap. At first they “obtain” that money through some shady online activity and then they donate it to public-shame Krebs for exposing them. They must have a lot of minions on that website to even post here.
pr0gramm is one of the hugest sites in Germany. They have more than enough members for such donations. Its like the German reddit. Seems more like you are a brian minion. And its not like “them” made money with “shady online activity” (which was completely legal by the way) it was one former admin which left years ago.
It’s not like reddit. It’s like an imgur. Just a brainless scroll through endless memes.
There is more to it. You can see the comments only as a registered user. The comments are a large part in the actual content and provide space for deep discussions.
No. The money is being donated by the community directly. The donations have nothing to do with coinhive. And as it’s written in the article, coinhive was only the technique developed by the founders of pr0gramm. They were not the ones using it for criminal stuff.
“They were not the ones using it for criminal stuff.”
Their knowledge of or profit from the aforementioned is unproven in both directions. You seem to be making exonerating statements rather than offering exonerating evidence. Not to say you’re wrong, but you’re wrong to say it with such assurity as if factually obvious in the record.
Let the cyber-trolling begin in these comments, looks like we already have one.
Every year the Pr0gramm guys come here to get upset at Krebs for not only outing their beloved founder and admins but supposedly for taking credit for their generosity. So much fun to watch
Was also very funny when white knight Brian blackmailed, extorted and threatened relatives and members of the community. And then he tries to harvest the glory of the protest against him and his methods every year. He knowingly embezzles various facts about the protest so he doesn’t look like the bad guy.
I did what? Blackmailed, extorted, embezzled, threatened? Really? Please provide proof or evidence of such activity.
AFAIK German privacy laws are a lot more protective than in the USA. So if you start persistently asking uncomfortable questions they see it as “blackmail”, maybe in Germany they could take you to court for that?
But to take butthurt for “some guy who left years ago”… – looks like they just like butthurt in Deutschland, you know – some European thing…
“maybe in Germany they could take you to court for that?”
Obviously extortion and such crimes are very specific for a reason. Anyone can attempt to take anyone to court, that doesn’t mean it works. Obviously it’s a tactic to shut people up by draining their resources, but it’s such an uphill case this would only serve to drain the attacker’s resources reliably.
“AFAIK German privacy laws are a lot more protective than in the USA.”
True, but Germany’s robust legal protections work both ways. A factually-faceted accusation (from a journalist no less) isn’t a crime or actionable. If he’s provably lying with an untoward motive to damage the subject, that’s different entirely. It’s also a difficult thing to prove. One thing you’ll discover if you read this blog is that Brian doesn’t need to make things up – There’s plenty enough even if he does speculate or extrapolate incorrectly in moments (as is human to do) to establish that as reasonably unintentional.
However, the article is written very subjectively. I followed the action via Reddit and as far as I understood – see also this post on the Imageboard – a user sent a donation receipt between the “Brian Krebs Memes”.
The action gets a lot of encouragement from the community, many of them follow suit – only AFTER that one of the admins gets in touch and suggests to repeat this action.
In this respect I think your statement that the action was started by the admins is only partially correct – the initiator was a normal user of the site.
pr0gramm.com/top/2447176
Let me see if I have this straight: Brian outs some shady bunch, and the result is many donations to a worthy cause? What a weird world… And look at all the trolls!
Must be a slow news cycle, I mean, I understand no one is tooting your horn, Brian, but there’s too much else going on in the online security world right now to be “Donald-Trumping” oneself with a needless article like this.
Much more of this and there’s other security researchers & bloggers out there that deserve the eyeballs.
He’s pointing out the unintended (good?) consequences of a protest against his reporting that some would find unexpected and interesting. Maybe you don’t read with the same eyes as others?
Brian didn’t make any Trumpian statements about what a great job he was doing. He pointed out there’s a movement organized AGAINST him, but that they’re doing good things also.
You are of course free to take your eyeballs elsewhere anytime, though you didn’t drop any grand donations here in saying so.
Could you please stop using the protest against your “work” as an positive outcome you did! It´s just not true, beside your text is wrong… Stupid MF
