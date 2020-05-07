A new email scam is making the rounds, warning recipients that someone using their Internet address has been caught viewing child pornography. The message claims to have been sent from Microsoft Support, and says the recipient’s Windows license will be suspended unless they call an “MS Support” number to reinstate the license, but the number goes to a phony tech support scam that tries to trick callers into giving fraudsters direct access to their PCs.
The fraudulent message tries to seem more official by listing what are supposed to be the recipient’s IP address and MAC address. The latter term stands for “Media Access Control” and refers to a unique identifier assigned to a computer’s network interface.
However, this address is not visible to others outside of the user’s local network, and in any case the MAC address listed in the scam email is not even a full MAC address, which normally includes six groups of two alphanumeric characters separated by a colon. Also, the IP address cited in the email does not appear to have anything to do with the actual Internet address of the recipient.
Not that either of these details will be obvious to many people who receive this spam email, which states:
“We have found instances of child pornography accessed from your IP address & MAC Address.
IP Address: 206.19.86.255
MAC Address : A0:95:6D:C7
This is violation of Information Technology Act of 1996. For now we are Cancelling your Windows License, which means stopping all windows activities & updates on your computer.
If this was not You and would like to Reinstate the Windows License, Please call MS Support Team at 1-844-286-1916 for further help.
Microsoft Support
1 844 286 1916”
KrebsOnSecurity called the toll-free number in the email and was connected after a short hold to a man who claimed to be from MS Support. Immediately, he wanted me to type a specific Web addresses into my browser so he could take remote control over my computer. I was going to play along for a while but for some reason our call was terminated abruptly after several minutes.
These kinds of support scams are a dime a dozen, unfortunately. They prey mainly on elderly and unsophisticated Internet users, walking the frightened caller through a series of steps that allow the fraudsters to take complete, remote control over the system. Once inside the target’s PC, the scammer invariably finds all kinds of imaginary problems that need fixing, at which point the caller is asked for a credit card number or some form of payment and charged an exorbitant fee for some dubious service or software.
What seems new about this scam is the child porn angle, which I’m sure will worry quite a few recipients. I say this because over the past few weeks, someone has massively started sending the same type of sextortion emails that first began in earnest in the summer of 2018, and incredibly over the past few days I’ve received almost a dozen emails from readers wondering if they should be concerned or if they should pay the extortion demand.
Here’s a hard and fast rule: Never respond to spam, and certainly not to any email that threatens some negative consequence unless you respond. Doing otherwise only invites more spammy and scammy emails. On the other hand, I fully support the idea of tying up this scammer’s toll-free number with time-wasting calls.
“This is violation of Information Technology Act of 1996. For now we are Cancelling your Windows License, which means stopping all windows activities & updates on your computer.”
Maybe the last part of that threat wouldn’t be such a bad thing considering the problems that I have had over the past year with Microsoft’s updates (e.g. losing the ability to print).
It’s amazing to me that anyone who reads a security blog would take this email seriously.
Wouldn’t a Who Is lookup of the IP and the incomplete mac very quickly make it clear that it is spam?
Obviously the number of emails you received necessitated a post but it is very troubling that those emails were sent to you in the first place.
I think it’s more to keep everyone informed as we’re the ambassadors for security that can help spread the message of this latest tactic. I’ve actually received it and promptly ignored it, but seeing this made me think we have an obligation to educate the public at large that may not be as savy as us “professionals”
Thanks Ed for your feeling we need to educate the public because I came home to see my husband in a tizzy because of the child porn comments they were making and he did call them at the number they gave but thank heavens he said I need to talk to my wife about this before I do anything. Its easy to prey on people who do not have much knowledge regarding scams —–and even tho I feel I have more knowledge than the average person I was taken by a scam once and had to have my computer totally wiped out! Please contact your local network provider or a person who knows something computers and the current scams running out there before you do anything.
Brian has a lot of readers who are not that technical. Many times, users are so unsophisticated at computer technology, that a friend or family member sends them a Krebs article to read, and they start to think of Brian as someone to ask advice.
A little surprising that this scam would resurface after so much exposure the second and third times it made the rounds but it goes to show how short peoples’ memories can be.
I suspect that there is some background checking being done whenever someone calls to respond to the scam. It’s too easy to do nowadays, even when it comes to getting customer records, no matter what they say, and it’s a very good way to avoid getting caught.
Brian,
Come on, you know better than that – a MAC address isn’t alphanumeric, it’s six pairs of hexadecimal numbers (so you don’t ever get xy:gh:1k:…..
Mark, I do know better. What I wrote is not wrong, it’s just maybe not as precise as most uber geeks would like. I understand that. But you can see from the content of this post who is the intended audience here, and you can see from the follow-up comments to your comment how the interminable debate over the proper techno-jargon really does tend to alienate those readers.
This amazes me. What is the situation?
1) People have a guilty conscience about what they have been doing whilst watching porn – presumably with their webcam un-shuttered (are there really that many who do this?)
2) People are worried that there is sufficient online details of their facial movements that they fear there could be a deep-fake video of their faces and someone else’s body “performing”. Is Zoom (and its like) really that leaky?
3) People can just be terrified by empty threats.
If you are getting more that one or two spam emails a week; you have the wrong email service. I may get one phishing email and maybe two spam a week in my JUNK mail folder. I NEVER get any spam in my inbox.
Of course I don’t give away my email address to just any Tom, Dick, or Harry either. For that I use junk mail addresses that don’t bother me. Amazingly my most used give away email address, only gets maybe 10 or so spams a month; so that one isn’t too bad either!
A MAC address is six BYTES of information, usually displayed in Hexadecimal as colon separated byte values.
Child porn that’s a real taboo subject matter that would scare a lot of people into calling
I am talking to a women from India women right now from that 1-844 number. My name is “Mike Hunt” and the women just said it LOL
Is there really any email services safe? I did look at the IP address they were giving my husband and it was no where near the IP address that we have nor do we was the MAC. But regardless I appreciated the comments here and the knowledge I gained from reading your comments. As I say you are never too old to learn!
Thanks everyone
Outlook web based free email is about as safe as you can get; and I’ve never seen this particular type of email in my junk folder, but then it is a JUNK folder, so why would anyone pay attention to it anyway? I have received some convincing phishing emails, very rarely in my junk folder, but I send them to the proper reporting address for each organization including Outlook[dot] so they can combat this kind of misinformation.
Sending this article and 1-844 number to You Tube content creator “Kit Boga “