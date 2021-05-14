The DarkSide ransomware affiliate program responsible for the six-day outage at Colonial Pipeline this week that led to fuel shortages and price spikes across the country is running for the hills. The crime gang announced it was closing up shop after its servers were seized and someone drained the cryptocurrency from an account the group uses to pay affiliates.
“Servers were seized (country not named), money of advertisers and founders was transferred to an unknown account,” reads a message from a cybercrime forum reposted to the Russian OSINT Telegram channel.
“A few hours ago, we lost access to the public part of our infrastructure,” the message continues, explaining the outage affected its victim shaming blog where stolen data is published from victims who refuse to pay a ransom. The outage also took down its payment server and those that supply its distributed denial-of-service feature, which is used to turn up the heat on victims who balk at paying.
“Also, a few hours after the withdrawal, funds from the payment server (ours and clients’) were withdrawn to an unknown address,” the DarkSide admin says.
DarkSide organizers also said they were releasing decryption tools for all of the companies that have been ransomed but which haven’t yet paid.
“After that, you will be free to communicate with them wherever you want in any way you want,” the instructions read.
The DarkSide message includes passages apparently penned by a leader of the REvil ransomware-as-a-service platform. This is interesting because security experts have posited that many of DarkSide’s core members are closely tied to the REvil gang.
The REvil representative said its program was introducing new restrictions on the kinds of organizations that affiliates could hold for ransom, and that henceforth it would be forbidden to attack those in the “social sector” (defined as healthcare and educational institutions) and organizations in the “gov-sector” (state) of any country. Affiliates also will be required to get approval before infecting victims.
The new restrictions came as some Russian cybercrime forums began distancing themselves from ransomware operations altogether. On Thursday, the administrator of the popular Russian forum XSS announced the forum would no longer allow discussion threads about ransomware moneymaking programs.
“There’s too much publicity,” the XSS administrator explained. “Ransomware has gathered a critical mass of nonsense, bullshit, hype, and fuss around it. The word ‘ransomware’ has been put on a par with a number of unpleasant phenomena, such as geopolitical tensions, extortion, and government-backed hacks. This word has become dangerous and toxic.”
In a blog post on the DarkSide closure, cyber intelligence firm Intel 471 said it believes all of these actions can be tied directly to the reaction related to the high-profile ransomware attacks covered by the media this week.
“However, a strong caveat should be applied to these developments: it’s likely that these ransomware operators are trying to retreat from the spotlight more than suddenly discovering the error of their ways,” Intel 471 wrote. “A number of the operators will most likely operate in their own closed-knit groups, resurfacing under new names and updated ransomware variants. Additionally, the operators will have to find a new way to ‘wash’ the cryptocurrency they earn from ransoms. Intel 471 has observed that BitMix, a popular cryptocurrency mixing service used by Avaddon, DarkSide and REvil has allegedly ceased operations. Several apparent customers of the service reported they were unable to access BitMix in the last week.”
Don’t mess with big oil, man. This is not a hospital or a little municipality.
So Sergey has pulled the inevitable exit scam, proving yet again, that there really is no honour amongst thieves.
I sincerely hope that no companies had paid the Tsar’s ransom before Sergey headed off for his dacha in the Urals. Forking out millions and still having your network out would be a bitter pill indeed to swallow.
Interesting… so you think he decided to stop before being caught, pulled the stash himself, and put out the message that it was some law enforcement somewhere? If so, (s)he has to keep a very low profile spending the proceeds without alerting his compadres.
They are lucky this is all that has happened. There could very likely be dark operators on their way to permanently resolve the problem in a lethal way.
Like most things, follow the money. Take away the ability for the operators to make money, the primary reason of ransomware goes away.
Cybercriminals with an ‘ethical’ code? This is what happens when you step on the tiger’s tail.
‘Honest’ cybercriminals are like unicorns – mythical and loved only by 13 year-olds. Intentional or not, these yahoos finally overstepped and got international geopolitics involved. The ‘host’ countries for these criminal groups have been turning a blind eye for years and it is well past time to crank up the political and law enforcement pressure on all parties who are even tangentially involved.
My opinion may seem harsh but think about your own opinions on drug cartels, human trafficking, extortion, or other forms of ‘traditional’ crime. I would be willing to bet that you would not tolerate a meth lab in your own neighborhood. Computer crimes are still crimes. Yes, we all need to be more diligent about investing in and deploying a high degree of cybersecurity, but we also need to up the law enforcement ante to aggressively pursue criminals.
I loved the comment in this morning’s (5/14/21) Washington Post: They said “they just wanted to MAKE money”. My comment “Uh no, they just wanted to STEAL money”.
Well put, Henry Winokur.
Perhaps they saw a Reaper Drone in their rearview mirror.
Smoke and mirrors. Deny and deflect.
…anyone that believes ransomware is suddenly going to stop, or even decrease, is sadly mistaken…
Of course darkside is closing up shop, taking the money and running. If it was a crack cyber team 4 stories underground in the deep bowels of Ft. Meade who ganked their money, they wouldn’t be all over saying “someone took it”!! No, everyone made out like a bandit on this operation; the cyber “talking heads” like krebs here get to enthrall us all with their expertise, cyber gets a huge budget increase and new authorities, politicians get to sprout forth their rhetoric. Colonial probably made out the best. 5 million is about 43 minutes worth of work for them, due to shutting down so quickly, even after having paid the ransom and receiving the correct decryption key, they created a shortage which added probably about another 50 cents per gallon to their already highly profitable 100 million gallon a day capacity. And they get reimbursed by their insurance and probably get to deduct it as a loss on their taxes. The only one who lost is, as usual, the consumer.