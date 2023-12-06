More than five years after domain name registrars started redacting personal data from all public domain registration records, the non-profit organization overseeing the domain industry has introduced a centralized online service designed to make it easier for researchers, law enforcement and others to request the information directly from registrars.
In May 2018, the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) — the nonprofit entity that manages the global domain name system — instructed all registrars to redact the customer’s name, address, phone number and email from WHOIS, the system for querying databases that store the registered users of domain names and blocks of Internet address ranges.
ICANN made the policy change in response to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a law enacted by the European Parliament that requires companies to gain affirmative consent for any personal information they collect on people within the European Union. In the meantime, registrars were to continue collecting the data but not publish it, and ICANN promised it would develop a system that facilitates access to this information.
At the end of November 2023, ICANN launched the Registration Data Request Service (RDRS), which is designed as a one-stop shop to submit registration data requests to participating registrars. This video from ICANN walks through how the system works.
Accredited registrars don’t have to participate, but ICANN is asking all registrars to join and says participants can opt out or stop using it at any time. ICANN contends that the use of a standardized request form makes it easier for the correct information and supporting documents to be provided to evaluate a request.
ICANN says the RDRS doesn’t guarantee access to requested registration data, and that all communication and data disclosure between the registrars and requestors takes place outside of the system. The service can’t be used to request WHOIS data tied to country-code top level domains (CCTLDs), such as those ending in .de (Germany) or .nz (New Zealand), for example.
As Catalin Cimpanu writes for Risky Business News, currently investigators can file legal requests or abuse reports with each individual registrar, but the idea behind the RDRS is to create a place where requests from “verified” parties can be honored faster and with a higher degree of trust.
The registrar community generally views public WHOIS data as a nuisance issue for their domain customers and an unwelcome cost-center. Privacy advocates maintain that cybercriminals don’t provide their real information in registration records anyway, and that requiring WHOIS data to be public simply causes domain registrants to be pestered by spammers, scammers and stalkers.
Meanwhile, security experts argue that even in cases where online abusers provide intentionally misleading or false information in WHOIS records, that information is still extremely useful in mapping the extent of their malware, phishing and scamming operations. What’s more, the overwhelming majority of phishing is performed with the help of compromised domains, and the primary method for cleaning up those compromises is using WHOIS data to contact the victim and/or their hosting provider.
Anyone looking for copious examples of both need only to search this Web site for the term “WHOIS,” which yields dozens of stories and investigations that simply would not have been possible without the data available in the global WHOIS records.
KrebsOnSecurity remains doubtful that participating registrars will be any more likely to share WHOIS data with researchers just because the request comes through ICANN. But I look forward to being wrong on this one, and will certainly mention it in my reporting if the RDRS proves useful.
Regardless of whether the RDRS succeeds or fails, there is another European law that takes effect in 2024 which is likely to place additional pressure on registrars to respond to legitimate WHOIS data requests. The new Network and Information Security Directive (NIS2), which EU member states have until October 2024 to implement, requires registrars to keep much more accurate WHOIS records, and to respond within as little as 24 hours to WHOIS data requests tied everything from phishing, malware and spam to copyright and brand enforcement.
It would be nice to have a list of registrars who opt out of this “service.”
Hey Greg. I’m actually working on a list of participants now. It’s a bit of a manual process. Stay tuned!
It looks like there are 56 entities currently working with the RDRS. While there are hundreds of domain registrars, some of the top registrars are participating (for the time being), including GoDaddy, eNom, Gandi, Namecheap and Network Solutions.
123-Reg Limited
Access Japan Co, Ltd․ dba REGne (www․regne․net)
Amazon Registrar, Inc․
Arcanes Technologies
Ascio Technologies, Inc․ Danmark – Filial af Ascio technologies, Inc․ USA
Blacknight Internet Solutions Ltd․
Blue Razor Domains, LLC
Bombora Technologies Pty Ltd
COREhub, S․R․L․
Corporation Service Company (DBS), Inc․
CORPORATION SERVICE COMPANY (UK) LIMITED
Cross Marketing Technology Ltd․
CSC Corporate Domains, Inc․
CSC Management Consulting (Shanghai) Co․, Ltd․
Deutsche Telekom AG
eNom, LLC
EPAG Domainservices GmbH
Focus IP, Inc․ dba Tracer
Gandi SAS
Go Australia Domains, LLC
Go Canada Domains, LLC
Go China Domains, LLC
Go France Domains, LLC
Go Montenegro Domains, LLC
GoDaddy Corporate Domains, LLC
GoDaddy Online Services Cayman Islands Ltd․
GoDaddy․com, LLC
Hongkong Kouming International Limited
Hosting Concepts B․V․ d/b/a Registrar․eu
Ilait AB
IP Twins SAS
Ledl․net GmbH
Lexsynergy Limited
Mesh Digital Limited
Name SRS AB
NameCheap, Inc․
NameWeb BVBA
Net-Chinese Co․, Ltd․
Network Solutions, LLC
Netzadresse․at Domain Service GmbH
Nom-iq Ltd․ dba COM LAUDE
Paragon Internet Group Ltd t/a Paragon Names
Porkbun LLC
Realtime Register B․V․
RegistrarBrand, LLC
RegistrarGuard, LLC
RegistrarSecure, LLC
RegistrarTrust, LLC
SafeBrands SAS
Shinjiru Technology Sdn Bhd
Spaceship, Inc․
Stichting Registrar of Last Resort Foundation
Tucows Domains Inc․
Webnames․ca Inc․
WHC Online Solutions Inc․
Wild West Domains, LLC
As the individual who worked at the Legal & Abuse Dept. of ICANN-accredited registrar I can tell you one thing: WHOIS data against court order. There simply is no other way.