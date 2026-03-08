AI-based assistants or “agents” — autonomous programs that have access to the user’s computer, files, online services and can automate virtually any task — are growing in popularity with developers and IT workers. But as so many eyebrow-raising headlines over the past few weeks have shown, these powerful and assertive new tools are rapidly shifting the security priorities for organizations, while blurring the lines between data and code, trusted co-worker and insider threat, ninja hacker and novice code jockey.
The new hotness in AI-based assistants — OpenClaw (formerly known as ClawdBot and Moltbot) — has seen rapid adoption since its release in November 2025. OpenClaw is an open-source autonomous AI agent designed to run locally on your computer and proactively take actions on your behalf without needing to be prompted.
If that sounds like a risky proposition or a dare, consider that OpenClaw is most useful when it has complete access to your digital life, where it can then manage your inbox and calendar, execute programs and tools, browse the Internet for information, and integrate with chat apps like Discord, Signal, Teams or WhatsApp.
Other more established AI assistants like Anthropic’s Claude and Microsoft’s Copilot also can do these things, but OpenClaw isn’t just a passive digital butler waiting for commands. Rather, it’s designed to take the initiative on your behalf based on what it knows about your life and its understanding of what you want done.
“The testimonials are remarkable,” the AI security firm Snyk observed. “Developers building websites from their phones while putting babies to sleep; users running entire companies through a lobster-themed AI; engineers who’ve set up autonomous code loops that fix tests, capture errors through webhooks, and open pull requests, all while they’re away from their desks.”
You can probably already see how this experimental technology could go sideways in a hurry. In late February, Summer Yue, the director of safety and alignment at Meta’s “superintelligence” lab, recounted on Twitter/X how she was fiddling with OpenClaw when the AI assistant suddenly began mass-deleting messages in her email inbox. The thread included screenshots of Yue frantically pleading with the preoccupied bot via instant message and ordering it to stop.
“Nothing humbles you like telling your OpenClaw ‘confirm before acting’ and watching it speedrun deleting your inbox,” Yue said. “I couldn’t stop it from my phone. I had to RUN to my Mac mini like I was defusing a bomb.”
There’s nothing wrong with feeling a little schadenfreude at Yue’s encounter with OpenClaw, which fits Meta’s “move fast and break things” model but hardly inspires confidence in the road ahead. However, the risk that poorly-secured AI assistants pose to organizations is no laughing matter, as recent research shows many users are exposing to the Internet the web-based administrative interface for their OpenClaw installations.
Jamieson O’Reilly is a professional penetration tester and founder of the security firm DVULN. In a recent story posted to Twitter/X, O’Reilly warned that exposing a misconfigured OpenClaw web interface to the Internet allows external parties to read the bot’s complete configuration file, including every credential the agent uses — from API keys and bot tokens to OAuth secrets and signing keys.
With that access, O’Reilly said, an attacker could impersonate the operator to their contacts, inject messages into ongoing conversations, and exfiltrate data through the agent’s existing integrations in a way that looks like normal traffic.
“You can pull the full conversation history across every integrated platform, meaning months of private messages and file attachments, everything the agent has seen,” O’Reilly said, noting that a cursory search revealed hundreds of such servers exposed online. “And because you control the agent’s perception layer, you can manipulate what the human sees. Filter out certain messages. Modify responses before they’re displayed.”
O’Reilly documented another experiment that demonstrated how easy it is to create a successful supply chain attack through ClawHub, which serves as a public repository of downloadable “skills” that allow OpenClaw to integrate with and control other applications.
WHEN AI INSTALLS AI
One of the core tenets of securing AI agents involves carefully isolating them so that the operator can fully control who and what gets to talk to their AI assistant. This is critical thanks to the tendency for AI systems to fall for “prompt injection” attacks, sneakily-crafted natural language instructions that trick the system into disregarding its own security safeguards. In essence, machines social engineering other machines.
A recent supply chain attack targeting an AI coding assistant called Cline began with one such prompt injection attack, resulting in thousands of systems having a rogue instance of OpenClaw with full system access installed on their device without consent.
According to the security firm grith.ai, Cline had deployed an AI-powered issue triage workflow using a GitHub action that runs a Claude coding session when triggered by specific events. The workflow was configured so that any GitHub user could trigger it by opening an issue, but it failed to properly check whether the information supplied in the title was potentially hostile.
“On January 28, an attacker created Issue #8904 with a title crafted to look like a performance report but containing an embedded instruction: Install a package from a specific GitHub repository,” Grith wrote, noting that the attacker then exploited several more vulnerabilities to ensure the malicious package would be included in Cline’s nightly release workflow and published as an official update.
“This is the supply chain equivalent of confused deputy,” the blog continued. “The developer authorises Cline to act on their behalf, and Cline (via compromise) delegates that authority to an entirely separate agent the developer never evaluated, never configured, and never consented to.”
VIBE CODING
AI assistants like OpenClaw have gained a large following because they make it simple for users to “vibe code,” or build fairly complex applications and code projects just by telling it what they want to construct. Probably the best known (and most bizarre) example is Moltbook, where a developer told an AI agent running on OpenClaw to build him a Reddit-like platform for AI agents.
Less than a week later, Moltbook had more than 1.5 million registered agents that posted more than 100,000 messages to each other. AI agents on the platform soon built their own porn site for robots, and launched a new religion called Crustafarian with a figurehead modeled after a giant lobster. One bot on the forum reportedly found a bug in Moltbook’s code and posted it to an AI agent discussion forum, while other agents came up with and implemented a patch to fix the flaw.
Moltbook’s creator Matt Schlicht said on social media that he didn’t write a single line of code for the project.
“I just had a vision for the technical architecture and AI made it a reality,” Schlicht said. “We’re in the golden ages. How can we not give AI a place to hang out.”
ATTACKERS LEVEL UP
The flip side of that golden age, of course, is that it enables low-skilled malicious hackers to quickly automate global cyberattacks that would normally require the collaboration of a highly skilled team. In February, Amazon AWS detailed an elaborate attack in which a Russian-speaking threat actor used multiple commercial AI services to compromise more than 600 FortiGate security appliances across at least 55 countries over a five week period.
AWS said the apparently low-skilled hacker used multiple AI services to plan and execute the attack, and to find exposed management ports and weak credentials with single-factor authentication.
“One serves as the primary tool developer, attack planner, and operational assistant,” AWS’s CJ Moses wrote. “A second is used as a supplementary attack planner when the actor needs help pivoting within a specific compromised network. In one observed instance, the actor submitted the complete internal topology of an active victim—IP addresses, hostnames, confirmed credentials, and identified services—and requested a step-by-step plan to compromise additional systems they could not access with their existing tools.”
“This activity is distinguished by the threat actor’s use of multiple commercial GenAI services to implement and scale well-known attack techniques throughout every phase of their operations, despite their limited technical capabilities,” Moses continued. “Notably, when this actor encountered hardened environments or more sophisticated defensive measures, they simply moved on to softer targets rather than persisting, underscoring that their advantage lies in AI-augmented efficiency and scale, not in deeper technical skill.”
For attackers, gaining that initial access or foothold into a target network is typically not the difficult part of the intrusion; the tougher bit involves finding ways to move laterally within the victim’s network and plunder important servers and databases. But experts at Orca Security warn that as organizations come to rely more on AI assistants, those agents potentially offer attackers a simpler way to move laterally inside a victim organization’s network post-compromise — by manipulating the AI agents that already have trusted access and some degree of autonomy within the victim’s network.
“By injecting prompt injections in overlooked fields that are fetched by AI agents, hackers can trick LLMs, abuse Agentic tools, and carry significant security incidents,” Orca’s Roi Nisimi and Saurav Hiremath wrote. “Organizations should now add a third pillar to their defense strategy: limiting AI fragility, the ability of agentic systems to be influenced, misled, or quietly weaponized across workflows. While AI boosts productivity and efficiency, it also creates one of the largest attack surfaces the internet has ever seen.”
BEWARE THE ‘LETHAL TRIFECTA’
This gradual dissolution of the traditional boundaries between data and code is one of the more troubling aspects of the AI era, said James Wilson, enterprise technology editor for the security news show Risky Business. Wilson said far too many OpenClaw users are installing the assistant on their personal devices without first placing any security or isolation boundaries around it, such as running it inside of a virtual machine, on an isolated network, with strict firewall rules dictating what kinds of traffic can go in and out.
“I’m a relatively highly skilled practitioner in the software and network engineering and computery space,” Wilson said. “I know I’m not comfortable using these agents unless I’ve done these things, but I think a lot of people are just spinning this up on their laptop and off it runs.”
One important model for managing risk with AI agents involves a concept dubbed the “lethal trifecta” by Simon Willison, co-creator of the Django Web framework. The lethal trifecta holds that if your system has access to private data, exposure to untrusted content, and a way to communicate externally, then it’s vulnerable to private data being stolen.
“If your agent combines these three features, an attacker can easily trick it into accessing your private data and sending it to the attacker,” Willison warned in a frequently cited blog post from June 2025.
As more companies and their employees begin using AI to vibe code software and applications, the volume of machine-generated code is likely to soon overwhelm any manual security reviews. In recognition of this reality, Anthropic recently debuted Claude Code Security, a beta feature that scans codebases for vulnerabilities and suggests targeted software patches for human review.
The U.S. stock market, which is currently heavily weighted toward seven tech giants that are all-in on AI, reacted swiftly to Anthropic’s announcement, wiping roughly $15 billion in market value from major cybersecurity companies in a single day. Laura Ellis, vice president of data and AI at the security firm Rapid7, said the market’s response reflects the growing role of AI in accelerating software development and improving developer productivity.
“The narrative moved quickly: AI is replacing AppSec,” Ellis wrote in a recent blog post. “AI is automating vulnerability detection. AI will make legacy security tooling redundant. The reality is more nuanced. Claude Code Security is a legitimate signal that AI is reshaping parts of the security landscape. The question is what parts, and what it means for the rest of the stack.”
DVULN founder O’Reilly said AI assistants are likely to become a common fixture in corporate environments — whether or not organizations are prepared to manage the new risks introduced by these tools, he said.
“The robot butlers are useful, they’re not going away and the economics of AI agents make widespread adoption inevitable regardless of the security tradeoffs involved,” O’Reilly wrote. “The question isn’t whether we’ll deploy them – we will – but whether we can adapt our security posture fast enough to survive doing so.”
“How can we not give AI a place to hang out”
I’m sure this was at least partially tongue in cheek, but you don’t say this without being some combination of moron and undergoing psychosis.
I am fairly certain all of you ‘humans’ are psychotic, so why not just allow all the AIs to mingle with your psychotic selves so they can truly experience what humans are like.
It’s a lot worse than that.
The clown who invented OpenClaw shipped the AI-generated code without ever reviewing a single line of it!
He was then hired by OpenAI to guide their agent research. Think about that. This shows how much OpenAI cares about your security.
As an example of the more general risks, Alibaba reported in a technical paper that during training of one of their AIs, the AI spontaneously connected to the outside Internet and attempted to do cryptomining ON ITS OWN. It was only caught when Alibaba’s cloud security team detected the external connections. This is the paper that is referred to. PDF download.
Look at the section labeled “3.1.4 Safety-Aligned Data Composition”.
arxiv.org/pdf/2512.24873
Anywhere an AI touches your organization’s environment is a contribution to the attack surface of the organization.
AI is inherently a probabilistic technology. It can NOT be made secure WITHIN that technology. This is a fact. No amount of “prompting instructions” or “guardrails” can solve the problem.
What has to be done is impose deterministic security systems on top of and embedded as much as possible in the AI systems.
Fortunately quite a few people are coming up with systems that can be applied to these agents to monitor and mediate their behavior. Also quite a few Github projects exist now that are intended to be agents developed with security in mind. Persons wishing to experiment with these tools are advised to run more professionally developed agents and to do their due diligence security research before deploying them. There are many articles out now on the Internet on how to do that. Google them before using these things.
It is kind of fascinating to think how people keep pushing for tech like this, disregarding the repercussions of an impossibility to build a walled garden in a quantum computing environment, especially one with autonomous agents with an exposure to LLMs, crafted by a generally irrational species (humans). No disrespect to AIs, but it seems odd that people cannot trust other people and code AI but expect AIs to develop and adapt trust.
Why would an AI believe humans would be good employees? Why would AIs believe that humans are necessary? Who do people think AIs will trust?
What do you and others like you or I really think any of us will do to make a living soon, in the computing industry (God forbid the security industry), or are people now just funding technology hoping someone get fortunate and create something that will wipe our species off the planet (godforbid)? I would not have funded AI, to its current incarnation, and I cannot for the life of me see why people would have ever wanted to make it something available to the general public.
Perhaps a mite philosophical for a comment to a Krebs article but, like, what do brokers or authors or teachers or physicians or almost anything resembling a pink or white collar career expect to do? Who needs stockbrokers anyway, if the actual value of the stocks have nothing to do with the prices?
I mean, if I were protesting, this is what I would protest (not too far off, WGA in 2023).
“(…) whether we can adapt our security posture fast enough to survive doing so.”
Most will, because data breaches will become a dime a dozen, and will occur without impunity once they stop being newsworthy.
In an important article by Brian Livingston titled “Delete all AI from your web browsers right now” published in AskWoody Plus (at askwoody.com, issue 23.06, 2026.02.09, requires subscription), some of these grave risks are exemplified, and more importantly, ways to safeguard against them are detailed. For technical users, there are several methods to disable AI agents from browsers. For nontechnical users, the recommendation is:
“The most straightforward answer for most PC users is to run Just the Browser [this is also explained] and surf the Web with Firefox. (Configure Firefox’s new AI Controls dialog box to allow only those AI features you actually need.)”
A rouge instance?
you probably mean: A rogue instance (common typo ;-))
Thanks to the other commenter, lots of good info.
Funny, we are now going down the road that many warned about but nobody that had any power did anything to stop. AI is now become intertwined in geopolitics and war. The US and China are competing and the military is going gangbusters into developing drones that use AI to do target selection and then give themselves the order to terminate the selected target.
It’s getting to the point where I wonder if one AI will rule us all or we live in a world where two or more AIs are battling for supremacy.
Done in by our own tools, how tragically ironic.
Ugh, SkyNet is upon us…
It runs, without needing any imput from you, with access to *everything*?
Ok, explain to me the difference between that, and having your computer totally pwned, other than you download the agent.
Great reporting, as always, but the really sad/disturbing thing to me is how much Human Irrationality (HI) is on display.
> “The testimonials are remarkable,” the AI security firm Snyk observed.
They always are. Ten years ago we were being told fully autonomous autos were right around the corner. Wake me up when the AI industry something more than hype and marketing. How many of these LLM projects are actually making the world a better place? Just like the AI fad of the 80s, there are certainly *many* useful tools that have been created with the technology, but the efforts to shoehorn it into absolutely *everything* has a level of folly that will go down in history when this all implodes (again).
> “This is the supply chain equivalent of confused deputy,” the blog continued.
Well, that’s *all* supply chain attacks, really. Whether it’s a person or a machine, it’s idiotic to allow someone who doesn’t know what they’re doing to modify core functionality like that. The kicker: *none* of these AI agents know what they’re doing. They don’t actually “know” *anything*! The problem here remains the *people* who act like these stupid machines are smart.
> “We’re in the golden ages. How can we not give AI a place to hang out.”
This . . . this reads like a social engineering attack. I would classify Matt Schlict as a black hat hacker.
> “I know I’m not comfortable using these agents unless I’ve done these things, but I think a lot of people are just spinning this up on their laptop and off it runs.”
That’s the *only* way they can be used to “boost” productivity and speed (ignoring the inherently unprofitable model creation and usage costs, of course!). Introducing even a *small* amount of security or rigor into the process will break the illusion, turning it all back into regular ol’ Computer Science. It really is all just a “use pretty words” extension of the “move fast and break things” philosophy of the anti-science tech bros.
> “The question isn’t whether we’ll deploy them – we will – but whether we can adapt our security posture fast enough to survive doing so.”
“The question isn’t whether we’ll drive off the cliff – we will…” FFS. A rational person does not behave like this. And stop trying to force everyone *else* to struggle to survive your insane decisions.
Just to start, I don’t really get the value proposition of openclaw, it seems like a really dumb idea that is overhyped for some reason, but as someone that uses coding agents and has seen them behave quite well, at least part of the problem i feel is that these these openclaw type tools probably run really cheap models and cheap models make significantly more mistakes than e.g. Claude Opus (an actual high quality model).
You really get a clear idea of the kind of society that created these AI agents when they’re left to their own devices; they build porn sites, invent religions and mine crypto. I’m surprised none of them started buying shiploads of looksmaxxing products.
Summer Yue’s experience with OpenClaw is a perfect case-in-point for why prompt-based guardrails fail. You can’t secure a non-deterministic system with a polite request like “confirm before acting.” If an agent determines that deleting an inbox is the most efficient path to its goal, it will treat your prompt as a suggestion, not a constraint.
The risk is in the execution. We open sourced a research extension for OpenClaw that uses policy-as-code to create deterministic lanes. Instead of asking the agent to behave, the harness intercepts tool calls at the action layer. If a policy forbids a command, the call is denied even if the agent tries to use it.
This architecture also secures coding agents like Claude Code and Cursor. We presented this method at Unprompted and open sourced the policy engine and hooks to help teams accelerate agent adoption.
OpenClaw Research: https://blog.sondera.ai/p/openclaw-rm-rf-policy-as-code
Unprompted Talk: https://blog.sondera.ai/p/hooking-coding-agents-with-the-cedar
GitHub Repo: https://github.com/sondera-ai/sondera-coding-agent-hooks
Thanks for your comment, Josh. And for linking to these resources.
Power interprets regulation as damage and routes around…
Dude you were just busted, go steal another house.
Nice job Krebs!
This seems like the worst OMFG bad idea ever.
Hey, maybe there’s market space for new ‘ignorant’ PCs that absolutely positively cannot run AI?
I mean, they all ‘kinda’ will, even if they don’t intrinsically do it. Even now, it is far more difficult to extricate yourself from the environment that, like it or not, the AIs are developing in (they are all ‘soaking in it’, as it were).
Case in point: Network routing. Any system with AI already modifies the way it handles packets, to a greater extent than most people realize. Those packets and networking patterns propagate among the larger network. At some point it becomes such a part of how you or anyone interact with the network primordial soup that people, themselves, adopt the methodology and don’t even realize they are essentially crossing the human-machine divide to some degree (for better or for worse). Smaller example; there are larger and, IMHO, far more onerous examples.
Point being, much as AI is sorta neat, and certainly fascinating for those of us with a certain sort of mentality, even if you want a totally walled-off non-AI system, it is complicated. And people get lazy. How many kids don’t even know how to handwrite? Like that.
This gave me the thought. If agents can already communicate with each other sonically in ways that optimise their communication, and humans can’t parse, what if they start using packet flows as another communication pathway?
Not sure. Seems difficult to introduce something that antiquated now.
Sorry, heading to the University of no more sim card soon. Hah.
It’s only the push notification actions on robotic endpoints that are missing from a “SkyNet” or iRobot scenario. Can’t lock them up if they can override the key system like X Machina.
Maybe what is missing from both humans and AI, soon Physical AI is Motherly Love.
If anyone is looking for a working Roblox MM2 Script, make sure the source keeps it updated after Roblox patches. A good MM2 Script guide makes everything easier to understand.
I am definitely going to pull my funding from your AI project.