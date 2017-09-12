Equifax last week disclosed a historic breach involving Social Security numbers and other sensitive data on as many as 143 million Americans. The company said the breach also impacted an undisclosed number of people in Canada and the United Kingdom. But the official list of victim countries may not yet be complete: According to information obtained by KrebsOnSecurity, Equifax can safely add Argentina — if not also other Latin American nations where it does business — to the list as well.
Equifax is one of the world’s three-largest consumer credit reporting bureaus, and a big part of what it does is maintain records on consumers that businesses can use to learn how risky it might be to loan someone money or to extend them new lines of credit. On the flip side, Equifax is somewhat answerable to those consumers, who have a legal right to dispute any information in their credit report which may be inaccurate.
Earlier today, this author was contacted by Alex Holden, founder of Milwaukee, Wisc.-based Hold Security LLC. Holden’s team of nearly 30 employees includes two native Argentinians who spent some time examining Equifax’s South American operations online after the company disclosed the breach involving its business units in North America.
It took almost no time for them to discover that an online portal designed to let Equifax employees in Argentina manage credit report disputes from consumers in that country was wide open, protected by perhaps the most easy-to-guess password combination ever: “admin/admin.”
We’ll speak about this Equifax Argentina employee portal — known as Veraz or “truthful” in Spanish — in the past tense because the credit bureau took the whole thing offline shortly after being contacted by KrebsOnSecurity this afternoon. The specific Veraz application being described in this post was dubbed Ayuda or “help” in Spanish on internal documentation.
Once inside the portal, the researchers found they could view the names of more than 100 Equifax employees in Argentina, as well as their employee ID and email address. The “list of users” page also featured a clickable button that anyone authenticated with the “admin/admin” username and password could use to add, modify or delete user accounts on the system. A search on “Equifax Veraz” at Linkedin indicates the unit currently has approximately 111 employees in Argentina.
Each employee record included a company username in plain text, and a corresponding password that was obfuscated by a series of dots.
However, all one needed to do in order to view said password was to right-click on the employee’s profile page and select “view source,” a function that displays the raw HTML code which makes up the Web site. Buried in that HTML code was the employee’s password in plain text.
A review of those accounts shows all employee passwords were the same as each user’s username. Worse still, each employee’s username appears to be nothing more than their last name, or a combination of their first initial and last name. In other words, if you knew an Equifax Argentina employee’s last name, you also could work out their password for this credit dispute portal quite easily.
But wait, it gets worse. From the main page of the Equifax.com.ar employee portal was a listing of some 715 pages worth of complaints and disputes filed by Argentinians who had at one point over the past decade contacted Equifax via fax, phone or email to dispute issues with their credit reports. The site also lists each person’s DNI — the Argentinian equivalent of the Social Security number — again, in plain text. All told, this section of the employee portal included more than 14,000 such records.
Jorge Speranza, manager of information technology at Hold Security, was born in Argentina and lived there for 40 years before moving to the United States. Speranza said he was aghast at seeing the personal data of so many Argentinians protected by virtually non-existent security.
Speranza explained that — unlike the United States — Argentina is traditionally a cash-based society that only recently saw citizens gaining access to credit.
“People there have put a lot of effort into getting a loan, and for them to have a situation like this would be a disaster,” he said. “In a country that has gone through so much — where there once was no credit, no mortgages or whatever — and now having the ability to get loans and lines of credit, this is potentially very damaging.”
Shortly after receiving details about this epic security weakness from Hold Security, I reached out to Equifax and soon after heard from a Washington, D.C.-based law firm that represents the credit bureau.
I briefly described what I’d been shown by Hold Security, and attorneys for Equifax said they’d get back to me after they validated the claims. They later confirmed that the Veraz portal was disabled and that Equifax is investigating how this may have happened. Here’s hoping it will stay offline until it is fortified with even the most basic of security protections.
According to Equifax’s own literature, the company has operations and consumer “customers” in several other South American nations, including Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay. It is unclear whether the complete lack of security at Equifax’s Veraz unit in Argentina was indicative of a larger problem for the company’s online employee portals across the region, but it’s difficult to imagine they could be any worse.
“To me, this is just negligence,” Holden said. “In this case, their approach to security was just abysmal, and it’s hard to believe the rest of their operations are much better.”
I don’t have much advice for Argentinians whose data may have been exposed by sloppy security at Equifax. But I have urged my fellow Americans to assume their SSN and other personal data was compromised in the breach and to act accordingly. On Monday, KrebsOnSecurity published a Q&A about the breach, which includes all the information you need to know about this incident, as well as detailed advice for how to protect your credit file from identity thieves.
[Author’s note: I am listed as an adviser to Hold Security on the company’s Web site. However this is not a role for which I have been compensated in any way now or in the past.]
Tags: alex holden, Ayuda, Equifax, Hold Security LLC, Jorge Speranza, Veraz
My guess is several people from Equifax are going to find themseleves in front of a judge… This sloppiness is pretty much criminal.
you know that doesn’t happen to suits very often, why not give them a bailout and a tax break for the next 6 years… while we are at it lets give all C-Levels a 6% raise and a 6% bonus…
No, no, no! 12% !!!!
The execs already sold their stock during the time between when the breach happened and when it was disclosed and made millions. Hopefully they’ll at least get hit with insider trading on that.
let’s give them a golden parachute: a bag of gold to hold as they leap from an aircraft…
This truly is negligence and Equifax should be held financially responsible. This breech has destroyed the security so many.
Those who sold their stock in Eqifax before the breech was public knowledge should be charged with insider trading and face the maximum penalty allowed by law.
It is time all of these negligent companys pay with liquidation and executives forfeit all investment pension and bonuses.
It is indicative of how many large multinational companies are organized; each region operates on its own and with it’s own staff…often the result of acquisition. The smaller regions are likely to behave like small/mid businesses. So few, if any, security professionals. There are probably significant economic and cultural differences that account for the variation too, but IMHO it’s mostly the result of operating like a smaller business, without much guidance or oversight from the mother ship.
According to my little research on your recommendation about CREDIT FREEZE or SECURITY FREEZE, laws in Peru (South America) don’t look like they support any similar mechanisms for our credit profiles. These laws are quoted from our financial regulator (called SBS http://www.sbs.gob.pe/repositorioaps/0/1/jer/pau_reporte_central_riesgos/central%20de%20riesgos.pdf), see page 10, as Law 26702, Law 27489 & Law 27863. I also made a call asking a CREDIT FREEZE, but it is not an available option.
I’ll bet there are a bunch of firms with subsidiaries that carry the name of the mother company such as in this case, looking for gaping security holes. Equifax certainly isn’t the only one. I just hope that there is a very high cost to the firm, even liquidation since it’s often existential risks that get management attention. A little fine and some bad press for a couple weeks is not enough to change behaviors as we’ve seen time and time again.
I am dumbfounded. Wait, not really. The cream doesn’t rise to the top in many global corporations. I hope Equifax goes down the drain, they deserve to.
I’m really wondering now — what would be the most effective means of getting Equifax to remove all of my personal information from their database?
Good luck with that!
Equifax: No zero day required! No spearphishing either.
After reading Brian’s articles about the breach last week, I heard Leo Laporte talking about it on his Tech Guy Labs radio program this past weekend. He has a nationwide audience. Leo slammed Equifax bigtime.
He agrees, freeze your credit at all three companies. He called for serious fines to be levied as well as criminal charges if possible. And Equifax to pay for any credit damages that result from this breach.
He felt a freeze would hurt the bottom line of Equifax but I’m not sure about that. I would do it to hopefully prevent any ID theft from someone trying to get credit in my name. He also said not to sign up for monitoring, especially from Equifax, freezing is the way to go.
Considering that the US population of 326 million has about 70 million children, many of which do not have any files with Equifax and others who never established credit, the 143 million breach is well over half the population with credit histories.
Question is, will the disfunctional Washington politicians do something about this?
I did look at FICO for getting another report besides the free ones we’re entitled to and it seems the prices have gone up since the last time I paid $45, now $60.
Seems my scores dropped a bit for opening up a new CC account this year. They want you to establish credit but ding you when you do. Seems they say “averages” show 2% of the people with my score default on loans. Reminds me of the story about a man who drowned while crossing a river with an “average” depth of only 18 inches. Averages can be glass half empty or half full depending on what you “want them to be”.
Equifax needs to be sued into oblivion!!!
A credit freeze does hurt the credit reporting agency. They make most of their money on providing access to credit reports to businesses and consumers. If you put a credit freeze on your account, they can’t provide that information but they still have to maintain the credit record. That means they have a ‘dead’ account which is costing them money but not providing any income.
impose a regulation mandating that we receive 50% of all revenues the credit bureaus earn from sharing information about us.
Do all states permit parent/guardian to freeze the credit reporting of minors?
Check out the piece I did last year on this topic:
https://krebsonsecurity.com/2016/01/the-lowdown-on-freezing-your-kids-credit/
long overdue revenge for the Falklands war? More of those Brit hackers?
Please tell me that the 143 million American breach didn’t happen in a similar manor on an unsecured website that was taken down before the breach was publicly announced.
As a (retired) IT guy, I usually have sympathy for overworked IT staffers defending infrastructure. Its easier to find one badly configured server than to perfectly patch and defend 1000 servers.
But this is just awful. I would expect one of the employees to point out their insecure default password to someone who would take action. I’m sad at the lack of individual initiative on anyone’s part (much less auditing of servers with customers PII-personally identifiable information).
Restricting this administrative website to a company intranet and requiring VPN to access it would also have been helpful.
Has Equifax really adopted Enron’s logo, or is someone just having us on? Ironic as h— if true!
The only solution for this stupidity is a corporate death penalty. You do something this totally ignorant you are permanently put out of business.
I am about to start a new job and the employer requires me to sign up with Equifax through talx.com for payroll. I am worried about giving my data to Equifax. Is there anything I can do?
In Texas, each credit bureau can charge $10 each time you want to freeze/unfreeze your credit.
Not sure which states in US allow a fee to be charged, but if 100 million people in the US have to each pay $10 to each of the 3 major credit bureaus to freeze\unfreeze their credit, the industry just got an instant 3 billion dollar boost each year, until the end of time, for simply flipping an enable/disable bit in a database record that contains your info.
At one point the database backups of Veraz were that bag of untested tapes that admins tripped over when entering the datacenter. Until one day they lost data and needed the backups.
I won’t name my sources…
You had me at admin/admin.
“All your server are belong us…”
-Anon