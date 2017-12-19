Prepaid gift cards make popular presents and no-brainer stocking stuffers, but before you purchase one be on the lookout for signs that someone may have tampered with it. A perennial scam that picks up around the holidays involves thieves who pull back and then replace the decals that obscure the card’s redemption code, allowing them to redeem or transfer the card’s balance online after the card is purchased by an unwitting customer.
Last week KrebsOnSecurity heard from Colorado reader Flint Gatrell, who reached out after finding that a bunch of Sam’s Club gift cards he pulled off the display rack at Wal-Mart showed signs of compromise. The redemption code was obscured by a watermarked sticker that is supposed to make it obvious if it has been tampered with, and many of the cards he looked at clearly had stickers that had been peeled back and then replaced.
“I just identified five fraudulent gift cards on display at my local Wal-Mart,” Gatrell said. “They each had their stickers covering their codes peeled back and replaced. I can only guess that the thieves call the service number to monitor the balances, and try to consume them before the victims can. I’m just glad I thought to check!”
Kevin Morrison, a senior analyst on the retail banking and payments team at market analysis firm Aite Group, said the gift card scheme is not new but that it does tend to increase in frequency around the holidays, when demand for the cards is far higher.
“Store employees are instructed to look for abnormalities at the [register] but this happens [more] around the holiday season as attention spans tend to shorten,” he said. “While gift card packaging has improved and some safe-guards put in place, fraudsters look for the weakest link and hit hard when they find one.”
Gift cards make great last-minute gifts, but don’t let your guard down in your haste to wrap up your holiday shopping. There are so many variations on the above-described scheme that many stores have taken to keeping gift cards at or behind the register, where cashiers can more easily spot customers trying to tamper with the cards. As a result, stores that take this basic precaution may be the safest place to purchase gift cards.
Tags: Aite Group, Flint Gatrell, gift card fraud, Kevin Morrison, Sam's Club, Wal-Mart
Never mind the millions of dollars on gift cards that go unspent, and are service charged back to the seller.
Just give cash.
Why is it covered with a sticker that can be replaced? Why not a scratch-off material list instant lottery tickets? Or have they found a way to lift that and replace it?
The Peet’s coffee cards are scratchers. In addition, you can use their app to pay with a QR code. When you use the app, the redemption code is immediately verified. You can also see the remaining value on the card. Basically it makes the cards look like less of a black box.
Needless to say, I am leery regarding cards and apps. (I wouldn’t be on the Krebs mailing list if I wasn’t a little paranoid.) The only thing that makes me accept this scheme is I get the cards at Costco. That provides a 20% to 25% discount, but more importantly Costco really stands behind what they sell. While I don’t like being tracked, Costco tracking has aided me with a warranty issue once.
Many open loop gift cards require online or phone activation before being used for ecommerce transactions, at which point the recipient provides their zip code. The criminal can only commit card-not-present fraud with this scheme (physical POS would require the mag stripe be counterfeited). Since they do not know the zip code that the user assigned, their attempts online would fail AVS (address verification service). Secure online merchants should use AVS, among other things.
But wait… in the story example, the criminal already knows the card number, the redemption code, and where the card was purchased, everything you needed to “online activate” the card as you suggest. Since the criminal is probably periodically checking to see if it is a valid card yet, when the card is valid the criminal just “online activates” the card with whatever AVS they want. It doesn’t matter what the card recipient’s AVS is, that information is not registered at the time of purchase (and probably can’t as it is a card purchase to give to a third party of unknown location). The criminal has already substituted their own AVS for the ecommerce purchases.
This happened to me got a Walmart gift card at a charity auction. Was used when I tried to use it
Very relevant article.
Can i post your picture of the tampered gift cards on another website with a link to your article? They have a discussion going on the problem of gift cards that have been compromised.
The problem is most people giving won’t open it.
And most people receiving doesn’t know how it is supposed to look like in the first place.
Most would feel uncomfortable to tell the gifter that the card is not working.
Just give cash, less waste that way as well and gift cards make people overspend as they’ll tend to buy something more expensive so as to fully utilize the card.
The technology most widely used in prepaid cards (gift or not) used in the US is simply from the Stone Age.
On the other hand, in Europe, what the purchaser receives is the equivalent of a chipped (secured) debit card, where its purchase, activation, transfer of funds, and assignation of PIN (signature number) will happen as a single concurrent transaction at the POS.
The PIN can be changed at anytime by whom ever holds the card as long as he knows the active PIN number.
It behaves like a debit card that has associated an account with fix amount where no new deposits can be made only withdrawals, usually thru purchases in the commerce who brands the card. As every debit card you can chose not support contactless transactions (unsigned) no matter the amount. Which is what most people actually do even with credit cards, they prefer to type the pin even for transactions below € 20, than risking fraudulent use in case of lost or otherwise.
If you lose or deteriorate the card a new one will be reissued to the original purchaser or named beneficiary for a nominal fee.
You only have to provide the Card Number and proof of ID of the original purchaser or of the named beneficiary.
If you don’t remember the Card Number they will get it from the original ticket or they will trace back their e-copy of ticket from just the client’s credit card log of the original purchase.
Upon reissuing the new plastic, the old one will be void. But the PIN will continue to be the same that was on the lost card until it’s changed by the customer.
The US in payments security seems to be years away from Europe where it’s almost impossible to still find Cards that don’t require digital signature (PIN) for everything.
“…(I wouldn’t be on the Krebs mailing list if I wasn’t a little paranoid)..” – made my day 🙂