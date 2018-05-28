The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is warning that a new malware threat has rapidly infected more than a half-million consumer devices. To help arrest the spread of the malware, the FBI and security firms are urging home Internet users to reboot routers and network-attached storage devices made by a range of technology manufacturers.
The growing menace — dubbed VPNFilter — targets Linksys, MikroTik, NETGEAR and TP-Link networking equipment in the small and home office space, as well as QNAP network-attached storage (NAS) devices, according to researchers at Cisco.
Experts are still trying to learn all that VPNFilter is built to do, but for now they know it can do two things well: Steal Web site credentials; and issue a self-destruct command, effectively rendering infected devices inoperable for most consumers.
Cisco researchers said they’re not yet sure how these 500,000 devices were infected with VPNFilter, but that most of the targeted devices have known public exploits or default credentials that make compromising them relatively straightforward.
“All of this has contributed to the quiet growth of this threat since at least 2016,” the company wrote on its Talos Intelligence blog.
The Justice Department said last week that VPNFilter is the handiwork of “APT28,” the security industry code name for a group of Russian state-sponsored hackers also known as “Fancy Bear” and the “Sofacy Group.” This is the same group accused of conducting election meddling attacks during the 2016 U.S. presidential race.
“Foreign cyber actors have compromised hundreds of thousands of home and office routers and other networked devices worldwide,” the FBI said in a warning posted to the Web site of the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3). “The actors used VPNFilter malware to target small office and home office routers. The malware is able to perform multiple functions, including possible information collection, device exploitation, and blocking network traffic.”
According to Cisco, here’s a list of the known affected devices:
LINKSYS DEVICES:
E1200
E2500
WRVS4400N
MIKROTIK ROUTEROS VERSIONS FOR CLOUD CORE ROUTERS:
1016
1036
1072
NETGEAR DEVICES:
DGN2200
R6400
R7000
R8000
WNR1000
WNR2000
QNAP DEVICES:
TS251
TS439 Pro
Other QNAP NAS devices running QTS software
TP-LINK DEVICES:
R600VPN
Unfortunately, there is no easy way to tell if your device is infected. If you own one of these devices and it is connected to the Internet, you should reboot (or unplug, wait a few seconds, replug) the device now. This should wipe part of the infection, if there is one. But you’re not out of the woods yet.
Cisco said part of the code used by VPNFilter can still persist until the affected device is reset to its factory-default settings. Most modems and DVRs will have a tiny, recessed button that can only be pressed with something small and pointy, such as a paper clip. Hold this button down for at least 10 seconds (some devices require longer) with the device powered on, and that should be enough to reset the device back to its factory-default settings. In some cases, you may need to hold the tiny button down and keep it down while you plug in the power cord, and then hold it for 30 seconds.
After resetting the device, you’ll need to log in to its administrative page using a Web browser. The administrative page of most commercial routers can be accessed by typing 192.168.1.1, or 192.168.0.1 into a Web browser address bar. If neither of those work, try looking up the documentation at the router maker’s site, or checking to see if the address is listed here. If you still can’t find it, open the command prompt (Start > Run/or Search for “cmd”) and then enter ipconfig. The address you need should be next to Default Gateway under your Local Area Connection.
Once you’re there, make sure you’ve changed the factory-default password that allows you to log in to the device (pick something strong that you can remember).
You’ll also want to make sure your device has the latest firmware updates. Most router Web interfaces have a link or button you click to check for newer device firmware. If there are any updates available, install those before doing anything else.
If you’ve reset the router’s settings, you’ll also want to encrypt your connection if you’re using a wireless router (one that broadcasts your modem’s Internet connection so that it can be accessed via wireless devices, like tablets and smart phones). WPA2 is the strongest encryption technology available in most modern routers, followed by WPA and WEP (the latter is fairly trivial to crack with open source tools, so don’t use it unless it’s your only option).
But even users who have a strong router password and have protected their wireless Internet connection with a strong WPA2 passphrase may have the security of their routers undermined by security flaws built into these routers. At issue is a technology called “Wi-Fi Protected Setup” (WPS) that ships with many routers marketed to consumers and small businesses. According to the Wi-Fi Alliance, an industry group, WPS is “designed to ease the task of setting up and configuring security on wireless local area networks. WPS enables typical users who possess little understanding of traditional Wi-Fi configuration and security settings to automatically configure new wireless networks, add new devices and enable security.”
However, WPS also may expose routers to easy compromise. Read more about this vulnerability here. If your router is among those listed as using WPS, see if you can disable WPS from the router’s administration page. If you’re not sure whether it can be, or if you’d like to see whether your router maker has shipped an update to fix the WPS problem on their hardware, check this spreadsheet.
Turning off any remote administration features that may be turned on by default is always a good idea, as is disabling Universal Plug and Play (UPnP), which can easily poke holes in your firewall without you knowing it). However, Cisco researchers say there is no indication that VPNFilter uses UPnP.
For more tips on how to live with your various Internet of Things (IoT) devices without becoming a nuisance to yourself or the Internet at large, please see Some Basic Rules for Securing Your IoT Stuff.
I use WPA2 and a randomly generated 63 character key for the home wireless router. Also, the router firmware should be regularly checked for updates.
Any computer generated random sequence is never totally random. If someone was to use the same computer or website tool as you, they could generate the same code much faster than someone using a different computer.
It’s a physics thing.
Instead use two separate computers to each generate a 32 character code. Stitch the two codes together. Viola!
or let your computer generate a 62 character code, then manually append the sum of 10 dice rolls.
Not true. However, not entirely false.
Most PCs have very poor randomness generation.
A few websites like random.org do generate true random numbers; obviously you have the trust issue.
The Linux kernal random number generator is pretty good; the problem is feeding it true randomness that’s pretty rare on physical machines are almost non-existent on virtual machines.
The best way to “mingle” random sources is currently a hash like SHA2. The easiest way to get a little bit of true randomness is using dice … lots of them, a total of 50 rolls with as many different dice as possible for 128 bits of randomness.
F.B.I. with more of their F.U.D.
So, if my router device is not listed, I don’t need to do this?
I believe that many routers have vulnerabilities that are little known to the owner.
I have already taken the steps recommended in Brian Krebs’s article even though it’s not listed. I’d rather be careful.
If I understand things correctly, there are several passwords for a router: WPA2 passwords for the (one or more) WiFi networks, the admin password, and (possibly) a remote administration password. I’d change them all, making sure they were all unique and complex.
Thanks, Bob.
Bob is giving good advice. Even if it isn’t listed, it is still a good idea to assure that remote control is not enabled from the WAN side, and if you have more than one computer on your LAN side, perhaps setting the router to only take administrative duty from the IP address of that computer is called for. It just helps lower your threat profile a little.
Some routers won’t let you change the user ID from that obnoxious “admin”; but if you have a complex enough password, you will probably be alright as long as there is no reason to target you otherwise.
It has been my experience that once you are identified as someone that has Intellectual Property to protect, or any of the myriad of other factors Brian brings up often on KOS, you would really have to be an expert to even have a chance of defending yourself from disruption. Spearfishing emails are the favorite vector for most bad actors, so learning how to avoid this, is a good start.
Malware can launch a take over of a router that has the default user ID and password from the factory, and do it from your infected computer; once the router is taken over your web experience will no longer be yours to control. Router manufacturers have a bad habit of putting a back door on the WAN side administration, and the crooks have been known to discover just what routers are configured this way and how to break into them from remote administration – if you have that disabled, it should block this possibility.
I found, for the Netgear R8000, that the most recent firmware seems to brick your router. Not sure why. Had to roll it back (so my network was at least functional) and now shopping for a new router. Probably time to also install a firewall that isn’t on the router.
I use a router with ” intrusion protection”, do you think that I worry about these things? Absolutely not !
Intrusion prevention is a nice marketing term.
The flaws typically circumvent the built in protection
There’s some very good advice at routersecurity.org.
Worth a look if you’re in the market to improve your router security.
Re-boot early and often.
I’m mildly surprised some folks fail to realize rebooting is one of the easiest aspects of basic computer hygiene. It won’t solve everything, but it helps clean the drains, so to speak. Some devices rely on software to control power; others include a physical power switch; and some require that you disconnect the power supply. I suggest once every 24 hours is reasonable, and that can be a bit squishy.
from this story: “After resetting the device, you’ll need to log in to its administrative page … If neither of those work ….” Hmmn, not for an instant relinquishing my amateur standing, in the depths of my ignorance, it seems reasonable to me to confirm how to log onto your router’s administrative page *before* nuking the device; just sayin’.
Nuking a router’s personalized settings *doesn’t* change the log-in procedure, but this leads to a question I’ve not seen answered: Any router I’ve ever used included a procedure to export personalized settings to a file, and subsequently reload those settings utilizing the saved file. It’s unclear from this story (and others on this subject) if the nasty stuff as well as personalized settings is exported to this notional file.
Not explicitly in this story, but it’s alluded to in the mention of “internet of things”. It also comes up at least once per month on Patch Tuesday. Adobe’s Flash. While eliminating Flash from your browser(s) is agreed to be a Very Good Idea, hardware vendors frequently use free-standing versions of Flash to install hardware-specific drivers and software. Depending on the vendor and the hardware, this is difficult or impossible to avoid.
I have some further questions.
1. Would use of a VPN protect me against this malware attack (a) when on WiFi and (b) when connected via Ethernet to the router?
2. If the answer to 1(B) is yes, maybe I should use a VPN even on devices that are connected via Ethernet to the router. Does this make sense?
3. If I visit a public library or an airport or coffee shop or barber or friend’s house that provides WiFi, how can I protect my WiFi-connected device against the possibility that the WiFi router is infected? They can’t very well reveal to just any old Tom, Dick, or Harry what their security arrangements are.
With this news, the security advantages of a mobile hotspot loom larger.
To my way of thinking, there is a big difference between reboot and reset. Reboot only shuts down and restarts the device. The device still has the same settings. I think the better choice is to reset the device, which sets it back to factory-default settings. Your article is the only one I’ve seen that even mentions this. For folks to think that all they need to do is to restart the device is not good.
In my mind, reboot, reset, and restart all mean the same thing. Its not until you add the word “factory” in front of reset that it changes it’s meaning.
I’m a bit disappointed to find the phrase “pick something strong that you can remember” here in regards to picking a new router password.
Please use a password manager, or just write it down on a piece of paper. A post-it on the bottom of your router is fine, since that’s where in most cases there is a sticker with the factory default password anyway.
Paper is generally not remotely exploitable, so that’s a fine method for keeping sensitive stuff in a private residence. If a home invasion to get your passwords is a realistic worry, you’re in a different risk-class anyway, and fortunately that’s not something most people need to worry about.
I know this is a quote but “Other QNAP NAS devices running QTS software” is just BS
All consumer QNAP NAS devices are running QTS
Without providing affected QTS version just is just spreading panic.
While the FBI isn’t too sure what VPNFilter was supposed to do, there is ample evidence that this attack was aimed at the Ukranian power grid telecommunications.
See https://blog.talosintelligence.com/2018/05/VPNFilter.html
That said, this attack was clearly built in modules, so it can be re-purposed quickly. Just because you’re not the target now doesn’t mean you won’t be in the future.
Patch your SOHO router/firewall now.
I have a R7000 but I flashed it with AdvancedTomato a few months back…
My personal router is not Internet facing, rather it gets its IP address from my ISP’s modem/router. Is it fair to assume that the only affected devices are directly Internet facing? I power-cycle both devices once a week regardless but I’m a bit curious about the extent of the intrusion. And some password changes are probably in order. Thanks for all the great info
one way they may have gotten in.
https://nakedsecurity.sophos.com/2015/04/13/we-told-you-not-to-use-wps-on-your-wi-fi-router-we-told-you-not-to-knit-your-own-crypto/
Before resetting to factory default, I recommend logging into the administration of the device and screen printing the setup screens, especially the ISP side. That way you know you can log in after the reset and you can get the device talking to the Internet.
Backup/take notes – if you have settings you want in the refreshed router. I have a list of CDN that only pump adds out, that are blocked at the router. Low overhead add/popup filter 🙂
Some may have VPN settings or altered LAN settings for static IP devices.