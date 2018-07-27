Here’s a timely reminder that email isn’t the only vector for phishing attacks: Several U.S. state and local government agencies have reported receiving strange letters via snail mail that include malware-laden compact discs (CDs) apparently sent from China, KrebsOnSecurity has learned.
This particular ruse, while crude and simplistic, preys on the curiosity of recipients who may be enticed into popping the CD into a computer. According to a non-public alert shared with state and local government agencies by the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC), the scam arrives in a Chinese postmarked envelope and includes a “confusingly worded typed letter with occasional Chinese characters.”
The MS-ISAC said preliminary analysis of the CDs indicate they contain Mandarin language Microsoft Word (.doc) files, some of which include malicious Visual Basic scripts. So far, State Archives, State Historical Societies, and a State Department of Cultural Affairs have all received letters addressed specifically to them, the MS-ISAC says. It’s not clear if anyone at these agencies was tricked into actually inserting the CD into a government computer.
I’m sure many readers could think of clever ways that this apparent mail-based phishing campaign could be made more effective or believable, such as including tiny USB drives instead of CDs, or at least a more personalized letter that doesn’t look like it was crafted by someone without a mastery of the English language.
Nevertheless, attacks like this are a reminder that cybercrime can take many forms. The first of Krebs’s 3 Basic Rules for Online Safety — “If you didn’t go looking for it don’t install it” — applies just as well here: If you didn’t go looking for it, don’t insert it or open it.
Targeted attack if so by whom? There’s a lot of forensic information in a mailed physical package. Lets hope someone is going through everything with a fine toothed comb.
I wouldn’t trust anything from Mainland China via the postal service or email (spam)
State Archives, Historical Societies, and Cultural Affairs… those would not be my first guess of attempted targets. Apparently in someone’s estimation these are high-value or easier victims? Maybe if records from closed-door meetings would be exposed somehow…
Perhaps it was a proof-of-concept attack. Government targets, sure, but low-priority ones that could serve as a sandbox for testing that could go unnoticed for quite some time.
And probably less vigilant about security than a law enforcement or revenue department, which could be the eventual target for which a history society could be used as a springboard. I’m guessing if anyone used the CD, their address would be used in the spearphishing attack against the real target.
Any information on the Ransomware attack on Lab Corp last week? It still affecting people who cant get lab test results.
https://www.bankinfosecurity.com/labcorp-still-recovering-from-ransomware-attack-a-11235
I can’t vouch for recent times, but it used to be common to get malware in driver discs for PC peripherals and such. I caught a real corker once on a printer driver CD, that my solutions couldn’t identify but my UTM appliance detected the network probing this attack was causing. Fortunately uninstalling the driver fixed the problem, and I went to the printer OEM website and downloaded the driver from there. No problems after that, but I sent a scathing email to their support people about who they contract for burning their software. I think some of these companies either have criminals working inside, or let anyone who pays them add these malicious code to there customer’s products. Perhaps many have cleaned up their act since then, because neither I or my clients have reported any in recent times. That may be partly because I always recommend going to the OEM website to get their drivers from now on.
You think they would at least spend a little bit of money on a translator.
And damn any Americans who go to China to teach English.
Almost seems too obvious. Agree with earlier post… a lot of information for forensics.
Since the government has been scanning the to/from of all packages for decades, you would think that they could easily tell anyone who got this that they got it and end this in a heartbeat. All of this spying could be so useful in protecting us but instead…we all have to get together as a community and share info. The gov has it, they could act, seems like a nobrainer.
It’s a vast understatement to say that China has a large population with all of the usual standard deviations from norms in human mental and ethical capacity, so it would not be difficult to find and cultivate a few characters to pull off this stunt, or for one such character to undertake it as some brilliant notion on behalf of his (or her) patron.
I’ve received small packages from China with replacement laptop parts and some other small, lightweight things purchased on eBay, but having worked extensively in many places around China over the past 3 decades I would absolutely avoid giving that CD any opportunity whatsoever to execute its malware outside of a double- or triple-walled sandbox…
Could be misdirection. I can think of a few actors who’d like to create problems between US and China. Plus there are a ton of Russians living around Harbin.
Do you think this is how Russia’s intelligence agencies work? You cannot be working for an intelligence service yourself, that much is certain.
Can Brian provide the listed ship from address? I’m wondering if the ship-from address uniform on all of the packages? I’d like to know what the address was listed..
There are an infinite number of attackers. Stopping them is impossible. Especially when they are outside of United States of America jurisdiction.
However, there are finite number of United States of America people. Educating them is feasible.
There are a finite number of computers in United States of America. Securing them is feasible.
In other words, spend our time and money on things under our control. Don’t waste too much time and money trying to pointing out the bad guys. As soon as you catch them, another pops up. They are infinite.
Secure your systems. Educate your people.
Was the ship-from address the same listed for all of the packages? I’d like to know what was listed.
How does one get infected with vectorware, simply
by playing a CD??
The MS-ISAC notice was an alert about “suspicious” envelopes — there was no claim that the CD or documents contained on it were malware laden.
While I understand the caution of MS-ISAC in sending a timely warning for agencies to be alert, reporting this as malware is premature.
Further, apparently Krebs was provided with the images so he should be aware that not only does the physical letter appear to be the result of a machine translation, the last line in the letter gives that as a claim. (“This article uses computer translation without manual proofreading.”)
The whole thing is very suspicious because there is no immediate explanation for it. The targeting is strange. The method is strange. The lack of rationale for sending or receiving the package is strange. Using something as expensive as airmail is strange.
My two guesses are that:
1) some moronic bureaucrat did something moronic
2) someone wants to make china look like bumbling fools
But with the present information it’s really anyone’s guess. Other than jumping to conclusions that it is malware and an attack on the places to which it was sent. While that may end up being the case we really don’t know that at this time.
“The MS-ISAC said preliminary analysis of the CDs indicate they contain Mandarin language Microsoft Word (.doc) files, some of which include malicious Visual Basic scripts”
Are you saying that this part of the article is not correct and that MS-ISAC did not make this statement?
This part of the article is correct and MS-ISAC made this statement, but is not true. There are legitimate use cases for marcos. Not all docs with VBA are malicious. But the main point of the alert is correct, don’t put weird Chinese CDs into computers.