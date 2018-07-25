Identity theft protection firm LifeLock — a company that’s built a name for itself based on the promise of helping consumers protect their identities online — may have actually exposed customers to additional attacks from ID thieves and phishers. The company just fixed a vulnerability on its site that allowed anyone with a Web browser to index email addresses associated with millions of customer accounts, or to unsubscribe users from all communications from the company.
The upshot of this weakness is that cyber criminals could harvest the data and use it in targeted phishing campaigns that spoof LifeLock’s brand. Of course, phishers could spam the entire world looking for LifeLock customers without the aid of this flaw, but nevertheless the design of the company’s site suggests that whoever put it together lacked a basic understanding of Web site authentication and security.
Pictured above is a redacted screen shot of one such record (click the image to enlarge). Notice how the format of the link in the browser address bar ends with the text “subscriberkey=” followed by a number. Each number corresponds to a customer record, and the records appear to be sequential. Translation: It would be trivial to write a simple script that pulls down the email address of every LifeLock subscriber.
Security firm Symantec, which acquired LifeLock in November 2016 for $2.3 billion, took LifeLock.com offline shortly after being contacted by KrebsOnSecurity. According to LifeLock’s marketing literature as of January 2017, the company has more than 4.5 million customer accounts.
KrebsOnSecurity was alerted to the glaring flaw by Nathan Reese, a 42-year-old freelance security researcher based in Atlanta who is also a former LifeLock subscriber. Reese said he discovered the data leak after receiving an email to the address he had previously used at LifeLock, and that the message offered him a discount for renewing his membership.
Clicking the “unsubscribe” link at the bottom of the email brought up a page showing his subscriber key. From there, Reese said, he wrote a proof-of-concept script that began sequencing numbers and pulling down email addresses. Reese said he stopped the script after it enumerated approximately 70 emails because he didn’t want to set off alarm bells at LifeLock.
“If I were a bad guy, I would definitely target your customers with a phishing attack because I know two things about them,” Reese said. “That they’re a LifeLock customer and that I have those customers’ email addresses. That’s a pretty sharp spear for my spear phishing right there. Plus, I definitely think the target market of LifeLock is someone who is easily spooked by the specter of cybercrime.”
Misconfigurations like the one described above are some of the most common ways that companies leak customer data, but they’re also among the most preventable. Earlier this year, KrebsOnSecurity broke a story about a similar flaw at Panerabread.com, which exposed tens of millions of customer records — including names, email and physical addresses, birthdays and the last four digits of the customer’s credit card.
Update, 7:40 p.m.: Corrected the number of LifeLock subscribers based on a 2017 estimate by Symantec.
Tags: Lifelock, Nathan Reese, Symantec
The online service “LifeLock”, is just website marketing B.S. that real doesn’t do much to protect your identity
The screen capture also reveals that the Lifelock website is not fully secured, despite having the https prefix. As I just learned, getting rid of http images, scripts and includes can be a massive headache.
You know what else I noticed about the “LifeUnlock” website from your screenshots, Brian? That they have a misconfigured TLS certificate on the site 🙂
So if I were a customer, it’d make me think twice before signing up for any of their services. It doesn’t seem like they know what they are doing over there 🙂
“LifeUnLock” – LOL!! 😀
This story is from May 10, 2016. I’m not sure how it’s relevant to this post.
I’ve never trusted that company since I found out one of the originators was a crook. He left day to day operations, but I still didn’t like the advertisements, or anything else about this company. I wouldn’t touch them with a 10 ft pole. Why am I not surprised they, or Symantec, could care less about security!!?? I agree with the comment from ‘The Sunshine State’, I feel exactly the same. Just a lot of marketing and blow hard hot air from Life-Lock (what a joke).
Screenshots are from 2015, so I would assume this (if at all) happened in 2015. Why its being reported now? Clickbait article?
Screenshots are from 2015? How do you figure? I took them both today myself.
A quick glance and saw copyright 2015 – lol
That may suggest this problem has been around since that long, but it has nothing to do with when the screenshot was taken.
means they probably have not bothered to update the site or even check on its security since 2015! boy that should be a big red flag that their website is crap if they haven’t changed it since 2015!
And most of the dunces that fall for these types of services are prime for hacking in any case – just saying.
“may have”
“could”
Sounds like a bunch of scaremongering clickbait to me. Everyone wants fame, or at least 15 minutes of it. So they “discover” some obscure detail and blow it way up out of proportion. Attention seeking. What about feeding hungry kids? No 15 minutes of fame there.
It’s newsworthy because a company like this shouldn’t be making such Internet Security 101 mistakes, and the fact that they did in this case raises legitimate questions about whether they take user account security seriously.
You think that people that discover security flaws and report them to companies instead of finding a way to exploit them and steal money from people are “attention seekers” looking for 15 minutes of fame? Um, ok.
Misconfiguration?
Mr. K., you make this sound like some trivial and quickly correctable mistake by a systems administrator rigging a server.
This is no misconfiguration. This is a fundamental programming error.
This is the intentional use of an easy-to-guess long-lived secret to access personal information. How can programmers working for a security service not know they should use hard-to-guess access tokens (long random strings of letters, maybe) that immediately expire when they are used?
How can this not have turned up during Symantec’s examination of Lifelock’s assets before the dropped more than two gigabucks on the company?
Are Symantec’s merger/acquisition team gonna be sent back to Infosec school?
symantec bought a lemon and they probably did not even kick the tires to see how unsecure this lemon was.
I don’t know about fundamental programming error. I would call it more of a misconfiguration. You can’t really send out expiring tokens in the context of unsubscribe button in emails. That’s not really practical. A simple quick fix is to have the user have to enter their email address to unsubscribe instead of just displaying it. There are obviously more things to do to be more secure and these people should know better and be held to a higher standard than everyone else when it comes to cybersecurity but it’s not like this is a fundamental problem with all of their programming. It’s a simple fix. It does make you wonder what other bad practices and lazy coding they have under the hood though.
Har, Har, two top security pirates met their match. LifeLock and $ymantec are scammers.
Consumer advocate Clark Howard has always been
critical of Lifelock and I have always respected his opinions and
advice.