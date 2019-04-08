Almost exactly one year ago, KrebsOnSecurity reported that a mere two hours of searching revealed more than 100 Facebook groups with some 300,000 members openly advertising services to support all types of cybercrime, including spam, credit card fraud and identity theft. Facebook responded by deleting those groups. Last week, a similar analysis led to the takedown of 74 cybercrime groups operating openly on Facebook with more than 385,000 members.
Researchers at Cisco Talos discovered the groups using the same sophisticated methods I employed last year — running a search on Facebook.com for terms unambiguously tied to fraud, such as “spam” and “phishing.” Talos said most of the groups were less than a year old, and that Facebook deleted the groups after being notified by Cisco.
Talos also re-confirmed my findings that Facebook still generally ignores individual abuse reports about groups that supposedly violate its ‘community standards,’ which specifically forbid the types of activity espoused by the groups that Talos flagged.
“Talos initially attempted to take down these groups individually through Facebook’s abuse reporting functionality,” the researchers found. “While some groups were removed immediately, other groups only had specific posts removed.”
But Facebook deleted all offending groups after researchers told Facebook’s security team they were going to publish their findings. This is precisely what I experienced a year ago.
Not long after Facebook deleted most of the 120 cybercrime groups I reported to it back in April 2018, many of the groups began reemerging elsewhere on the social network under similar names with the same members.
Instead of reporting those emergent groups directly to people at Facebook’s public relations arm — something most mere mortals aren’t able to do — KrebsOnSecurity decided to report the re-offenders via Facebook’s regular abuse reporting procedures.
What did we find? KrebsOnSecurity received a series of replies saying that Facebook had reviewed my reports but that none of the groups were found to have violated its standards. KrebsOnSecurity later found that reporting the abusive Facebook groups to a quarter-million followers on Twitter was the fastest way to get them disabled.
How else have Facebook’s public statements about its supposed commitment to security and privacy been undermined by pesky facts over the past few weeks?
- KrebsOnSecurity broke the news that Facebook developers wrote apps which stored somewhere between 200 million and 600 million Facebook user passwords in plain text. These plaintext passwords were indexed by Facebook’s data centers and searchable for years by more than 20,000 Facebook employees.
- It emerged that Facebook’s new account signup page urges users to supply the password to their email account so Facebook can harvest contact details and who knows what else. Yes, that’s right: Facebook has been asking new users to share their email password, despite decades of consumer advice warning that is exactly what phishers do.
- Cybersecurity firm UpGuard discovered two troves of unprotected Facebook user data sitting on Amazon’s servers, exposing hundreds of millions of records about users, including their names, passwords, comments, interests, and likes.
- Facebook is making users searchable by marketers and others via phone number, even when that phone number was only provided solely for the purposes of multi-factor authentication.
Once again, that old adage applies: If you can’t quite figure out how you’re the customer in a given online relationship, that’s probably because you’re best described as the product being sold to others.
I long ago stopped providing personal information via any Facebook account. But for my part, there remain probably three big reasons why I’m still on Facebook.
For better or worse, a great many sources choose to share important information this way. Also, sometimes Facebook is the fastest way to find a potential source and get their attention.
Secondly, many people unfortunately still get much of their news from Facebook and prefer to be notified about new stories this way.
Finally, I periodically need to verify some new boneheaded privacy disclosure or security screw-up manufactured by Facebook.
I would probably never delete my Facebook account, for the same reason I wouldn’t voluntarily delete my accounts from various cybercrime forums: For my part, the potential benefits of being there outweigh the potential risks. Then again, I am likely far from your typical Facebook (ab)user.
But what about you, Dear Reader? How does your Facebook cost/benefit analysis break down? Have any of the recent or not-so-recent Facebook scandals prompted you to delete your account, or to heavily restrict what types of information you store on the social network or make available to others? Sound off in the comments below.
Tags: Cisco Talos, cybercrime groups, Facebook, privacy, security, UpGuard
Never joined Facebook or any other social media sites. To me, they’re just information gathering tools. That’s why they’re “free”. We also block all social media for our customers. My wife is angry with me because she can’t get to Facebook from home. 🙁
Lol, “sophisticated” .
One of the largest developers of AI cannot autoban accounts using keyword matching?
I don’t think so. This is simply another example of Facebook’s gross negligence.
From the mouth of Zuckerberg himself on the topic of the Internet needing a new set of rules:
“Internet companies should be accountable for enforcing standards on harmful content.”
I guess his rules are more like “guidelines” to be enforced selectively.
The Internet is being reshaped before our very eyes and it is deeply concerning to me.
Since you asked…
stopped using Facebook on a regular basis back 2012 because of the privacy issues. I never liked seeing the wall of posts from my “friends,” wishing it could turn off or at least filtered. Never did like the games. When the Cambridge Research controversy became public was when I threw in the towel on Facebook and deleted my account. Don’t even miss it.
What was funny to me was that when I first joined Facebook I joined a group from my high school graduation class and whenever Facebook wanted to use my “friends’ pictures as 2-factor verification they picked these people from the group, people I haven’t seen for years, never looked at their pictures or their posts, and expected me to match their pictures (think of newborn grand kids as the images shown) to their names as verification. I failed miserably each time they asked for 2-factor verification. What a joke Facebook is.
I deleted the FB and IG apps this fall but have left the accounts open. I haven’t missed them, and in fact feel 17% happier and have 14% more free time.
They need to delete the users who created these groups, and ideally every user who joined them as well. But of course they won’t, because they are hemorrhaging users as it is.
I’ve tried to quit FB but it’s just impossible, because so many of my friends are on it, and that’s the only way to communicate with them. An old, old friend of mine died recently, and even though he didn’t have FB, everyone he knew did, and I wouldn’t even have heard about it otherwise, and neither would 20-30 other people. It’s a trap.
The worst thing is how the collective memory of the internet has disappeared into the FB hole. All those people who knew things and wrote about them on web pages that were searchable. FB is almost impossible to search adequately.
Deleted my Facebook after the Cambridge Analytica scandal. No Brainer.
I’ve been trying to find a reason to cut Google out of my life after discovering the trove of data they had been collecting on me since about 2014 (of course this was buried deep within a maze of account settings).
With disturbing accuracy, Google was collecting my every move ( commute, travel habits, etc) down to if I was walking, driving, or using public transportation. Additionally, collecting my voice asking Google Assistant questions (never doing that again).
If you haven’t, watch Jaron Lanier’s TED talk. Everyone with a device should.
I deleted my FB account in November 2016 after the election fiasco. It was apparent that there was more misinformation than real information, so my continued participation would be a net loss. A few months later, I received an email allegedly from FB that someone tried to access my account, would I like a password reset to reactivate my account? My reply was that any attempt to access my account was fraudulent and should be treated as such.
Very timely article for me. 2 days ago I finally went ahead and deleted (I hope) my Facebook account after being inactive 2-3 months. I have not missed it.
At the end of the process, there is a mandatory response requirement as to why you are leaving. I thought “Fuck you Zuckerberg” was rather rude, but that they deserve the epithet. This is not a harmless organization.
I kept my FB account as several local groups and businesses post updates on it, but I haven’t filled in my profile and don’t use it to communicate with people. I deleted the app from my phone when the notifications became intrusive and it would just time out when I tried to turn them off. Since then, I have noticed that my phone battery lasts 30 per cent longer. (Uninstalling Twitter also improved battery life.)
Suckerburger is a a hacker disguised as a corporate elite. Make no mistake that Facedump is social engineering at its finest. That which is made to appear as a social platform or form of entertainment is a tool for hackers to extract as much data off the general public or corporations to harvest as much data from the public to sell to highest bidder. I’m not anti capitalist and fuck you if you think i’m anti america, I love america, but i am NOT for the whole sale of everyones data of anyone who accesses my site whether it be my 15 year old cousin or 89 year old grandman. ‘Suckerberg you better recognize there are hackers who fight for the general good of the people and not just for profit.