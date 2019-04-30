For many years and until quite recently, credit card data stolen from online merchants has been worth far less in the cybercrime underground than cards pilfered from hacked brick-and-mortar stores. But new data suggests that over the past year, the economics of supply-and-demand have helped to double the average price fetched by card-not-present data, meaning cybercrooks now have far more incentive than ever to target e-commerce stores.
Traditionally, the average price for card data nabbed from online retailers — referred to in the underground as “CVVs” — has ranged somewhere between $2 and $8 per account. CVVs are are almost exclusively purchased by criminals looking to make unauthorized purchases at online stores, a form of thievery known as “card not present” fraud.
In contrast, the value of “dumps” — hacker slang for card data swiped from compromised retail stores, hotels and restaurants with the help of malware installed on point-of-sale systems — has long hovered around $15-$20 per card. Dumps allow street thieves to create physical clones of debit and credit cards, which are then used to perpetrate so-called “card present” fraud at brick and mortar stores.
But according to Gemini Advisory, a New York-based company that works with financial institutions to monitor dozens of underground markets trafficking in both types of data, over the past year the demand for CVVs has far outstripped supply, bringing prices for both CVVs and dumps roughly in line with each other.
Stas Alforov, director of research and development at Gemini, says his company is currently monitoring most underground stores that peddle stolen card data — including such heavy hitters as Joker’s Stash, Trump’s Dumps, and BriansDump.
Contrary to popular belief, when these shops sell a CVV or dump, that record is then removed from the inventory of items for sale, allowing companies that track such activity to determine roughly how many new cards are put up for sale and how many have sold. Underground markets that do otherwise quickly earn a reputation among criminals for selling unreliable card data and are soon forced out of business.
“We can see in pretty much real-time what’s being sold and which marketplaces are the most active or have the highest number of records and where the bad guys shop the most,” Alforov said. “The biggest trend we’ve seen recently is there appears to be a much greater demand than there is supply of card not present data being uploaded to these markets.”
Alforov said dumps are still way ahead in terms of the overall number of compromised records for sale. For example, over the past year Gemini has seen some 66 million new dumps show up on underground markets, and roughly half as many CVVs.
“The demand for card not present data remains strong while the supply is not as great as the bad guys need it to be, which means prices have been steadily going up,” Alforov said. “A lot of the bad guys who used to do card present fraud are now shifting to card-not-present fraud.”
One likely reason for that shift is the United States is the last of the G20 nations to make the transition to more secure chip-based payment cards, which is slowly making it more difficult and expensive for thieves to turn dumps into cold hard cash. This same increase in card-not-present fraud has occurred in virtually every other country that long ago made the chip card transition, including Australia, Canada, France and the United Kingdom.
The increasing value of CVV data may help explain why we’ve seen such a huge uptick over the past year in e-commerce sites getting hacked. In a typical online retailer intrusion, the attackers will use vulnerabilities in content management systems, shopping cart software, or third-party hosted scripts to upload malicious code that snarfs customer payment details directly from the site before it can be encrypted and sent to card processors.
Research released last year by Thales eSecurity found that 50 percent of all medium and large online retailers it surveyed acknowledged they’d been hacked. That figure was more than two and a half times higher than a year earlier.
BIG BANG VS. LOW-AND-SLOW
Much of the media’s attention has been focused on recent hacks against larger online retailers, such those at the Web sites of British Airways, Ticketmaster, and electronics giant NewEgg. But these incidents tend to overshadow a great number of “low-and-slow” compromises at much smaller online retailers — which often take far longer to realize they’ve been hacked.
For example, in March 2019 an analysis of Gemini’s data strongly suggested that criminals had compromised Ticketstorm.com, an Oklahoma-based business that sells tickets to a range of sporting events and concerts. Going back many months through its data, Gemini determined that the site has likely been hacked for more than two years — allowing intruders to extract around 4,000 CVVs from the site’s customers each month, and approximately 35,000 accounts in total since February 2017.
Ticketstorm.com did not respond to requests for comment, but an individual at the company who answered a call from KrebsOnSecurity confirmed Ticketstorm had recently heard from Gemini and from card fraud investigators with the U.S. Secret Service.
“It’s not just large sites getting popped, it’s mostly small to mid-sized organizations that are being compromised for long periods of time,” Alforov said. “Ticketstorm is just one of ten or twenty different breaches we’ve seen where the fraudsters sell what they collected and then come back and collect more over several years.”
In some ways, CVVs are more versatile for fraudsters than dumps. That’s because about 90 percent of dumps for sale in the underground do not come with other consumer data points needed to complete a various online transactions — such as the cardholder’s name or billing address, Gemini found.
This is particularly true when CVV data is collected or amended by phishing sites, which often ask unwitting consumers to give up other personal information that can aid in identity theft and new account fraud — including Social Security number, date of birth and mother’s maiden name.
All of which means e-commerce retailers need to be stepping up their game when it comes to staving off card thieves. This in-depth report from Trustwave contains a number of useful suggestions that sites can consider for a defense-in-depth approach to combating an increasingly crowded field of criminal groups turning more of their attention toward stealing CVV data.
“There is a lot more incentive now than ever before for thieves to compromise e-commerce sites,” Alforov said.
I had my personal credit card hijacked for the first time online recently. Bank detected it before I did, same day.
First they did a small transaction for a movie ticket, about $12.
Then they spent about $220 at ASOS.
Interestingly enough I tried to contact ASOS asap to get them to cancel the order, but their support mechanisms aren’t set up to allow fast fraud reporting, so by the time they called me back to confirm my BIN/IIN, they’d already shipped the goods.
I did get all my money back through chargeback process in under 2 weeks.
Hi Anthony,
This was recently brought to our attention and we wanted to investigate further.
I don’t suppose you would be able to provide more details? Could you please ping me on igor.r@asos.com?
Many thanks,
Igor
Another very informative article !
Cool trick useful for finding which type of CC fraud is occurring…
Get 2 Credit Card accounts from your bank… and use discipline to only use one for Online purchases, and the other is in your wallet for in person, Card-Present transactions.
I even put tape over the numbers for my wallet card, to resist the temptation to use in a Card-Not-Present situation. Occasionally, you’ll see a cashier with a broken card reader wanting to make the purchase as Card-Not-Present.
So if/when your card is compromised, you know with reasonable certainty if it was online or a physical skimmer. Also, you have a backup CC to continue making purchases while waiting for the bank to re-issue, and without defaulting to cash or debit card which has other limitations.
That’s actually really interesting and a great idea. Though, if your bank is like mine, they respond so quickly that knowing if it was online or retail is an after-thought. This happened recently to me (within the past several months) for a $150 purchase at a Walmart several states from me. When I noticed the purchase, my bank already had another CC in the mail and cancelled my current one. I really didn’t have time to care if it was online or retail since it was handled so quickly by my bank.
The root cause shouldn’t be an after-thought for you or the bank. Oftentimes, the bank’s fraud dept is so good and quick to remediate, they really don’t try to find out where the compromise originated. They are more focused on finding the first fraudulent charge, and not the legitimate use of the card that may have had a skimmer attached.
It is usually up to the consumer to question their recent (or not so recent) uses of the card that may have led to the compromise.
Maybe they went on a road trip and visited a gas station without good lighting and camera coverage.
Maybe they made an online purchase directly to a website that let malvertisments sniff the CC form fields.
Having multiple cards is a good way to narrow it down some and reinforce diligent behavior.
That’s a very good point, I hadn’t considered that. My primary concern is two-fold: (1) getting my money back and (2) ensuring this doesn’t happen again. I think, as you mentioned, by having separate cards for separate transactions, that’ll help to narrow down the where/why/how, but also it makes it so you are not without a CC while the new one is getting shipped out. Very interesting, thank you for the insight!
In person isn’t safe either, lots of skimmers. Safest actually is google pay or apple pay, since they can’t be skimmed.
And if you stick with credit card for 100% of purchases online or in person, you are never out any money and they can’t drain your bank account like a debit card. Yes I realize the money will get restored but that can take weeks, meanwhile your house payment is bouncing, and banks usually don’t give you late fees reimbursement.
I had my Chase personal credit card hijacked yesterday. Chase detected it before I did, same day.
First, thieves did a small transaction hold at a gas station for $1. That generated a fraud alert because it was outside my normal shopping area. Bank texted me to confirm it was my transaction. I said “No”. Bank killed the card. Thieves got nothing.
Weird thing is I have text alerts for any holds or purchases. I never got a text for the $1 hold.
I have separate credit cards for “online”, “wallet”, and “auto payments”. It was the “wallet” card that got hacked. This will have zero impact on my life.
I use the Liquid reloadable debit card from Chase. I use it for all purchases; atm, online purchases, gas, and retailer. I use my mobile bank app to move funds over to card just before I execute my purchase. Takes some planning and estimating, but imo worth it. On average I have around $10 balance on card. My main debit card and regular credit cards rarely get used.
Skimmer hit the liquid card few times at pumps, and like you I had alerts and card was killed by chase. Went into branch and picked up new liquid card one same day.
Great product offering IMO.
But not for customers who do not already have one.
https://www.digitaltransactions.net/chase-replacing-prepaid-liquid-card-with-a-bank-account/
Chase Replacing Prepaid Liquid Card With a Bank Account
Jim Daly March 20, 2019
Banking giant JPMorgan Chase & Co. is discontinuing its Chase Liquid general-purpose reloadable prepaid card and replacing it with a checking account called Chase Secure Banking, which has many of the same features but requires the customer to open a Chase bank account.
…
Chase Secure Banking has the same $4.95 monthly fee as Chase Liquid. The new account includes a Visa debit card for payments and access to 17,500 Chase-branded ATMs, access to Chase’s mobile app and online banking, direct deposit, and other banking services. It does not provide paper checks. Current Chase Liquid cardholders can keep their Liquid account after opening a Chase Secure Banking account, but Liquid no longer will be offered to new customers, Chase said.
Hmmm… I like the features… but not willing to go back to $5 / month fees for something I feel should be free.
Banks have lost my confidence since the last “fee” debacle… and they can’t be trusted to inflate those fees later, once people become dependent on such a critical security feature.
I’m surprised that more credit card issuers don’t offer services such as Bank of America’s ShopSafe. It can generate limited-use and one-time-use “virtual” credit card numbers for online purchases. (The consumer doesn’t expose their real credit card info.) Once a merchant has processed a transaction with a card number, attempts by any other merchant to use the same card number will be declined automatically. CVVs of these number are essentially useless to criminals.
These are interesting developments in light of the proposed implementation of 3D Secure 2 by EMVCO which will shift liability from the merchant to the issuing bank (or credit card company if the issuing bank have not implemented) and the EU requirements to authenticate transactions that come into effect in September PSD2. The credit card companies should be leaders in this field but they always seem to be playing catchup. It would be helpful if they engaged actively with developers like us who have working solutions that will fix these problems.
Could be because while the solution protects the customer it doesnt protect the payment processor as the code can still be phished and used. Also would appear to be poor CX and payment processing industry is super competitive so anything that annoys users is generally not seen as a good solution.
Users of these one-time-use virtual credit card systems can create card numbers that expire in a month, and can set the exact amount of credit that can be charged against it. Even if they were to get phished, the numbers’ limited validity period and credit amount would make them much lower value to criminals, as they’re like ripe bananas that have to be sold before they become trash.
Although using a virtual card system is a bit more cumbersome than pulling a card out of a wallet to read the number, it’s hardly annoying. As a user myself, I find it comforting to know that once I provide one of these numbers to a merchant, it doesn’t matter to me (or the merchant or my bank) if the number subsequently gets stolen, because it’s worthless for any other transaction.
Over the last 7 years I’ve had my credit cards hijacked 4 times. As a result I’ve set up both ‘card not present’ and ‘card charge over $xxx’ alerts to circumvent the bad guys.
Unfortunately, last time they did their deed in Florida in the early morning while I was still sleeping in California. But when I awoke the alert was there and was able to immediately contact bank and mitigate the damage.
I’m amazed how quickly these alerts are sent out – I make an online purchase and the alert arrives on my phone within 5 seconds. I’d urge anyone that has the ‘alert’ capability at their bank to use it.
Good tips here.
But how go you get an alert/notification if you are in Europe?
During my recent trip, I received notifications via email for any purchases I made using the CC. I usually received notifications via a mobile device but since I do not have international data, its no use. I have to call the international # to report if there are any fraudulent activities. For the rest of my CC that I won’t be using, I freeze them before traveling.
Great story Brian. I live in the PNW and was in NY for a few days. Had an afternoon flight and my card was skimmed in Penn Station buying a train ticket to Newark. Sure enough my card counterfeited and used in the morning the very next day at a restaurant in the PNW. I was very surprised of the quick turnaround time with my card data by the fraudsters.
Brian, Would be VERY interesting to see a follow-up piece to this article, focusing on how credit card fraud impacts retailers (both brick & mortar and e-comm) through the chargeback process. Cardholders may have their CVV purchased on the dark web & fraudulently utilized, but ultimately we receive our money back from our credit card company. It is the merchant that gets stuck with the loss via a chargeback (and loss of merch that could be otherwise resold to a legit customer) for processing the fraudulent transaction. Hope you may consider a follow-up piece. Thank you!!
I have techno-Down syndrome, so this may not be a viable idea; but what if an online order were placed on hold for fulfillment and shipping, until verified (or denied) by the actual owner of the credit card, based on where the purchase is to be shipped? If the card owner’s home address (or other address pre-approved by the owner) is not the address to be shipped to, an instantaneous e-notification to the cardholder would be auto-generated and sent to the cardholder’s various e-devices. This would make it more complex to order a gift to be sent to your brother in Kalamazoo for his birthday, but it would prevent an enormous percentage of these false purchases. Again, I write from Gilligan’s Island’s Coco-Shell Low-Tech Labs.