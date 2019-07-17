To alleviate the cash from a whole entire nation…”
KrebsOnSecurity has seen some creative yet truly bizarre ads for dodgy services in the cybercrime underground, but the following animated advertisement for a popular credit card fraud shop likely takes the cake.
The name of this particular card shop won’t be mentioned here, and its various domain names featured in the video have been pixelated so as not to further promote the online store in question.
But points for knowing your customers, and understanding how to push emotional buttons among a clientele that mostly views America’s financial system as one giant ATM that never seems to run out of cash.
WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing. Also, it is almost certainly Not Safe for Work.
The above commercial is vaguely reminiscent of the slick ads produced for and promoted by convicted Ukrainian credit card fraudster Vladislav “BadB” Horohorin, who was sentenced in 2013 to serve 88 months in prison for his role in the theft of more than $9 million from RBS Worldpay, an Atlanta-based credit card processor. (In February 2017, Horohorin was released and deported from the United States. He now works as a private cybersecurity consultant).
The clip above is loosely based on the 2016 music video, “Party Like a Russian,” produced by British singer-songwriter Robbie Williams.
Tip of the hat to Alex Holden of Hold Security for finding and sharing this video.
So… boss walks past as PM Angela Merkel rolls onto the screen.
I look over and say ‘its German.. you wouldn’t understand’.
To be honest I’m not really following whatever-that-was. How is it even connected to the Carder business? This looks like a poorly made Communist skit on the Capitalist system. What they get fed on the state run TV every day.
Brian, I hope you don’t mind but I re-blogged this interesting article. Let me know if that is a problem. Thank you, excellent post.
Thanks, Lou, but I’m generally not wild about people taking my blog posts and republishing them wholesale. Fair use is okay, and that generally means excerpting a few sentences or paragraphs and then linking to the source.
Wah wah the video is not yours, a few lines commentary who cares…
Great stuff. A glimpse into the minds of those people. But I want to ask a simplistic question, a naive question. When will it end? There must be “A Way”. Old saying, we can fly to the moon but we can’t fix this? So many people are victimized and it’s getting worse, everything from carding, ransomware to scam telephone calls….when will it ever end? Back about 1984 as many people did I foresaw some of this but I remember thinking, “oh by about 2000 they’ll have it figured out”. Boy was I wrong. It’s worse than ever, seems to me. Who isn’t doing their job? Call them out. What are the solutions? I’d like to know.
Yes, the end will come when they put you 6-ft under.
Unfortunately, no. Your death is the gift that keeps on giving, much like parents having kids nowadays. New targets within the marketplace, ya know…they’re all “eligible” for brand spanking new credit card accounts!
I’ve seen worse production values on network TV. Nice. Ha ha.
Hilarious,
Thanks Hold Security! Publish the crazy ads you see in a book about more crazy Russians. Of course they would never mess with our election, too busy making money.