Cloud hosting provider iNSYNQ says it is trying to recover from a ransomware attack that shut down its network and has left customers unable to access their accounting data for the past three days. Unfortunately for iNSYNQ, the company appears to be turning a deaf ear to the increasingly anxious cries from its users for more information about the incident.
Gig Harbor, Wash.-based iNSYNQ specializes in providing cloud-based QuickBooks accounting software and services. In a statement posted to its status page, iNSYNQ said it experienced a ransomware attack on July 16, and took its network offline in a bid to contain the spread of the malware.
“The attack impacted data belonging to certain iNSYNQ clients, rendering such data inaccessible,” the company said. “As soon as iNSYNQ discovered the attack, iNSYNQ took steps to contain it. This included turning off some servers in the iNSYNQ environment.”
iNSYNQ said it has engaged outside cybersecurity assistance and to determine whether any customer data was accessed without authorization, but that so far it has no estimate for when those files might be available again to customers.
Meanwhile, iNSYNQ’s customers — many of them accountants who manage financial data for a number of their own clients — have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration over a lack of updates since that initial message to users.
In response, the company appears to have simply deleted or deactivated its Twitter account (a cached copy from June 2019 is available here). Several customers venting about the outage on Twitter also accused the company of unpublishing negative comments about the incident from its Facebook page.
Some of those customers also said iNSYNQ initially blamed the outage on an alleged problem with U.S.-based nationwide cable ISP giant Comcast. Meanwhile, competing cloud hosting providers have been piling on to the tweetstorms about the iNSYNQ outage by marketing their own services, claiming they would never subject their customers to a three-day outage.
iNSYNQ has not yet responded to requests for comment.
Update, 4:35 p.m. ET: I just heard from iNSYNQ’s CEO Elliot Luchansky, who shared the following:
While we have continually updated our website and have emailed customers once if not twice daily during this malware attack, I acknowledge we’ve had to keep the detail fairly minimal.
Unfortunately, and as I’m sure you’re familiar with, the lack of detailed information we’ve shared has been purposeful and in an effort to protect our customers and their data- we’re in a behind the scenes trench warfare doing everything we possibly can to secure and restore our system and customer data and backups. I understand why our customers are frustrated, and we want more than anything to share every piece of information that we have.
Our customers and their businesses are our number one priority right now. Our team is working around the clock to secure and restore access to all impacted data, and we believe we have an end in sight in the near future.
You know as well as we that no one is 100% impervious to this – businesses large and small, governments and individuals are susceptible. iNSYNQ and our customers were the victims of a malware attack that’s a totally new variant that hadn’t been detected before, confirmed by the experienced and knowledgeable cybersecurity team we’ve employed.
Original story: There is no question that a ransomware infestation at any business — let alone a cloud data provider — can quickly turn into an all-hands-on-deck, hair-on-fire emergency that diverts all attention to fixing the problem as soon as possible.
But that is no excuse for leaving customers in the dark, and for not providing frequent and transparent updates about what the victim organization is doing to remediate the matter. Particularly when the cloud provider in question posts constantly to its blog about how companies can minimize their risk from such incidents by trusting it with their data.
Ransomware victims perhaps in the toughest spot include those providing cloud data hosting and software-as-service offerings, as these businesses are completely unable to serve their customers while a ransomware infestation is active.
The FBI and multiple security firms have advised victims not to pay any ransom demands, as doing so just encourages the attackers and in any case may not result in actually regaining access to encrypted files.
In practice, however, many cybersecurity consulting firms are quietly urging their customers that paying up is the fastest route back to business-as-usual. It’s not hard to see why: Having customer data ransomed or stolen can send many customers scrambling to find new providers. As a result, the temptation to simply pay up may become stronger with each passing day.
That’s exactly what happened in February, when cloud payroll data provider Apex Human Capital Management was knocked offline for three days following a ransomware infestation.
On Christmas Eve 2018, cloud hosting provider Dataresolution.net took its systems offline in response to a ransomware outbreak on its internal networks. The company was adamant that it would not pay the ransom demand, but it ended up taking several weeks for customers to fully regain access to their data.
KrebsOnSecurity will endeavor to update this story as more details become available. Any iNSYNQ affected by the outage is welcome to contact this author via Twitter (my direct messages are open to all) or at krebsonsecurity @ gmail.com.
TODO: Create an Incident Management playbook.
TODO: make offline backups.
TODO: patch vulnerabilities.
TODO: educate users about phishing.
TODO: add email server filtering.
TODO: rotate encryption keys.
TODO: …
Those are all valid non-mission reasons you pay outsourcers to do the ordinary things, like hosting bookkeeping software. It’s not a checklist of things you should expect your hosting provider to ignore.
Unfortunately, that echoes the TO DO list of most companies who have not been compromised… yet. (It also echoes documentation I’m gathering for an internal IT Audit, and Federal regulatory examiners.) Qualified IT professionals already know what TO DO — that’s why all we can relate to that list. The challenge is to convince non-IT-minded bosses to provide the resources required TO DO. It sounds as though iNSYNQ missed that part.
From the cached twitter feed:
“Year after year, #security remains at or near the top of the list of IT concerns. Data leaks, hacking, compliance breaches, and other issues push IT departments to find new ways to lock down IT infrastructure and secure data. The cloud can help. How?”
It’s almost like the cloud is just someone elses computer!
You forget “We take security and your privacy seriously….”
There is a small update on iNSYNQ’s blog. Basically says “probably not today.”
“Unfortunately for iNSYNQ, the company appears to be turning a deaf ear to the increasingly anxious cries from its users for more information about the incident.”
That sounds a little more unfortunate for customers than the company.
Anyone else wonder if there is an analogy to those wonderful volunteer firemen/persons who rush to save the day, and are later found to have committed the arson?
Would be a shame if some of the IT protection racket was involved in starting any of these fires.
Inexcusable for the businesses and their CPAs to be kept in the dark.
Now would be a great time for the Victims deprived of their data to look very carefully at their Business Interruption insurance coverage and at their Cyber Insurance policies.
Usually a few days would not be that important, unless Quarterly filings are due, or worse, it is April 15th . . .
Cloud nine was ransomwared sometime in 2017 and was offline for nearly two weeks. The MSP I work at migrated the data to a new on premise server that cost less than half of what the annual fee to C9 was and is significantly faster to boot as I employed tiered storage for VMs with solid state drives. Food for thought.
It’s sad how security is never a priority for so many companies … until something happens, then they enlist “security professionals” … maybe you should have done that from the beginning!
Food for thought … trust NOBODY … except me — you can trust me, i promise .. buahaha .. just playin i don’t even trust myself sometimes 😛
This is an object lesson on why the Cloud isn’t necessarily a good place for businesses to place active data. It’s fine for backups, but a business looses control of operations, not just from ransomware, but just from loss of internet connectivity. My business uses G Suite, and Wednesday during a thunderstorm the ISP went down for 45 .minutes. Everybody wound up having a short day. I did IT for a dispensary, and when the ISP went down, sales stopped. The inhouse servers don’t go down. So I don’t normally recommend cloud services…
What you said. Storing vital business data on “someone else’s computer” is a formula for a business-class Darwin Award.
I’ve been screeching about this re. QuickBooks Cloud for years and it’s largely fallen on deaf ears.
Depending on if/when service is restored, the present attack will cause some number of business bankruptcies. Some of these will be small businesses that trusted their accounting to accountants who in turn trusted someone else’s computer.
There will also likely be loss of businesses’ customer information including financial information, leading to attacks on their customers. So: you bought a widget from ABCco, paid via debit card, your debit card is in their cloud file: uh-oh, bye-bye to your checking account.
It’s time to bring the hammer down in the form of the one thing that the Boy Kings of Silly-Con Valley hate most of all: regulation.
A few things to start out:
– Cloud-based services should be required to include local machine applications and local machine backup, sufficient to conduct essential operations in the event of cloud service failure or internet outage.
– Cloud service providers with more than a threshold number of clients should be required to conduct regular security audits and publish the results in accessible and transparent form, in a manner analogous to the on-time performance stats of airlines. Market forces will deal with the poor performers after that.
– “No warranty” clauses in EULAs for mission-critical apps should be forbidden, period. Arbitration clauses should be forbidden from including negligence, such as negligent security practices.
As for the sources of these attacks, I’m a progressive Democrat but I endorse GW Bush’s “harboring” doctrine: states that fail to take action against subnational groups or nonstate actors that conduct attacks across national borders, should be held responsible for the attacks.
International legal mechanisms are needed to hold “harboring” countries accountable for the financial and other costs of cyberattacks based in those countries. If they keep harboring and won’t pay the judgements, cut them the hell off from the internet: they can try getting dialup modems to work on international PSTN trunks (good luck to that).
Enough was enough long ago.
It is unthinkable and completely irresponsible for a QB hosting company to store their backups on the same network as their server farms. If InSynq were truly security conscious (as they claim to be) they would have at least had backups to offer their customers. We asked repeatedly for the latest backup and were given excuses such as ” your request has been sent to another team for action” or that we had been put “on a list” of customers who would be getting backups. We kept pushing and were finally told that they did not have access to the backups either.
Oh the curtness of their Chat Personnel …
Chat Log: https://ibb.co/Cm0pNtG
Even when presented with media personality, like Brian Krebs, they basically sent me to marking.
Let’s hope this ends well!
“The Cloud Is Just Someone Else’s Computer”
Becky seems to be every bit of a bot as Justin.
Nope, looked her up, a real person. She has been working there over 7 years and according to a video on YouTube, she’s the head of sales.
Pretty dismissive, I may add to anyone NOT a current customer!
Regarding the “Justin” bot, pretty funny canned responses!
All they have to do is restore their VM machine snapshots and their pre-ransomware offsite backups..
Wait-wut?