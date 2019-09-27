Earlier this month, employees at more than 1,000 companies saw one or two paycheck’s worth of funds deducted from their bank accounts after the CEO of their cloud payroll provider absconded with $35 million in payroll and tax deposits from customers. On Monday, the CEO was arrested and allegedly confessed that the diversion was the last desperate gasp of a financial shell game that earned him $70 million over several years.
Michael T. Mann, the 49-year-old CEO of Clifton Park, NY-based MyPayrollHR, was arrested this week and charged with bank fraud. In court filings, FBI investigators said Mann admitted under questioning that in early September — on the eve of a big payroll day — he diverted to his own bank account some $35 million in funds sent by his clients to cover their employee payroll deposits and tax withholdings.
After that stunt, two different banks that work with Mann’s various companies froze those corporate accounts to keep the funds from being moved or withdrawn. That action set off a chain of events that led another financial institution that helps MyPayrollHR process payments to briefly pull almost $26 million out of checking accounts belonging to employees at more than 1,000 companies that use MyPayrollHR.
At the same time, MyPayrollHR sent a message (see screenshot above) to clients saying it was shutting down and that customers should find alternative methods for paying employees and for processing payroll going forward.
In the criminal complaint against Mann (PDF), a New York FBI agent said the CEO admitted that starting in 2010 or 2011 he began borrowing large sums of money from banks and financing companies under false pretenses.
“While stating that MyPayroll was legitimate, he admitted to creating other companies that had no purpose other than to be used in the fraud; fraudulently representing to banks and financing companies that his fake businesses had certain receivables that they did not have; and obtaining loans and lines of credit by borrowing against these non-existent receivables.”
“Mann estimated that he fraudulently obtained about $70 million that he has not paid back. He claimed that he committed the fraud in response to business and financial pressures, and that he used almost all of the fraudulently obtained funds to sustain certain businesses, and purchase and start new ones. He also admitted to kiting checks between Bank of America and Pioneer [Savings Bank], as part of the fraudulent scheme.”
Check-kiting is the illegal act of writing a check from a bank account without sufficient funds and depositing it into another bank account, explains MagnifyMoney.com. “Then, you withdraw the money from that second account before the original check has been cleared.”
Kiting also is known as taking advantage of the “float,” which is the amount of time between when an individual submits a check as payment and when the individual’s bank is instructed to move the funds from the account.
Magnify Money explains more:
“Say, for example, that you write yourself a check for $500 from checking account A, and deposit that check into checking account B — but the balance in checking account A is only $75. Then, you promptly withdraw the $500 from checking account B. This is check-kiting, a form of check fraud that uses non-existent funds in a checking account or other type of bank account. Some check-kiting schemes use multiple accounts at a single bank, and more complicated schemes involve multiple financial institutions.”
“In a more complex scenario, a person could open checking accounts at bank A and bank B, at first depositing $500 into bank A and nothing in bank B. Then, they could write a check for $10,000 with account A and deposit it into account B. Bank B immediately credits the account, and in the time it might take for bank B to clear the check (generally about three business days), the scammer writes a $10,000 check with bank B, which gets deposited into bank A to cover the first check. This could keep going, with someone writing checks between banks where there’s no actual funds, yet the bank believes the money is real and continues to credit the accounts.”
The government alleges Mann was kiting millions of dollars in checks between his accounts at Bank of American and Pioneer from Aug. 1, 2019 to Aug. 30, 2019.
For more than a decade, MyPayrollHR worked with California-based Cachet Financial Services to process payroll deposits for MyPayrollHR client employees. Every other week, MyPayrollHR’s customers would deposit their payroll funds into a holding account run by Cachet, which would then disburse the payments into MyPayrollHR client employee bank accounts.
But when Mann diverted $26 million in client payroll deposits from Cachet to his account at Pioneer Bank, Cachet’s emptied holding account was debited for the payroll payments. Cachet quickly reversed those deposits, causing one or two pay periods worth of salary to be deducted from bank accounts for employees of companies that used MyPayrollHR.
That action caused so much uproar from affected companies and their employees that Cachet ultimately decided to cancel all of those reversals and absorb that $26 million hit, which it is now trying to recover through the courts.
According to prosecutors in New York, Pioneer was Mann’s largest creditor.
“Mann stated that the payroll issue was precipitated by his decision to route MyPayroll’s clients’ payroll payments to an account at Pioneer instead of directly to Cachet,” wrote FBI Special Agent Matthew J. Wabby. “He did this in order to temporarily reduce the amount of money he owed to Pioneer. When Pioneer froze Mann’s accounts, it’s also (inadvertently) stopped movement of MyPayroll’s clients’ payroll payments to Cachet.”
Approximately $9 million of the $35 million diverted by Mann was supposed to go to accounts at the National Payment Corporation (NatPay) — the Florida-based firm which handles tax withholdings for MyPayrollHR clients. NatPay said its insurance should help cover the losses it incurred when MyPayrollHR’s banks froze the company’s accounts.
Court records indicate Mann hasn’t yet entered a plea, but that he was ordered to be released today under a $200,000 bond secured by a family home and two vehicles. His passport also was seized.
Tags: Michael T. Mann, mypayrollHR
Not sure what the courts were thinking when they allowed a security bond against Mann’s assets (home, two cars). Chances are those asset were procured and financially supported with stolen funds!
He commits 70 million dollars worth of fraud…..and gets released on bond.
Brilliant……
Got to love America……
Is this a great country or what?
I need to get into this kinda racket. I’m risking five and ten year bits extorting perverts for a few hundred each every month and this focker does a 70million heist and gets a signature bond! Next stop interwebs, Paulie’s payroll commin soon!!
Or, you know, you could get a real job.
Just a thought.
You can’t get ahead with a real job.
America…….. land of obstinate children that have trouble with simple things like basic punctuation……..
“…he used almost all of the fraudulently obtained funds to sustain certain businesses, and purchase and start new ones.”
Wait, he started & maintained a bunch of fake businesses to steal money from banks which he then spent mainly to… start & maintain a bunch of fake businesses? I smell a rat – this is not why he started doing it or what he spend the money on. I’ll be very interested to hear how this plays out in court.
Just what I was thinking!
Yeah, my bet is on gambling.
I’d wager that’s a safe bet.
It says the money was spent on businesses, but these dirt balls blur the line between business and personal. Remodeling your house? Ah… just call it a business expense. It’s a clever little trick they use, and since this is America, nobody has any real interest in prosecuting it.
Two words:
Testicles
Fire ants
That’s 3 words.
You beat me to it!
or Five…
But his bank acc was frozen so it was all for naught?
And this, ladies and gentlemen, is why we must drill into EVERYONE’S HEAD (Including Upper Management) to enforce things called “Least Privilege” and “Separation of Duties”.
Hw would least privilege prevent an officer ofhte company from transferring funds?
He either can or he can’t.
While those are two good principles, I don’t see how they apply here. Especially not separation of duties. Mann owned his company, it was that the boss was trying to rip everyone off.
The principle that needed to be applied there wasn’t “separation of duties” it was “Don’t be a crook.”
The separation of duties could be thus: The payroll processing company should not handle the funds. It should instead provide the employer with a file to credit the employees, taxes and other deductions, in a format acceptable to the employer’s bank.
I’d love to learn more about how monies were pulled out of employees accounts and whether any laws or contracts may have been broken. What allowed that in the first place? (I know it was returned in the end but still curious)
ACH transactions can be reversed for a significant period of time after they’re transmitted (I can’t remember the exact amount of time, but I think it’s 30 days or more) for just the kind of situation that Cachet found itself in: a customer processed fraudulent transactions.
Josh-
The bank was using the ACH network, however they didn’t follow the rules(NACHA) regarding these types of transactions.
This was covered in an earlier piece by Brian.
Basically Cachet (the company his company hired to move money around) submitted an ACH reversal but it contained errors that caused banks to reject it.
So they then corrected those errors and submitted the reversal.
However some banks ignored the errors on the first reversal and processed the second reversal as well, leading to more money being taken out than was originally deposited.
Personally I’d love to know the list of banks who processed the first reversal, since it’d be a list of banks people should avoid (though I suppose it’d also be a list of banks criminals would be interested in doing business with).
A bank should not accept a reversal unless it has executed to original, to be reversed, credit. It seems some banks do not follow this simple precaution.
Wait, did I read it right — he stole $75M and was released on $200k bail? Who was the think tank behind that decision? (Oh, that’s the white collar crime. OK then …)
Ever watch that “Dog the Bounty Hunter” reality series? You think he’s going to turn down 200 grand to catch a numb nut like this? There are plenty of professionals that would love that bond jumper opportunity, and the crook wouldn’t have a chance of escaping.
Nice explanation on the process of “Check-kiting “
Personally, I didn’t understand it. A bank check gets credited immediately, but those require verification of funds at the source bank, A personal check is not credited until it gets cleared. So I don’t understand how the kiting scheme worked.
The funds from the check are usually immediately available, even if the check hasn’t cleared yet. At least if you are well-known to the bank and didn’t have any issues.
If the check fails to clear a couple days later the amount would be reverted, but since you have a couple days you can take the money out, and deposit it in the check source account…
Net net is still ZERO. The only thing that is gained is lots of checks written and lots of trips to the bank teller. What’s the point if the money stays in the banking system? It’s not like ur writing a 1m check and depositing 1k…u still need to deposited 1m to make up for the initial check. Weird?
If you look like you’ve got $1m in two different bank accounts, you can go to another bank and say “Hey, lend me a bunch of money – here’s the proof that I’m already loaded and won’t have any trouble paying you back”. That’s the trick – it’s easy to get a lot more money if you’re already rich.
This has all the hallmarks of a classic mafia bust-out scheme.
I can see an all new episode of American Greed coming.
Stacy Keach and the producers of American Greed will have their work cut out for them.
I can’t wait!!
I was thinking the same thing. I’m sure it will be an upcoming episode and I will be watching it.
Jury of peers should be replaced by jury of the thousands of employees victimized.
Insurance Fraud is what it’s about while the lawyers eat up the stolen loot!
Clearly the bank(s) that loaned him all the money for the fake businesses didnt do their part in responsible lending. Cant wait to see how this plays out.
How did those two banks not detect this in the years that it was going on? That’s what I want to know
Exactly! BANKING 101: Know Your Customer!!! This means know what they do, see their businesses and not just blindly give a loan based on paper. Shame on the banks for lending money and not doing their due diligence, especially their head of lending. Heads will roll and their regulator will have a field day with this!!
Interesting that while everyone visualized him as already disappeared with the stolen money, he was apparently withdrew to his home and stopped answering the phone.
Coupla days ago my checking account was debited for two payments of my monthly CMS (Medicare) premium, and then one of the charges was reversed the next night. The bank person (I went to ask) said he didn’t know how either event took place. I didn’t press the issue.
Is there a lot of that going around?
My comment to this is likely to raise some ire I know, however, this smells of more like highly unethical behavior rather than a premeditated scam simply because of his actions: he isn’t on some island hiding with millions in the bank. If this is more about desperation and a bad habit of getting away with something to buy time and create potentially legitimate businesses (and jobs, by the way) then it is simply bad business and not ‘criminal’, 30-years-in-jail, IMO. The lending banks and business partners, like Cachet, should share in the responsibility of this mess! By the way, speaking so much of America, looks like lying and cheating are in and our new chic culture thanks to you know who!