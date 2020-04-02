As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to force people to work from home, countless companies are now holding daily meetings using videoconferencing services from Zoom. But without the protection of a password, there’s a decent chance your next Zoom meeting could be “Zoom bombed” — attended or disrupted by someone who doesn’t belong. And according to data gathered by a new automated Zoom meeting discovery tool dubbed “zWarDial,” a crazy number of meetings at major corporations are not being protected by a password.
Each Zoom conference call is assigned a Meeting ID that consists of 9 to 11 digits. Naturally, hackers have figured out they can simply guess or automate the guessing of random IDs within that space of digits.
Security experts at Check Point Research did exactly that last summer, and found they were able to predict approximately four percent of randomly generated Meeting IDs. The Check Point researchers said enabling passwords on each meeting was the only thing that prevented them from randomly finding a meeting.
Zoom responded by saying it was enabling passwords by default in all future scheduled meetings. Zoom also said it would block repeated attempts to scan for meeting IDs, and that it would no longer automatically indicate if a meeting ID was valid or invalid.
Nevertheless, the incidence of Zoombombing has skyrocketed over the past few weeks, even prompting an alert by the FBI on how to secure meetings against eavesdroppers and mischief-makers. This suggests that many Zoom users have disabled passwords by default and/or that Zoom’s new security feature simply isn’t working as intended for all users.
New data and acknowledgments by Zoom itself suggest the latter may be more likely.
Earlier this week, KrebsOnSecurity heard from Trent Lo, a security professional and co-founder of SecKC, Kansas City’s longest-running monthly security meetup. Lo and fellow SecKC members recently created zWarDial, which borrows part of its name from the old phone-based war dialing programs that called random or sequential numbers in a given telephone number prefix to search for computer modems.
Lo said zWarDial evades Zoom’s attempts to block automated meeting scans by routing the searches through multiple proxies in Tor, a free and open-source software that lets users browse the Web anonymously.
“Zoom recently said they fixed this but I’m using a totally different URL and passing a cookie along with that URL,” Lo said, describing part of how the tool works on the back end. “This gives me the [Zoom meeting] room information without having to log in.”
Lo said a single instance of zWarDial can find approximately 100 meetings per hour, but that multiple instances of the tool running in parallel could probably discover most of the open Zoom meetings on any given day. Each instance, he said, has a success rate of approximately 14 percent, meaning for each random meeting number it tries, the program has a 14 percent chance of finding an open meeting.
Only meetings that are protected by a password are undetectable by zWarDial, Lo said.
“Having a password enabled on the meeting is the only thing that defeats it,” he said.
Lo shared the output of one day’s worth of zWarDial scanning, which revealed information about nearly 2,400 upcoming or recurring Zoom meetings. That information included the link needed to join each meeting; the date and time of the meeting; the name of the meeting organizer; and any information supplied by the meeting organizer about the topic of the meeting.
The results were staggering, and revealed details about Zoom meetings scheduled by some of the world’s largest companies, including major banks, international consulting firms, ride-hailing services, government contractors, and investment ratings firms.
KrebsOnSecurity is not naming the companies involved, but was able to verify dozens of them by matching the name of the meeting organizer with corporate profiles on LinkedIn.
By far the largest group of companies exposing their Zoom meetings are in the technology sector, and include a number of security and cloud technology vendors. These include at least one tech company that’s taken to social media warning people about the need to password protect Zoom meetings!
A GREMLIN IN THE DEFAULTS?
Given the preponderance of Zoom meetings exposed by security and technology companies that ostensibly should know better, KrebsOnSecurity asked Zoom whether its approach of adding passwords by default to all new meetings was actually working as intended.
In reply, Zoom said it was investigating the possibility that its password-by-default approach may fail under certain circumstances.
“Zoom strongly encourages users to implement passwords for all of their meetings to ensure uninvited users are not able to join,” the company said in a written statement shared with this author.
“Passwords for new meetings have been enabled by default since late last year, unless account owners or admins opted out,” the statement continues. “We are looking into unique edge cases to determine whether, under certain circumstances, users unaffiliated with an account owner or administrator may not have had passwords switched on by default at the time that change was made.”
The acknowledgment comes amid a series of security and privacy stumbles for Zoom, which has seen its user base grow exponentially in recent weeks. Zoom founder and chief executive Eric Yuan said in a recent blog post that the maximum number of daily meeting participants — both paid and free — has grown from around 10 million in December to 200 million in March.
That rapid growth has also brought additional scrutiny from security and privacy experts, who’ve found plenty of real and potential problems with the service of late. TechCrunch’s Zack Whittaker has a fairly comprehensive breakdown of them here; not included in that list is a story he broke earlier this week on a pair of zero-day vulnerabilities in Zoom that were publicly detailed by a former NSA expert.
Zoom CEO Yuan acknowledged that his company has struggled to keep up with steeply growing demand for its service and with the additional scrutiny that comes with it, saying in a blog post that for the next 90 days all new feature development was being frozen so the company’s engineers could focus on security issues.
Dave Kennedy, a security expert and founder of the security consultancy TrustedSec, penned a lengthy thread on Twitter saying while Zoom certainly has had its share of security and privacy goofs, some in the security community are unnecessarily exacerbating an already tough situation for Zoom and the tens of millions of users who rely on it for day-to-day meetings.
“What we have here is a company that is relatively easy to use for the masses (comes with its challenges on personal meeting IDs) and is relatively secure,” Kennedy wrote. “Yet the industry is making it out to be ‘this is malware’ and you can’t use this. This is extreme. We need to look at the risk specific applications pose and help voice a message of how people can leverage technology and be safe. Dropping zero-days to the media hurts our credibility, sensationalizes fear, and hurts others.”
“If there are ways for a company to improve, we should notify them and if they don’t fix their issues, we should call them out,” he continued. “We should not be putting fear into everyone, and leveraging the media as a method to create that fear.”
Zoom’s advice on securing meetings is here. SecKC’s Lo said organizations using Zoom should avoid posting the Zoom meeting links on social media, and always require a meeting password when possible.
“This should be enabled by default as a new customer or a trial user,” he said. “Legacy organizations will need to check their administration settings to make sure this is enabled. You can also enable ‘Embed password in meeting link for one-click join.’ This prevents an actor from accessing your meeting without losing the usability of sharing a link to join.”
In addition, Zoom users can disable “Allow participants to join the meeting before the host arrives.”
“If you have to have this feature enabled at least enable “notify host when participants join the meeting before them,” Lo advised. “This will notify you that someone might be using your meeting without your knowledge. If you must keep your meeting unprotected you should enable ‘Mask phone number in the participant list.’ Using the waiting list feature will prevent unwanted participants from accessing your meeting but it will still expose your meeting details if used without a password.”
At least Zoom is being responsive to the concerns, but hit-and-miss fixes do not score many points. Perhaps they should consider requiring passwords on all meetings, and remove any option to disable them. Would that be a hardship on anyone? Doubtful. Would it prove effective in thwarting the Zoom-Bombers? According to the data… likely so.
"…Only meetings that are protected by a password are undetectable by zWarDial, Lo said.
"Having a password enabled on the meeting is the only thing that defeats it," he said…"
I’m guessing, but doesn’t having a password increase the server-side workload for Zoom? I’m thinking they may have given the admins an option to disable that as a way to cut down on how many times Zoom needs to process password requests
I think Zoom is in a financial crunch to purchase more processing power. Just going by that shift in their user base that just happened. Some of their ‘security’ discussions might be asking how to continue offering free services
I don’t really see how a password request would be more expensive than video streaming which they do on a regular basis lol
There definitely needs to be more detail provided to users on what it means when they disable these settings. Perhaps the consequences weren’t fully identified before now but most users view this as easy of use without understanding the repercussions.
We are using Zoom for peer learning classes for retired people ages 65-95. We had 95% attendance within a week of switching from physical classrooms to Zoom online classes. The last 5% of users were a huge hurdle, most have gotten on only by use of pre-configured iPads, and they click join and type in the meeting ID. Adding a password would probably mean that one or two people would be excluded. And what are we are so scared of? A stranger might learn about art of the Proto Renaissance? We have taken the reasonable precaution of disabling screen sharing by anyone except the host. If a stranger appears and is disruptive, the host can mute or remove them.
> what are we are so scared of? A stranger might learn about art of the Proto Renaissance?
Heh! Yeah I was thinking the same as a I read this. Zoombombing? … meh.
I suppose someone might sneak into a big company meeting unnoticed, and happen to listen in on a confidential discussion. It would have to be more than a few people, otherwise everyone would be saying “errr… who’s the new guy?”. And the chance of hearing something confidential seems pretty slim. Most of our company meetings would be quite dull for a random outsider to listen through!
I just now created an account, and when I finished setting it up it gave me a “personal meeting ID” that was not password protected. I did not have to click anything to get that, it was just shown to me in a large font as soon as I signed in.
Zoom says require password is set by default? I have an inbox full of Zoom meeting invites that suggests otherwise.
Just enquired of my daughter if her school classes on Zoom were password protected, and she looked at me like I had grown a second head, “Of course they are, do you think we’re stupid?”
There is hope when a snarky 13 year-old can show such wisdom.
Thank you for a sustained laugh (ROFL) on a day that really needs it. Perhaps the old adage “Don’t trust anyone over 30” may still have some life in it. Maybe we need to go to the British model of a House of Commons elected by young voters and a House of Lords working in an advisory capacity for the rest of us. And yes, 30 appeared here in the rear view mirror a long time ago.
So if we address this security issue by simply treating all Zoom sessions as a publicly facing medium, for the time being until Zoom can improve their service
All of the admin settings that would open up loopholes should be accompanied by a warning message about Zoom bombing
And maybe it’s time to consider the ‘password’ as we know it to be outdated? Allowing an admin to decide what the characters should be for their password just seems to be an inherently failure prone approach
Wouldn’t it be better to use an access token?
How do you give an access token to a landline? How about a cell phone not using the app? Using an access token would make using the app mandatory, which would defeat part of the usefulness of Zoom in the first place. It pretty much becomes Slack at that point.
A meeting password of, well, password would even make this vulnerability nil, as it still couldn’t be auto discovered in this fashion. *ANY* password is better than no password.
@Osiris – I attend some evening meetings that requiring a password would be a hardship, mainly because a lot of people at these meetings are not the most tech savvy in the world, and the idea of the meetings is that anyone can join, as long as you stay on topic. And to be honest, I keep going back and fourth on requiring a password on these meetings or not. All my work related meetings do require a password (though we don’t use Zoom at work).
We have implemented most of the other options though, disabled public chat (except at the very end of the meeting) so you can only communicate with the host or co-host. We implemented the waiting room to screen out odd/suspicious looking names (which has helped a lot). Everyone is muted unless you are invited to talk and unmuted by a host/co-host. And we had enough co-hosts to monitor all the video and who had the immediate OK to kick anyone they felt was being inappropriate. We are also changing meeting IDs every day (which is annoying and has driven down attendance, but it’s the world we live in). And the meeting is locked till a host connects and they admit people.
So far these other steps seem to be working. If things change we will have to reevaluate the use of a password and do some extra hand holding with the less tech savvy people.
@Brian – keep up the great work! Especially now days your honest, to the point, investigative journalism is very, very, very important. Thank you again. I would shake your hand… but physical distancing needs to be maintained.
@Russ – those are some great tips for securing a meeting with a not-too-technical group.
Virtual high-five.
I agree! Thanks be to Russ!
As hard as it is to set up a Windows 7 chat session with my doctor; I’m surprised anyone could easily hack it – just setting one up successfully seems impossible right now! Maybe my doctor needs this Zoom! app?
They insist only Chrome works – well I have my doubts!
And no – my Win7 is not insecure – I keep it updated with OPatch.
FYI, Zoom has updated the client to fix the UNC clickable link issue that could expose your AD credentials. Version number is 4.6.9 (19253.0401).
Their download page does not show the information yet, but an autoupdate this morning installed the new version.
Thanks Moritmer; I was only half joking about it – because even if the app can be hacked, at least the function of it works!
Question 1: can this type of war dialer attack be used against other services? I know WebEx uses similar meeting IDs.
Question 2: I know WebEx has an enterprise-level setting requiring passwords. Does Zoom?
I’m confused how with the number space they have available, why random guessing is producing such a large number of matches. The researchers aren’t trying to guess flaws in their RNG. Even if there are 200 million meetings a day (that’s the number of active daily users, so meeting # is lower) with 9 to 11 digit meeting IDs, the number space should be large enough to avoid collisions at this rate.
Computer programs suck at RNG.
Over time, patterns can be found.
Makes for all kinds of easy scanning/guessing
once the patterns emerge.
Tho I would not know anything about that. 🙂
I see Zoom trying to respond on security concerns. I don’t see them being very responsive at all on privacy concerns.
The company has been caught twice in the last month scraping social media data on their attendees. That’s twice too many for me. I’m warning my company’s employees to steer clear and use other platforms.
How is this different then joining a webex meeting that doesn’t have a password?
I personally know of a couple groups that have had their meetings crashed, called slurs, etc. It’s traumatizing. Zoom should implement anti-harassment measures and ban users and/or devices that do this. It wouldn’t stop 100% of it but it would help.
Those screenshots of the app really take me back. My guess is that the average age of people attending SecKC is over 50. Ha ha. And that’s undoubtedly pronounced ‘sexy, no’? Ahhh, the 80’s hacker community. In some ways I really miss it.
So, what universal platform (OS and hardware) secure alternatives exist? FaceTime is supposedly private and secure, but Apple only. Signal video is mobile device only.