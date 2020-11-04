Why Paying to Delete Stolen Data is Bonkers

Companies hit by ransomware often face a dual threat: Even if they avoid paying the ransom and can restore things from scratch, about half the time the attackers also threaten to release sensitive stolen data unless the victim pays for a promise to have the data deleted. Leaving aside the notion that victims might have any real expectation the attackers will actually destroy the stolen data, new research suggests a fair number of victims who do pay up may see some or all of the stolen data published anyway.
The findings come in a report today from Coveware, a company that specializes in helping firms recover from ransomware attacks. Coveware says nearly half of all ransomware cases now include the threat to release exfiltrated data.
“Previously, when a victim of ransomware had adequate backups, they would just restore and go on with life; there was zero reason to even engage with the threat actor,” the report observes. “Now, when a threat actor steals data, a company with perfectly restorable backups is often compelled to at least engage with the threat actor to determine what data was taken.”
Coveware said it has seen ample evidence of victims seeing some or all of their stolen data published after paying to have it deleted; in other cases, the data gets published online before the victim is even given a chance to negotiate a data deletion agreement.
“Unlike negotiating for a decryption key, negotiating for the suppression of stolen data has no finite end,” the report continues. “Once a victim receives a decryption key, it can’t be taken away and does not degrade with time. With stolen data, a threat actor can return for a second payment at any point in the future. The track records are too short and evidence that defaults are selectively occurring is already collecting.”
The company said it advises clients never to pay a data deletion ransom, but rather to engage competent privacy attorneys, perform an investigation into what data was stolen, and notify any affected customers according to the advice of counsel and application data breach notification laws.
Fabian Wosar, chief technology officer at computer security firm Emsisoft, said ransomware victims often acquiesce to data publication extortion demands when they are trying to prevent the public from learning about the breach.
“The bottom line is, ransomware is a business of hope,” Wosar said. “The company doesn’t want the data to be dumped or sold. So they pay for it hoping the threat actor deletes the data. Technically speaking, whether they delete the data or not doesn’t matter from a legal point of view. The data was lost at the point when it was exfiltrated.”
Ransomware victims who pay for a digital key to unlock servers and desktop systems encrypted by the malware also are relying on hope, Wosar said, because it’s also not uncommon that a decryption key fails to unlock some or all of the infected machines.
“When you look at a lot of ransom notes, you can actually see groups address this very directly and have texts that say stuff along the lines of, Yeah, you are fucked now. But if you pay us, everything can go back to before we fucked you.'”
That is why there should be some legislature that makes it illegal for any US company to pay any ransom to restore their encrypted computer files. Period.
This will also be beneficial for a consumer as well. As we will not be kept unaware if some company decides to just sweep their ransomware incident under a rug by paying the ransom and not telling the users that their private data was exposed.
I agree entirely Dennis. We need to take the wind of the sails of this nefarious criminal business. By now every CEO of every company should be aware of the risks they take by inadequate security or unpracticed BCP/DR capabilities. They should have already put in place a corrective action plan so they can deal with a security incident quickly and efficiently. If not then they need to start writing their resignation letters. Failure to prepare is no excuse at all today.
Obviously in critical industries like healthcare time to restore and recover is a major concern, if patients are dying because HIT and HIoT systems are down and unable to diagnose or treat them. But paying blood money for a decryption key and running that decryption should be no faster than a well engineered and practiced backup and restore system. Furthermore, when restoring from your own backups you can trust the integrity of the data unlike data that may have been compromised by hackers.
CEOs need to spend the money when and where it makes sense – and that is NOT on a roulette wheel for those that continue to weigh the odds of attack, versus the size of their annual bonus and stock options.
I’m interested in others thoughts on this. If paying ransom is the only way to restore your business and your livelihood, should that be allowed? What if your business is a Dr’s office, and all of your patient’s medical records are encrypted, impacting your ability to effectively treat them?
Interestingly the US Treasury Dept issued guidance last month that prosecution could occur for making ransom payments, but also provided some relief for reporting payments and cooperating with law enforcement.
I don’t think your example is a good one. Unless the patient is incapacitated, you can always recreate most of the records by talking to the patient and/or redoing some tests.
Jill – While I sympathize with any doctor who has been the subject of a cyber extortion attack, the fact is that that given a long history of ransomware attacks against healthcare and missive publicity all over the world, if any doctor still only has a single copy of their patients records, with no off-site backup and restore plans, then they plainly don’t intend to stay in business for long. Its not a question “if” that medical practice is attacked, but “when” today unfortunately.
Unfortunately, I’m beginning to think that the only way to stop ransomware is if no one EVER pays the ransom. And I’m afraid the only way for that to happen is some kind of government enforcement. It seems backward to punish the victim (either by potentially losing encrypted data, or by charging the victim with a crime), but under this scenario that’s the only possible choice. So ransomware will drive some businesses out of business initially, but eventually there will be no more financial incentive for the ransomware extortionists, and they will find some other way to continue their life of crime. Maybe. The worst case scenario would be law-abiding victims don’t pay, and are driven out of business, and other victims circumvent the laws and continue making ransomware profitable. Obviously not a good outcome.
If we could de-anonymize crypto currencies and then “follow the money” we could potentially stop ransomware that way, but I think the math says that isn’t going to happen.
Another great article !