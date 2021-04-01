April 1, 2021
Dear Readers, this has been long overdue, but at last I give you a more responsive, mobile-friendly version of KrebsOnSecurity. We tried to keep the visual changes to a minimum and focus on a simple theme that presents information in a straightforward, easy-to-read format. Please bear with us over the next few days as we hunt down the gremlins in the gears.

We were shooting for responsive (fast) and uncluttered. Hopefully, we achieved that and this new design will render well in whatever device you use to view it. If something looks amiss, please don’t hesitate to drop a note in the comments below.

NB: KrebsOnSecurity has not changed any of its advertising practices: The handful of ads we run are still image-only creatives that are vetted by me and served in-house. If you’re blocking ads on this site, please consider adding an exception here. Thank you!


  1. Charles

    Wow!
    Great display, good font and text display on web and iPad Pro … your time and effort well invested!

    One tech note: Login info displays all caps

  2. Dennis

    Wow, is it an April fools joke, Brian 🙂

    Good job! Couldn’t wait.

    Quick question. What service are you using for the comment section?

      1. Rik

        Well it says “Powered by WordPress” at the bottom, so I suspect you’re right 🙂

  3. Maureen

    Great news! I always feel like I’m behind the curve by having to wait until I open the laptop. Thanks!

  4. JESS

    Funny that you launch on April Fool’s Day. Love the new look!

  6. Felix

    Looks good, but I’m not seeing the black menu bar on smaller screens.

  11. Gary

    Looks good. I went back to look at the Ubiquity piece. You might need larger fonts in the ads.

    Speaking of routers, I about to do a OPnsense box. I’ve run BSD servers before and found them quirky compared to Linux but you don’t a vote on the OS.

    https://medium.com/geekculture/install-opnsense-on-apu2-5e67303d08b

    These AMD Jaguar boards are the way to go if you are going to put a VPN on it. Supposedly only the 4Gbyte versions have ECC. They have an option for compact flash which is what I think I will do rather than a full SSD.

  13. Notme

    Very nice! No joke 04/01/2021. No more eye strain appreciated greatly!

  14. James Ford

    Good job! Very fast on my iPhone SE 2020 and iPad Pro 9.7.

