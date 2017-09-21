An alert reader recently pointed my attention to a free online service offered by big-three credit bureau Experian that allows anyone to request the personal identification number (PIN) needed to unlock a consumer credit file that was previously frozen at Experian.
The first hurdle for instantly revealing anyone’s freeze PIN is to provide the person’s name, address, date of birth and Social Security number (all data that has been jeopardized in breaches 100 times over — including in the recent Equifax breach — and that is broadly for sale in the cybercrime underground).
After that, one just needs to input an email address to receive the PIN and swear that the information is true and belongs to the submitter. I’m certain this warning would deter all but the bravest of identity thieves!
The final authorization check is that Experian asks you to answer four so-called “knowledge-based authentication” or KBA questions. As I have noted in countless stories published here previously, the problem with relying on KBA questions to authenticate consumers online is that so much of the information needed to successfully guess the answers to those multiple-choice questions is now indexed or exposed by search engines, social networks and third-party services online — both criminal and commercial.
What’s more, many of the companies that provide and resell these types of KBA challenge/response questions have been hacked in the past by criminals that run their own identity theft services.
“Whenever I’m faced with KBA-type questions I find that database tools like Spokeo, Zillow, etc are my friend because they are more likely to know the answers for me than I am,” said Nicholas Weaver, a senior researcher in networking and security for the International Computer Science Institute (ICSI).
The above quote from Mr. Weaver came in a story from May 2017 which looked at how identity thieves were able to steal financial and personal data for over a year from TALX, an Equifax subsidiary that provides online payroll, HR and tax services. Equifax says crooks were able to reset the 4-digit PIN given to customer employees as a password and then steal W-2 tax data after successfully answering KBA questions about those employees.
In short: Crooks and identity thieves broadly have access to the data needed to reliably answer KBA questions on most consumers. That is why this offering from Experian completely undermines the entire point of placing a freeze.
After discovering this portal at Experian, I tried to get my PIN, but the system failed and told me to submit the request via mail. That’s fine and as far as I’m concerned the way it should be. However, I also asked my followers on Twitter who have freezes in place at Experian to test it themselves. More than a dozen readers responded in just a few minutes, and most of them reported success at retrieving their PINs on the site and via email after answering the KBA questions.
Here’s a sample of the KBA questions the site asked one reader:
1. Please select the city that you have previously resided in.
2. According to our records, you previously lived on (XXTH). Please choose the city from the following list where this street is located.
3. Which of the following people live or previously lived with you at the address you provided?
4. Please select the model year of the vehicle you purchased or leased prior to July 2017 .
I understand if people who place freezes on their credit files are prone to misplacing the PIN provided by the bureaus that is needed to unlock or thaw a freeze. This is human nature, and the bureaus should absolutely have a reliable process to recover this PIN. However, the information should be sent via snail mail to the address on the credit record, not via email to any old email address.
This is yet another example of how someone or some entity other than the credit bureaus needs to be in put in charge of rethinking and rebuilding the process by which consumers apply for and manage credit freezes. I addressed some of these issues — as well as other abuses by the credit reporting bureaus — in the second half of a long story published Wednesday evening.
Experian has not yet responded to requests for comment.
While this service is disappointing, I stand by my recommendation that everyone should place a freeze on their credit files. I published a detailed Q&A a few days ago about why this is so important and how you can do it. For those wondering about whether it’s possible and advisable to do this for their kids or dependents, check out The Lowdown on Freezing Your Kid’s Credit.
Tags: credit freeze, Equifax, Experian
Brian, while this was very informative and I greatly appreciate the info, it’s easy to criticize and not offer any viable solutions.
I think an article like this could be much more relevant if it began to address some solutions to the problem (2 factor authentication, etc?).
The public knows Experian, Equifax’s security is BS (the former Equifax security Chief was a music major), know how can we pressure them to fix it. What can WE do to address it??
But he does offer a solution: physically mailing the PIN to the most recent address on record in the credit report. It is not maximally convenient to the user, but it is a heck of a big improvement, and also consistent with the general business practices of the credit bureaus (there are many actions that they require be performed by postal mail).
Krebs did offer a specific remedy: “However, the information should be sent via snail mail to the address on the credit record, not via email to any old email address.”
go home experian… or i mean scarr… you are drunk
Scarr, you gotta be kidding!
We need to know the breadth and depth of the system Equifax uses.
It’s not up to Brian to solve how Equifax must behave.
I know silly journalism today has, for example, pro football writers telling readers how a coach should fix his team, but this is not a journalist’s role.
This is Experian’s business – It’s their job to fix their business. It’s Brian’s job to identify when businesses that handle data inappropriately.
Apparently, it’s nobody’s job to effectively police this business.
It’s unfortunate that Experian hasn’t realized this. They should institute 2 form factor authentication. This is the same issue that the IRS had with their lost PIN process.
I would really like to know how these credit monitoring bureaus got into the business in the first place. No one ever asked me if it was all right to collect my most personal data. I’m sure no one asked you either. So who gave them the right to do it? Isn’t that invasion of privacy at an extreme level?
You think that’s scary….look-up LexisNexis. There are MANY of these ‘database services’ that anyone can pay a fee and find out your personal information. As well as who your siblings, mother, father, ETC. Addresses/Phone numbers. These services are like the hackers phonebook to our personal (public info) and they have these relationship data trees of info. All for the low price of $20 a month. LexisNexis is one of the biggest and they have bought up other smaller companies. None of these companies have any security in place on how their monthly subscribers are using this data. These are a real pain to get your information removed from their databased. (Many Hrs. and having to use their specific opt-out removal forms)
In the early times (sounds like a western) we only had printed phonebooks and crisscross directories to look up address/phone numbers. In todays world Data is big business and the detail level has increased 100 fold.
CORRECTION to my comment: Intelius is the company. NOT LexisNexis.
lexisnexis is also just as bad….
“Credit lock” is very much a play on words and to most would give the impression that it is the same as a “Credit Freeze”. Very deceptive tactic by TransUnion.
It’s unfortunate that Equifax’s mistake will inadvertently hurt all the Credit Bureau’s bottom line as now NO one should feel that their most personal info is safe with ANY of these companies.
We all need to be security conscious and we should all “Freeze Our Credit” to ensure that we are not dealing with fraudulent opening of accounts that will haunt you for years.
(Error on the side of caution)
Equifax/Experian/TransUnion/Innovis- Security Freeze all of them for your family members.
On another note. NOTICE we initially heard about the Equifax Exec’s selling off Stocks prior to the public notification. We haven’t heard anything more in the press about SEC investigations on this matter… WHY?
I think brian hit on this issue in an earlier article.. the msm is in bed with the credit agencies and dont want to shoot themselves in the foot… gotta pay for those $18k suits son.
I have two questions. Is the Chief Security Officer at Experian also a music major? Did all the Barnum and Bailey clowns get hired at Equifax, Transunion, and Experian? This mess is a three ring circus. How can this mess ever be fixed; unless we get a new form of identification. To rely on social security numbers seems to be a pointless; now that the hackers have our info. The credit freezes and fraud alerts are just a temporary solution; until the next security breach occurs.
There’s the Federal Bridge PKI, and efforts/laws like “Real ID”, so why not marry the two to give people a way to authenticate themselves? Perhaps a license/state ID with smart chip and embedded certs on it?
Oh boo hoo “we don’t want a national ID card”, but “we’ll happily accept a 9 digit number to identify ourselves even if it doesn’t really suit the purpose!”
Something has to give.
I’m sorry, but snail mail is not the answer. Gee I would love to close on that house but it’s going to take me 30 days to unfreeze my credit report. FFS
You can unfreeze your credit in less than an hour.
The snail mail part was to retrieve a PIN used to unfreeze credit, not to actually do the unfreezing. You only need to retrieve the PIN if you lost the one you got when you froze the credit.
How would you suggest I freeze all 3? I listened on phone and they said to send check. Don’t know if it does all 3? Please advise.
Go to each credit reporting company’s website and request a credit freeze. Since they are all separate companies, mailing one check will not work. Additionally, you can do it all online so there’s no need to mail any checks at all.
Google will be your friend.
It should be the responsibility of the LENDER to verify that the person they are lending to is who they say they are. Lenders that fail to do this should be liable for all losses. Lenders should also be liable for submitting false credit information when they issue credit to imposters and then report loan history to the credit bureaus. In practice, that means showing up somewhere with proof that you are who you say you are before credit is approved. Bank branches could easily perform this service for third parties as a service for their customers.
Here’s a fun fact: TransUnion REQUIRES you create an account before you can freeze your credit report with them. If you have to pay a fee to freeze (as I did — $10) they save your credit card on file with no option to remove it from your account information. And it has to be a valid credit card, they will not accept just any 16 digit number to save in the account info.
Also, did anyone else get through the process, get charged to freeze their credit, then get told “Something went wrong, please call or write to us”? I cannot get through on the phone number because none of the options apply to me and there is no real person on the other end to talk to.