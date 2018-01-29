Today, Jan. 29, is officially the first day of the 2018 tax-filing season, also known as the day fraudsters start requesting phony tax refunds in the names of identity theft victims. Want to minimize the chances of getting hit by tax refund fraud this year? File your taxes before the bad guys can!
Tax refund fraud affects hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of U.S. citizens annually. Victims usually first learn of the crime after having their returns rejected because scammers beat them to it. Even those who are not required to file a return can be victims of refund fraud, as can those who are not actually due a refund from the IRS.
According to the IRS, consumer complaints over tax refund fraud have been declining steadily over the years as the IRS and states enact more stringent measures for screening potentially fraudulent applications.
If you file your taxes electronically and the return is rejected, and if you were the victim of identity theft (e.g., if your Social Security number and other information was leaked in the Equifax breach last year), you should submit an Identity Theft Affidavit (Form 14039). The IRS advises that if you suspect you are a victim of identity theft, continue to pay your taxes and file your tax return, even if you must do so by paper.
If the IRS believes you were likely the victim of tax refund fraud in the previous tax year they will likely send you a special filing PIN that needs to be entered along with this year’s return before the filing will be accepted by the IRS electronically. This year marks the third out of the last five that I’ve received one of these PINs from the IRS.
Of course, filing your taxes early to beat the fraudsters requires one to have all of the tax forms needed to do so. As a sole proprietor, this is a great challenge because many companies take their sweet time sending out 1099 forms and such (even though they’re required to do so by Jan. 31).
A great many companies are now turning to online services to deliver tax forms to contractors, employees and others. For example, I have received several notices via email regarding the availability of 1099 forms online; most say they are sending the forms in snail mail, but that if I need them sooner I can get them online if I just create an account or enter some personal information at some third-party site.
Having seen how so many of these sites handle personal information, I’m not terribly interested in volunteering more of it. According to Bankrate, taxpayers can still file their returns even if they don’t yet have all of their 1099s — as long as you have the correct information about how much you earned.
“Unlike a W-2, you generally don’t have to attach 1099s to your tax return,” Bankrate explains. “They are just issued so you’ll know how much to report, with copies going to the IRS so return processors can double-check your entries. As long as you have the correct information, you can put it on your tax form without having the statement in hand.”
In past tax years, identity thieves have used data gleaned from a variety of third-party and government Web sites to file phony tax refund requests — including from the IRS itself! One of their perennial favorites was the IRS’s Get Transcript service, which previously had fairly lax authentication measures.
After hundreds of thousands of taxpayers had their tax data accessed through the online tool, the IRS took it offline for a bit and then brought it back online but requiring a host of new data elements.
But many of those elements — such as your personal account number from a credit card, mortgage, home equity loan, home equity line of credit or car loan — can be gathered from multiple locations online with almost no authentication. For example, earlier this week I heard from Jason, a longtime reader who was shocked at how little information was required to get a copy of his 2017 mortgage interest statement from his former lender.
“I called our old mortgage company (Chase) to retrieve our 1098 from an old loan today,” Jason wrote. “After I provided the last four digits of the social security # to their IVR [interactive voice response system] that was enough to validate me to request a fax of the tax form, which would have included sensitive information. I asked for a supervisor who explained to me that it was sufficient to check the SSN last 4 + the caller id phone number to validate the account.”
If you’ve taken my advice and placed a security freeze on your credit file with the major credit bureaus, you don’t have to worry about thieves somehow bypassing the security on the IRS’s Get Transcript site. That’s because the IRS uses Experian to ask a series of knowledge-based authentication questions before an online account can even be created at the IRS’s site to access the transcript.
Now, anyone who reads this site regularly should know I’ve been highly critical of these KBA questions as a means of authentication. But the upshot here is that if you have a freeze in place at Experian (and I sincerely hope you do), Experian won’t even be able to ask those questions. Thus, thieves should not be able to create an account in your name at the IRS’s site (unless of course thieves manage to successfully request your freeze PIN from Experian’s site, in which case all bets are off).
While you’re getting your taxes in order this filing season, be on guard against fake emails or Web sites that may try to phish your personal or tax data. The IRS stresses that it will never initiate contact with taxpayers about a bill or refund. If you receive a phishing email that spoofs the IRS, consider forwarding it to phishing@irs.gov.
Finally, tax season also is when the phone-based tax scams kick into high gear, with fraudsters threatening taxpayers with arrest, deportation and other penalties if they don’t make an immediate payment over the phone. If you care for older parents or relatives, this may be a good time to remind them about these and other phone-based scams.
Whatever happened to the Equifax mail notification. Has anyone received notification by mail about the Equifax breach? I thought they were obligated by law to notify people by MAIL. I am not talking about their messed up attempt at online notifications which had multiple problems.
I froze my credit reports months ago, so hopefully i have made it harder to be a victim of identity theft. It seems like everyday we hear of another way the fraudsters try to rob us.
Hi Brian,
Recheck the IRS registration details. They don’t use KBA anymore and they use Experian now instead of Equifax.
https://www.irs.gov/individuals/get-transcript-faqs
Thanks, you’re right I forgot it was Experian now. They’re basically the same. Will fix the copy. But they do still ask questions. It says so right on the form you linked to.
I’m pretty sure they don’t use KBA anymore. I don’t see it on that page linked before. Here’s more details on what users need to register:
https://www.irs.gov/individuals/secure-access-how-to-register-for-certain-online-self-help-tools
What I find truly infuriating is that the IRS refuses to give taxpayers PINs unless they’ve already a victim of identity theft.
So there is literally NOTHING WE CAN DO TO PROTECT OURSELVES.
If your tax return hasn’t been stolen yet, that just means you got lucky. Millions of victims to choose from and they just didn’t happen to pick yours. And there’s nothing you can do about it except wait to be victimized.
Couldn’t have said it better myself. What nonsense.
Yes. This is the dumbest thing. Security would be increased by an enormous amount if they issued PIN numbers to everyone.
I wouldn’t have them issue PINs by default, largely because you’re talking about Joe Public here. People will lose them and the resulting service costs to reset lost PINs would be staggeringly huge.
But there should be some way for sophisticated taxpayers concerned about their security to _request_ a PIN without having to prove their identity had already been stolen. Maybe charge ten bucks for it, I’d even pay!
Actually, there is one solution that some folks have as an option. Calculate your yearly taxes, and pay just under the amount so that you owe the IRS during tax season. This way, you are not entitled to a refund, but instead owe the balance of taxes.
This also gives you the advantage of using those monies throughout the year.
This is a great option for those that can.
The IRS won’t let you register with just a static element like a credit card or mortgage number. They also verify your phone number registration somehow – and if (when?) they can’t do that, they send you a letter in the mail that you need before you can access the transcript. It’s annoying & slow, but I guess it’s more secure?
Don’t experian and equifax have basically very similar data about people? People have loan and store accounts which will be reported to all credit reference bureaus, which are used to compile (similar) credit reports. #JustAThought.
About IRS phone scams: Brian, please consider revising the last few lines of your article to reiterate that the US IRS Never, Never, places outbound telephone calls to taxpayers demanding payment. Never. If you get a call claiming to be the IRS, it IS a scam.
I’ve had elders ask me about this. The line that works is the clearest one: “The IRS Never makes calls like that, to anybody. Never.”
I would add “The IRS never sends emails like that, to anybody. Never.”
No phone calls and no emails. If the IRS wants to communicate with a taxpayer, they send a snail mail letter.
Easy government solution: MAKE IDENTITY THEFT A CAPITAL OFFENSE PUNISHABLE BY DEATH
Yeah, great idea…………
Too bad most cases of identity theft go unsolved or are perpetrated by individuals outside of the U.S. so yeah, good luck arresting anyone, let alone prosecuting and convicting anyone
One thing I always wondered about the “IRS You Owe Money, Pay Now” phone scams:
I couldn’t get a merchant account for a legitimate business and had to use Paypal. How do scammers get and keep merchant accounts that let them accept payments?
Easy. They have various world-wide merchants that are known for accepting bad actors as customers. Since they’re outside the US, once the money is charged, there’s nothing more that can be done. The credit card issuer would have to eat the cost of the chargeback, since they can’t get their money back from the merchant account.
We sort of cheat.
1) We file QUARTERLY, ZERO withholding.
2) Every year, we calculate our projected tax so that we OWE the IRS about $100.
3) We MAIL our tax forms, with payment check.
Now, IRS may take the money – or not. Our PAPER filing contains our legal signatures.
