The City of San Diego, Calif. is suing consumer credit bureau Experian, alleging that a data breach first reported by KrebsOnSecurity in 2013 affected more than a quarter-million people in San Diego but that Experian never alerted affected consumers as required under California law.
The lawsuit, filed by San Diego city attorney Mara Elliott, concerns a data breach at an Experian subsidiary that lasted for nine months ending in 2013. As first reported here in October 2013, a Vietnamese man named Hieu Minh Ngo ran an identity theft service online and gained access to sensitive consumer information by posing as a licensed private investigator in the United States.
In reality, the fraudster was running his identity theft service from Vietnam, and paying Experian thousands of dollars in cash each month for access to 200 million consumer records. Ngo then resold that access to more than 1,300 customers of his ID theft service. KrebsOnSecurity first wrote about Ngo’s ID theft service — alternately called Superget[dot]info and Findget[dot]me — in 2011.
Ngo was arrested after being lured out of Vietnam by the U.S. Secret Service. He later pleaded guilty to identity fraud charges and was sentenced in July 2015 to 13 years in prison.
News of the lawsuit comes from The San Diego Union-Tribune, which says the city attorney alleges that some 30 million consumers could have had their information stolen in the breach, including an estimated 250,000 people in San Diego.
“Elliott’s office cited the Internal Revenue Service in saying hackers filed more than 13,000 false returns using the hacked information, obtaining $65 million in fraudulent tax refunds,” writes Union-Tribune reporter Greg Moran.
Experian did not respond to requests for comment.
In December 2013, an executive from Experian told Congress that the company was not aware of any consumers who had been harmed by the incident. However, soon after Ngo was extradited to the United States, the Secret Service began identifying and rounding up dozens of customers of Ngo’s identity theft service. And most of Ngo’s customers were indeed involved in tax refund fraud with the states and the IRS.
Tax refund fraud affects hundreds of thousands of U.S. citizens annually. Victims usually first learn of the crime after having their returns rejected because scammers beat them to it. Even those who are not required to file a return can be victims of refund fraud, as can those who are not actually due a refund from the IRS.
In May 2014, KrebsOnSecurity reported that Ngo’s identity theft service was connected to an identity theft ring that operated out of New Jersey and New York and specialized in tax refund and credit card fraud.
In October 2014, a Florida man was sentenced to 27 months for using Ngo’s service to purchase Social Security numbers and bank account records on more than 100 Americans with the intent to open credit card accounts and file fraudulent tax refund requests in the victims’ names. Another customer of Ngo’s ID theft service led U.S. Marshals on a multi-state fugitive chase after being convicted of fraud and sentenced to 124 months in jail.
According to the Union-Tribune, the lawsuit seeks civil monetary penalties under the state’s Unfair Competition Law, as well as a court order compelling the Costa Mesa-based company to formally notify consumers whose personal information was stolen and to pay costs for identity protection services for those people. If the city prevails in its lawsuit, Experian also could be facing some hefty fines: Companies that fail to notify California residents when their personal information is exposed in a breach could face penalties of up to $2,500 for each violation.
Good article
Question: From what you learned, would a credit freeze on an Experian account have prevented this type of access. I’m wondering if there is a class of trust with a supposed private investigator that exposes this data.
No, because the data that was accessed by the ID theft service was managed by a company that Experian acquired called Court Ventures.
Pathetic sentencing time for ruining a persons financial and personal life. They will soon be back on the street committing more ID theft, tax refund and credit card fraud.
Karen’s Mobile site please!!
Krebs*. (Autocorrect)
Krebs Mobile site please!!!
Seems to be working fine on a ZTE. Just pinch separating fingers to view on smartphone. No need to even do that on a tablet…
Sure, I can enlarge the text so that it’s readable on my LG but there’s all that damnable side-to-side scrolling. It’s ponderous. So I just read Krebs on my PC.
Sigh Catwhisperer sigh…..
Mobile site please!
The credit bureaus have got away with being more regulated for half a century, it is now time to put the thumb of Uncle Sam on them. I hate over regulation, but these bureaus need to shape up or ship out. Somehow they need to have a system to only sell to authorized entities, and the other obvious one is that customers need an easy FREE way to freeze their credit – even if we have to compromise and put a 3 year time limit on it, they need to GIT’ER DONE!!!
I should say, “got away from” not “with”, but I’m sure my meaning is clear none-the-less!
The Privacy Journal reports that Equifax’s reporting has been erroneous and prejudiced for 46 years. Early Equifax violations that outraged Congress led to the creation of the Fair Credit Reporting Act of 1971 continue. Although the violations are not cybersecurity related, they are telling. The Federal Government has handled Equifax with conflicting approaches; audits and penalties while at the same time bestowing high dollar federal contracts paying large sums for its data. Another example of additional concern is Equifax’s purchase of CDB Infotek in 1993 even though in 1990 the FTC sued them for illicit sales of personal information. All three credit bureaus have been sued by FTC. Equifax is a major company continuing to operate while out of compliance, continually, since it’s its start with the law that regulates it. (Journal 2017)
Journal, Privacy. “Equifax credit bureau: 46 years of defiance.” Privacy Journal, August 2017.
and what laws will be placed in usa now? everytime when some big fraud arresting then new laws will be placed ,the question is what will be the next law in usa? wich has to do with this thing what here.
This lawsuit, and the civil fines mentioned in the law ($2500 per person), are a key part of dealing with breaches in a systemic way.
The cost of breaches has to be high enough to make company risk managers and insurance underwriters ask questions like “how many peoples’ records are in this system?” “Can you still run the business with fewer records?” “If a breach starts, can you stop it before too many records get out?”
In health care IT, the cost of breaches is high. And risk managers do a LOT of defense-in-depth work to prevent them and reduce their seriousness.
The same can be done to defend financial IT records. But unless it’s the most cost-effective way to run these businesses, it won’t happen.
It’s a shame city attorneys have to be at the forefront of this kind of reform. But I guess we should take it where we can get it.
Can California government sue Equifax? I don’t recall Equafax notify people. instead, we have to log on to its site and verify if our data is compromised and pay Equifax to freeze our credit.
If you paid Equifax to freeze you did something wrong. There was no charge to freeze.
I am so glad this article came into light.
Sad to see firms like Equifax and Experian not taking our data seriously. And then they advertise that they wanna protect people? I don’t think so.
