MEDantex, a Kansas-based company that provides medical transcription services for hospitals, clinics and private physicians, took down its customer Web portal last week after being notified by KrebsOnSecurity that it was leaking sensitive patient medical records — apparently for thousands of physicians.
On Friday, KrebsOnSecurity learned that the portion of MEDantex’s site which was supposed to be a password-protected portal physicians could use to upload audio-recorded notes about their patients was instead completely open to the Internet.
What’s more, numerous online tools intended for use by MEDantex employees were exposed to anyone with a Web browser, including pages that allowed visitors to add or delete users, and to search for patient records by physician or patient name. No authentication was required to access any of these pages.
Several MEDantex portal pages left exposed to the Web suggest that the company recently was the victim of WhiteRose, a strain of ransomware that encrypts a victim’s files unless and until a ransom demand is paid — usually in the form of some virtual currency such as bitcoin.
Contacted by KrebsOnSecurity, MEDantex founder and chief executive Sreeram Pydah confirmed that the Wichita, Kansas based transcription firm recently rebuilt its online servers after suffering a ransomware infestation. Pydah said the MEDantex portal was taken down for nearly two weeks, and that it appears the glitch exposing patient records to the Web was somehow incorporated into that rebuild.
“There was some ransomware injection [into the site], and we rebuilt it,” Pydah said, just minutes before disabling the portal (which remains down as of this publication). “I don’t know how they left the documents in the open like that. We’re going to take the site down and try to figure out how this happened.”
It’s unclear exactly how many patient records were left exposed on MEDantex’s site. But one of the main exposed directories was named “/documents/userdoc,” and it included more than 2,300 physicians listed alphabetically by first initial and last name. Drilling down into each of these directories revealed a varying number of patient records — displayed and downloadable as Microsoft Word documents and/or raw audio files.
Although many of the exposed documents appear to be quite recent, some of the records dated as far back as 2007. It’s also unclear how long the data was accessible, but this Google cache of the MEDantex physician portal seems to indicate it was wide open on April 10, 2018.
Among the clients listed on MEDantex’s site include New York University Medical Center; San Francisco Multi-Specialty Medical Group; Jackson Hospital in Montgomery Ala.; Allen County Hospital in Iola, Kan; Green Clinic Surgical Hospital in Ruston, La.; Trillium Specialty Hospital in Mesa and Sun City, Ariz.; Cooper University Hospital in Camden, N.J.; Sunrise Medical Group in Miami; the Wichita Clinic in Wichita, Kan.; the Kansas Spine Center; the Kansas Orthopedic Center; and Foundation Surgical Hospitals nationwide. MEDantex’s site states these are just some of the healthcare organizations partnering with the company for transcription services.
Unfortunately, the incident at MEDantex is far from an anomaly. A study of data breaches released this month by Verizon Enterprise found that nearly a quarter of all breaches documented by the company in 2017 involved healthcare organizations.
Verizon says ransomware attacks account for 85 percent of all malware in healthcare breaches last year, and that healthcare is the only industry in which the threat from the inside is greater than that from outside.
“Human error is a major contributor to those stats,” the report concluded.
According to a story at BleepingComputer, a security news and help forum that specializes in covering ransomware outbreaks, WhiteRose was first spotted about a month ago. BleepingComputer founder Lawrence Abrams says it’s not clear how this ransomware is being distributed, but that reports indicate it is being manually installed by hacking into Remote Desktop services.
Fortunately for WhiteRose victims, this particular strain of ransomware is decryptable without the need to pay the ransom.
“The good news is this ransomware appears to be decryptable by Michael Gillespie,” Abrams wrote. “So if you become infected with WhiteRose, do not pay the ransom, and instead post a request for help in our WhiteRose Support & Help topic.”
Ransomware victims may also be able to find assistance in unlocking data without paying from nomoreransom.org.
KrebsOnSecurity would like to thank India-based cybersecurity startup Banbreach for the heads up about this incident.
Tags: BleepingComputer, Lawrence Abrams, MEDantex, Sreeram Pydah, Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, Verizon Enterprise, WhiteRose ransomware
Reminds me of the FTC’s consent order with GMR Transcription, the 50th data security case the Commission has settled since undertaking its data security program in 2002.
https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/press-releases/2014/01/provider-medical-transcript-services-settles-ftc-charges-it
Apparently companies like MEDantex are considered “business associates” and are not directly covered by HIPAA as they are not a “covered entity” and only indirectly subject to HIPAA requirements via contract agreements.
https://www.hhs.gov/hipaa/for-professionals/privacy/guidance/business-associates/index.html
Also, encryption is not a requirement under HIPAA even for covered entities.
https://www.hhs.gov/hipaa/for-professionals/faq/2001/is-the-use-of-encryption-mandatory-in-the-security-rule/index.html
Time for a new contract and MEDantex and others to get their act together, if only to protect themselves from class-action lawsuits.
Actually, business associates are directly covered by HIPAA as of Sept. 2013. The HIPAA Breach Notification Rule, 45 CFR §§ 164.400-414, requires HIPAA covered entities and their business associates to provide notification following a breach of unsecured protected health information.
Additionally, encryption is now required – §164.312(a)(2)(iv): Implement a mechanism to encrypt and decrypt electronic protected health information.
Thanks for the update Lori.
I found the 2013 FR notice covering the updated HIPAA security/privacy/notification requirements that states:
Compliance date: Covered entities
and business associates must comply
with the applicable requirements of this
final rule by September 23, 2013.
https://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/FR-2013-01-25/pdf/2013-01073.pdf#page=130
HTML version here:
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2013/01/25/2013-01073/modifications-to-the-hipaa-privacy-security-enforcement-and-breach-notification-rules-under-the
Lori, correct me if I’m wrong, but I believe the encryption standard applies to a CMS CEHR incentive program. At the moment, HIPAA is broad (too broad) in just insisting that medical data be kept safe. I’m sure mandatory encryption is around the corner, though (and who would ever operate without it?).
Will they be required to notify every physician that their data was compromised?
The requirement for notifications of breaches is covered here:
https://www.hhs.gov/hipaa/for-professionals/breach-notification/index.html
Health Care IT is actually a bright spot in the regulation of information security. CMS (Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services) is a US federal agency. Quid mentioned the reporting procedure.
They also have a hall-of-shame web portal where breaches affecting over 500 individuals are, eventually, made public.
https://ocrportal.hhs.gov/ocr/breach/breach_report.jsf
(And yes, “associated business entities” are covered by HIPAA. The place I work is such an entity. And, no, we’ve never made it into the hall of shame.)
I don’t know about anyone else here, but I am getting “breach fatigue “
Wonder if they hired the former Equifax security officer.
“Our security and HIPAA compliance team is made up of department managers and headed by a security officer that continually monitors your data.”
http://medantex.com/Why-MEDantex/Security.html
Just wait until GDPR kicks in, these slackers will have to fasten their seatbelts, and it will be a bumpy ride.
medical records? who needs your medical records??
btw..i dont think you can make any money out of someone ś medical records? will you?
my opinion is this ,if you cant make cash real cash then its pointless to make any efforts in anything.
i m not sure what can be done with medical records???
Medical records are very valuable. People without coverage can use them to impersonate you, receive care, and leave you with the bills. Additionally, full medical records make identity theft rather easy.
https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0171-medical-identity-theft
https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2017/12/15/the-real-threat-of-identity-theft-is-in-your-medical-records-not-credit-cards
If identity theft isn’t bad enough, erroneous information can end up getting into your file due to misuse (think blood type, allergies). If that happens, you could have a very bad time during an emergency room visit.
Very disturbing that a company had such a issue as ransomware and then allows such blatant carelessness to go unnoticed as unsecured files of personal data. “Try and figure out how this happened” Really? you have to figure out how this happened?
It appears that the individual documents are still all available and readable though Google’s cache.
I would have thought that a company suffering a data breach would immediately compile a list and submit that to Google to deindex \ remove the sensitive content.
From the Medantex “How it works” web page:
Security
Your data is kept on secure servers with 128-bit encryption, and we enforce strict protocols for safe and confidential handling of data. Your information is never at risk.
So I take it the data wasn’t even encrypted as claimed here?
Medantex: “Your data is kept on secure servers with 128-bit encryption […]”
Tom: “So I take it the data wasn’t even encrypted as claimed here?”
Heh! Their wording can be interpreted in more than one way. One is “Your data is kept on secure servers (but is not encrypted) and a 128-bit encryption ‘app’ resides on each of those servers (buried in a folder but unused).”
Sloppy wording on Medantex’s part. It does not clearly say that user data on their servers is encrypted. And there is much more that Medantex leaves unsaid.
(Anyone else notice that the name Medantex can be pronounced “Med-antics”?)
Good article. Almost, dropped my coffee cup on one of the comments. Folks, these are the best and the brightest in the medical technology field. Where is security taught? Not in those schools, you got it, hippa is taught. Why? These are medical training schools, get it yet? Not security schools. Want to add another four years onto a medical degree? And then only be eight years behind in security? Lucky if they are near ten years behind right now and working at solutions for problems of then. Not now.
Now start assembling a list of medical practitioners, and the associated businesses, and notify them that you want to test their security. And see how it works. You will get some surprises. Then work your way to their training centers, and organizations, and while you are at it, remember, these places also handle your mom and pop…
And a second idea. Look at Slashdot, an article on symantic/ orangewood. The significant part of the article is imbedded xp. But, honestly, would you trust win10 on a pacemaker? Or a crash cart? The patient would be dead before the cart was usable, or still updating from the last known update. Next, how about Linux, or apple? No better, each restart, you have to check for updates according to the manufacturer prior to use. So, why choose win xp to use? It works first, your pacemaker will zap, your crash cart will show tracings of the EKG, first. That’s your vector, ease of entry, xp. Embeds in chips. Plus, these machines are incorperated into a medical network as primary items/ must record items.
So if they are getting into med records via remote desktop services, does this put a medical transcriptionist files at risk? Or worse, their computer?!
Brian,
I am not surprised by this. What does intrigue me is your reporting that Pydah is founder and CEO., but that is not how he is listed on their website. Pydah is shown in the company’s CA location. A Matthew Crook is listed for the company’s registered business location of Witchita, KS.
I also noticed that MEDantex is a division of Prosoft Systems Inc. Maybe they have information. The website also shows a location in the UK.
A quick people search on Spokeo of Matthew Crook returned locations in FL and KS. Going by 2 other aliases.
This story does seem a bit dubious.
The company does not look like it has a genuine presence in the various locations that is claiming.
The “parent” Prosoft Systems (prosoft-usa.com) also seems to a bit unclear what it is. Maybe they are based in India?
Banbreach also seems to have no verifiable information on its “website” .
Does this story need some more research?
My guess is that the medical facilities and doctor groups that you list have no idea that they are customers of MEDantex. The way it works is that shell companies get the contract for services, such as medical transcription, then shop around for a subcontractor to actually perform the service. And even the subs might seek out someone who can do the work for less. Look up the term “service arbitrage”
I would not be surprised if the actual transcription work is being performed in India. The web site is probably managed from India via Remote Desktop Connection. It’s no surprise that the ransomware used the same connection.