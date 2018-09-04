mSpy, the makers of a software-as-a-service product that claims to help more than a million paying customers spy on the mobile devices of their kids and partners, has leaked millions of sensitive records online, including passwords, call logs, text messages, contacts, notes and location data secretly collected from phones running the stealthy spyware.
Less than a week ago, security researcher Nitish Shah directed KrebsOnSecurity to an open database on the Web that allowed anyone to query up-to-the-minute mSpy records for both customer transactions at mSpy’s site and for mobile phone data collected by mSpy’s software. The database required no authentication.
Before it was taken offline sometime in the past 12 hours, the database contained millions of records, including the username, password and private encryption key of each mSpy customer who logged in to the mSpy site or purchased an mSpy license over the past six months. The private key would allow anyone to track and view details of a mobile device running the software, Shah said.
In addition, the database included the Apple iCloud username and authentication token of mobile devices running mSpy, and what appear to be references to iCloud backup files. Anyone who stumbled upon this database also would have been able to browse the Whatsapp and Facebook messages uploaded from mobile devices equipped with mSpy.
Other records exposed included the transaction details of all mSpy licenses purchased over the last six months, including customer name, email address, mailing address and amount paid. Also in the data set were mSpy user logs — including the browser and Internet address information of people visiting the mSpy Web site.
Shah said when he tried to alert mSpy of his findings, the company’s support personnel ignored him.
“I was chatting with their live support, until they blocked me when I asked them to get me in contact with their CTO or head of security,” Shah said.
KrebsOnSecurity alerted mSpy about the exposed database on Aug. 30. This morning I received an email from mSpy’s chief security officer, who gave only his first name, “Andrew.”
“We have been working hard to secure our system from any possible leaks, attacks, and private information disclosure,” Andrew wrote. “All our customers’ accounts are securely encrypted and the data is being wiped out once in a short period of time. Thanks to you we have prevented this possible breach and from what we could discover the data you are talking about could be some amount of customers’ emails and possibly some other data. However, we could only find that there were only a few points of access and activity with the data.”
Some of those “points of access” were mine. In fact, because mSpy’s Web site access logs were leaked I could view evidence of my own activity on their site in real-time via the exposed database, as could Shah of his own poking around.
WHO IS MSPY?
mSpy has a history of failing to protect data about its customers and — just as critically — data secretly collected from mobile devices being spied upon by its software. In May 2015, KrebsOnSecurity broke the news that mSpy had been hacked and its customer data posted to the Dark Web.
At the time, mSpy initially denied suffering a breach for more than a week, even as many of its paying customers confirmed that their information was included in the mSpy database uploaded to the Dark Web. mSpy later acknowledged a breach to the BBC, saying it had been the victim of a “predatory attack” by blackmailers, and that the company had not given in to demands for money.
mSpy pledged to redouble its security efforts in the wake of the 2015 breach. But more than two weeks after news of the 2015 mSpy breach broke, the company still had not disabled links to countless screenshots on its servers that were taken from mobile devices running mSpy.
It’s unclear exactly where mSpy is based; the company’s Web site suggests it has offices in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom, although the firm does not appear to list an official physical address. However, according to historic Web site registration records, the company is tied to a now-defunct firm called MTechnology LTD out of the United Kingdom.
Documents obtained from Companies House, an official register of corporations in the U.K., indicate that the two founding members of the company are self-described programmers Aleksey Fedorchuk and Pavel Daletski. Those records (PDF) indicate that Daletski is a British citizen, and that Mr. Fedorchuk is from Russia. Neither men could be reached for comment.
Court documents (PDF) obtained from the U.S. District Court in Jacksonville, Fla. regarding a trademark dispute involving mSpy and Daletski state that mSpy has a U.S.-based address of 800 West El Camino Real, in Mountain View, Calif. Those same court documents indicate that Daletski is a director at a firm based in the Seychelles called Bitex Group LTD. Interestingly, that lawsuit was brought by Retina-X Studios, an mSpy competitor based in Jacksonville, Fla. that makes a product called MobileSpy.
The latest mSpy security lapse comes days after a hacker reportedly broke into the servers of TheTruthSpy — another mobile spyware-as-a-service company — and stole logins, audio recordings, pictures and text messages from mobile devices running the software.
U.S. regulators and law enforcers have taken a dim view of companies that offer mobile spyware services like mSpy. In September 2014, U.S. authorities arrested a 31-year-old Hammad Akbar, the CEO of a Lahore-based company that makes a spyware app called StealthGenie. The FBI noted that while the company advertised StealthGenie’s use for “monitoring employees and loved ones such as children,” the primary target audience was people who thought their partners were cheating. Akbar was charged with selling and advertising wiretapping equipment.
“Advertising and selling spyware technology is a criminal offense, and such conduct will be aggressively pursued by this office and our law enforcement partners,” U.S. Attorney Dana Boente said in a press release tied to Akbar’s indictment.
Akbar pleaded guilty to the charges in November 2014, and according to the Justice Department he is “the first-ever person to admit criminal activity in advertising and selling spyware that invades an unwitting victim’s confidential communications.”
A public relations pitch from mSpy to KrebsOnSecurity in March 2015 stated that approximately 40 percent of the company’s users are parents interested in keeping tabs on their kids. Assuming that is a true statement, it’s ironic that so many parents may now have unwittingly exposed their kids to predators, bullies and other ne’er-do-wells thanks to this latest security debacle at mSpy.
As I wrote in a previous story about mSpy, I hope it’s clear that it is foolhardy to place any trust or confidence in a company whose reason for existence is secretly spying on people. Alas, the only customers who can truly “trust” a company like this are those who don’t care about the privacy and security of the device owner being spied upon.
Does GDPR come into play for this? Don’t they have to report it now?
If they have customers in the EU AND since it contains data that GDPR defines as private – Yes, I believe that GDPR is in play here. I hope they throw the book at these people.
Leaving a database full of your customer’s records wide open on the Internet is just unconscionable. It’s an act out of a playbook that I’ll never understand.
And if they are based in the EU and they have assets in the EU. If not, GDPR still applies, but good luck attempting a cross-border GDPR lawsuit against a foreign entity.
Great article
I really think spying on your kids Snapchat is a bad idea. There are things you can’t unsee!
I was reading this and was thinking to myself, “sounds like what a Russian company would do.”
And then looking at names of founders, of course they are Russian 🙂
PS. Guys, I’m curious. Wasn’t iPhone supposed to protect against this kind of behavior of apps. Namely, having access to text, or call records?
PS2. Brian, it would be nice if you suggested to people how to prevent installation of such spyware on people’s phones? Any measures one needs to take so that a jealous spouse/partner didn’t install this on your phone.
Thanks for the article.
To do the text message thing on an iPhone you need to be the MitM unless they can forward all texts somewhere. Guess the latter is possible but I have yet to see that done.
Generally speaking (unless it is malware – which this technically is not) you need physical access to the device to install the software. Generally seen them put some MDM type of software on to allow this.
I’m sure there are a ton of other possibilities as mobile forensics is not my specialty but with the iPhone generally being locked down more than a Droid, it is a bit more challenging from what I have seen.
Go to a Droid and I throw my hands up and all bets are off.
How do you protect yourself – know who has access to or is using your phone besides yourself. Don’t click on crappy links.
The software requires physical access to the device if it is not vulnerable to a remote jailbreak (i.e. the user hasn’t updated their OS in a while). So, if you don’t trust those around you or those who may be in your space, keep your phone close at hand all the time. Use a complex and unique 6-digit pin that’s needed to unlock your phone.
My understanding from the last time I researched mSpy was that it utilized iCloud to provide remote monitoring ability for non-jailbroken iPhones. That is, you enter your target’s iCloud credentials into the mSpy platform and go from there. So, of course, you need to know those credentials. However, since the person spying is often a spouse or significant other, it’s not uncommon for that info to be known.
With Android, it requires physical access to the device, the unlock code (if any) and you must set it to allow apps from unknown sources (pretty easy if you already have physical access). Once installed, these apps can be hidden from the user which, IMHO, is what classifies them as true spyware, rather than parental control apps (you don’t need to hide from your kids that you’re monitoring them). Many of the security apps (e.g., Lookout) will flag spyware like mSpy, but it can be hit or miss. When I looked at this a few years ago, a surprising number of spy apps slipped through the cracks (https://www.techlicious.com/review/mobile-security-apps-perform-dismally-against-spyware/). At the time, many of the security researchers at the anti-malware companies I spoke with considered these app as PUA (“potentially unwanted applications”), rather than malicious spyware.
Ah, Kibana*. Its security costs extra, and it’s based around elasticsearch* which mostly doesn’t have security at all.
We use it because having something to aggregate log files is handy, but, it’s a scary system. My approach is to stick it behind a web server which manages authentication and leave elasticsearch without a public IP address. But I have no faith that our system won’t be compromised. Thankfully we shouldn’t be managing PII, so I have less to worry about.
*Disclaimer–I contribute to both, I feel that’s the minimum price to pay if not paying for a product.
Wow!
The mind boggles!
I like your takeaway, Brian, and it applies to more than just phones.
Thanks again,
Nobby