More than 250 customers of a popular and powerful online attack-for-hire service that was dismantled by authorities in 2018 are expected to face legal action for the damage they caused, according to Europol, the European Union’s law enforcement agency.
In April 2018, investigators in the U.S., U.K. and the Netherlands took down attack-for-hire service WebStresser[.]org and arrested its alleged administrators. Prior to the takedown, the service had more than 151,000 registered users and was responsible for launching some four million attacks over three years. Now, those same authorities are targeting people who paid the service to conduct attacks.
In the United Kingdom, police have seized more than 60 personal electronic devices from a number of Webstresser users, and some 250 customers of the service will soon face legal action, Europol said in a statement released this week.
“Size does not matter – all levels of users are under the radar of law enforcement, be it a gamer booting out the competition out of a game, or a high-level hacker carrying out DDoS attacks against commercial targets for financial gain,” Europol officials warned.
The focus on Webstresser’s customers is the latest phase of “Operation Power Off,” which targeted one of the most active services for launching point-and-click distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. WebStresser was one of many so-called “booter” or “stresser” services — virtual hired muscle that even completely unskilled users can rent to knock nearly any website or Internet user offline.
Operation Power Off is part of a broader law enforcement effort to disrupt the burgeoning booter service industry and to weaken demand for such services. In December, authorities in the United States filed criminal charges against three men accused of running booter services, and orchestrated a coordinated takedown of 15 different booter sites.
The takedowns come as courts in the United States and Europe are beginning to hand down serious punishment for booter service operators, their customers, and for those convicted of launching large-scale DDoS attacks. Last month, a 34-year-old Connecticut man received a 10-year prison sentence for carrying out DDoS attacks a number of hospitals in 2014. Also last month, a 30-year-old in the United Kingdom was sentenced to 32 months in jail for using an army of hacked devices to crash large portions of Liberia’s Internet access in 2016.
In December 2018, the ringleader of an online crime group that launched DDoS attacks against Web sites — including several against KrebsOnSecurity — was sentenced to three years in a U.K. prison. And in 2017, a 20-year-old from Britain was sentenced to two years in jail for renting out Titanium Stresser, a booter service that earned him $300,000 over several years it was in operation.
Many in the hacker community have criticized authorities for targeting booter service administrators and users and for not pursuing what they perceive as more serious cybercriminals, noting that the vast majority of both groups are young men under the age of 21 and are using booter services to settle petty disputes over online games.
But not all countries involved in Operation Power Off are taking such a punitive approach. In the Netherlands, the police and the prosecutor’s office have deployed new legal intervention called “Hack_Right,” a diversion program intended for first-time cyber offenders. Europol says at least one user of Webstresser has already received this alternative sanction.
“Skills in coding, gaming, computer programming, cyber security or anything IT-related are in high demand and there are many careers and opportunities available to use these wisely,” Europol said.
According to U.S. federal prosecutors, the use of booter and stresser services to conduct attacks is punishable under both wire fraud laws and the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (18 U.S.C. § 1030), and may result in arrest and prosecution, the seizure of computers or other electronics, as well as prison sentences and a penalty or fine.
“vast majority of both groups are young men under the age of 21 and are using booter services to settle petty disputes over online games.”
That pretty much sums it up on this article
That pretty much sums up those who SWAT as well. As we know, that can have deadly consequences.
I bet there is overlap between the two groups.
The idea of a diversion program makes way more common sense than sending some kid to Federal prison for 10+ years for hiring a service to boot a gaming competitor off the internet. Conversely, the person who hired the same service to boot hospitals offline deserves a 10 year prison service.
That is exactly what Hack_Right does. It only applies to first time offenders who caused limited harm. More serious crimes or multiple offenders are not eligible.
https://nltimes.nl/2018/12/18/dutch-police-send-young-hackers-intern-companies
There is always a chance that giving them more training and tools might make them even more dangerous too. Let’s hope the perpetrator has a change of heart and mind, if said person sees the advantages of going straight.
Cough Dendroid cough
As the list of customers becomes public, I am curious to know if any (even one) of them used Webstresser in the way its operators claimed it was meant for (e.g. to test your own network’s security). And if there are any such people, will they also be prosecuted?
I’m waiting for how those cases, if they exist, will unravel too. Prosecuting somebody for him/her making use of a potentially harmful tool to test the scenarios that type of tools could create seems kinda nonsensical.
Easy enough to prove. I suspect there’s probably like only 1 legit customer in 10,000 though. If you were legit, you’d have a contract with a customer who asked you to test such things. Or you’d have paystubs from your employer and an order from a boss.
If you were legit cybersecurity pro for hire, you’d know that these were super shady things from all the news about them in recent years and have made a paper trail on purpose if you ever had a legit need to use one to CYA.
What you wouldn’t have is an xbox account full of taunts that you’d run someone off the internet, followed 5 minutes later by payment to the service.
I suspect that webstresser kept enough logs to track down those customers. And if so, it likely contains information about which sites a customer asked to be “stressed”. If that’s the case, then someone could easily demonstrate that it was their own site they directed the attack against.
I believe in some types of crimes there doesn’t have to be a complaint for there to be a actionable offense (I’m thinking UK’s “Afray” laws), but I suspect this isn’t one of them. I.e., it would be like hiring a known criminal organization to file your tax returns “totally legitimately”. Is that criminal? (Maybe in terms of “aiding and abbetting” by simply paying for perfectly legal services??)
Bitcoin, no surprise. Paypal? What? Why is it doing business with such sites?
I never payed for webstressers services.
I was thinking but I Don’t Know how I Can use webstresser to make money?
I was doing carding Years ago but it seems to me its no working anymore.
its getting harder to Get in good online business.
I Even invested in bitcoin then it suddenly dropped.
I hope crypto bull run Will start I invest and earn money.
While the ““vast majority” might be petty gamers, there are certainly a fair number of extortionist and internet terrorists hiding among those gamer users. Malicious users deserve to be brought to justice.
The days of DDoS need to be over. Can’t come soon enough.
since you always get the best education from a university.. err i mean diploma mill…
that have put multiple generations in massive debt and taken advantage of… okay ill stop but yeah higher ed is beyond broken, go away
Please, Netherlands, and other liberal countries, do NOT treat these criminals as some talented computer hackers. It doesn’t take too much brain power to DDoS someone. Those are not computer geniuses.