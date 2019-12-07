A Colorado company that specializes in providing IT services to dental offices suffered a ransomware attack that is disrupting operations for more than 100 dentistry practices, KrebsOnSecurity has learned.
Multiple sources affected say their IT provider, Englewood, Colo. based Complete Technology Solutions (CTS), was hacked, allowing a potent strain of ransomware known as “Sodinokibi” or “rEvil” to be installed on computers at more than 100 dentistry businesses that rely on the company for a range of services — including network security, data backup and voice-over-IP phone service.
Reached via phone Friday evening, CTS President Herb Miner declined to answer questions about the incident. When asked about reports of a ransomware attack on his company, Miner simply said it was not a good time and hung up.
The attack on CTS, which apparently began on Nov. 25 and is still affecting many of its clients, comes little more than two months after Sodinokibi hit Wisconsin-based dental IT provider PerCSoft, an intrusion that encrypted files for approximately 400 dental practices.
From talking to several companies hit and with third-party security firms called in to help restore systems, it seems that CTS declined to pay an initial $700,000 ransom demand for a key to unlock infected systems at all customer locations.
Thomas Terronez, CEO of Iowa-based Medix Dental, said he’s spoken with multiple practices that have been sidelined by the ransomware attack, and that some CTS clients had usable backups of their data available off-site, while others have been working with outside experts to independently negotiate and pay the ransom for their practice only.
Many of CTS’s customers took to posting about the attack on a private Facebook group for dentists, discussing steps they’ve taken or attempted to take to get their files back.
“I would recommend everyone reach out to their insurance provider,” said one dentist based in Denver. “I was told by CTS that I would have to pay the ransom to get my corrupted files back.”
“My experience has been very different,” said dental practitioner based in Las Vegas. “No help from my insurance. Still not working, great loss of income, patients are mad, staff even worse.”
There is one aspect of this attack has massively complicated restoration efforts, even at practices that have negotiated paying the ransom demand: Specifically, two sources said that victim several offices were left with multiple ransom notes and encrypted file extensions.
As a result, the decryption key supplied by the attackers only unlocked some of the scrambled files, requiring affected dental practices to expend further time, effort and expense to obtain all the keys needed to fully restore access to their systems.
Gary Salman is CEO of Black Talon Security, a cybersecurity firm based in New York that assisted several CTS clients in the recovery process. Salmon said he wasn’t certain why the attackers chose to operate this way, but that the most likely explanation is that the attackers stand to gain more financially from doing so.
“For one network we recovered that had 50 devices in total, they had to turn in more than 20 ransom notes to fully recover,” Salman said, adding that the attackers may just be hedging against the possibility that different affected practices could save money by sharing the same decryption key. “In the end, [the attackers] are going to walk away with a lot more money than they would have gotten had [CTS] just paid the $700,000.”
Salman said the intruders seem to have compromised a remote administration tool used by CTS to configure and troubleshoot systems at client dental offices remotely, and that this functionality did not require additional authentication on the part of the client before that connection could be established.
“What a lot of these IT services companies do is have active sessions back to every single client computer, so that so when someone from a client calls the IT provider can log right in and resolve any of these issues,” he said.
“Many IT providers will use remote administration services that require a unique [one-time code] that the client has to type in before that remote session is initiated,” Salman continued. “But other [IT providers] don’t want to do that because then it’s harder for them to manage these systems after-hours or when the user is away from their system. But ultimately, it comes down to security versus ease-of-use, and a lot of these smaller businesses tend to move toward the latter.”
Medix’s Terronez said the dental industry in general has fairly atrocious security practices, and that relatively few offices are willing to spend what’s needed to fend off sophisticated attackers. He said it’s common to see servers that haven’t been patched for over a year, backups that haven’t run for a while, Windows Defender as only point of detection, non-segmented wireless networks, and the whole staff having administrator access to the computers — sometimes all using the same or simple passwords.
“A lot of these [practices] are forced into a price point on what they’re willing to spend,” said Terronez, whose company also offers IT services to dental providers. “The most important thing for these offices is how fast can you solve their problems, and not necessarily the security stuff behind the scenes until it really matters.”
Update, Dec. 8, 1:21 p.m. ET: Added additional perspective and details gathered by Black Talon Security.Also, an earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the ransomware attack began this past week. Multiple source now confirm that the Sodinokibi ransomware was initially deployed in the early morning hours of Monday, Nov. 25, and that many victim dental offices are still turning away patients as a result of ongoing system outages.
Tags: Complete Technology Solutions ransomware, Herb Miner, Medix Dental, PerCSoft, rEvil, Sodinokibi, Thomas Terronez
What’s worse, getting your dental records encrypted with ransomware or getting a root canal ?
Oh, I totally agree. Dental offices are the worst regarding computer security. I recently went to my dental office and in the process of explaining some paperwork related stuff to me the receptionist turned her monitor so I can see the screen. I was shocked to realize that they were still running a version of Windows XP.
So I guess charging $200+ just for cleaning + quick exam is not enough to pay someone to do proper IT.
It’s not dental offices specifically, it’s their records management provider and their imaging providers.
Patterson still requires you have local admin privileges to run their Eaglesoft software. Their response when questioned about it is to “get better antivirus and a better firewall’
CareStream sets up their pano imaging software by disabling the firewall, disabling antivirus, disabling smart screen, and running as an administrator.
These companies are clueless.
Dental EHRs, in both cloud-based and premises-based servers, are not only increasingly more expensive and increasingly more dangerous than paper, but they also require far more training and expertise than a working knowledge of alphabetical order. Yet digital offers dental patients NO TANGIBLE BENEFITS over paper. Just ask anyone.
EHRs are a billing tool which not only eliminates the cost of data entry for insurers, but leverages control of providers’ and patients’ treatment decisions by employing strategic complexities in receiving payment. All that digital offers dentists is convenience – expensive, dangerous convenience.
If Americans knew the truth, they would stick to paper dental records. The business of dentistry is simply not so complicated that it requires computerization. After all, a dentist bills for treatments involving only the lower 1/3 of the face, and since dentistry is so intricate, dentists can only safely treat a dozen or so patients a day – compared to 40 or more for physicians. Very large dental practices have thrived without computers for decades.
But.. but.. with film we have to wait for the xrays to develop Dr. Pruitt!
Disclaimer I’m a developer for a cloud-based dental management software that has not yet been featured on krebs.
I want to address a few things that you’ve said. First no tangible benefits. I can list a few — off-site backup, quickly looking up patient records, finding patients that have extra insurance and are due for a check-up, and all the business intelligence stuff you get by having your business on one platform.
> The business of dentistry is simply not so complicated that it requires computerization.
Are you sure? And, based on this reasoning do we *require* computerization anywhere?
There are very real risks that come with these systems — especially cloud-based because of how large the target is painted on successful cloud-based software providers. But these risks can be mitigated.
Name-drop your product. I’m always looking for something to replace Eaglesoft…especially if it’s web-based. We can drop $50k in Microsoft license BS every 3-5 years if we can move to a web-based system.
If EHR is so dumb, and paper is so great, tell me about the last backup of all those paper records.
You don’t backup paper? REALLY?
I know a local dentist that spent a hot Sunday afternoon drying all the legacy paper records on the sidewalk in front of her office. The AC system dumped a tray full of condensate into the storage room.
Her EHR records were completely unaffected.
–Terronez said the dental industry in general has fairly atrocious security practices–
Pick a profession–law, accounting, psychiatry, architecture…you name it. All have experts on the profession being practiced, but zero IT knowledge. I see this all the time. They’re all out there–sitting ducks for this kind of thing. They don’t take it seriously until it happens. How many have backed up to off-line storage?
I’ll take “Things that are worse than a root canal.” for $700,000 Alex!
I was at my Littleton, CO dentist about two weeks ago. Having read about the Wisconsin attack, I inquired with my long time dentist and his young hygienist as to their knowledge of ransomware attacks in general. They had no clue. I’m thinkin’ they might have one now…
These dentristries are all under HIPAA and should be reporting this as a breach unless specific circumstances permit an exception. I wonder, will they?
The other largely regulated industry, finance, has a lot more regular auditing to keep security practices in line. HIPAA needs to catch up. Granted it’s a daunting task given the healthcare landscape.
These Managed Service Providers are going to have to step up their game as well. They should have signed BAAs with the dentist practices. MSPs ought to have their own audits in place (i.e. SOC2, ISO27001, etc) to help ensure good security. A healthcare service should demand this during vendor selection.
What people don’t realize is that it takes more training and certification to become a plumber or electrician than it does to become a self proclaimed “IT Professional”, “Solutions Architect”, or MSP. I’ve even seen Amazon employed AWS certified individuals who are very successful in selling solutions yet lack a basic understanding of how systems work or how to secure them. This is why so many “breaches” are nothing more than misconfigured database instances or S3 buckets.
What was the attack vector? What platform/technology was the MSP using to manage these dental clients? Please don’t tell me it was just RDP!
It would appear that they are using ConnectWise Control (formerly Screen Connect) which has been leveraged in similar attacks.
https://completetech.hostedrmm.com:8040/
Robert is right about IT security being a problem with most professions. They can outsource a lot of their work, but they themselves are ultimately responsible for their own security, and they don’t realize this until too late. I wonder if a small to medium professional outfit would be better off getting out of the cloud (as much as realistically possible) and doing more in-house. Perhaps they could either hire a permanent IT security guy/gal or have a REAL security consultant available on a regular basis.
Regards,
Complete Technology Solutions LLC home page, “No other IT firm can touch our…range of experience…, or our ability to deliver technology solutions that work exactly the way you want them to [experience not keeping malware- ransomware from communicating with our network]”.
Robert Scroggins, “IT security being a problem with most professions”, including for this managed service provider for dental offices, and the MSP mentioned last month for nursing homes. I wouldn’t be content with the way these two companies recently ran MSP anti-malware intrusion.
Backdoor trojan Tofsee…Kryptik malware communicating with the Complete Technology Solutions mail service since September 5 2019, into their network:
http://www.virustotal.com/gui/ip-address/104.47.66.10/relations
http://www.virustotal.com/gui/ip-address/104.47.55.138/relations
From the article, Complete Technology Solutions “suffered a ransomware attack this week”. Malware communicaitons were detected three months before the attack.
I own a 2.5 doctor veterinary practice that used CTS.
We know veterinary medicine, not computers.
They consistently told us that they had to disable the firewalls on each computer in the office so that their system could work. They stated that they had “the best firewall in the industry in front of ” our server. For this, we were paying approx $700 a month.
If we did not have an on site data backup and paper charts, we would be wiped out.
None of our phone calls or emails have been answered by CTS. Herb continues to send out platitude-laden emails with no helpful content.
Thankfully, animals have no rights under HIPAA!
That may be true when refering to animal rights, BUT their owners, from whom you have collected full personal and financial information, do have rights. And that is the risk and responsibility of each practice to safeguard all the data contained in in the practice records…
I remember the simplicity of the “Peg-Board” systems and a locked safe…
They consistently told us that they had to disable the firewalls on each computer in the office so that their system could work. They stated that they had “the best firewall in the industry in front of ” our server. For this, we were paying approx $700 a month.
“Disabling your firewall so our product will work” and “our product requires administrator access” means you don’t know how to code. Period. Good programming shops should never give their coders admin access so that their programs don’t require admin access.
Working in state and local government for three decades, I ran in to this time and again. We were usually able to suss out the permissions needed so that the software would work under a non-privileged account. And the firewall thing? You can trace out the specific ports the program needs, and the vendor should provide that particular information and how to adjust the firewall settings or their techs should do it for you when they install the product.
But blanket disabling of firewalls? No way. Time to find a properly written product.
> Time to find a property written product
I challenge you to find one in the dental space. They don’t exist
I am concerned that other industries (like public utilities) have service providers that continue to deploy software that was designed for a threat environment from the 1980s.
I really loved reading your blog. It was very well authored and easy to understand. Unlike other blogs I have read which are really not that good.Thanks alot!
Another RAT? Mice are easier to sneak in.
Good write-up. Excellent story,well done. Kudos to those dentists for improvements to their office management. Unlike being at their training colleges, their office has little it support. Their first hint should have been xp. But their interest, is dentistry and it’s improvements, not os safety. Just as a plumber or a steelworker should be interested in their profession. I’m hoping, that one of those dentists, or the provider company thought of turning one of the affected systems over to an investigator. To backtrack the system, after all interfeering with commerce?