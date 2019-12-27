Synoptek, a California business that provides cloud hosting and IT management services to more than a thousand customers nationwide, suffered a ransomware attack this week that has disrupted operations for many of its clients, according to sources. The company has reportedly paid a ransom demand in a bid to restore operations as quickly as possible.
Irvine, Calif.-based Synoptek is a managed service provider that maintains a variety of cloud-based services for more than 1,100 customers across a broad spectrum of industries, including state and local governments, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, retail and software. The company has nearly a thousand employees and brought in more than $100 million in revenue in the past year, according to their Web site.
News of the incident first surfaced on Reddit, which lit up on Christmas Eve with posts from people working at companies affected by the outage. The only official statement about any kind of incident came late Friday evening from the company’s Twitter page, which said that on Dec. 23 it experienced a “credential compromise which has been contained,” and that Synoptek “took immediate action and have been working diligently with customers to remediate the situation.”
Synoptek has not yet responded to multiple requests for comment. But two sources who work at the company have now confirmed their employer was hit by Sodinokibi, a potent ransomware strain also known as “rEvil” that encrypts data and demands a cryptocurrency payment in return for a digital key that unlocks access to infected systems. Those sources also say the company paid their extortionists an unverified sum in exchange for decryption keys.
Sources also confirm that both the State of California and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security have been reaching out to state and local entities potentially affected by the attack. One Synoptek customer briefed on the attack who asked to remain anonymous said that once inside Synoptek’s systems, the intruders used a remote management tool to install the ransomware on client systems.
Much like other ransomware gangs operating today, the crooks behind Sodiniokibi seem to focus on targeting IT providers. And it’s not hard to see why: With each passing day of an attack, customers affected by it vent their anger and frustration on social media, which places increased pressure on the provider to simply pay up.
A Sodinokibi attack earlier this month on Colorado-based IT services firm Complete Technology Solutions resulted in ransomware being installed on computers at more than 100 dentistry practices that relied on the company. In August, Wisconsin-based IT provider PerCSoft was hit by Sodinokibi, causing outages for more than 400 clients.
To put added pressure on victims to negotiate payment, the purveyors of Sodinokibi recently stated that they plan to publish data stolen from companies infected with their malware who elect to rebuild their operations instead of paying the ransom.
In addition, the group behind the Maze Ransomware malware strain recently began following through on a similar threat, erecting a site on the public Internet that lists victims by name and includes samples of sensitive documents stolen from victims who have opted not to pay. When the site was first set up on Dec. 14, it listed just eight victims; as of today, there are more than two dozen companies named.
How do those who own businesses protect their data from ransom, Brian? For a long time, I’ve been considering and researching how to start a nonprofit organization which would provide free computers and free technical support to a specific population of individuals in my city. I have considered the option of allowing individuals to self-certify their source of income and just showing their driver’s license or state identification card to the person doing the intake, without ever making physical copies of this information. Because I recognize that the expense, hassle and liability of dealing with clients’ stolen personal data just isn’t worth the headaches.
Backups! Backups! Backups!
Unfortunately with the new strategy of releasing the contents of encrypted data if the victim doesn’t pay, I think the calculus has changed. Even having backups doesn’t completely protect you from harm anymore.
Oh believe me, I am obsessed with backing up data offline. As relatives and friend’s grandmothers pass away, I am regularly getting back external hard drives that I stored under other people’s beds and in the back of their closets from the years when I was co-owner of a used bookstore that eventually went online via Amazon. But if I started this nonprofit and my client’s data was hacked, it wouldn’t matter that I had everything backed up offline – the ransomers are now posting the data online if you refuse to pay their hostage fees. So I am seriously considering that being completely offline with client data is the best option. My target clients would be those who live in public housing, aka housing projects owned by the government, so it wouldn’t be unreasonable to just accept their stated income as fact without ever making copies of their bank statements and government benefit letters – most of these individuals are genuinely low-income.
From what I have read many companies are compromised through fishing or password reuse. one the bad guys gain access to the network they take there time mapping out the network and seeing how many computers they can access so when they strike maximum damage is done.
The best way to avoid trouble is not reusing password, enabling multi-factor and not using the same login to access all your systems.
Make sure employees are aware of what phishing is and ways to spot phishing emails. Also make sure they know who to report possible incidents to.
Another thing if you have the mentality of not IF im gonna get hacked but WHEN will I get hacked. Also having the tools and system in place to detect unusual activity in your system so when you get hacked you are aware of it within days if the initial hack instead of getting that dreaded call from Brian and finding out you got hacked months ago.
Serious question; if this particular strain of ransomeware has been in the wild for over a month why are the AV are software programs not able to catch and stop it?Is it because the various strains of ransomeware are different enough that you can’t make a signature to stop it? Seriously I just don’t get why this keeps happening.
Many strains from these manually operated attacks can be detected, but the truth of the matter is these attacks are being conducted by hand. Which means the criminals can afford to make changes and test whether they are evading defenses before deployment. In cases like this one, they likely disabled any security products before infecting the victim. This started with stolen credentials of a company entrusted to manage IT on behalf of their clients. If the criminals had control of valid credentials without 2FA, they can just disable all anti-virus or any other security measures before deploying the malware.
Thank you very much Chester. That explains alot. That said,If I follow you correctly most of these ransomware attack’s on high-value targets need to be bespoke projects in order for them to succeed. Is that correct?
Can the average small business or home user reliably rely on their antivirus protection to stop most of the other attacks? Since they are not individually targeted.
Small businesses are still targetted by the likes of Dharma, but these attacks are generally less organised.
Generally speaking, up to date patches and antivirus will help a lot.
I recommend the ACSC Essential Eight mitigations, or as much of these as you can manage.
As a maintainer of an open-source application I’ve learnt that virus scanners (as malware tries to look entirely different every few days) have started to try to find out what applications do (along with trying to guess if they look familiar). Every time an auto completion feature scans a directory for possible file names it risks its action being interpreted as the first step of an ransomware attack.
One thing that currently helps much against ransomware (along with installing the newest security patches, keeping the virus scanner up-to-date, making frequent backups on more than one media and not installing shady software that cracks licenses and computer games for you) is to tell Windows not to hide the filename extensions and never to believe anyone that it is necessary to enable macros in word documents: If ransomware isn’t installed by yourself following a fake Microsoft security expert that calls you on the landline it typically is contained in a .PDF.exe, .PDF.zip file or in a document that requires macros for installing the ransomware. If you don’t fall for that and if you aren’t a worthy target a real human being is feeling it being worthwhile to trick into something stupid using social engineering you are much safer than the average internet user.
Thank you Gunter. Presently I follow all of your outlined practices. So that makes me feel like I will have some success in avoiding this scourge.
As always, “Windows.” Is that really the core of the issue?
Yes they target windows but almost all businesses have settled on MS office. I know there are many options. I just have not seen one that is 100% compatible with the rest of the world.
A crypt/pack doesn’t cost much. It doesn’t matter if the ransomeware strain is 3 years old or 1 day. Getting past the latest AV is trivial. To be honest, these guys probably use their own packer with a dedicated team to handle detections.
In many cases, the MSP will instruct (configure) AV softwares to ignore their tooling. If there is a vulnerability exploited in the MSP tooling or configurations, the hacker can use the MSP tools to control, or infect, the customer systems and the AV software won’t see it because it was instructed to ignore it.
In this particular case the attackers used their access to disabled anti virus on the clients machines before pushing out a package containing the ransomware.
I thought you where not suppose to pay the miscreants behind these types of ransomware? By paying out, this just incentivizes them to continue to do criminal activities .
Gents… your questions lead one to believe you think ransomware is petty theft carried out by small-time crooks. Au contraire. Ransomware is big business; the weekly payouts are in the millions of $’s. The targets are not Jack and Jill, they are vital organizations’ vital information that cannot afford the loss of access to data nor the consequential failure of data-dependent processes and products. Literally in some cases worth the lives of people and in other cases the capital value of corporations (hundreds of millions of $). This is a major financial and social crime and behind it are oligarchs, rogue nations, and well-capitalized, encrypted investment schemes involving people and places you might find hard to imagine. That is why its dangerous to hunt them.
Like all forms of war have ever been?
PS … you will never hear about most Ransomware attacks. Just like kidnapping: never tell anyone about it and never admit to paying.
I spot “evil” links in my email all the time. I feed them to virustotal.com and generally only 5 to 10 AVs detect the malware. I think you are kidding yourself if you depend on AV software to save you.
I wish there was some easy way to score the winners from the virustotal.com test. I notice Sophos is nearly always on the detected group, but who knows. It might have a high positive rate.
The best anti-virus is between your ears. Look at the actual link before you click on anything. I must get three fake PayPal emails a week. Easy to spot since they don’t know my name, but then again I’m not on social media under my name.
Thanks for the link!
Friends, Romans, InfoSec People…
AV is just another preventative measure, in my opinion, to be implemented as a last step to secure systems.
Is order to “reduce” the likelihood of a ransomware attack, you have to start with strong hardening policy, to remove all the non-essential services/programs (smb, netbios, remote registry etc). AV, if managed/configured centrally and depending on the Product (e.g McAfee ePO + ENS), can be set not to allow to be stopped/disabled.
Secondly, nowadays there is no reason why most organizations can’t enable MFA (2 step verification) for their Primary network authentication Directory System.
Lastly, the MSP must deliver IT Services in line with your Company’s Information Security Policy and connect to your networks through a “jumpbox” that also implements MFA.
It is the nature of capitalism to “cut corners” for large, or marginal, increases in profit. Even very smart and highly educated people do this – affecting staffing quality, and the time given to efforts (say, hardening a system) that don’t seem to pay off (increase profits) in any obvious way.
Given the comment about capitalism – the only fix may be regulations – people die from these attacks.
@PattiM, I do not follow your comments relative to “capitalism” and sound infosec/cybersec advise, that everyone is contributing. Are you perhaps implying that Product Vendors may be involved in the ransomware agenda, to drive their interest to drive/maintain sales/revenue streams?
Is it all about money on the victim’s end?
Where are the backups? Storage is so relatively cheap these days, why not pull down the backups so the loss is minimized?
Is one of the reasons they try to hide it not only publicity, but the fact that they are not doing their job in the first place with backups and too lazy to use 2FA on everything. They are custodians of other people’s property, but they don’t seem to take it seriously.
Hey Mike, from what I’ve experienced is a lot of companies do not have instantaneous or nightly backups running. For a company that grosses in the hundreds of millions, and needs to be 24×7, even an hour of downtime costs them more than the ransom. But, then again, OneDrive is so cheap to redirect files to, or implementing a similar automatic cloud redirect, I really see your point. Then there’s the added bonus of the Mean Time to Recovery. You have initial outage, time to detection, then the time to recovery. That can take much longer than some
Presidents and C-level’s agree with. Which is why a previous comment mentioning a strong security policy and BCP/DRP is absolutely key. If written, updated, and managed properly, these policies should have all the answers on what to do in a situation like this. Let’s be real though 3 hours to pull down backups and lose in the hundreds of thousands, or pay some crook 1 BTC for immediate restoration? Keeping costs at a minimum is the goal of any company.
With regards to cost, large companies (like Synoptek) should expect a ransom of 10+ Bitcoin or a similar amount in another cryptocurrency. That is still likely to be cheaper than spending 1+ hour restoring the systems if they have multiple customers relying on the servers being live.
In this case the target was a cloud service provider, so them making regular backups is expected. But reading between the lines makes it seem like their backups were not stored safely on a different server configuration. Or Synoptek was just not willing to risk having all their customer’s data exposed (with the potential legal backlash that would cause) if they didn’t pay up.
The exposure part of the current threats is not an insignificant risk if it hits a company like this. Synoptek would likely lose far more in legal fees and fines if a small fraction of their customers decided to sue than they’d have to pay the criminals.
Unfortunately if the criminals actually did grab a lot of data, Synoptek’s customers are now potential targets for the next level of attacks. Whether through direct extortion or intrusion via compromised credentials.
Unencrypting computer after computer hoping that the files being encrypted at different points in time won’t leave the system in an inconsistent state sounds more complicated to me than just restoring a known-good backup hoping that the backups aren’t encrypted, as well…
I work for a small (<200 total employees) business that was victimized in the Sidnokibi attack mentioned in the article above that accessed our data through Complete Technology Solutions in Colorado. We were under contract with and paying CTS to protect us and engineer appropriate backups for our data. We followed their recommendations and protocols but but the systems and backups they established for us were compromised and all our files and data were encrypted in the attack. Frustrating to pay a MSP for advice and protection yet still be victimized in an attack where they were the gateway for the attackers to your data!
Post attack, CTS offered minimal assistance to us with recovery as they were overwhelmed and understaffed. They even refused to provide information as to their insurance carrier ("based on advice from their legal council") so we could submit a claim. A frustrating lesson in misplaced trust.
Unregulated capitalism in action – they reap profits and work contracts until it happens and bad faith is revealed.
Backups are the only way to restore, as long they are not compromised. However, restoring from backups provide ridiculous RPO and RTO. You need a solution that provides immutable backups and snaps directly from primary storage for Zero RTO and minimal RPO. Those should also exist in multiple places. Datrium has been helping companies recover from ransomware attacks in a matter of seconds. I know this can be seen as a sales ad, but it can really save the day if you are under attack and you should know about it.
Unfortunately over many decades Sysops have unwittingly allowed themselves to be hoodwinked into accepting responsibility and liability for defective vendor software that uses legacy authentication routines from the 1960s that were never designed for wide area networks. The weaknesses in this authentication is now trivial to exploit and the attacks are so sophisticated that they cannot be detected by observation and they cannot be protected by second factors without opening a network to the risk of permanent lockout which the ransomware attackers are exploiting. The attacks are tested against malware scanners before they are launched if the attack is broad scale but if as others here have pointed out the attack is targeted they are simply disabled. It is so tiresome to continue to hear about the heartache being caused to well meaning people who have been brainwashed into believing the mantra of the cyber security industry who are taking advantage of this for their own benefit without actually fixing the root cause of attacks which is the defective authentication which needs to be fixed in operating systems at kernal level.
We need to remember, phishing is not a virus infected email so no Antivirus app will trap it. Phishing is a method to disguise, in an email, a link to bait the recipient into clicking and entering some credential (account log on details). If a large company has thousands of employees it’s relativity easy to get one to take the bait. Even if the company has all the AV tools and employee phish training etc, the weakest link in any business is the human. A company, of any size, needs multiple layers of protection. Consult a local MSP or security service provider for ideas on improving your layers. The best forms of protection block the attack at the door, do not depend on tools that ‘fix’ an attack after it is on your computers.
It may seem overly simplistic, however, separate your hosting org from your platform management functions. That way, if the hosting facility gets exploited, having access to your data becomes a lot more difficult. Also, good identity and access management practices (read: MFA everywhere) can reduce your vulnerability to situations like this.
More expensive, yes, but much cheaper than in the long run of getting whacked like this.
Ask your hosting facility what their protections are against a situation like this. If they can’t document it, move on. Other credible organizations will show it to you.