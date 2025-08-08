A new documentary series about cybercrime airing next month on HBO Max features interviews with Yours Truly. The four-part series follows the exploits of Julius Kivimäki, a prolific Finnish hacker recently convicted of leaking tens of thousands of patient records from an online psychotherapy practice while attempting to extort the clinic and its patients.

The documentary, “Most Wanted: Teen Hacker,” explores the 27-year-old Kivimäki’s lengthy and increasingly destructive career, one that was marked by cyber attacks designed to result in real-world physical impacts on their targets.

By the age of 14, Kivimäki had fallen in with a group of criminal hackers who were mass-compromising websites and milking them for customer payment card data. Kivimäki and his friends enjoyed harassing and terrorizing others by “swatting” their homes — calling in fake hostage situations or bomb threats at a target’s address in the hopes of triggering a heavily-armed police response to that location.

On Dec. 26, 2014, Kivimäki and fellow members of a group of online hooligans calling themselves the Lizard Squad launched a massive distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack against the Sony Playstation and Microsoft Xbox Live platforms, preventing millions of users from playing with their shiny new gaming rigs the day after Christmas. The Lizard Squad later acknowledged that the stunt was planned to call attention to their new DDoS-for-hire service, which came online and started selling subscriptions shortly after the attack.

Finnish investigators said Kivimäki also was responsible for a 2014 bomb threat against former Sony Online Entertainment President John Smedley that grounded an American Airlines plane. That incident was widely reported to have started with a Twitter post from the Lizard Squad, after Smedley mentioned some upcoming travel plans online. But according to Smedley and Finnish investigators, the bomb threat started with a phone call from Kivimäki.

The creaky wheels of justice seemed to be catching up with Kivimäki in mid-2015, when a Finnish court found him guilty of more than 50,000 cybercrimes, including data breaches, payment fraud, and operating a global botnet of hacked computers. Unfortunately, the defendant was 17 at the time, and received little more than a slap on the wrist: A two-year suspended sentence and a small fine.

Kivimäki immediately bragged online about the lenient sentencing, posting on Twitter that he was an “untouchable hacker god.” I wrote a column in 2015 lamenting his laughable punishment because it was clear even then that this was a person who enjoyed watching other people suffer, and who seemed utterly incapable of remorse about any of it. It was also abundantly clear to everyone who investigated his crimes that he wasn’t going to quit unless someone made him stop.

In response to some of my early reporting that mentioned Kivimäki, one reader shared that they had been dealing with non-stop harassment and abuse from Kivimäki for years, including swatting incidents, unwanted deliveries and subscriptions, emails to her friends and co-workers, as well as threatening phonecalls and texts at all hours of the night. The reader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, shared that Kivimäki at one point confided that he had no reason whatsoever for harassing her — that she was picked at random and that it was just something he did for laughs.

Five years after Kivimäki’s conviction, the Vastaamo Psychotherapy Center in Finland became the target of blackmail when a tormentor identified as “ransom_man” demanded payment of 40 bitcoins (~450,000 euros at the time) in return for a promise not to publish highly sensitive therapy session notes Vastaamo had exposed online.

Ransom_man, a.k.a. Kivimäki, announced on the dark web that he would start publishing 100 patient profiles every 24 hours. When Vastaamo declined to pay, ransom_man shifted to extorting individual patients. According to Finnish police, some 22,000 victims reported extortion attempts targeting them personally, targeted emails that threatened to publish their therapy notes online unless paid a 500 euro ransom.

In October 2022, Finnish authorities charged Kivimäki with extorting Vastaamo and its patients. But by that time he was on the run from the law and living it up across Europe, spending lavishly on fancy cars, apartments and a hard-partying lifestyle.

In February 2023, Kivimäki was arrested in France after authorities there responded to a domestic disturbance call and found the defendant sleeping off a hangover on the couch of a woman he’d met the night before. The French police grew suspicious when the 6′ 3″ blonde, green-eyed man presented an ID that stated he was of Romanian nationality.

In April 2024, Kivimäki was sentenced to more than six years in prison after being convicted of extorting Vastaamo and its patients.

The documentary is directed by the award-winning Finnish producer and director Sami Kieski and co-written by Joni Soila. According to an August 6 press release, the four 43-minute episodes will drop weekly on Fridays throughout September across Europe, the U.S, Latin America, Australia and South-East Asia.