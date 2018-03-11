A recent consumer survey suggests that half of all Americans still haven’t checked their credit report since the Equifax breach last year exposed the Social Security numbers, dates of birth, addresses and other personal information on nearly 150 million people. If you’re in that fifty percent, please make an effort to remedy that soon.
Credit reports from the three major bureaus — Equifax, Experian and TransUnion — can be obtained online for free at annualcreditreport.com — the only Web site mandated by Congress to serve each American a free credit report every year.
Annualcreditreport.com is run by a Florida-based company, but its data is supplied by the major credit bureaus, which struggled mightily to meet consumer demand for free credit reports in the immediate aftermath of the Equifax breach. Personally, I was unable to order a credit report for either me or my wife even two weeks after the Equifax breach went public: The site just kept returning errors and telling us to request the reports in writing via the U.S. Mail.
Based on thousands of comments left here in the days following the Equifax breach disclosure, I suspect many readers experienced the same but forgot to come back and try again. If this describes you, please take a moment this week to order your report(s) (and perhaps your spouse’s) and see if anything looks amiss. If you spot an error or something suspicious, contact the bureau that produced the report to correct the record immediately.
Of course, keeping on top of your credit report requires discipline, and if you’re not taking advantage of all three free reports each year you need to get a plan. My strategy is to put a reminder on our calendar to order a new report every four months or so, each time from a different credit bureau.
Whenever stories about credit reports come up, so do the questions from readers about the efficacy and value of credit monitoring services. KrebsOnSecurity has not been particularly kind to the credit monitoring industry; many stories here have highlighted the reality that they are ineffective at preventing identity theft or existing account fraud, and that the most you can hope for from them is that they alert you when an ID thief tries to get new lines of credit in your name.
But there is one area where I think credit monitoring services can be useful: Helping you sort things out with the credit bureaus in the event that there are discrepancies or fraudulent entries on your credit report. I’ve personally worked with three different credit monitoring services, two of which were quite helpful in resolving fraudulent accounts opened in our names.
At $10-$15 a month, are credit monitoring services worth the cost? Probably not on an annual basis, but perhaps during periods when you actively need help. However, if you’re not already signed up for one of these monitoring services, don’t be too quick to whip out that credit card: There’s a good chance you have at least a year’s worth available to you at no cost.
If you’re willing to spend the time, check out a few of the state Web sites which publish lists of companies that have had a recent data breach. In most cases, those publications come with a sample consumer alert letter providing information about how to sign up for free credit monitoring. California publishes probably the most comprehensive such lists at this link. Washington state published their list here; and here’s Maryland’s list. There are more.
It’s important for everyone to remember that as bad as the Equifax breach was (and it was a dumpster fire all around), most of the consumer data exposed in the breach has been for sale in the cybercrime underground for many years on a majority of Americans. If anything, the Equifax breach may have simply refreshed some of those criminal data stores.
That’s why I’ve persisted over the years in urging my fellow Americans to consider freezing their credit files. A security freeze essentially blocks any potential creditors from being able to view or “pull” your credit file, unless you affirmatively unfreeze or thaw your file beforehand.
With a freeze in place on your credit file, ID thieves can apply for credit in your name all they want, but they will not succeed in getting new lines of credit in your name because few if any creditors will extend that credit without first being able to gauge how risky it is to loan to you (i.e., view your credit file).
Bear in mind that if you haven’t yet frozen your credit file and you’re interested in signing up for credit monitoring services, you’ll need to sign up first before freezing your file. That’s because credit monitoring services typically need to access your credit file to enroll you, and if you freeze it they can’t do that.
The previous two tips came from a primer I wrote a few days after the Equifax breach, which is an in-depth Q&A about some of the more confusing aspects of policing your credit, including freezes, credit monitoring, fraud alerts, credit locks and second-tier credit bureaus.
Tags: annualcreditreport.com, credit freeze, credit monitoring services, Equifax breach, Experian, security freeze, TransUnion
Hi Brian,
I’ve been teaching classes on credit for the past 10 years.
annualcreditreport.com while free is far from the best site out there for analyzing your reports.
I use creditchecktotal.com, owned by Experian. They offer a one dollar trial for 7 days. In return you immediately get all 3 reports and scores in a very readable format. Much better in fact than Experian’s own web site. I tell my clients if they would like a snap shot, download the reports and call to cancel before the 7 days are up and only owe the buck.
Of course enough folks don’t cancel which is how they make money.
That might be good for one-time use. But Brian’s recommendation was to pull a credit report three times a year. Presumably creditchecktotal.com won’t allow you to repeat the “free sample” trick three times a year?
Tried freecreditreport.com and got a message that it could not provide the report online and I must mail in a form. What is the cause of this message? Is there anyway to verify the address for the mail-in form?
You do realize that freecreditreport.com is run by Experian, and is not the same thing as annualcreditreport.com, right?
I can tell you, after the hack I had fraudsters trying to open loan accounts and a few merchant accounts to process cards.
While we can’t *freeze* our credit files in Canada, you can still add a fraud alert which has slowed them down for me. My score is now healing, after being impacted by ~100 points to the downside over the previous 4 months.
Subscribing to a credit monitoring service and your blog has me covered for now. Thank you Brian.
Can we use annualcreditreport.com to get our credit reports if we have a freeze on our credit (per Brian’s guidance)?
Thanks.
Yes. I have a freeze on and can get the free credit reports.
Many credit cards and banks are now offering free credit scores. Some limited to just the score, but some also show open accounts.
It’s very easy to check your existing credit card and bank accounts to see if they offer free credit scores.
I don’t think you can get one of those “free” credit scores if you have a freeze on.
I bank at Wells Fargo and Chase and I have long time security freezes on Experian, Transunion, Equifax, and Innovis. Wells Fargo offers the FICO2 credit score free of charge. Chase offers the Transunion VantageScore 3.0 free of charge.
I don’t think you can get a “free” credit score if you have a freeze on.
You can very much get a free credit report from annualcreditreport.com even if you have a freeze. I noticed you said “credit score” which is of course different, but I also don’t have a problem getting a credit score even though I have a freeze. Granted, I get the score from a financial institution with which I had a relationship prior to the freeze, so I don’t if that matters.
By the way, relatedly, I see some credit services, such as TransUnion, are offering credit “locks” that can be lifted via a smartphone app, in addition to the traditional freezes. I assume more convenience comes with more security risks, but I don’t know.
That’s addressed in the Q&A I linked to at the bottom of this piece. Specifically:
Q: I see that Trans Union has a free offering. And it looks like they offer another free service called a credit lock. Why shouldn’t I just use that?
A: I haven’t used that monitoring service, but it looks comparable to others. However, I take strong exception to the credit bureaus’ increasing use of the term “credit lock” to steer people away from securing a freeze on their file. I notice that Trans Union currently does this when consumers attempt to file a freeze. Your mileage may vary, but their motives for saddling consumers with even more confusing terminology are suspect. I would not count on a credit lock to take the place of a credit freeze, regardless of what these companies claim (consider the source).
I also wrote about locks in another story:
https://krebsonsecurity.com/2017/10/fear-not-you-too-are-a-cybercrime-victim/
To those still wavering on which is better, I have only to point to reasoning by Christina Tetreault, a staff attorney on the financial services team of Consumers Union — the policy arm of Consumer Reports. Tetreault notes that perhaps the main reason a security freeze is the better option is that its promise to guard your credit accounts is guaranteed by law, whereas a credit lock is simply an agreement between you and the credit monitoring company.
“Having a contractual agreement is not as strong as having protections under law,” Tetreault said. “The contract may be unclear, may include provisions that allow the other party to change it, or include provisions that you may be better off not agreeing to, such as an arbitration agreement.”
What’s more, placing a freeze on your file is exactly what Equifax and the other bureaus do not want you to do, because it prevents them from making money by selling your credit file to banks and others (including ID thieves) who wish to grant new lines of credit in your name. If that’s not the best reason for opting for a freeze, I don’t know what is.
I just ran through annualcreditreport.com and the Equifax section throws the error “Online Delivery Unavailable: We are not able to deliver your free Equifax Annual Credit Report online.” They provide a PDF form to request my credit report by snail. It seems more cost-effective to have online delivery.
Oh–I just discovered that Experian’s credit report is snail-only too.
So the Credit Bureaus collects information on me and due to their incompetence allow themselves to be breached, but want ME to pay to protect the data they compiled…PURE EXTORTION…Does this Wikipedia definition fit? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Extortion..
They should be paying me a monthly fee to hold and offer my information for “sale” to money grubbing banks and loan institutions. What is that saying the banking community likes to use… “KNOW YOUR CUSTOMERS”…and the customers should remember…If you can not afford it…DON’T buy it!
The Chase Bank website for managing your credit card allows you to view your current credit score and you can see it graphed over time. It also tells you if something happened to impact your score, e.g. new lines of credit or missed payments. You don’t get any details though.
Is that sufficient for monitoring your credit? I really don’t trust any of these credit report sites.
I use the Chase report and also creditwise.com which is TransUnion through Capital One (https://creditwise.capitalone.com/home).
When I recently bought a new car, the Experian report and TransUnion reports were virtually the same. CreditWise sends me the results by email monthly – that is any changes that have taken place and I can check on it during the month as well. It is free even if you don’t have a Capital One credit card and they haven’t tried to get me to take one of their cards.
As for Equifax, I am utterly disgusted with them to start with and then they started bugging me to pay them money. When I tried to delete their service, they wanted me to provide them with all kinds of personal info including my Social Security number over the phone. NOT happening. They are now blocked.
For several years now, Equifax and Experian have been making it impossible to get free online credit reports. They consistently give you an error message and tell you to order it by mail. Of course, they require you to submit several forms of identification my mail which I refuse to do. I have emailed my states congressman and senators about this. Still waiting for a reply. (of course) I have a feeling that the problem may be with annualcreditreport.com instead of the credit reporting companies.
Hi Brian or anyone else who may know,
Just wondering how to handle being unable to get my credit reports through annualcreditreport.com… I went through the online process and had to make a phone call to get my Transunion report, my Experian report I received online, but my Equifax report said they required me to mail in photocopies of all my ID; Social Security card, Driver’s license, and even bills. I absolutely refuse to give copies of these to Equifax after their breach. I wouldn’t trust them with a sharp pencil, never mind hard copies of all my ID. What can I do?
Thanks
Thanks
I check my credit report one a week !
I requested three free credit reports online twice from the site you recommended, annualcreditreport.com with my correct personal information, and the site came back with fatal errors both times… that does not surprise me. (btw March 2018 long after the Equifax criminality) Anything where the US Congress is involved – and unprincipled banks – and highly criminalized credit reporting agencies — will either be incompetently run, or a scam. Fact.