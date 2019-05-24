The Web site for Fortune 500 real estate title insurance giant First American Financial Corp. [NYSE:FAF] leaked hundreds of millions of documents related to mortgage deals going back to 2003, until notified this week by KrebsOnSecurity. The digitized records — including bank account numbers and statements, mortgage and tax records, Social Security numbers, wire transaction receipts, and drivers license images — were available without authentication to anyone with a Web browser.
Santa Ana, Calif.-based First American is a leading provider of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It employs some 18,000 people and brought in more than $5.7 billion in 2018.
Earlier this week, KrebsOnSecurity was contacted by a real estate developer in Washington state who said he’d had little luck getting a response from the company about what he found, which was that a portion of its Web site (firstam.com) was leaking tens if not hundreds of millions of records. He said anyone who knew the URL for a valid document at the Web site could view other documents just by modifying a single digit in the link.
And this would potentially include anyone who’s ever been sent a document link via email by First American.
KrebsOnSecurity confirmed the real estate developer’s findings, which indicate that First American’s Web site exposed approximately 885 million files, the earliest dating back more than 16 years. No authentication was required to read the documents.
Many of the exposed files are records of wire transactions with bank account numbers and other information from home or property buyers and sellers. Ben Shoval, the developer who notified KrebsOnSecurity about the data exposure, said that’s because First American is one of the most widely-used companies for real estate title insurance and for closing real estate deals — where both parties to the sale meet in a room and sign stacks of legal documents.
“Closing agencies are supposed to be the only neutral party that doesn’t represent someone else’s interest, and you’re required to have title insurance if you have any kind of mortgage,” Shoval said.
“The title insurance agency collects all kinds of documents from both the buyer and seller, including Social Security numbers, drivers licenses, account statements, and even internal corporate documents if you’re a small business. You give them all kinds of private information and you expect that to stay private.”
Shoval shared a document link he’d been given by First American from a recent transaction, which referenced a record number that was nine digits long and dated April 2019. Modifying the document number in his link by numbers in either direction yielded other peoples’ records before or after the same date and time, indicating the document numbers may have been issued sequentially.
The earliest document number available on the site – 000000075 — referenced a real estate transaction from 2003. From there, the dates on the documents get closer to real time with each forward increment in the record number.
As of the morning of May 24, firstam.com was returning documents up to the present day (885,000,000+), including many PDFs and post-dated forms for upcoming real estate closings. By 2 p.m. ET Friday, the company had disabled the site that served the records. It’s not yet clear how long the site remained in its promiscuous state, but archive.org shows documents available from the site dating back to at least March 2017.
First American wouldn’t comment on the overall number of records potentially exposed via their site, or how long those records were publicly available. But a spokesperson for the company did share the following statement:
“First American has learned of a design defect in an application that made possible unauthorized access to customer data. At First American, security, privacy and confidentiality are of the highest priority and we are committed to protecting our customers’ information. The company took immediate action to address the situation and shut down external access to the application. We are currently evaluating what effect, if any, this had on the security of customer information. We will have no further comment until our internal review is completed.”
I should emphasize that these documents were merely available from First American’s Web site; I do not have any information on whether this fact was known to fraudsters previously, nor do I have any information to suggest the documents were somehow mass-harvested (although a low-and-slow or distributed indexing of this data would not have been difficult for even a novice attacker).
Nevertheless, the information exposed by First American would be a virtual gold mine for phishers and scammers involved in so-called Business Email Compromise (BEC) scams, which often impersonate real estate agents, closing agencies, title and escrow firms in a bid to trick property buyers into wiring funds to fraudsters. According to the FBI, BEC scams are the most costly form of cybercrime today.
Armed with a single link to a First American document, BEC scammers would have an endless supply of very convincing phishing templates to use. A database like this also would give fraudsters a constant feed of new information about upcoming real estate financial transactions — including the email addresses, names and phone numbers of the closing agents and buyers.
As noted in past stories here, these types of data exposures are some of the most common yet preventable. In December 2018, the parent company of Kay Jewelers and Jared Jewelers fixed a weakness in their site that exposed the order information for all of their online customers.
In August 2018, financial industry giant Fiserv Inc. fixed a bug reported by KrebsOnSecurity that exposed personal and financial details of countless customers across hundreds of bank Web sites.
In July 2018, identity theft protection service LifeLock corrected an information disclosure flaw that exposed the email address of millions of subscribers. And in April 2018, PaneraBread.com remedied a weakness exposing millions of customer names, email and physical addresses, birthdays and partial credit card numbers.
They said, “privacy and confidentiality are of the highest priority” and I wonder ¿what kind of clowns are they? Because they are not the funny ones. This kind of sh*t should ensue a class-action without further ado. They were totally irresponsible. Plus, if they say it’s their “highest priority” and they failed about that, imagine how good they are at the rest of the things they do.
This was completely preventable and reeks of gross negligence
and you know this how?
Because any developer with 1/10th of a functioning brain knows you can’t protect anything using sequential numeric IDs. Resource enumeration is one of the oldest and easiest attacks that exists. Ideally there would be authentication required to view these documents, but at the very least, the identifiers should be UUIDs that can’t be guessed, not just every sequential number between 75 and 999999999.
It’s lacking the most basic user authentication and authorization. You don’t mess up this bad unless security was not considered in the design at all.
Also, any competent QA person who does web testing and knows the slightest bit about security would immediately notice what appeared to be a simple number in a querystring parameter and try modifying that number by one digit to see if they got another document.
If it was ‘secure by design’ they never would have used a simple indexable ID in the first place.
If they had a competent QA team that knew anything about security, even if the developers coded it this way, bugs would have been filed to fix it before release.
If they had a competent security team, THEY could have noticed this during audits and testing by that team.
This isn’t rocket science, There’s a couple of terms for it “Insecure Direct Object Reference is the more technical.. “ID Spoofing” the more friendly way of putting it. This is not, not some obscure convoluted attack that would require a sophisticated person to find.. Once you see how your document is being found, it’s literally a 5 second task to alter the URL ever so slightly and press enter and see if you are shown something you ought not see. .
This is how a college student who’s had no exposure to security concepts would code things, NOT a seasoned professional who understands how to make things secure by design.
In addition, consider that someone was trying to report this to them and they were NOT paying any attention to them. That person had to rope in Krebs, and then they finally took it seriously (and we’ve no idea how many people Krebs had to go through before someone was found that would listen.
NOT a seasoned professional who understands how to make things secure by design.
That’s an industry problem for even seasoned coders because secure coding are elective classes and not just taught out the gate throughout all coding classes.
There is quite the lengthy discussion about this very topic over at Hackernews’s comments on this story
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=20005230
Who found it?
Ben Shoval.. ahh
A like of new incompetent CISOs is already forming outside the HR office.
Wouldn’t even the most elementary PEN test find this?
Not only a pen test but an application security test (hack). You want to see what’s exposed on the web pages for anonymous and regular users; for the latter, you also want see if a regular user can easily see things he or she shouldn’t (e.g., vertical/horizontal security attack). It’s do-able but assume an app is hackable. You don’t want to make it easy and have enough mitigating security controls to limit the damage.
Now how would a simple pen test find it, if the necessary step was a valid URL generated from a legit account? LOL …
“You give them all kinds of private information and you expect that to stay private.”
This statement doesn’t go far enough. Not only do we give our private information, but we HAVE to give it. If we don’t, we can’t make the purchase. It’s like this throughout all industries.
It’s not enough to do business with them. I understand trading information and money for goods, so each party feels comfortable with the business deal. These companies take it further by gleaning our information to sell to others, who then hound us incessantly, and put us more at risk to fraud.
Then if you show concern for YOUR information, they are happy to sell you services to keep you “safe”. I’m specifically thinking of the credit bureaus with this one. Want to freeze your credit? Pay us. This is one time where I think the government did the right thing in making it illegal for them to charge you for it, but I’m sure they’ll find some loophole.
@JS: Actually the recent amendment to the Fair Credit Reporting Act giving a free credit freeze applies ONLY to nationwide credit reporting agencies.
So Equifax, Experian and TransUnion only.
Not ChexSystems, Innovis, National Consumer Telecom & Utilities Exchange, The Work Number etc.
A start, but not great.
This has been an issue since at least 2011, if not before. Citibank exposed 200K+ accounts because user could diddle their own account numbers and see someone else’s account information. Have we learned nothing in the ensuing years?
https://consumerist.com/2011/06/how-hackers-stole-200000-citi-accounts-by-exploiting-basic-browser-vulnerability.html
I have a suggestion for First American and any or all present or past customer who have utilized their service, if you suspect any fraudulent activity with your financial or other relevant personal information that may have been exposed, First American should make available (to those that their financial information is in jeopardy) to pay for at a minimum one year credit monitoring service.
Free credit monitoring is the standard reflex offer in these cases. It really is a joke.
No, 1ooo per exposed record. Until thte cost of non compliance greatly exceeds the cost of compliance nothing will ever change.
The first thing I saw the California state flag on the front page. Next, I read “Santa Ana, Calif.-based First American KrebsOnSecurity confirmed the real estate developer’s findings, which indicate that First American’s Web site exposed approximately 885 million files, the earliest dating back more than 16 years.,,, No authentication was required to read the documents… title insurance agency collects all kinds of documents from both the buyer and seller, including Social Security numbers, drivers licenses, account statements, and even internal corporate documents if you’re a small business… “-Brian Krebs
Gad, that is the whole Cookie Jar for personal Information.
Title companies do collect very accurate and sensitive data on real estate transactions from not only California buyers and seller but US buyers and sell and possibly European buyers and sellers.
I took a quick look at California privacy laws in Wikipedia:
“Companies that become victims of data theft or other data security breaches can be ordered in civil class action lawsuits to pay statutory damages between $100 to $750 per California resident and incident, or actual damages, whichever is greater…” – California Consumer Privacy Act, Wikipedia.
ht tps://en.wikipedia[.]org
/wiki/California_Consumer_Privacy_Act
[link fractured for safety]
Talking about web crawlers and web scrappers all of the big web firms from Face book, Google, Twitter, and even down to. Acxiom, military contractors, DHS, TSA. greasy data brokers and so on.
All of First America’s data could end up on the dark quite quickly.
This is horrible. After reading “Legal Threats Make Powerful Phishing Lures” I wonder who will be the first con-artist to say “Hi, your house has been forclosed…” I am sure First America has good lawyers but I am not so sure they will win in the long run.
The only way this garbage ends is if there is a federal law that fines them $10,000 for every record which is exposed. When computer insecurity costs money then everyone will pay more attention. Plus the programmers must be personally responsible for some percentage of it and sign off on its security.
A few years ago, I had an interview with their IT department. Needless to say, their IT management displayed pure incompetence from the beginning. This is the kind of quality, or lack thereof, that permeates First American.
I take it from your post that you weren’t hired ?! 😉
Nice, first a huge layoff right before Christmas and then this kind of irresponsibility. Pathetic.
I will not be using FA for any title insurance needs.
I’m so tired of this total ignorance on security and the lies in company statements. Call it what it is – criminal negligence. Throw some people in jail and sue them to oblivion.
Seems like you can’t trust nobody anymore everything in the world is being exposed it’s a damn shame that we can’t keep anything private next to be wondering what we’re doing in the bathroom
Krebs, could you please also contact archive.org and ask them to take down their cache of these private documents?
I recently did a transaction with FirstAm and I asked them specifically and repeatedly about how they planned to keep my data secure. I was uncomfortable with all the personally invasive information they wanted – they ask for a lot. Let me tell you what the escrow officer told me:
Except for the Settlement Statement and sales contracts signed by multiple parties, the forms we fill out and send to FirstAm are completely private to us individually. All the affected parties can see those.
Completed forms are all encrypted, scanned, and the hardcopies are thrown away.
After the transaction is done, FirstAm has nothing left afterwards except the last 4 digits of a customer’s SSN.
However FirstAm maintains encrypted copies for 7 years for audit purposes. FirstAm employees cannot decrypt or access the encrypted copy, only the auditor can.
Well, I guess she forgot to say, “FirstAm employees cannot access the encrypted copy, but everyone else on the internet can.”
As Chief Executive Officer at FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CP, Dennis J. Gilmore made $8,402,957 in total compensation.
Maybe they should drop the comp $1M or so and hire some security folks that know what they are doing to protect customer data.
Or, maybe it’s easier to do what Ford did in the Pinto days, and not fix the problem but rather pay the lawsuits because it’s cheaper.
Severe financial penalties must be levied, and not a slap on the wrist. This is really wrong.
